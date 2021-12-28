Jeremy Renner on Sonni Pacheco’s accusations: ‘I don’t fuel sh-t fires’

Jeremy Renner covers the latest issue of Men’s Health to promote Mayor of Kingstown and the Disney+ Hawkeye series. The interview is… well… interesting, I guess. It’s been a while since I’ve read an interview with Renner, honestly, and I forgot how he always comes across like an angry little guy with a chip on his shoulder. This Men’s Health piece could should be cited as a prime example of “men performing their masculinity” too, because it’s all about how he’s a big manly man who collects fire trucks and would never do a celebrity line of tequila. Of course, there’s also a reference to his contentious divorce from Sonni Pacheco and their custody battle over Ava. Last we heard, Renner was trying to get his support payments reduced and Sonni accused him of threatening her with a gun and biting their daughter. Some highlights from yet another bonkers Renner interview:
He buys old firetrucks & fixes them up to protect his Tahoe neighborhood: “I’m using fire trucks for defensible space and for protecting my neighborhood, all the people up there.” He spent nights bidding on fire trucks in online auctions, and he’s amassed quite a few. “I had 30 fire trucks a hundred feet from a hydrant. Not because they’re there to firefight, but they all potentially could.”
He has 200 vehicles at his Nevada ranch: “It isn’t a horse ranch. It’s more of a horsepower ranch.” Beyond fire engines, Renner is restoring and reimagining utility vans; an ambulance, which he is converting into a veterinary clinic; and a slew of city buses, which he has earmarked to become tiny homes and glamping accommodations. “I try to do things with a flow, and never square peg/round hole something. Why force it? Water flows over a rock. It doesn’t just stop when it hits an obstacle; it moves around it, right? That’s how it is with life. It’s my religion, my belief system. Whether it be a bus or a movie or a home or how I parent, that’s in everything I do.”
He’s not an effete celebrity: “I never wanted to be famous. I still don’t. Everyone is like, ‘You should buy a tequila brand,’” he says, mocking the know-it-all tone of a stereotypical Hollywood suit, even as a pack of them pass our table. “F–k that. I bought a bunch of fire trucks. So f–k you, Ryan Reynolds or George Clooney or whoever. I’ll come put out the fire on your agave farm.”
Actor lessons. “Once you’re fired, then you become a real actor,” Renner says. Another: “Networks can kiss my whole ass.” Perhaps the most critical takeaway: “Never take a job for money.” Renner says he never has.
He turned down the title role in Hellboy. “I said no to more money than I’ll probably ever make. I was focused on what I wanted to do and how. I just felt if I wasn’t connected to the material—even though it was a great director and a great job—I don’t know how I’m going to do anything exceptional.”
He can’t do light conversations, not even with Ava: “I’m just stuck with being me. I can’t have light, fluffy conversations. I can’t do it. I can’t f–king do it, dude. I’d rather run into traffic. I’m polite. I’m cordial. And I get the f–k out of there, fast.”
He’s never been in a fight: “I’ve never been in a physical altercation in my life. Why combat when you can find solutions to move around? It’s all ego based when it comes to fighting. I’ve been fortunate enough to be good at problem-solving. It doesn’t mean all the solutions are perfect or that they’re even good. But at least it’s a solution instead of doing nothing. Stagnancy is complacency. It’s like a pond: If water does not move, it sits and collects scum. A river is moving; it’s alive and ever-changing.”
On Sonni Pacheco: Renner denied [all of her claims] again in our interview, declining to address the allegations specifically. “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense. It only empowers it. . . . If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel sh-t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”
Men’s Health brings up the fact that at one point, Marvel was seriously considering dropping Renner from the Hawkeye role, and they considered not doing this Hawkeye stand-alone series. Nothing ever came of those momentary qualms, and I would assume Marvel/Disney does not want Pacheco’s accusations to be repeated during promotion for Hawkeye, although “If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel sh-t fires” isn’t really “no comment.” He’s truly referring to his ex-wife as a sh-t fire. And he’s collected all of those fire trucks! Now I get, he’s the wannabe fireman, she’s the sh-t fire. Or at least that’s what he wants people to believe.
He always comes off like a total jackass. I hope he got Hailey a nice Christmas gift for saving his show, she was a delight (and Jeremy was…there)
A horsepower farm? This guy sounds like class A Douchbag.
I rolled my eyes so often I missed half of his quotes…
The funny thing is when I knew him, he was doing sculptures of the musical Cats and painting (they were all over his tiny apartment)…there was none of this energy. He also wasn’t successful yet – just another LA actor taking classes.
I love reading tidbits like this.
He needs a LOT of therapy and there is no shame in this, but he needs it for his sake and for the sake of his daughter. He needs to keep Ryan Reynolds and George Clooney out of his mouth too. Those guys have a focus on taking care of themselves and their families and creating generational wealth, ain’t nothing wrong with that.
Whew, him in and wanna be fire fighter Rockstar butt are embarrassing.
He doesn’t come off as a pleasant person, I have to say. Does he believe he’s a real superhero, with all that “protect the neighborhood” nonsense?
But once his Marvel series is over, he’ll fade into obscurity – and he’d tell us that’ll be great, he was planning to spend more time playing with his fire trucks anyway.
I wonder if his “friend” still lives with him? Y’know, the guy he flipped houses with and lived with him while he was married to a rumored escort? He’s a toxic mess and ugly to boot. Girl, bye.
Well, bless his heart.
He was a sh*t fire on the Kelly Clarkson show. He can’t hide how terrible his personality is. He’s terrible in interviews. Most actors, can be a little charming, doing interviews…not him.
He didn’t take the Hellboy money but he took the Marvel money instead. Ok…