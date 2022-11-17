The Sussexes ‘are still seeking to make changes’ to their December docu-series?

We’re just weeks away from Netflix releasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries. We don’t even have a name for it? Nor do we have a teaser or trailer for it. The British tabloids have been trying to scandalize their readers about this series for months, and Meghan has dropped a few hints about it too. From what I gather, it will be about Harry and Meghan’s love story, how they’ve built Archewell and the work they’ve been doing in America. We know they had a camera crew with them last year, when they visited New York. They also had a crew with them at the Hague, during the Invictus Games, but that footage might be for Harry’s Invictus series. Basically, no one knows much and everyone’s making some wild guesses. The British media is obsessed with the idea that Harry and Meghan “regret” what they’ve told Netflix on-camera, and the Sussexes are “begging” Netflix to push back the series.
With no content yet released on the streaming service, Prince Harry is now reportedly “at odds” with Netflix bosses over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated forthcoming docu-series. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess are still seeking to make changes to the docu-series, particularly following the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.
The couple secured the deal for the streaming service to film their family life in the US. A lot of the filming for the docu-series took place before the death of the Queen and this has prompted Harry and Meghan to ask for “extensive cuts” to be made.
A source reportedly told The Sun that Harry “simply does not want” the series coming out “before Christmas”. Netflix reportedly wanted the show to broadcast in December, but Meghan and Harry requested a delay following the late monarch’s death.
The couple reportedly “backflipped” on what the docu-series could show as there were concerns over its content. It was earlier reported that when the 38-year-old requested the changes, Netflix is said to have pushed back against Harry’s wishes.
Again, the Sussexes are executive producers on this docu-series. They are producing it THROUGH their Archewell production company. While I’m sure Netflix has a say – especially in how and when the series is released – these unnamed sources don’t understand how producing works or what’s actually going on.
Speaking of, Page Six had a story about this docu-series too – their sources point out that Netflix originally hired Garrett Bradley to direct the series but Bradley fell out with Harry and Meghan about whether she could shoot footage in their Montecito home. Sources say that the Sussexes “were not comfortable doing that…There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.” Sure. It feels like all of this agita about the docu-series will make all of these “sources” look pretty stupid when it comes out. It’s like what they were doing with Harry’s memoir – sources were insisting up and down that Harry would never release it or he wanted to rewrite the whole thing and… yeah. Of course that didn’t happen.
Why is the British Media so obsessed 🤩 with the Sussexes ?.?? Why do they care ??? I guess out of sight out of mind is not a British thing 😜
Because the Sussexes are the only interesting thing about the Royal Family.
Exactly.
These stories are so dumb. Regardless of what the BM says, Harry believes he’s always acted with respect towards the Queen. So, dead or alive, there would never have been anything in the book or series he felt needed to be reconsidered.
whatever these two are doing with netflix et al, i wish they’d just hurry up and finish up already. all these (alleged) delays and pushbacks give the deranged time to make up dumb stories. we seem to be hearing more about h&m’s projects from people other than h&m – and that’s a problem.
they’ve been filming the doc for like a year now, and harry’s invictus docuseries is still not out. what’s taking so long?
At this rate, this shit is gonna drop like Beyoncé’s Lemonade album.
This made me chuckle. Funny because it’s true.
Is it a problem or free publicity?
free publicity ≠ good publicity.
Free publicity in this day and age whether negative or positive is good. Hence why Kanye is still popular, piers Morgan is still getting exclusives etc. the worst people are still succeeding.
Joe Rogan, Dave Chapelle, Kardashians, to name a few more.
The BM will always give them free publicity, like for example this story, and technically none of it is good. Not sure this will ever go away. So why do the Sussexes need to update regularly about their production just so they can counter these bad faith actors? It would also be feeding the tabloid beast. They’ve always been pretty drop it when it’s done as opposed to regularly updating along the way.
I imagine they want the Invictus series to come out right before the next games to drum up interest. It takes time to make content. Remember there has been a pandemic and Meghan had a baby (and a miscarriage) all this would have delayed filming etc…The tabloids know this but the RF is so boring they are desperate for Sussex content!
The Redeem Team documentary on Netflix about the 2008 olympic basketball team started production in 2018, was announced in 2020 and just came out in October 2022. That’s four years.
Harry and Meghan’s deal was announced in 2020 before they’d even set up their production company properly and a docuseries is coming out Dec 2022. They put in solid work for that to happen. I don’t know what these people are bellyaching about. They are obsessed.
“We seem to be hearing more about H&M’s projects from people other than H&M – and that’s a problem” — completely agree.
Having previously worked in an institution that leaks like a sieve I completely understand their secrecy, but them (and their foundation and company) would really benefit from more transparency in their communications, especially around projects that take time to be completed, have lots of moving parts, and are frequently updated. This way they can avoid being scooped by publications like Page Six because they would have already provided their audience with information about the projects.
I recently stumbled upon Mara Brock Akil’s production company’s website and I like how upfront they are about their projects and what stage their at — https://www.story27productions.com/slate.
Did the Obama’s have to do monthly updates? Shonda? No they just signed their contract and disappeared for a few years. Then when they were ready they released their content.
The British tabloids are the ones driving this narrative. They did it with Spotify even claiming that the contract was being canceled and now that it’s been a success they are silent. They’ll do it with Netflix until Harry and Meghan release content then they’ll go mute again. Same with Harry’s book. They also did it with the Apple series. People need to realize that the BM are obsessed and no matter what Harry and Meghan do or say the tabloids and royal reporters will try to write their own narrative. They can’t keep putting out statements every other day cause it just draws attention to these losers.
Harry literally said in TMYCS that he regrets nothing and wished he would have left sooner yet since then royal reporters and BM still claim they are coming back.
But guess what no one besides the tabloids..mainly right wing tabloids is talking about this.
There’s no legitimate new organization validating any of these claims so no Harry and Meghan will not be hurt by this. If NBC News , CBS, ABC, or NY TIMES etc starts reporting that’s a different beast.
Their team knows what they are doing. They’ve been successful so far with their projects despite the constant negativity from British and Murdoch minions.
Gonna have to completely disagree here. If this was a normal production company, I would agree. I worked in the industry too, and I know the trades publish weekly charts about projects in production and what stage they are in pre, filming, post, in the can, etc.
But Harry and Meghan are in a unique situation where there are forces within the monarchy and in the British tabloid press who would move mountains to destroy and put a stop to any project they work on. And if they couldn’t stop is, they would mount a massive smearing and disinformation campaign to try and kill interest in the project. They’re doing it now. So, I don’t blame Harry and Meghan one bit for keeping everything on lockdown until they are good and ready to share.
Agree snuffles and polo. Harry and Meghan are in a completely different situation. They literally have people actively trying to sabotage their work, contracts and projects.
When Harry spoke at the UN for the Mandelas they have one of his kids speaking negatively about them on their front page before they even knew what the project was about, they are getting honored by the Kennedys and they had one of the Kennedy questions why they are getting honored as an exclusive for the daily mail, Meghan and Harry went to One Young World and the DM went after the charity and now they are being “investigated”
THERE IS AN ACTIVE CAMPAIGN TO SMEAR AND SABOTAGE THEM and anyone associated with them.
No they can’t be transparent with their projects.
I don’t like have enemies dictate my work or release schedule
Afaik Meghan and Harry haven’t mentioned any delays exept H’s book coming out in january instead of late 2022. It’s mostly the tabloids who’s made up timelines, changes and delays.
I’m looking forward to the docu-series. And I love seeing the Brits freak out over what they cannot control. It’s absolutely delicious.
Agreed.
This is their weekly “PLEASE! Harry, PLEASE cancel your Netflix contract and book deal!!! The monarchy is at stake!! You’re making us look bad!!! PLEASE reconsider!!! And while you’re at it, dump Meghan and those mongrel children and return to England, do William’s work for him and re-marry a nice white aristocrat girl that we pick for you. Preferably a mute who looks good in expensive clothes and will do as she’s told.”
The only ones who have to be concerned about how long anything is taking to produce or the content are the ones in the actual agreement to produce and their employees. How is all the agonizing over when and what accomplishing anything?
First Harry wanted to delay and change the book. That’s proven totally wrong, but they’re still doing it with the docuseries as if we’re not onto this silly game. I think it’s just something they do to drive eyes to their websites, papers, tabloid media in general. I get these headlines on my phone and just ignore them. When the series drops, I’ll know, just like what happened with the book. No sense getting my underwear in a bunch over these tabloid rumors.
Didn’t the British tabloids do this repeatedly over Meghan’s Spotify podcast too. I seem to recall some people coming over to Celebitchy to whine or concern troll over “how long” it was taking, and how that’s not a good look, and how much they were getting paid, etc. And this whining was during a global pandemic too. Somehow people always think that the Sussexes have to operate on everyone else’s schedule and their made-up timeline, not Archwell’s and not H & M’s.
I never comment here, but Garrett Bradley is actually a woman, BTW. She was nominated for an Oscar for her (excellent!) documentary “Time” in 2021. https://time.com/5900390/time-documentary-garrett-bradley/
An incredible documentary! But having seen this and the Osaka docuseries, I’m glad they went in a different direction. Bradley is brilliant but her tone is rather sombre. You’ll get a good cry. But a lot of the storytelling around Harry and Meghan has been rather heavy because of all they’ve been through. I get the feeling they want something that is still moving and inspiring without being as emotionally heavy as Bradley’s work tends to be.
I’m sure Garbus is great but I find some of her filmography as a director and exec producer tackles topics that are a little bit shock-y (dare I say tabloid-y). I hope the tone is somewhere in the middle. You know who had a great docuseries about them? Fran Lebowitz. But that was literally Scorsese. I hope they don’t regret not going with Bradley but I completely get the boundaries with the house.
I’m getting tired of these stories. I get it, Harry and Meghan gets the press clicks but they would be better off just waiting for the programme to come out and then comment on it. This Spotify all over again.
Kudos to Harry and Meghan for not displaying their whole house.
Showing the same room over and over, is funny as heck.
Boundaries.
Royal Reporters and the British tabloids are obsessed with Meghan and Harry they don’t have william and Kate and their staff leaking lies and information. Anymore they are desperately trying to hold on to Meghan and Harry they will create narratives and lies and people will willingly believe them because they want to see Meghan and Harry fail . The royal reporter and the British media Realizes that their one side campaign against Meghan and Harry that is full of hatred lies and racism has failed no one outside of the uk and some crazy hateful racist Karen’s are taking what they are saying as truthful. Meghan and Harry are taking the right approach by ignoring this clowns this what they Royal reporters want they want Meghan and Harry attention they want them to engaged with them .
Funny how they know all about the “docu-series” ( although not it’s name) but knew nothing about the Ripple of Hope award, Meghan’s speaking engagement, Archetypes, the memoir release date etc all until they were officially announced. In other words the trashloids like the Express got nothing! And as far as the Sussexes micromanaging everything, didn’t Meghan say in The Variety interview that they were trusting the people they hired with the finished product. That doesn’t sound like the Sussexes are back seat driving the process.
So, if we are to believe the tabloids – H&M wouldn’t let anyone film at their home but wore secret microphones and cameras around Buckingham Palace when the Queen died and when they went to visit her for the Jubilee celebrations, sure – that tracks.
I doubt there were any changes. I can believe a slight delay because of the Queen’s death but that’s it. It’s annoying that the BM keeps saying that Harry and Meghan want to cancel or make a complete overhaul. The media doesn’t seem to understand that the show is about Harry and Meghan not the Royal family. I think they will be mentioned occasionally but people will be disappointed if they are expecting a takedown of the RF.