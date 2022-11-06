Drake says sh-tty things about Megan Thee Stallion & Serena Williams in his new album

Last Thursday, Drake’s new album “Her Loss” came out. People immediately focused in on the song “Circo Loco,” which includes this lyric: “This bitch lie about getting shots but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” Drake-defenders say that it’s a double-entendre about Megan Thee Stallion getting “BBL shots,” as in plastic surgery on her ass. Everyone else knows that Drake is suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion “lied” about Tory Lanez shooting her in 2020. Keep in mind, Tory Lanez has actually been charged with felonies over shooting Megan and his trial is coming up. Incidentally, in the same song, Drake raps: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, Track 1, ‘kay I heard enough.” Megan graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree last year.
So, obviously, Drake has a thing about Megan Thee Stallion. He can’t help telegraphing the fact that she absolutely turned him down, that’s my theory. Considering how many Drake songs are about Texas women having him in a chokehold, it absolutely feels like Drake is projecting Incel Energy to insult and defame Megan because she turned him down. Megan responded to Drake on Twitter on Friday, saying in part: “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n—–! Since when [the fuck] is it cool to joke about abt women getting shot !… Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.” Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro also told TMZ that of course his client has always told the truth about Tory shooting her and the trial will prove it.
That wasn’t the only sh-tty thing from Drake’s album. In the song “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake says: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.” Drake has a problem with Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian being a loving and supportive husband and father. Drake thinks it’s weak for Serena Williams to be married to a man who adores her and is her biggest fan. What’s especially crazy is that… I’m pretty sure Serena dumped Drake FOR Alexis. I’m also pretty sure Drake was still trying to get back with Serena when she was with Alexis. Alexis responded too:
The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj
Not today Satan
The sad and pathetic part is that his last album is trash so he needs attention for this one, and doing this made his incel supporters come thru for him. Pathetic AF.
Theory: The Megan thing is about J Prince. He’s a Houston “Don” and in business with the man Megan signed with years ago and who she’s since taken to court to get out of her horrible contract.
He’s also the guy who made Drake “make up” with Kanye for the Larry Hoover concert earlier this year.
Either way, for all his pandering Drake has always been a horrible mysogynist.
Also, Drake calling anyone a groupie is RICH. His sports bandwagoning and groupie ways are legendary at this point.
Why does he keep getting so many free passes for sh*tty behavior? He talks so much shit about woman, the stuff w Millie Bobby Brown, etc. He’s a tool
Megan’s response I doctor under understand about the boycott and dog pile? I never thought about the hate she must receive for moving forward with charges for the shooting.
Tired-ass douchebag! WTF is wrong with him shitting on successful Black women? Who is he talking to?
Drake seems to get a free pass for his constant problematic behaviour over the years. He’s inappropriate with little girls. He goes after WOC. He cries sad all the time. Sit down.
It’s giving pathetic and attention seeking…and the fact that there are people defending him makes me want to punch someone
Drake the incel in full force. Loser.
I’ve gotten weird vibes from him for years
His song lyrics. His pining after Rhiannah and then seeming to treat her poorly when she returned his interest.
Drake can’t handle rejection from black women.
Imma need Drake to keep Black Women out of his mouth 😤
Brilliant! Simply brilliant
Yeah make fun of a man who is an absolutely amazing husband and father? You wish you could be him Drake ! Drake is a professional troll. The only time he gets attention is when he goes after other celebs. What makes him think Tory Lanez is telling the truth? Tory is currently under house arrest with an ankle monitor on for violating a court order. He’s scum. The bad part is once he serves time in prison for shooting Meghan, he’s going to be deported back to Canada. We don’t want him back!
Let’s not forget how he hid his son and only can clean after he was called out.
He us terrible.
Drake is a sad loser. He and Elon should hang out.
I love the fact that Drake got called out from the #416.
The men especially went for him.
He is well aware that this behaviour is unacceptable.
Drake knows the importance of proper home training.
Oh Jimmy, what have you become?!
He also uses sex workers (that’s how he has a kid with one) admits to watching porn daily and having 5 “girlfriends” at a time. I find all of that misogynistic too, others may have a different view. What I can’t get over is he pretends to be a gangster when he’s a middle class, rich, Canadian, half Jewish child actor. some of his music does sound good I’m just surprised he’s gotten so far with this clearly false persona. Like Lana del Ray is nowhere near as successful and we know all about how she’s not authentic etc. I don’t follow him but The first time I got a bad feeling is when it was revealed he was hiding his kid, not that he ever confirmed he was hiding him but it seemed really off.