People are so happy that Lea Michele wasn’t cast in the ‘Wicked’ film adaptation

A few months ago, producers announced that they were planning to do a revival of Funny Girl on Broadway. Most people know the film of the same name starring Barbra Streisand, who also did the Broadway show back in the day. The role of Fanny Brice is generally considered to be one of the great roles of musical theater. The reason the Broadway revival made news is because producers cast Beanie Feldstein in the role and everyone was very happy for her… partially because it meant that Lea Michele was not cast in a role which (honestly) would have been a great fit for her. That’s what Lea gets for being an unprofessional a–hole who threatens to sh-t in people’s wigs, though.

Well, funny story. This week, producers announced their casting for the long-gestating film adaptation of the musical Wicked. Idina Menzel starred in the original Broadway cast, and Lea has always wanted people to think that she’s a mini-Idina. So surely, Lea would get the same role? LOL, no.

Thank goodness! The Wicked movie has found its leading witches. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The actresses, as well as director Jon M. Chu, announced the news on Instagram Thursday. “These two witches!!” Chu wrote alongside photos of Grande and Erivo finding out they’d been cast. “The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!” In a post of her own, Erivo shared a photo of a pink and green floral arrangement that Grande had sent her with a note that read: “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.” Grande also received flowers from her costar in Glinda and Elphaba’s signature colors and a note that began with “pink goes good with green.” “Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you,” Erivo wrote. “I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.”

[From People]

Do I feel bad for Lea? No. Am I celebrating the fact that she was an unprofessional bully for years and now the chickens have come home to roost? Little bit. I wonder how Ariana and Cynthia will do in those roles, because there is definitely a big-time Wicked hive. Meanwhile, enjoy everyone dunking on Lea:

Maybe Lea Michele should not have shit in that wig. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 5, 2021

Wouldn’t wanna be Lea Michele’s therapist this year — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) November 5, 2021

lea michele’s saturn return … woof pic.twitter.com/7JkryH71zL — alex (@alex_abads) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele looking at Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein. pic.twitter.com/hrmL0RFgAU — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 5, 2021

Lea Michele after finding out within a month that she’s not in the Funny Girl revival or the Wicked movie pic.twitter.com/LQhhDtPjvQ — Hillary Templeton (@HillTempleton) November 5, 2021