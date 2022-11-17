Brendan Fraser won’t attend Golden Globes: I have history with the HFPA

When Oscar buzz started about Brendan Fraser, I said I preferred to see him win a Golden Globe. In 2003, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, sexually assault Brendan. Not only did he not take full responsibility, there’s plenty of reason to suspect that the HFPA, who hold the Golden Globes, might have had a hand in damaging Brendan’s career. So I wanted to see those same people hand Brendan his flowers upon his triumphant comeback.
I still want to see Brendan win a Globe. But I won’t get to see him accept it. The reason is because Brendan is “no hypocrite.” When asked recently about his award chances, he said if he is nominated, he will not attend the Golden Globes ceremony due to his history with the HFPA.
We’re still weeks away from learning the 2023 Golden Globes nominees, but one of the Best Actor frontrunners is already signaling his intention to boycott the ceremony.
Brendan Fraser, who’s receiving career-best reviews for his dramatic turn in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (in theaters Dec. 9), told GQ for its cover story on Wednesday that he will not attend the Golden Globes ceremony in January if he is nominated, as he is widely expected to be.
“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he said bluntly. “No, I will not participate.”
His reasoning, for those who have followed the former heartthrob’s rollercoaster career, is obvious: “It’s because of the history that I have with them,” he explained. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”
Brendan’s right, of course. Even in the last few years he’s had trouble discussing the incident or its aftermath. He famously recalled watching the Globes the year of the #MeToo movement was at the forefront and seeing Berk sitting in the room with all the women dressed in black and the men wearing Times Up pins in solidarity. Brendan knew how shallow the support of the HFPA was. It would be kind of cool to see Brendan take his award and go scorched earth in his acceptance speech, but he wouldn’t. So abstaining is the proper move, not that the HFPA showed him any consideration. I will be furious if those withered old twigs intentionally leave Brendan out of the nominations because they’re still denying culpability. Don’t think this is too far-fetched. Berk was still a voting member for the HFPA up until 2021. What finally got him booted from the board? At 88 years old, the South African born Berk sent an email to the whole association calling BLM a “racist hate movement” and complaining about BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors buying a home in upscale Topanga Canyon. And the HFPA only acted then because the LA Times got a hold of the email. Yeah, stay home Brendan. They don’t deserve you anyway.
As a survivor of SA, I believe you Brendon Fraser and I am holding space for you. I stand by you 100% that you chose to not go to the Golden Globes. Like the article says, they just do not deserve you.
SA survivor too. I agree 💯%
Good for him for not bending. Im not going either
Respect.
It’s not about whether Brendan will show up, it will be if other actors show up.
This is the real test, whether they will get any stars of worth let alone the nominees. Brendan is a lock for nominations this award season and he will be interaction with these actors for months on end into the spring.
Interesting indeed.
The Golden Globes really ain’t nothing and has not been missed.
The other big actors will show up and then tell Brendan how brave he was and how they support him afterwards.
Exactly – good for Brendan for not showing up, but I’ll certainly be watching other actors/directors/industry insiders to see what choices they make, and whether they decide to support an unabashedly racist association and awards program, who made changes only when absolutely forced to because they got caught, and now this?! (I mean, it sounds like their abhorrent abuse of Brendan is old news, but I had never heard it before, so I’m appalled at the Globes/HFPA all over again).
I saw a thoughtful article a few months ago about how tricky it can be for actors to boycott the Globes, because Globe recognition can be such a boost for a career.
But now that we know this is basically a white supremacist organization, interested in maintaining a racist status quo in filmmaking and limiting representation of non-white actors and stories – and apparently penalizing actors who don’t tolerate being abused – how can we – as audience members, and actors, directors, etc., as professionals – continue to give legitimacy to it? Everyone should boycott it.
I understand respect and totally support his choice.
It really is lovely seeing Brendan again. I didn’t realize what a bright light he was until he came back. I really respect him for sharing his story and exposing that horrible man. I do hope that the man who assaulted him will get his come up ins.
I won’t be watching the Gold Globes this year.
👆This 💯
Team Brendan and everyone else who has suffered due to this group of racist sexist harassers.
Truly this. Good for him and I feel for everyone harmed by this trash organization.
Good for you Brendan! His star was truly rising after the success of The Mummy franchise.What happened to him was awful and I’m glad he’s standing his ground.
Anyway, after the widespread ridicule over debacle of the Emily in Paris nominations and the revelations of racism within the HFPA, no one reputable really takes them seriously anymore. I know NBC dropped them afterwards so who picked them up? I hope more actors boycott this “ceremony”.
He seems to be a very nice person who has been though a lot of hard times.
I respect him for coming forward, for being very clear about what he went through, for not being a hypocrite, and am glad to see him get work. Finally!
The fact that he came forward and was blacklisted turns my stomach!
I certainly hope he continues to get work, get healthy, finds his happiness.
He was the victim here.
The prep who SA his needs to be shunned and jail.
Good for Brendan. In acceptance speeches, it’s customary to start by thanking the HFPA, which I’m sure would be impossible. Even being there & pretending things are normal could be traumatic. I wonder how many men in Hollywood have been assaulted over the years but never felt they could come forward–I suspect there are lots of stories.
I am so happy to see him working and promoting on his terms. My teenage crush has turned into adult admiration. That’s such a rare feeling. Most actors disappoint us with age.
Well stated. 💯
He doesn’t need them and what would happen if he didn’t win? Then he would’ve just attended and not have had the chance to say anything. Red carpet isn’t the same. Good for him.
The man is so lovable. I think I’ve watched ‘The Mummy’ a hundred times. But my absolute favorite is ‘Blast From the Past’, where he plays a naïf to great and sweet effect.
Me too! I’ve watched the dance scene so many times I have it saved on my playlist on YouTube lol.🤭🥰
I‘ve loved him since the 90’s. I’m so glad his star is shining again. I would love to see him do another Mummy movie again.
Good for him and what an incredibly classy way to speak his mind. Everyone knows what he is talking about but he took the high road in the way he said it, and he absolutely did not need to.
why they gotta call him a “former heartthrob”? rude
Brendan Fraser may have more of a “dadbod” these days but he’s still a heartthrob. He is also inspiring. He’s teaching the world that it’s never to late to start over and there is always time to hold true to your convictions.