The Sussexes ‘are still seeking to make changes’ to their December docu-series?

We’re just weeks away from Netflix releasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries. We don’t even have a name for it? Nor do we have a teaser or trailer for it. The British tabloids have been trying to scandalize their readers about this series for months, and Meghan has dropped a few hints about it too. From what I gather, it will be about Harry and Meghan’s love story, how they’ve built Archewell and the work they’ve been doing in America. We know they had a camera crew with them last year, when they visited New York. They also had a crew with them at the Hague, during the Invictus Games, but that footage might be for Harry’s Invictus series. Basically, no one knows much and everyone’s making some wild guesses. The British media is obsessed with the idea that Harry and Meghan “regret” what they’ve told Netflix on-camera, and the Sussexes are “begging” Netflix to push back the series.

With no content yet released on the streaming service, Prince Harry is now reportedly “at odds” with Netflix bosses over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated forthcoming docu-series. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess are still seeking to make changes to the docu-series, particularly following the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. The couple secured the deal for the streaming service to film their family life in the US. A lot of the filming for the docu-series took place before the death of the Queen and this has prompted Harry and Meghan to ask for “extensive cuts” to be made. A source reportedly told The Sun that Harry “simply does not want” the series coming out “before Christmas”. Netflix reportedly wanted the show to broadcast in December, but Meghan and Harry requested a delay following the late monarch’s death. The couple reportedly “backflipped” on what the docu-series could show as there were concerns over its content. It was earlier reported that when the 38-year-old requested the changes, Netflix is said to have pushed back against Harry’s wishes.

[From The Daily Express]

Again, the Sussexes are executive producers on this docu-series. They are producing it THROUGH their Archewell production company. While I’m sure Netflix has a say – especially in how and when the series is released – these unnamed sources don’t understand how producing works or what’s actually going on.

Speaking of, Page Six had a story about this docu-series too – their sources point out that Netflix originally hired Garrett Bradley to direct the series but Bradley fell out with Harry and Meghan about whether she could shoot footage in their Montecito home. Sources say that the Sussexes “were not comfortable doing that…There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project. Harry and Meghan’s own production company captured as much footage as they could before Liz Garbus was hired.” Sure. It feels like all of this agita about the docu-series will make all of these “sources” look pretty stupid when it comes out. It’s like what they were doing with Harry’s memoir – sources were insisting up and down that Harry would never release it or he wanted to rewrite the whole thing and… yeah. Of course that didn’t happen.