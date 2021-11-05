Hailey Bieber ‘was going to stick it out’ with Justin ‘no matter the outcome’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for over three years. It’s hard to wrap my head around, even though they seem pretty happy. They began dating in early 2018, even though they had already dated and had maintained a loose friendship years earlier. In 2018, Justin took sex off the table while they dated and throughout their fast engagement. They were in marriage counseling and couples therapy throughout, and it’s been pretty good for them. Anyway, the Biebers gave an interview to In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, a new podcast. They talked about how their faith helps them and Hailey said some interesting stuff.
Hailey on their conversations: “We always had so many conversations about, ‘What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?’ We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.”
Justin on his mental health struggles: “I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone,” he said on the podcast. “I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy. Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was. Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all.”
Hailey is ride-or-die: “I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”
I’ve gone back and forth on what I think about Justin and Hailey’s marriage and whether it’s actually healthy for either of them. I’ll say this – I think Justin is very happy. I think he adores Hailey and he’ll do anything she says, anything she wants. I also think Hailey is very young to commit herself in this way, and I think she’s more “in charge” of him and their marriage – she’s the organized one, the one supporting him, the one telling him what they need to do. Honestly though, this marriage has ended up a lot healthier than I thought it would. I’m also surprised that they haven’t gotten pregnant.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
You’re joking right? There are tons of videos of him being a POS to her lol
I haven’t seen any of those kind of videos but it doesn’t surprise me, possibly part of the reason he acknowledges still needing to do a lot of work
@Destiny
YES, I have seen a number of videos where he looks completely disrespectful toward her. I hope she has healthy boundaries (doesn’t sound like it) and I hope she isn’t guilted into staying with him “in the name of religion”…
Yep, you can see Travis Barker is over the moon about Kourt, Keith Urban worships Nicole, Ryan Reynolds really loves Blake – just a few examples, but Justin never looks at her (or anybody as far as I can recall) like that.
thank you for saying what the rest of us are thinking, @Destiny!!
there is NOTHING healthy about this marriage. sad to watch from the outside.
exactly. their public statements are just trying to refute the actual videos showing the opposite. they are like two kids playing house.
This relationship seems really toxic. It reminds of of Kristen and Dax. Yes, it needs work but it should it be that hard?
Plus they dated for like a month a few years before getting married and three months before the marriage. That is not good
@ Toilet, when you have one partner maintaining the adult role, that’s trouble right there!! Also, I don’t know if anyone, except the generation of WWII that would have married having known each other for such a short period of time, and it lasting! My in-laws were married for over 55 years, met in Germany.
I am pretty sure she is saying this as a positive thing, but nobody should be ride or die. We all have limits and we should all be able to walk away of a situation if it hurt us.
However, a great secret for a healthy marriage is indeed patient and not act harshly on making decisions, Sometimes a bad phase is just a bad phase, and giving up too easily is of no help- but acting like you are a golden retriever instead of a wife? not cool.
Everything is about him. Fixing him, healing him, Justin’s trauma, scars, problems. And Hailey sticking with him, no matter what. What will happen when he is healed, when he doesn’t need her anymore?
And, no, don’t bring children into this, Hailey already has one damaged child she’s trying to raise.
But what about Hailey? Is she happy? Is she okay? What support does Justin give her?
Marriage should be a partnership, not a pair of crutches and 24/7 therapy. Get that done before you get married.
Thank you @ Willow, you said it much better than I did!!
This is unrelated to their marriage, just wanted to throw out that we don’t actually know sex was off the table, we just know he said it was. I dunno if it’s relevant here I just think we can’t always take celebs at their word.
I read this and it’s so sad to me. She made it sound like she knew this was a potential trainwreck before marrying him but she was willing to marry him regardless and just commit. To me, as someone raised in very conservative Christian culture, it makes me wonder if this is part of her own toxic childhood of “a good wife just stays and stays and stays” if she loves a man, to the point of sacrificing herself for his greater good. I wasted 18 years trying to be a good wife and even though I didn’t wake up until 40, I wish I’d saved myself the trouble.
@ Abby, I am so sorry.
I once saw them described as that couple that always comes to your party grumpy because they’ve been arguing and then she locks herself in the bathroom for an hour crying. And…yeah, that’s my exact thought on them. She seems like a shrinking violet and I don’t get the sense she’s in control in this relationship at all.
This is how religious marriages get marriage confused with martyrdom and it’s seen as a righteous thing. My parents are prime examples. Married 36 miserable years, 9 kids, and every last one of us thinks they shouldn’t stay married — but they made a vow!
this ^^
Uugghhh, I like him but she’s so young and optimistic, I hope he doesn’t suck the joy out of her…..
I think the fact that he is Justin Bieber keeps her more commited. She may be a second generation Baldwin but her social currency has rocketed after being with him. She was more famous for following Kendal Jenner around and was really not making it as a model the same way.
They’re in that Hillsong cult too, aren’t they? Their marriage hasn’t been a meltdown, but I don’t get the sense that it’s very healthy. I’ve kind of been hoping that it will run its course before they have kids together.