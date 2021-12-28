The CDC changes Covid quarantine recommendations from 10 days to 5 days

Yesterday, people were freaking out about the CDC’s newly revised quarantine guidelines for Covid-positive people. The previous guidelines were basically “quarantine for ten days as soon as you test positive.” The CDC just shortened the quarantines:
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days. The CDC also shortened the recommended time for people to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus to a similar five days if they are vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said.
“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others,” the CDC said in a statement. People whose symptoms are getting better may also leave their homes after five days so long as their symptoms are improving, the CDC said. People who have a fever should stay home until the fever clears up, the CDC added.
“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”
Basically, they’re saying that Covid-positive people are only infectious and “shedding” the virus in the first three days or so, and after that, you’re probably not infecting people even if you’re still Covid-positive. I don’t know, Omicron’s transmissibility has really thrown people for a loop, and I think scientists and doctors have been shocked by how many fully vaccinated and boostered people have gotten symptomatic Covid/omicron. If America had, like, an 85% vaccination rate, I would agree that perhaps quarantine rules could be loosened. But only 61% of Americans are fully vaccinated! This sounds awful. Meanwhile, there’s no longer a consensus on cloth masks??
With the omicron variant of COVID-19 continuing to spread at an alarming rate, some medical experts are urging everyone to reassess what masks they’re choosing to wear.
“Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of omicron,” CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said last week. “We need to be wearing at least a three-ply surgical mask,” she also said, referring to the standard disposable face covering available at most pharmacies and general goods stores. “You can wear a cloth mask on top of that, but do not just wear a cloth mask alone.”
The call to nix cloth masks conflicts with the mask-wearing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourage masks that “have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric” for the general public. Those recommendations were last updated on Oct. 25, about a month before the first cases of omicron were detected in South Africa.
Wen added that ideally, “you should be wearing a KN95 or N95 mask,” which also is in conflict with the CDC — who still says that masks “specially labeled ‘surgical’ N95 respirators … should be prioritized for healthcare personnel.”
That People story freaked me out more than the CDC story! I’ve been wearing cloth masks since March 2020 and I haven’t gotten any variant of Covid, or should I say, I haven’t been symptomatic if I ever had Covid. Help, I don’t want to buy three-ply surgical masks! WTF. Can I just wear two cloth masks on top of each other? Does that sound stupid?
Do you fam.
- The CDC
— mary thee stallion (@iammarypryor) December 27, 2021
the cdc is just like uhhhh yeah it's totally up to you, I'm honestly down for whatever
— Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) December 27, 2021
The CDC:pic.twitter.com/s0h2d0PhXn https://t.co/9e1eThKIlC
— Rawan (@rawan) December 28, 2021
me on day 10 as the cdc announces this pic.twitter.com/gDqQmfvSM1
— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 27, 2021
I used to have such a high opinion of the CDC. Wanted to work there as a little kid. The shenanigans these last two years have been incredibly disappointing. I wanted to blame the previous administration but this year has shown that they really are this clown show.
I used a cloth mask for awhile in the beginning of this sh*t storm but changed over to the KN95 masks. I’ll probably start doubling up on those now too.
Well, for what it’s worth – f.e. in Germany you cannot travel by train in a cloth mask. I’m hearing for almost a year that cloth masks are not exactly 100% reliable.
And healthcare workers who test positive can still go to work as long as they’re asymptomatic! Who cares if patients or other healthcare workers get exposed, there are staffing shortages people! I’m sure they have appropriate ppe to prevent transmission 🙄
The CDC is choosing healthcare corporations over the physical health of healthcare workers and patients. They don’t care if we die as long as the hospitals stay open and C-Suites get paid.
Sorry, I’m bitter and angry.
Also, to add. I fully believe that N-95s and CAPRs have always been the only effective ppe for this virus. It has always been airborne, they just didn’t have the ppe supplies available to require it.
I totally understand the resistance to surgical masks but, I hope this is helpful, I think you’ll find them easier to breathe through and consensus seems they are also safer. I like CrossTex Fog free — they’re hypoallergenic. I switched to these when Delta hit, and now I actually use N95s if I need to be an a group. Project N95 is a legit resource for these. Hopefully the next few months will be the worst of it…anyway, stay sane and safe everyone.
I just ordered from Project N95 last week and expect to get my N95s on the 29th.
I’m not sure if they’re lumping all cloth masks together since they’re not all the same. Many are just a layer or 2 of a breathable fabric, but many are multiple layers of fabric with a slot for 2.5 micron filter (I’ve been using the latter) but you need to make sure there aren’t gaps at the sides of the mask
This was in the news last week – and after many, many paragraphs, it ended with single-layer cloth masks are bad. Multiple-layer masks made of high thread count offer protection, but not as much as the paper masks you can get at the doctor’s office or buy at the pharmacy. N95 are better, if they fit right, and 60% of KN95 masks are counterfeit, so watch out for that. I have a two layer cloth mask with a pocket for a filter and a wire on the top to help mold it on my nose. And I’ll wear a paper mask under my other multi-layer cloth masks.
The flip flopping by the CDC has contributed towards people being anti vax and not following any guidelines. And who can blame them. The CDC sold out a long time ago. I’d love to blame Trump but come on.
All of these changes are impossible to keep up with and I’m exhausted. None of these people know what to do anymore and I’m beginning to suspect that some of these changes experts come up with are just to sound different enough that they get a sound byte.
I’m fully vaccinated but it’s too early for a booster. I double mask. One cloth mask that’s closest to my mouth and then I wear Kn95 on top. I buy both masks from Amazon but the Kn95 are the ones CB usually links in her Amazon posts. They’re nice and comfy. I social distance as much as possible and that’s it. If another variant worst than Omi pops up I might scream.
The CDC has been unreliable at best and actively harmful at worst throughout the entire pandemic. And there’s seemingly been no accountability for it. The science changes constantly, so this rush to make policy changes based on the latest findings rather than an abundance of caution is perplexing. And it’s bad policy decision making.
I work in healthcare. We have been warned that there is a very real possibility that our entire healthcare infrastructure will collapse due to omicron. We are required to get boosters by end of January if we want to come to work (many if not most of us have done so). We barely have enough staff to do our critical work and yes that does include keeping the OR running. If omicron sweeps through our hospital and people have to stay home for ten days we will not be able to keep our ER, OR, Labour and Delivery, or cancer center open. The CDC had to weigh individual risk against the collapse of our healthcare infrastructure. I have good friends at the CDC and I would state emphatically they are NOT a clown show as commented above. They are an understaffed agency that has been underfunded for over a decade, trying their best to collect large scale data make decisions on how to save the most lives and keep our economy and healthcare system functioning in the face of an evolving, constantly mutating threat to our entire world. FFS consider what they are doing before popping off about how you expect timely perfection.
Well I’m pretty upset about this as a school nurse. We don’t have a mask mandate because parents don’t want it, parents don’t want to vaccinate their kids, we’re open full time, the only thing we have is quarantine and they hate that too- I’m dreading going back in January. The local board of health probably will not have updated its guidelines- we follow them to a t. Can’t wait to be screamed at that the CDC says 5 days blah, blah, blah and that cloth makes don’t work, the CDC says. Last year (with masks required) I had one close contact turn positive all year. This year, without masks, I have one close contact turn positive for every positive case. I call BS that cloth masks don’t offer some protection.
WHAT ABOUT THE G**D**** UNDER 5 YR OLDS WHO CANNOT GET A VACCINE?
Sorry to yell, but I am so tired of our children’s safety not being factored into these decisions. Literally the only saving grace to this pandemic has been that children still are not as likely to catch Covid as adults, but WHY….when we are so close to a vaccine…ARE YOU CHANGING THE “RULES” NOW AND INCREASING THE CHANCES OF MY 2 YR OLD GETTING SICK?
I also would love to blame Trump for this, but honestly, I can’t. I’m just really disappointed.