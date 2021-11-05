Hailey Bieber ‘was going to stick it out’ with Justin ‘no matter the outcome’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for over three years. It’s hard to wrap my head around, even though they seem pretty happy. They began dating in early 2018, even though they had already dated and had maintained a loose friendship years earlier. In 2018, Justin took sex off the table while they dated and throughout their fast engagement. They were in marriage counseling and couples therapy throughout, and it’s been pretty good for them. Anyway, the Biebers gave an interview to In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, a new podcast. They talked about how their faith helps them and Hailey said some interesting stuff.

Hailey on their conversations: “We always had so many conversations about, ‘What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?’ We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.” Justin on his mental health struggles: “I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone,” he said on the podcast. “I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy. Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was. Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all.” Hailey is ride-or-die: “I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

I’ve gone back and forth on what I think about Justin and Hailey’s marriage and whether it’s actually healthy for either of them. I’ll say this – I think Justin is very happy. I think he adores Hailey and he’ll do anything she says, anything she wants. I also think Hailey is very young to commit herself in this way, and I think she’s more “in charge” of him and their marriage – she’s the organized one, the one supporting him, the one telling him what they need to do. Honestly though, this marriage has ended up a lot healthier than I thought it would. I’m also surprised that they haven’t gotten pregnant.