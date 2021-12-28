There will be a ‘service of thanksgiving’ to celebrate Prince Philip’s life in April

Just a few hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card on December 23, the desperados over at Chez Petty just had to make a big announcement about their future plans. It was as obvious as can be! What was interesting about this announcement was that it didn’t come from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Usually, William and Kate can’t stand to let Meghan and Harry have any kind of spotlight, and I was not surprised to see the flurry of photos and videos from Kate’s piano recital released in the 24 hours after the Sussexes’ card (although I would guess that Kensington Palace had already planned to release that stuff on that timeline). No, immediately after the Sussexes’ holiday card dropped, suddenly the Queen’s courtiers had a big announcement:
The Queen has agreed that a service of thanksgiving for the life of her late husband Prince Philip will take place in spring at Westminster Abbey, it was confirmed today. The congregation will include family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of many charities and organisations with which the Duke of Edinburgh was associated.
Further details will be announced in the coming months, with the service likely to take place around one year after Philip’s death at Windsor Castle aged 99 on April 9.
The Queen is thought to have been considering holding a national service of thanksgiving for Philip for some months, and has now rubber-stamped the plans. Various organisations will now be approached about plans for the service, with arrangements being flexible due to the ever-changing situation with Covid-19.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman told MailOnline today: ‘The Queen has agreed that a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will take place in the spring of 2022 at Westminster Abbey.’
So by this account, the Queen “agreed” to it on December 23rd, around the same time as Harry and Meghan’s card was breaking the internet. Riiight. And it’s not even like they were confirming a date for the event!! It’s still just an idea, a loose plan to do something in April. It’s also very odd to me that Buckingham Palace keeps pushing all of these plans months in advance, especially given that the Queen has been in very poor health for more than two months. The flurry of “planning” needs to slow down.
Anyway, this “service of thanksgiving” will absolutely be the next big storyline for the British papers. The next three months will be full of stories about whether Harry and Meghan will “bring the children over” to celebrate the life of Harry’s beloved grandfather. There will be stories about how no one wants Harry and Meghan to come, and how William is trying to ban his brother from celebrating Philip’s life and on and on. Prepare yourselves.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I actually think it was always the Palace’s intention to announce the service when they did. The Palace had to give the press something since there was not going to be the traditional Christmas Day walk. The problem that the Palace has is they are unable to coordinate with Harry and Meghan. I think the wording of the Queen’s statement about the death of Desmond Tutu was purposely chosen to preempt a statement from Harry and Meghan but they put one out anyway prompting Charles to put out his own later. The Palace is going have more issues like this in the future because they no longer speak for Harry and Meghan. I think the bad reaction to Lili’s birth was partly due to the Palace not having control of Harry and Meghan and the announcement of a new member of the family.
That the Queen agreed to having a Thanksgiving service for Philip tells me that the idea didn’t come from her but from the courtiers and the press. It was the press that first started talking about this event and I think it’s a ruse to get Harry and especially Meghan to go to the UK. As soon as this announcement was made one of the Royal reporters stated talking about whether Harry and Meghan would attend. He was of the view that Harry would but not Meghan. If the press are so sure that she won’t go it means they know that the Palace and the family did a lot of bad things to Meghan.
Yes, it ties in with the fact that the Christmas Day speech was all about Philip as well.
This is all about the UK press having something to talk about, to keep articles flowing. You scratch my back and I scratch yours. This is the Royal Family MO, another angle of bad press for Harry and Meghan, are they coming to see the Queen before she dies smh.
@Amy Bee. You are exactly right. Two years on and the royal infrastructure is still playing defense against a team that stopped playing and walked off the field. It’s such bad PR strategy. I always tell my clients to be sure of the message and stick to it. They are so busy trying to anticipate what might happen that they lose any control of the narrative. The royal family just needs to be the royal family and stop worrying about the relations l in California. However that gets us to the crux of the problem: what they are is wildly out of touch with the interests and appetites of modern society. They have a product not a lot people want to buy.
I don’t get making advanced announcements concerning events for someone in their 90s. That seems to be tempting fate but I guess owning the Sussexes is more important.
I also don’t get why they expect the Sussexes to bring two children across the ocean during a pandemic who are too young to be vaccinated.
I also don’t get them making this announcement in advance. Every single plan that has been made on behalf of the queen has failed. From Remembrance Day, to the balcony thing, Christmas at sandringham have all fell through. You would think they would’ve learned something. They really need to start playing by ear with their plans but it’s the palace and they have the press to feed and are stupid.
Yeah I agree.
Part of me wonders if all the plans for the jubilee are being made in such a way that they could double for a funeral, since they’ve been planning it for months.
Like, she’s 95 and not in good health. Planning something so far in advance is presumptuous at best.
LMAO and still I missed this one. The only news I heard about was the Sussex card. This got buried.
I give them points for trying to steal focus, but honestly if you didn’t post this service of remembrance thing, I never would have know, so yeah, good luck Windsors with no wind beneath their sail.
I think we all have “loose plans” for the spring. Everything on my calendar for January and February has been postponed to the spring because of Covid, and I can’t be sure that this will get better by April.
The Courtiers never learn, it would’ve made no difference if it was announced a day later.
I can’t understand why the BM and the BRF don’t ignore the Sussexes and stop with this one sided competition.
Oprah’s interview I think was one of the most Google searches, the Dailyfail was trending in a lot of countries and Worldwide, “Meghan won” was in most newspapers.
The BM think if they don’t talk about, no one would pay attention, too late for that.