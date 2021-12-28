The Mail agreed to a settlement with Duchess Meghan on December 14

As we discussed, the Duchess of Sussex finally got her “apology” from the Mail on Sunday/Daily Mail. It was a long, tortured process which involved the Mail throwing everything they had at her. It involved Jason Knauf turning over selected emails and texts to the Mail’s lawyers, on the behest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in an effort to hurt Meghan’s case. It involved the Mail dragging out their appeal after Meghan won the summary judgment back in February of this year. Finally, the Mail lost their appeal at the start of December, and by December 26th, they put their “apology” to Meghan on the front page. It was a terse statement and nothing more. But it was victory for Meg. As it turns out, the Mail also agreed to pay Meghan an “undisclosed sum in settlement.”
The owners of the Mail on Sunday have finally capitulated in the privacy and breach of copyright case brought by the Duchess of Sussex, abandoning any idea of a further appeal and agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum in settlement. Following an order issued by the Court of Appeal which (among other things) required the publication of the front-page admission of defeat that appeared in the newspaper on Sunday, all that remains to be settled is the amount to be paid to the Duchess to reimburse her for her legal costs.
This brings to an end a legal process triggered nearly three years ago when the Mail on Sunday published large extracts from a personal letter she had written to her father. She sued and won in the High Court, prompting the Mail to appeal, and that appeal was dismissed earlier this month.
The newspaper company complained bitterly about its repeated humiliations in the courts and hinted it might appeal yet again to the Supreme Court, but we now know that it has thrown in the towel.
The order issued by the Court of Appeal on 14 December states that the Mail’s owners, Associated Newspapers, will pay the Duchess an undisclosed sum in settlement of her vindicated claim for breach of copyright. It will also pay her nominal damages of £1 for breach of privacy. Associated will also shoulder most of the Duchess’s legal costs in the case, a sum still to be determined but likely to exceed £1.5 million. It was ordered to make a payment on account of £300,000 in addition to a payment already made of £450,000.
While the amount of the damages remains unknown and the costs, coming on top of the Mail’s own legal bills, are very high, the simple truth is that no sum of money will make much of a dent in finances of an organisation ultimately owned by the billionaire Lord Rothermere. The price the Mail pays is in public humiliation, a humiliation completed at the weekend with the forced publication of that front-page statement and a supplementary statement on page 3, both confirming the Duchess’s victory in terms laid down by the courts.
Just so we’re clear, on December 2nd, ANI lost their appeal and on that same day, Meghan issued her hilarious “daily fail” statement in which she specifically name-checked Lord Rothermere, owner of the Mail. Twelve days later, Rothermere’s lawyers agreed to a settlement and acknowledged that they would not appeal to the British Supreme Court. Then two weeks after that, the Mail published their terse AF “apology” to Meghan. The Mail has to pay all of Meghan’s legal fees, plus an “undisclosed” amount in damages for the copyright breach. I hope the settlement was for MILLIONS.
Photos courtesy of YouTube, The Ellen Show.
Learned last night that Lord Rothermere’s last name is Harmsworth when I saw a picture of his great grandfather posing with Hitler. Very fitting last name.
Family was probably a “good friends” of Edward VIII and Wallace Simpson, too. They also befriended and admired Hitler. Once again, confirmation of the racism that is the driving force behind the attacks.
Attended Duke University. 54 yo.
Well he is certainly allowing his publications to inflict a great deal of harm isn’t he? This victory is also one in the eye for Middy Pianilli and Baldimort, the Duke of Terra Cacas. I wonder why no one is investigating his motives for inserting his minion into the court proceedings when he was not subpoenaed
She plays a brilliant game of chess. Well done.
Yes brava to Meghan. She refused to be intimidated or coerced out of pursuing the law suit. The fail was disgusting through and through and I wonder how her father feels. I know he’s already spent his 30 shekels of silver and I hope the well is completely dry for him now. Knowing he will never see her or his royal grand children or get that photo op he craves, pleases me.
Will forever admire her courage for pursuing this and sticking it out until she won. High risk, high reward. It’s what she deserves.
I love this for her!
She deserves it. I’m loving the run of good news from the Sussexes, from the beautiful Christmas photo to this disclosure the fail tried to hide. Also loving the unexpected bonus of TOD’s Milli Pianilli moment which led to Meghan trending instead .
I want the amount DISCLOSED
It’s possible that the non-disclosure of the settlement was part of the deal stuck between their lawyers and Meghan’s lawyers.
Now I’m waiting for Harry’s lawsuit about having his cellphone hacked.
AMEN! It should be published far and wide to shame ANI and warn others this too will be their fate for hate. Perhaps give others courage to sue, that it’s not impossible to take on “the *big* guys”.
And Scout, I, too, can’t wait to hear about Harry’s suit!!
Me too! I don’t care what she does with the money, whether she uses it to buy another house or gives it to charity. However, if she publicly gives a large sum to some anti-bullying organizations, the amount may give a clue. Is she allowed to publicly say how much it is or is that against court orders?
I wish the privacy amount wasn’t a token payment. That will only encourage them to keep invading her privacy, because they make so much money off it.
I’d like to understand why it’s only a token payment, anyone know more about the reasoning behind it?
I wonder if the nominal amount could come with a gag order of some kind. Where in the future the FOS is prevented from reporting on some aspects of her life.
They invaded her privacy three days later by publishing photos of her shopping in Montecito. Doesn’t look like they’re doing to stop, but are ramping up the privacy invasions as a result of the agreement.
I’m hoping we get a leak, or some subtle release that the Montecito mortgage is paid off and they added another bathroom plus redid all their existing bathrooms hahahaha
so do I but I am satisfied to know this is over……Meghan has very little ties with the UK except with the wonderful ladies of Al Manaar, SmartWorks and Mayhem. She can always talk to those….the rest, there is no need to even acknowledge their existence.
Congrats to Meghan for having the strength and determination to see this through. Looks like there may have been some negotiation in the settlement – no apology, teeny font on the front page and terse statement on page 3, but it’s done.
I thought the Judge set forth the wording as well as the font and type size for this acknowledgment (I won’t call it an “apology” as they did NOT apologize in any way).
I don’t know about this case, but many times two sides will present a negotiated agreement and then the judge will rule that the agreement will happen.
Yes, the Judge decided on the font size, the Dailyfail apologies means diddly squat, they had to admit they breach her copyright and they did.
No, this case won’t make a *big* dent in the Fail’s finances, which are, of course, separate and apart from whatever billions Rothermere can claim, BUT, now that other victims can see that they can successfully pursue these claims against tabloids for breaches of copyright and privacy and their legal fees covered as part of the consequences, there may be more. I’d love to see it.
The privacy part is only £1. That will only encourage the tabloids to continue this horrible behavior.
Is that really the amount? I thought it was a typo. One pound? Can’t even buy a loaf of bread with that.
I hope she buys nice stuff for herself with that money. They made so much money defaming her.
I imagine that whatever is left over after paying legal fees will be donated to a charity.
I agree. I want her to get something VERY nice. Donating to charity is noble but its her reputation that was muddied and she deserves every penny for the mental anguish alone.
I think the reputation Meghan cares about is being known as a generous person who donates to support causes she believes in. Being able to donate the settlement amount will further solidify that. So I think its a win that goes beyond the actual dollar amount.
Or pays off a part of the mortgage.
Exactly. She has a mortgage to pay for as well as security costs. Her money to spend her way.
I think she will donate the money….anyway she can do whatever she wants with that money. Most importantly she made a strong, very strong point to the trash that’s the dm and the failures/mediocre people that live at KP
I would LOVE to know the amount. It’s definitely in the millions. My only question is, is it a 7 or 8 figure sum?
I wonder how they will use the money? Pay off the Montecito estate? Seed money for future lawsuits? Donate to the charities and organizations that is fighting online misinformation and hate for profit?
I am still quite lost as in the £1 for breach of privacy plus lawyers fees means she doesn’t get much for all the headaches she has had to put up with
She gets money for the copyright portion. That is the “undisclosed settlement amount”.
I should have read further before commenting above. I agree, the token privacy payment is a bad sign. It will only encourage them. Ex. the petulant lashing out and publishing photos of her shopping three days after this legal agreement was determined.
I do think that naming the MoS’ owner was a good move by Meghan. It probably did prompt Lord Rothermere to call up his lawyers to settle the case as soon as possible. Good for Meghan. This case is finally over. It should not have taken so long but Meghan won and that’s the most important thing.
I think so too, good move.
The last paragraph in the Byline article is exactly what I’ve been trying to tell people who say “this isn’t going to affect anything the Mail does or their bottom line”. No it won’t but this is a massive ego bruising for the Mail that they lost to Meghan.
The next battle will be the assessment of the profit made by #dailyFAIL on the publication of the letter over the period tht it was in the paper & online. M’s settlement will be a percentage of said profit. Anyhooo, I know both sides will deploy the best & brightest accountants. Charities in various countries that’s supported by H&M can look forward to a windfall some time this year.
It sounds like that part’s already been done, the “undisclosed amount” in settlement is presumably the outcome of that process.
I do hope that the settlement is in the millions because she deserves every single cent and more. I wonder how and if this will affect Jason Knauf and his trash-a**?
glad she didn’t back down despite a loud minority’s doubt that she’d be successful. she went through hell but made it through with her life, family and career intact. losing her father along the way was a blessing in disguise imo.
There will always be that concern troll faction wringing their hands every time Megan or Harry stand up for themselves or set boundaries. Good for the Sussexes for not listening.
It explains why they acted out and published photos of her shopping on 17 December.
H&M made a principled statement from the moment this case was filed, tht if they won, the money wd go to charity. It is not money tht they want for themselves. As they’ve done with other settlements they’ve won to date: their costs (incl legal fees) are deducted & the bal goes to charity.
Monies from Brit shidtrags & pap agengies is filthy lucre and not for H&M’s personal use.
She has a name, they should have had to say Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. This btw is not an apology, it’s an acknowledgment that she won. They won’t apologize because they don’t think abusing, smearing and attacking a woman of color deserves an apology. In my fantasy, Meghan cost them so much money that she ends up owning the bulk share of that trash tabloid and then she shuts it down because tabloids are bad for your health
I imagine it might a large amount. If it were a trifling amount, they would be bragging about it?
I stan a strong woman, a woman of substance who has the guts and backbone to stand up to these media bullies and take them on and WIN. Bravo Meghan. And although it was not an apology it was a public humiliation with the Sussex Squad making the Fail statement trend worldwide.
I think Meghan is glad that this tedious lawsuit is over.
So far there no leaks since she left the island, they both have jobs, two healthy children, dogs and chickens.
No courtiers spying on them.
Thomas Markle lost big time, nothing new to sell, since he is of no use to the BM, he will be discarded like the trash he is. Scammy seems to crawled back under the rock she emerged from, Jr. is most likely broke again having spent the Money he made from the show in Australia, on drugs and alcohol.
I think Lord AFRO Rothy mom step out on his dad.
My dearest wish is that the Sussexes immediately announce a large $$$ donation to one of their causes with the proceeds – that wouldn’t necessarily be disclosing the exact amount the mail paid, right?
Personally, I would sponsor an ongoing scholarship for BIPOC journalism and media students “inspired and funded by” the recent case against the daily fail, but I’m super petty like that.