The Sun: Prince Harry’s ghostwriter ‘completed the manuscript’

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column last week was particularly good, although I’m loving Scobie’s columns in general. Last week’s piece was about how Prince Harry has done a lot better than everyone expected away from the Windsors, and that he’s living the life Diana wanted for herself. Scobie detailed Harry’s many successes, from Travalyst to Invictus to Archewell to BetterUp and Scobie spilled some tea about how palace aides predicted, to Scobie, in 2020 that Harry would fail without the palace mechanics. Scobie also wrote this about Harry’s long-awaited and much-discussed memoir:

Of course, whether you are a working member of The Firm or not, drama will always be lurking around the corner for any royal, whose private lives are rarely that. His forthcoming memoir – which is now finished and has completed legal checks – will no doubt invite some of it in, even if, as sources have told me over the past year, it doesn’t include those much-reported “attacks” on his family. The book will be Harry’s biggest chance to tell his side of the story – and paint a clearer picture of the man, husband, father and global citizen he is today. Just like his late mother, he too has spent considerable lengths of his life misunderstood.

[From Yahoo UK]

Scobie actually broke news there, that the memoir is done and it had “completed legal checks.” Weirdly, very few British outlets picked up on the news. Very few outlets even covered Scobie’s column at all, probably because it was so positive about Harry. Now, days later, the Sunday Sun had this curious piece:

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir is written and a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers — The Sun can reveal. His publishers, Penguin Random House, are now trying to get it out for the Thanksgiving and Christmas market in the US. It is understood ghostwriter JR Moehringer completed the manuscript earlier in the summer. A publishing source said: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.” Sources say the Queen, was the only member of the family who Harry informed about the writing of his memoir.

[From The Sun]

Do you believe the Sun has their own American publishing sources and those sources confirmed what Scobie wrote last week? Or is the Sun gussying up Scobie’s exclusive as their own? Well, no matter. We’re getting Harry’s memoir this year! I can’t wait. As I’ve said a few times now, my guess is that Harry asked Penguin Random House to play everything close to the vest for now, because as soon as the British media and the palaces get a release date for the book, Harry will be subjected to another massive smear campaign.