JoJo Siwa calls Candace Cameron Bure ‘rude and hurtful’

Candace Cameron Bure decided her Christmas theme this year would be Bigotry. She’s lined up J.K. Rowling, Dave Chapelle, Ricky Gervais and big brother Kirk for her live Nativity. Passer-bys will be treated to microwaved apple juice and stale Hydrox cookies as Baby Ye-sus raps about being misunderstood and wanting the camels to wear Yeezys. Candace, who comes out of hibernation each year to make dozens of sappy Christmas movies, left her home at Hallmark in favor of an exec position at the Great American Family network. Recently D.J. Tanner and the other brain trust at GAF announced they were excluding LGBTQ relationships from their programing because God. And Traditional. And possibly squirrels – who knows what logic these people use.
Not surprisingly, this isn’t sitting well with people. Hillarie Burton gave “Candy” a piece of her mind. So did JoJo Siwa. Remember that JoJo recently made headlines for calling Candy the rudest celebrity she’d ever met. (For those who aren’t familiar with JoJo, being rude to her is like kicking a puppy.) Following JoJo’s comments, Candy said she’d apologized to JoJo and that they were “all good.” We knew that was BS because Candy had used the opportunity to shame JoJo for saying anything in the first place rather than actually apologize, but even if we had been snowed by her false contrition, she’s now crapping on JoJo’s community. JoJo posted the following to her Instagram in response to Candy’s No Gays policy:
honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.
JoJo’s celebrity friends supported her. Including Candy’s TV sister Jodie Sweetin, who said, “You know I love you.” Candy supporters are replying, “yoU dIdN’t REad tHe iNTerViEw.” I like that JoJo highlighted that Candy and GAF chose their omitting of the LGBTQIA+ as their talking point. People are trying to argue that Candy was just answering a question but I agree with JoJo, Candy wanted to send the message that same-sex relationships would not be supported on her network.
Jonathan Bennett, a Hallmark staple and happy newlywed to Jaymes Vaughan, also commented on Candy’s comments. Jonathan kept things much more in the Christmas spirit and focused on the changes the Hallmark channel’s made in the name of progress. When asked about Candy, he said:
“I’m just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie. I’m just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that’s making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone.
Yeah, Christmas is for everyone, Candy! Unlike Fuller House which was cancelled because no one wanted to watch it. Of course, Candy’s daughter Natasha is weighing in on this, because how else does nepo baby get people to notice her? She blathered on about Candy’s words being twisted by the evil media and how we’re beating down on the Kingdom.
You know what, forget it, I’m not calling her Candy anymore. I like candy.
Photo credit: Instagram, Getty Images and Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, JPI Studios/Avalon
I am so glad Candace is getting so much public pushback.
Candy is what we call nice nasty. Bigotry with a smile and a sugary “who me? I’m not a mean person” tone in their voice. They are the biggest hypocrites who probably has issues in their own marriage. Weaponizing the Bible to justify bigotry and misogyny is an old strategy.
I actually liked Fuller House but hated DJ aka Candace.
They should totally do a The Gibblers spin off as Kimmy, Fernando, Stephanie & Jimmy were the best part.
Agree! I’d like to include Comet, Jr. Jr. on that spin-off!
I would sadly watch that spin-off. I’m so glad kimmy became a fully realized character. Steph just had her baby Dani, Jimmy is a sweet and lovable dunce and kimmy could move in to help them since he’s off working all the time.
They could even find themselves in NYC, Ramona moved there for college, steph moved there for her music and kimmy stowed away in Ramona’s suitcase lol
She’s loathesome and I can’t stand candy so I’m perfectly fine with calling her that – but you could always aptly call her Cuntdiss Cameron the Bigot, Hecate? xo
I like it! I’ve been calling her Candolt. She is SUCH a loathsome person.
Two things:
1. Candy is an idiot
2. JoJo’s girlfriend is as adorable as she is.
I watch her on TikTok and they’re so cute.
JoJo seriously has the BEST, cheeriest, most infectious smile. I love seeing pics of her.
Been calling christofascist candy. A bit of a mouthful, but it serves its purpose.
JoJo is an absolute treasure. Glad she spoke out and glad there are others supporting her and the LGBTQIA+ community. This is blatant homophobia, no matter what kind of sugar plumbed, peppermint barked, gingerbreaded house Candace tried to wrap it in. I personally don’t GAF about Candy’s holiday movies but I will be adding The Holiday Sitter to my watch list.
I’m not sure I’d be able to hold my tongue if I were to ever encounter this – person. I have a strong urge to yell in her face, give her the read of a lifetime. It’s so harmful, this messaging, and especially so for our vulnerable youth.Terrible phony candyass family values poseur. Wouldn’t it be cool if a network like, specifically made some woke! programming, like, wtf not.
I love the tone of this post and every single word you chose to use in this ok H. 💕 it’s so good and funny and fabulous.
Seconded! And personally, I think it should be engraved on a plaque and bolted to the front door of GAF’s studio, so everyone entering knows exactly what kind of hellishness lurks within.
Cameron Bure can go pound sand. She said what she said, she meant what she said, and she’s getting what she deserves.
I was at a christening very recently. I left the Protestant church years ago and this was a Catholic mass. I did this for my best friend, I wouldn’t have done it for anyone else. The mass itself was fine, it was short and focused on the baby but I felt super uncomfortable. The entire thing is just …. not for me. I went to a Catholic kindergarten and elementary school back in the 80’s and early 90’s, I can still recite EVERYTHING. People were shocked, almost everyone else, even the godparents, had to read from the programme. When I say taking the bible literally is the biggest bullshit, I know what I’m talking about. We had “religion” as a subject through high school, I got told off repeatedly when I asked questions (my father was an angry atheist, he had books LOL). Then, during the last 3 years, we had a wonderful teacher who taught theology, not “religion” as in you are indoctrinated to worship Martin Luther.
There are many things in the bible and in every other major religious text that are worth reading and discussing. Ideas, allegories, etc. It’s part of our culture and without the knowledge, European art and history stay a mystery. But when you pick and choose and use it to oppress others, you’re the opposite of what Jesus Christ represented. It angers me beyond anything to read that shitty IG post of Natasha. Girl, STFU. You know nothing.
Thanks for coming to my Ted talk. 😉
Thanks Emmi, I enjoyed your Ted talk! I agree that it’s so important to understand religions and their influences, sadly the package comes with people using one or another of them to advance their own very biased agendas.
A religious person told me once that my pet that had recently died wouldn’t go to heaven because he didn’t have a soul.
I was terribly upset by this. I was in middle or high school.
I remember discussing with my pastor at the time and he was so open-minded about in that talk (and assured me that if there is a heaven, animals and our pets will most certainly be there). We had a lot of open conversations about theology and the Bible.
I’m agnostic now, but whenever I see ridiculous “Christian” comments, I remind myself of my pastor and that leading from a place of love and inclusion is what Jesus taught.
The Methodist church I attended growing up was also very progressive and open (startlingly so when you consider it was the 80’s and early 90’s!) and while I no longer identify as religious or “believe” in Christianity, I can appreciate the teachings of progressive “Jesus is love” clergy and believers who actually embrace the message of Christianity and live their values. They are a rarity though, as more and more fundie, hateful faux “Christians” use their “faith” as a cudgel to bash people who are different from them and to discriminate and exclude.
I’ve said before and I’ll say again, if there is a heaven and a God, a lot of church-goers are going to be REAL surprised when they wind up roasting instead of celebrating at His table. Candy included.
The humor in this piece is just really filling my heart with ‘my kid is trans 🏳️⚧️ and you can F Off w your candyass!!!!’ happiness rn.
DJ Tanner and the other brain 🧠 trust, I’m cackling in the kitchen again!! No lies told about her Mensa level intellect either. Omg omg I’m laughing so hard 😂
I can’t 😂 even omg tysm
from her Christmas 🎄 bs squad goals to the squirrels 🐿 Hecate, I am howling 😂 with laughter 😆 😂
I was so disgusted with Candace’s faux apology and added admonishment of JoJo all those months ago. She’ll be on Fox & Fiends soon enough to defend herself and blame others for her disgusting beliefs. I still can’t get over how her smile never reaches her eyes.
No soul…
As to a different nickname, how about CanCa (or if preferred, you can leave out the N) from Can_dace Ca_meron?
As to the very, very religious: my personal experience with many of them is that they dislike Santa because that heathen is taking the rightful place of Jesus. They also feel Christmas is way too commercialized…I have no intention of ever seeing any of CanCa’s family in any movie, so I’m wondering if she’s ever given in to commercialization and starred in a movie with a Santa?
Cand-ass?
CaCa?
Candolt?
I call her christofascist candy. It’s a mouthful but accurate.
It’s Kirk, not Kurt.
But can’t we call him Kurt, that’s the traditional name
jkjkjkjkjkjk
Normally I don’t like a pile-on, but Candace deserves every bit of it for being such a hateful bigot.
I vote we call her Candida, because yeast sucks almost as much as she does.
Christmas is for everyone, and love is for everyone!🎄 🏳️🌈
Hallmark should really capitalize on this.
Here’s my pitch: Hilarie Burton and Jodie Sweetin star as two Christmas bridezillas. They thought they hired the town’s most exclusive wedding planner, but a mix-up means that JoJo Siwa will be their first-time planner. Chaos ensues, until the brides think they’ve lost their entire wedding budget and will have the saddest, cheapest Christmas wedding ever. However, they eventually realize that the most important thing is their love for one another and recommit. Just as they’re about to announce the party is canceled, they’re surprised with the wedding of their dreams, because JoJo was a magic elf testing their love all along.
I get bonus points for adapting the story of Jesus turning water into wine, meaning I beat you, GAF.