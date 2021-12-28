Duchess Kate received a ‘beautiful bracelet’ for Christmas & she cooked

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not change their Christmas plans at all. They didn’t spend any time with Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles or any royals on Christmas, as the Queen stayed in Windsor Castle. William, Kate and their kids celebrated the holiday in Norfolk, at Anmer Hall, with Carole and Michael Middleton. And I assume James Middleton and Alizee. Because Will and Kate are such secret squirrels, we really don’t know what they’re getting up to in Norfolk, although I believe that they live separately when they’re up there – I think Kate and the children stay at Anmer, and William stays at the Sandringham big house. Still, William must have come over on Christmas morning, and Us Weekly had a sugary account of what the Cambridges’ keen Christmas was like:

A royal Christmas to remember! Although they couldn’t spend the day with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate had a memorable holiday with their children. An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to check out what Santa Claus left under the tree for them. “While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the source says. The boys enjoyed their gifts to use outdoors, including a camping kit for George — complete with tent, walkie talkies and a flashlight — and a climbing frame for Louis, the insider adds. Charlotte, meanwhile, was given a children’s video camera that she adores. All three siblings excitedly unwrapped several games and books on Christmas morning too. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, made sure that his wife, also 39, didn’t feel left out. “After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate and surprised her with a beautiful bracelet,” the source explains. Since the queen, 95, decided to stay at Windsor Castle for the holidays amid the most recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the family didn’t attend her usual family affair at Sandringham. Instead, they had their own quiet celebration at their countryside home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England and the Duchess of Cambridge delivered a homemade feast. “Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings,” the insider tells Us. The mother of three even “used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces.” The younger royals assisted their mom with dessert. “The children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets,” the source says.

[From Us Weekly]

Honestly, I bet the structure of this is probably right – Kate grew up in a family where kids get up early on Christmas morning and open their presents. As opposed to the more Germanic customs of the Windsors, where kids are shut out of most Christmas celebrations, and their gift exchanges are done on Christmas Eve. I doubt the Middletons even went to church on Christmas Day throughout Kate, Pippa and James’s childhoods – the Middleton celebrations are more like “party and drink all day.” This year, the Middletons did join the Cambridges at church though. And it’s weird that the kids’ grandparents aren’t included in Us Weekly’s account. Oh well! Do you think William actually got Kate a bracelet? I bet it was more like “Kate picked out a bracelet, bought it, wrapped it and William ‘gave’ it to her.”