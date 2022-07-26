JoJo Siwa names the ‘rudest celebrity’ she’s ever met: Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure has a lengthy history as a homophobic anti-vaxxer who uses her fundamentalist Christian faith as a cudgel. Candace also works consistently, mostly on those holier-than-thou TV movies. So, Candace lives in California and she’s a regular on talk shows and the like. She interacts with regular celebrities… like JoJo Siwa, the 19-year-old YouTube superstar widely considered to be one of the most influential Gen Zers in the world. JoJo is a young queer woman and y’all know the Christofascists hate her guts. Well, JoJo was doing a Q&A session on TikTok and she said Candace is the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.
Everywhere you look, there’s TikTok—including a post on the platform with some unfortunate news for Full House fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as D.J. on the show, has been accused of being the rudest celebrity by YouTuber JoJo Siwa.
In a TikTok posted on Sunday, July 24, Siwa answered various prompts about celebrities she’s met, all while lounging by the pool in a blue bikini, as one does. The caption simply says “Pool day = exposed hahahaha.” Siwa does not speak in the video but shows pictures of her answers on her phone. The first prompt is “Rudest celebrity I’ve met….”
Below the prompt on the screen, Siwa quickly shows the camera a picture of Cameron Bure, who appeared on Full House (1987–1995) and Fuller House (2016–2020). In addition to spilling the tea on the allegedly rude celeb, whom she likely met when they both appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019, Siwa shared her celeb crush, the nicest celeb she’s met, the coolest celeb she’s met, and a celeb who did her dirty.
From the looks of it, Siwa’s celeb crush is Zendaya (isn’t she everyone’s at this point?), the nicest celebrity she’s ever met is Miley Cyrus, the coolest is Elton John, and the celeb who did her dirty is…wait for it…SpongeBob Squarepants.
I would love to know what went down. I would love to know what Candace said to her or how Candace treated JoJo. You know it was bad – JoJo is a very upbeat, positive person, she’s not one of those “all about the drama” people. Candace must have been completely awful to her. Hours after this story came out, Candace posted a Bible verse on her IG Stories. Eyeroll.
I think this is awesome! Most celebrities won’t call out the person by name, they just drop hints! But JoJo doesn’t give a sh!t…
I really despise people like Candace. They are so disingenuous, so hateful, such bigots and then on their IG it’s all cloaked in “family” – “God” – “Love” – “Kindness” and I want to projectile vomit all over my screen.
I like my racist bigots where I can identify them immediately. It saves energy. This one makes my blood boil. And why the f*ck did Kelly Clarkson expose Jojo to this madness??? I judge Kelly for that.
There is such a huge faction of “Christianity” in this country that has become a hate group. Their beliefs have no grounding in the Bible and are the farthest thing from what Jesus would want or do. They have weaponized their sick, twisted view of Christianity. To me, this is what evil looks like.
Why don’t they just wear T-shirts that say “God may love you, but I have STANDARDS!”. Then we’ll all know who to avoid/ridicule/shove into the nearest sludge-filled ditch. And I say that in Christian Love.
said it before, I’ll say it again.
the people who are the loudest about their “faith” and are all “I’M A CHRISTIAN, SO…” are usually the most hateful people who DO NOT act in a Christ-like way.
If you have to tell my how much of a Christian you are, it’s likely because you are not ACTING like one.
I call them Christianist or Christian-identified. I’m a bad church goer, but I try to hew as closely as possible to the teachings of Jesus as recorded in the Bible, above kindness, and especially to those with less – less power, less security, less money.
Betsy – I refer to myself as a “recovering Catholic”…I was raised Catholic and was baptized but dropped out of CCD before getting Confirmed. even at 11, I had WAY TOO MANY issues with the church. Jesus is cool, I dig his philosophy…kindness, patience, and taking care of the less fortunate…but the church itself? barf. the idea that a woman (including the woman that birthed your savior) is “less-than”? nah not into that. and I know a few atheists that are MUCH MORE compassionate and Christ-like than a lot of “christians” in this world.
@whatwhat
YES!!! I say it too!!!!! So so true!!!
The people who truly have a relationship with God never need to say a word about it. You can tell by their choices and actions.
LOOOL you sound like my of-color husband! He says the exact same thing. The more menacing racists are those that are smart enough/in denial enough to cloak their hate in moral or liberalist rhetoric.
My husband and I were sitting in a restaurant having a meal a few years ago, and an older white woman came up to me (white) and began asking me questions. She never once mentioned race or racism but posed questions to me “out of concern” in front of my husband. “Are you okay? Are you with him? Does he treat you well? You should know your self worth, sweetheart.” The whole experience was awful and so racist without any racist discourse ever being articulated. We never returned to that restaurant and rarely go to that town.
Wow. I am appalled. That is horrible. Seriously? How.. Why? ugh.
@HelloDolly! You’re a better woman than me I have to say. I’d have replied “F#ck off and mind you’re own business!”
@Emme I swear, both my husband and I were so confused throughout the first few minutes of the event that it took us awhile to register what was happening! She approached us in what appeared like a kind way and asked a couple of leading questions…. And then, BOOM the crazy racism took place. Honestly, we were both taken aback, because we had never experienced “racism that never mentions race” before (I guess a microaggression? I don’t know what to call this specific event.)
I know a few “born again” types, and wow are they the meanest people. Like enjoying the suffering of others cruel.
My cousin worked as a church maintenance man down south. The “leading Christian businessman” bldg. owner didn’t pay squat for a ton of work–and wanted to pay him less. Suffice to say, my cousin quit. I have yet to meet a born-againner who aren’t mean, hating people underneath.
They sure are. It’s sad. It’s pathetic how so many people decide that’s the way to….work on…their issues (family issues, substance abuse issues, fears, feeling bad about their pasts, other emotional issues or whatever else their problem is). To embrace some, most, or all of the hateful conservative messages they’ve internalized. A lot of them do get satisfaction from anything that looks like ‘sinners’ being made to pay for their disobedience. Even when there’s room for sympathy for some of these assholes, these are still fundamentally cruel people who decided as adults to build their Wellness & Redemption arcs around harming others through homophobia and misogyny.
Oh sh*t! This made me laugh so hard. I like my racist bigots where I can easily identify them, too.
I knew so many hateful “Christians” growing up, and it really impacted my own faith (or lack thereof). As a kid I was super into the Jesus-side of things and the love, but I soon realized that many people use that as a shield or cover to be their worst selves.
These guys are fake Christians–aka Pharisees. They beat folks over the head preaching, break most of the Commandments–then think being insufferably self-righteous makes up for that.
She probably did that “nice nasty” sh@t where she tries to “win her over to Christ” by quoting Bible verses and telling her her lifestyle is going to send her to hell.
Who on the Kelly Clarkson show thought it would be good to put these two on the same episode?! Definitely not fair to JoJo to subject her to Bure’s high handed, judgmental bullshit just to see if they could make sparks fly.
Do better, Kelly.
I had to Google it, but Jojo officially came out in 2021, and this interview happened in 2019. So I don’t think Kelly Clarkson and her team are the bad guys here.
Good to know! I couldn’t be pressed to Google LOL, so thanks!
And even if Jojo was already out then it’s not Kelly or her teams responsibility to check for Candace’s behavior. Candace is a grown woman AND old enough to be Jojo’s mother. You don’t treat people poorly regardless the circumstance.
Fuck em up, Jojo! This kid is growing on me. And a million dollars says Candace said something homophobic and vile to her.
The more JoJo exists the more respect I have for her. She’s a wonderful young woman and gives me hope.
Candace is a distinguished actor in that she bears the distinction of being one of her generation’s worst actors. I suspect it’s hard for her to play anyone who isn’t Christian-version perfect and judgey, because she simply hasn’t the skills. She plays herself, since she is incapable of imagining other choices, other lives.
I get her confused with the actress married Massimo who tried to get her kids into USC with fake rowing photos.
I was reading that the SpongeBob reference was a veiled jab at Nickelodeon, who own/air SpongeBob.
I could be wrong, though.
Candace threatened by a young, influential, unapologetic queer woman who knows exactly who she is? Yeah, that tracks.
I clicked the article to see what Candace posted in response. The story reminds us that JoJo worked with Abbi Lee Miller, so naming Candace as the rudest says a lot.
I love that she called her out.
Narrow minded hypocrite.
Ugh Candace is the worst. Was I the only one who watched Make It or Break It back in the day? It was a dumb, soapy gymnastics show. A little trashy, but a fun watch. Then holier than thou shows up and we get 1/2 an episode dedicated to Jesus, abstinence, etc. Completely ruined the show.
Mad props for using the word cudgel, lol
Candace has always been gross. She’s a dish it but can’t take it kind of asshole. JoJo is a delight!
All I can think about when I see a picture of Candace Cameron-Bure is that she has crazy eyes.
She does a little but I was thinking she’s actually “aging” really well and I like her modest outfit in the pic here.
Lol, Sean, she really does have crazy eyes.
She probably encouraged Jojo to pray her gay away during the commercial break.I’m joking but not really.
A more common things Christians say about gay people is “hate the sin not the sinner” which & I always found a bit passive aggressive. Because it would be more polite to simply not mention that your religion considers acting on homosexual feelings to be a sin. Gay people are aware so just stick to other topics, it’s not that hard.
If she’s anything like her brother, I totally believe this story. He lives near me and during Christmas 2020 he held maskless sing-alongs at the local mall to protest mask mandates. At the same time our local hospital (like most others) was overwhelmed and ambulance sirens were going all day and night, echoing in the valley. The eeriness of the sirens and fear and death compared to this jerk and his fellow church goers singing in each other’s faces will be something I always remember.
OMGGGG awful. What a disgusting sounding family.
@ Leah, that is flat out illegal as well as potentially criminal. That they organized a “special” event to protest masks is beyond reprehensible.
I always side eye people that claim to be devoted to their faith as I have labeled them as Sunday devotees. They spend the Monday through Saturday committing the most offensive behaviour, running the gamut of gossiping, infidelity, lying as well as being an overall nasty human being. They have the false sense that as they attend church on Sunday cleansed themselves of their sins.
Yep, my husbands entire family are these people. They are the worst people and although they were a little more tolerable before the orange fascist came along they were always self righteous bigots that I could count on to be the least supportive of us in any situation. Even though they were always pretty annoying about being Christians and brining up Jesus and quoting bible verses they honestly worship that “born again” charlatan more then they ever did Jesus. Their entire lives and identity are now magas.
I’m one of the people who didn’t know who and where JoJo came from but she is so darn charming, talented and sweet! I am not surprised that Candance is the rudest and as a former Bible Banger myself I was surrounded by women like Candy. I have met and am friends with true Christians who believe that people are the most important part of our society and that we should care, respect and lift each other up. Candy it seems is not one of those folks.
Cannot stand Candace. So smug. So holier than thou. So mean girl.
Well if you’re gonna tell us the name of the rudest person you’ve ever met, why not give details about what she said/did?
That’s how I feel. People are left to create their own scenarios when it might be something that isn’t extremely appalling.
Candace reminds me of pre prison Lori Laughlin. So sweet you could break a tooth until the real person comes out.
My daughter loves JoJo and I love the influence JoJo has on kids. She did a whole YouTube series about staying home and wearing masks during the early days of the pandemic for kids. She just seems so genuine; so hardworking; and so talented and I’m only imagining the rudeness that occurred. Cameron and her brother Kirk have leveraged their fame to hurt others. Kirk got someone fired and I’d always wondered if, the influence or trauma Candace’s family might have had on Jodie Sweeten, contributed to her addiction issues. I’ve also wondered about Jodie and Candace. They just seem such opposites.
I bet Candace is one of those garbage people who only treat people on what they perceive their same celebrity level or higher as humans, and treat everyone else as the help. Jojo is crazy famous, but not exactly among the crowd of Candace’s age bracket.
Tealily, wouldn’t surprise me in the least. These folks are hella-hierachial, in addition to being racist.
I am waiting for Candace & Kirk to come out as part of the Christian Nationalism. I live around a lot of those “I am a Christian.” They even put it on their little flags on their trucks with their Trump flags.
She left Hallmark for a contract with some other production company and all her bible thumping fans, on various articles, made it seem like she’d left because Hallmark is now making movies with *gasp* characters who are gay and it’s “unchristian”.
I recall a few years ago the first Hallmark Christmas movie to feature a gay character almost didn’t air. And the character wasn’t even the main character, simply a supporting actor.
On a purely superficial note, the hell is Candice wearing in that pic? Is she at a sleepover?
Not a JoJo fan, she’s quite terrible on So You Think You Can Dance, but kudos to her for calling out CC.
Jojo is a hot mess, but she owns everything she says and does. She certainly doesn’t need caffeine lol. But Candace? She’s completely and thoroughly irrelevant. She’s rude, entitled, narcissistic and judgemental. Yup, she’s a Christian.
Anyone watch Candace on QVC? I “watch” QVC for the constant background chatter when working, but Candance is so distracting I have to turn it off. Her Skype background often includes several large pictures of herself hung on the wall. Gross.