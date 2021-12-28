Duchess Kate received a ‘beautiful bracelet’ for Christmas & she cooked

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not change their Christmas plans at all. They didn’t spend any time with Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles or any royals on Christmas, as the Queen stayed in Windsor Castle. William, Kate and their kids celebrated the holiday in Norfolk, at Anmer Hall, with Carole and Michael Middleton. And I assume James Middleton and Alizee. Because Will and Kate are such secret squirrels, we really don’t know what they’re getting up to in Norfolk, although I believe that they live separately when they’re up there – I think Kate and the children stay at Anmer, and William stays at the Sandringham big house. Still, William must have come over on Christmas morning, and Us Weekly had a sugary account of what the Cambridges’ keen Christmas was like:
A royal Christmas to remember! Although they couldn’t spend the day with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate had a memorable holiday with their children. An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to check out what Santa Claus left under the tree for them.
“While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the source says. The boys enjoyed their gifts to use outdoors, including a camping kit for George — complete with tent, walkie talkies and a flashlight — and a climbing frame for Louis, the insider adds. Charlotte, meanwhile, was given a children’s video camera that she adores. All three siblings excitedly unwrapped several games and books on Christmas morning too.
The Duke of Cambridge, 39, made sure that his wife, also 39, didn’t feel left out. “After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet,” the source explains.
Since the queen, 95, decided to stay at Windsor Castle for the holidays amid the most recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the family didn’t attend her usual family affair at Sandringham. Instead, they had their own quiet celebration at their countryside home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England and the Duchess of Cambridge delivered a homemade feast.
“Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings,” the insider tells Us. The mother of three even “used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces.”
The younger royals assisted their mom with dessert. “The children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets,” the source says.
Honestly, I bet the structure of this is probably right – Kate grew up in a family where kids get up early on Christmas morning and open their presents. As opposed to the more Germanic customs of the Windsors, where kids are shut out of most Christmas celebrations, and their gift exchanges are done on Christmas Eve. I doubt the Middletons even went to church on Christmas Day throughout Kate, Pippa and James’s childhoods – the Middleton celebrations are more like “party and drink all day.” This year, the Middletons did join the Cambridges at church though. And it’s weird that the kids’ grandparents aren’t included in Us Weekly’s account. Oh well! Do you think William actually got Kate a bracelet? I bet it was more like “Kate picked out a bracelet, bought it, wrapped it and William ‘gave’ it to her.”
All the Middleton women look like they’re in the same age group.
Yes, they all looked tired and worn down, expect for Kate. Maybe that’s why she cooked and put together the table.
Thank goodness for fillers, I get flashbacks to Milli vanilli wearing a blue dress, it was hard to look at her.
We can knock Kate for a million things but picking out her own gift isn’t one of them in my book. I dislike the pressure/test of gift giving. You must get this right or you don’t know me at all. I gave my husband the style of wedding rings I wanted and he did the rest. I didn’t make it super clear this year and he ended up gifting me the wrong size in bag and I can’t return it. So I’ll be using it when my cellphone can go in my coat or pants. (Brandon Blackwood trunk vs mini trunk).
My husband gave up years ago. He has NO TASTE in jewelry so I usually hint at things I like.
My husband and I don’t even do presents. As I get older the idea of Christmas is only for children.
The thing here though is Kate enjoys the news articles that make it sound like Will buys her anything. Charles pays for all of this while William is a notorious cheapskate. Even that eternity band “push present” was specifically said with KP approval that William bought it for Kate while Kate was seen purchasing it and the store manager confirmed.
If not for that history this story would be fine, but it pushes the same old false narrative.
Yeah, I agree with that. After a few misses and a lot of stress, my SO and I stopped trying to guess what the other wanted for Christmas and just gave each other a list. Thank goodness for the internet and the ability to link to wish lists. lol
It took most of the stress out of the holidays.
CarolE was papped outside a jewelry store in London a few weeks ago. She probably bought the bracelet (that Kate saw online), wrapped it, put it under the tree, and told US Magazine about it.
All the posed pictures of Kate from the carol event and of her playing the piano remind me of what her cousin said way back when that Kate struggles to be interested in other people.
This event is supposed to be a thank-you to covid first responders and instead it’s so centered on Kate posing and smiling like a catalog model to sell herself as a compassionate person. It’s not that hard but there’s just no there there with Kate.
Kalana
Lol that poor cousin was only trying to defend Kate! If it’s not about Kate or her benefit she doesn’t seem to care. The cousin knows her.
I know and that makes it even worse that her cousin was essentially trying to say “Look at Kate trying when really she doesn’t care about anyone else.”
Also, Kate really loves looking like she just stepped out of the pages of a Sears catalog. It’s like the picture of her in the pink pantsuit using her end table as a desk and pretending to be on the phone. It’s just so over the top staged and fake.
The cousin basically confirmed that Kate is a raging narcissist and over the last decade we have seen confirmation of that fact over and over again. She’s never committed to any cause and her only consistent engagement has been with things she enjoys, like attending Wimbledon. Sick kids and poor kids be damned, but kate is gonna make sure she can chit chat with tennis players over everything else.
And spent time with her fav yachtsman and call it ‘work’.
If half the energy of putting together these sugar sweet pieces was put into actual work by the Cambridges.
I honestly didn’t know that Kate cooked. I’m sure that they have a chef to help with their meals, but does she actually cook? We know that Meghan does, this has been a known fact about her for years before she met Harry, so this story of her cooking a Christmas meal with all the fixings is a bit odd to me.
Well according to Ellen, meghan cooked for Thanksgiving so…..
She apparently makes curry but I don’t know if that’s something that’s actually been put out or if it’s a running joke here.
I could’ve sworn that there is a clip of William saying that Kate doesn’t know how to cook.
The food was pre-made by the chef or special ordered and Kate warmed up the food before serving, this way she can report or Carole can report with a straight face that Kate made the food
“After a *busy* year….” LOLOL. WHO BELIEVES THIS BS??!!! These two ultra-laz-abouts did about HALF of the extremely low numbers they do in a “normal” year. It was even *easier* this past year, in that all they had to do was dress from the waist up, sit in front of a computer screen and make a few Zoom calls a week. They couldn’t even do that!
And I totally agree that Keen bought her own present, just as she bought her own push presents (like the teeny, tiny eternity band for George’s birth) that she “got” from Bitter Brother.
Ugh, the gendering of those presents!!!
I thought that too although a video camera isn’t so bad? But yeah the buying one kind of present for the boys and another for the girl sets up a gender dichotomy very young.
They started that when their daughter was only a few weeks old. Telling reporters and crowds their son was a little terror while their daughter was a perfect little lady. At three weeks. I doubt Charlotte gets to choose shorts or trousers, she’s required to wear smocked dresses most of the time.
Good lord, I feel sick from the sugary sweetness of that heap of LIES. You know she didn’t cook sh*t, first of all. She guessed at what Meghan might have cooked for Christmas and then detailed the menu to the Anmer chef.
Wow, that “insider” was everywhere, taking notes. There when the kids woke up, when they opened their presents, when Kate was cooking and using her creative skills to put some candles on the table, when she was “surprised” with the bracelet, when the kids were helping in the kitchen. Busy, busy, insider. I wonder why the insider doesn’t mention any gifts for William.
the insider is ma meddleton.
Exactly.
Right?!? I love how they have SO many specifics. It’s a little creepy….I picture this “insider” peering through their windows with a periscope. 🤣
And shame on the outlet for reporting as fact what an “insider” said about this family waking up at 5 AM. If Kate “cooked” we are to presume no staff? Lol.
The “insider” was TOLD by Kate that x y and z happened and then insider /Ma passed it on. The level of propaganda here is actually gross.
The insider didn’t mention the full time cook and full time housekeeper, three nannies, plus all the cleaning staff. But of course, that wouldn’t be ‘normal middle class’ PR.
Meghan cooked Thanksgiving, therefore Katie keen must cook Christmas. Noooooooo. More like Kate sat on the computer drinking and shopping and Carole called the staff to tell them what they were to serve them for Christmas. Let’s not pretend that Carole the queens mom has stopped running her do nothing daughter life. And I could have sworn that right before Christmas that Kaiser posted a piece from people magazine about how the cambs kids barely get anything for Christmas because they don’t want to spoil them. Well all those gifts sounds expensive to me. Notice how poor Louis and Charlotte got one big gift and king George tent was the gift that kept on giving him stuff.
After a busy year….
Let’s keep the facts in mind. Per the Court Circular, going into December Kate had worked less than 70 days TOTAL for 2021.
How they defined work: meetings with staff at home, phone calls with people, zoom meetings…. They didn’t just count her public events. They also counted the behind the scenes efforts.
It’s pretty bad that they are even mentioning that Kate got more jewelry during a year where so many in the UK still suffered because of the pandemic. She’s still spending away on clothes and holidays while the taxpayers who pay for her lifestyle make do with less. Maybe they are hoping only Americans see this, but it’s really tone deaf.
As person who follows “Germanic” (not really, it is basically the whole Europe vs Anglosaxon traditions) I’m really annoyed every time I read that the presents on Christmas morning ets are more joyous celebrations, that kids are excluded on Christmas Eve etc.
Well, not really. Maybe in Windsor household but it is custom of this particular family, and as 30something person, who has a blast during childhood and still Christmas Eve dinner is my favourite festive thing in a whole year I feel a little bit offended of this pitting one customs against another every time I read about Royal Christmas.
I adore presents on Xmas eve. It’s all twinkley and pretty and everyone feels festive. As opposed to Xmas morning when everyone’s tired, no wine for the parents, a day of cooking ahead, and a mess to clean up. Ugh.
Yes, Christmas Eve is very festive in Germany! And the kids are included a lot, just not when the adults put the presents underneath the tree.
What does the article mean couldn’t spend Christmas with the queen and other royals? Don’t they mean won’t spend Christmas with them?
?
i read it as the Queen didn’t want them around.
Article about the Cambridges idyllic Hallmark Christmas with Kate cooking, baking with the kids, personally decorating for the holiday, and William gifting her with a bracelet- pics or it didn’t happen.
Is this the same piece that was in the DM? I saw a DM tweet talking about the gifts, I thought the DM got the exclusive. I’m sure they got some good gifts as opposed to what Duncan Lacombe said some weeks ago but I don’t believe that Kate cooked. Her kitchen staff did the meal the day before and she just warmed it in the microwave on Christmas Day.
I saw some theories yesterday that the queen didn’t invite them to Windsor. Sure she name checked William in her speech but she’s pissed at his involvement in Meghans court case.
Yes, that’s what I think too.
Does the queen really care about what’s going down with William dragging his sister in law? Doesn’t she only care about her late husband and protecting Andrew?
No, she doesn’t care – this is happening two generations away from her. She’s 95, her husband just died, her health is failing, her son is a mooching sex offender, H&M are happy and healthy with their family in the US and W&K are “happy” and healthy in the UK. And squabbling between siblings seems to be the norm with that family. At this point, she’s only got so much energy.
@Lizzie: You’re giving the Queen alot of grace. If she was really upset about William’s treatment of Meghan she would have intervened a long time ago.
Funny Betty didn’t say a word, with the nonsense going on about Lili’s name, yeah! but she upset about what the royals are famous for, Jealousy.
That old bat spoke out in support of Boris Johnson’s mistress pregnancy but like her incestuous family she was dumb about her grandson’s wife.
Did Angela Kelly quit? To let the Queen appear on TV looking braless.
Some one made a joke (I think) that at the Xmas concert Kate was looking for a bracelet as a gift from Cain, but a CD.
I’m sure she has a wishlist on some jewelry website and that William’s PA is perfectly capable of ordering items from it as needed.
But his write up feels pointed: he gave her a gift (not in the royal tradition of gag gifts, strike one), kids had presents on the morning (royals have presents in the evening, strike two, but we can let this one slide), she cooked (royals have staff, strike three), she decorated the table (like the Party Pieces girl she is, again royals have staff, strike four).
All these make me agree with the “separate lives” theory – she does not live as a Royal. They’ll extract George ASAP, via boarding school, I’ll bet. And they’ll stay together, separately, until the order of succession moves on – that’s my prediction.
To clarify, I do not think that cooking Christmas dinner and decorating the tables are bad ideas, just that they are very pointedly different behaviours from the Royal/aristo lifestyle. Social climbing is not always worth it.
This story most likely was written by an American writer, who don’t know anything about the house of Windsor.
Honestly, I once saw Unable slicing a loaf of bread on TV, if she was peeling vegetables they would’ve to take the peeler from her.
Cain did say he was so slim because of her cooking.
Kate bought herself a bracelet with Duchy money, pretended William gave it to her. Just like the diamond anniversary band and all her Kiki McD earrings.
I don’t believe for a second that Kate cooked all that food. Not for a minute. I don’t think she CAN cook. No way in hell she did that. And “her creative skills?” How much skill does it take to put festive Christmas decorations on a dinner table. Seriously Us? No wonder I haven’t spent money on you in more than 20 years.
But did Kate eat a bite of what she supposedly made? And was the bracelet paid for by tax payer dollars? We’re any of the adults happy? Does this count as an “event” or “work” by the Cambridges? This is the stuff I’d like to know.
Carole raised her to be William’s wife. No way that included the uselessness of cooking lessons. She was raised to expect staff to do it. She doesn’t have any everyday skills. She can’t even speak.
When she claimed she couldn’t work more early in the marriage? She had plenty of time to take weeks of remedial cooking lessons. Someone in her classes leaked the info.
I wish they would stop with the fabrications in an attempt to make her sound like a regular stay at home parent. She did not cook the elaborate meal or decorate. State funded employees did it with at most, her input.
After a busy year???? 🙃😂😂😂😂😂
What was so busy about it?
Did either of these clowns do over 100 engagements??
Why is Papa Middleton the only one wearing a mask in a packed church?
Wasn’t the story last week that they didn’t spoil the kids even at Christmas. Today’s story is that they let that rule slide for Christmas. They need to pick a story line and stick to it.