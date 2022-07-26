The Sun: Prince Harry’s ghostwriter ‘completed the manuscript’

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column last week was particularly good, although I’m loving Scobie’s columns in general. Last week’s piece was about how Prince Harry has done a lot better than everyone expected away from the Windsors, and that he’s living the life Diana wanted for herself. Scobie detailed Harry’s many successes, from Travalyst to Invictus to Archewell to BetterUp and Scobie spilled some tea about how palace aides predicted, to Scobie, in 2020 that Harry would fail without the palace mechanics. Scobie also wrote this about Harry’s long-awaited and much-discussed memoir:
Of course, whether you are a working member of The Firm or not, drama will always be lurking around the corner for any royal, whose private lives are rarely that. His forthcoming memoir – which is now finished and has completed legal checks – will no doubt invite some of it in, even if, as sources have told me over the past year, it doesn’t include those much-reported “attacks” on his family.
The book will be Harry’s biggest chance to tell his side of the story – and paint a clearer picture of the man, husband, father and global citizen he is today. Just like his late mother, he too has spent considerable lengths of his life misunderstood.
[From Yahoo UK]
Scobie actually broke news there, that the memoir is done and it had “completed legal checks.” Weirdly, very few British outlets picked up on the news. Very few outlets even covered Scobie’s column at all, probably because it was so positive about Harry. Now, days later, the Sunday Sun had this curious piece:
Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir is written and a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers — The Sun can reveal. His publishers, Penguin Random House, are now trying to get it out for the Thanksgiving and Christmas market in the US.
It is understood ghostwriter JR Moehringer completed the manuscript earlier in the summer. A publishing source said: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”
Sources say the Queen, was the only member of the family who Harry informed about the writing of his memoir.
[From The Sun]
Do you believe the Sun has their own American publishing sources and those sources confirmed what Scobie wrote last week? Or is the Sun gussying up Scobie’s exclusive as their own? Well, no matter. We’re getting Harry’s memoir this year! I can’t wait. As I’ve said a few times now, my guess is that Harry asked Penguin Random House to play everything close to the vest for now, because as soon as the British media and the palaces get a release date for the book, Harry will be subjected to another massive smear campaign.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
Prince Harry during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games, at Nations Home, Invictus Games Park (Zuiderpark), in The Hague.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
The Sun is co-opting Omid’s exclusive as their own and sprinkled in their own assumptions.
On the plus side, if this drops before Christmas, we won’t be subjected to endless speculation on whether or not they will visit the Queen for Christmas. I’m sure the family will be too busy “reeling”.
Blindsided! Stabbed in the back! Harry has severed all ties, there’s no going back! lolol. the headlines will be so predictable, as the memoir becomes a #1 bestseller.
Don’t forget the favorite “slap in the face” to the Queen, lol!
Lol yep Harry’s soon to be best selling memoir is going to be the “last straw”, the “final nail in the coffin”, there will now be “no way back” for the Sussexes.
With a heavy dash of stripping Harry of his title of being a Prince, even though he was born one!!
The BM will be brutal, as usual and the endless lies and attacks will all be unhinged into the stratosphere.
Bombshell memoir!!
I thought Michelle Obama was having a book come out around Christmas/Thanksgiving time? I’m confused about Harry’s memoir, is it coming out by Christmas or before Christmas
Wow. Thats quite a leap. How does Michelle’s bk coming-out or whatevs, affect Harry’s or any other person’s book launch?
And theres no need to be confused about when H’s book will be coming out because the very well-known fact regarding this matter is that the publishers have NOT issued a publication date. Its just that literally EVERYONE is hoping that, as per the original notice of this book, back in mid-2021, the publishers had said H’s bk would be issued in “late 2022.”
PS: See archewellDOTcom for more FACTUAL details about Prince Harry’s bk.
Hopey, the only reason I mentioned Michelle Obama’s book was because a bunch of articles popped up on my news feed this morning claiming that her book was coming out the same time as Prince Harry’s, which was why i was confused, I didn’t expect Harry’s book to come out around Thanksgiving or even Christmas, I always assumed the book would come out whenever the publisher releases it,
@ Snuffles, as well as dealing with the fits of anger, rage, fists clenched all while dogs will be hiding for cover from the screaming as well!!
I am loving it!!!!
Yes @ Snuffles, the co-opting is real. Matt Wilkinson’s column from July 20, 2021.
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3319234/prince-harry-book-queen-platinum-jubilee/
LOL. Royal/palace sources say the memoir would make it “impossible” & “inconceivable” for the Sussexes to attend the Jubbly. Along with the book coming out shortly after the party.
PRH has always said the memoir would come out late 2022. The British owned Media have been the ones messing with the dates and claiming delays.
when this memoir drops it’s definitely gonna be a best seller
Absolutely!!! With the possibility of a book tour, as well as interviews, for his book.
Few people could pull off blue on blue and have it make them pop. He’s a good looking man.
He looks particularly handsome in that blue-on-blue outfit doesn’t he? His ginger hair and beard look bright. Is it the lighting or have the pictures been enhanced? Either or, Meghan got herself a nice looking ginger prince.
He does look spectacularly handsome in this ensemble!!! It doesn’t hurt that Harry is a lovely person all around!! And that he plays polo as well…..
A genuinely warm smile never hurts your looks …
My husband said to me last night – so harry’s memoir has passed legal checks? I asked where he heard that from and he said there was an article from the Mail in his FB feed about it for some reason (he didn’t click the article, just the headline.) I laughed and said “it sounds like they’re just quoting Omid.” Now it sounds like the Sun is doing the same thing, passing off Omid’s scoop as their own.
Either way….it seems likely that its coming out this year, my new hope is for December as William and Kate land in boston, lol.
Whenever the book drops, if it’s before the Great Boston Tea Party in December, the Cambridges will be peppered with questions about it. Can’t wait to see how they fumble that one!
@ C-Shell, it would be a delightful and delicious display of utter stupidity as well as mumblings coming from these two lazy grifters!!! The facial expressions alone will be worth gold!!!!
The Cambridges will take no questions. He will make statements and a speech but don’t you dare ask questions.
The Cambridges won’t take questions, but they’re going to want a pap stroll at some point. Far be it from Khate to pass up the opportunity to wave and smile, just like Meghan did during her first trip to NYC with Harry. Khate may even try to hold Billy’s hand at some point. But the shouted questions will be too much to drown out, so we can expect her to mumble something and dive into a waiting limousine. Wonder what Bill will do …
Yeah, the Sun gussied up Scobie’s seemingly legit reporting and tried to claim inside information, which I don’t believe they have. I’m just happy that the book is likely to be out this year so I can throw my money at Harry.
@ C-Shell, yes!! The Sun must pretend that they had the “exclusive” all the while thinking people wouldn’t notice……
The BM is a constant bit of trolling each other as they compete for the most scandalous lies. We will see how truly they become unhinged when Harrys book hits the market.
Good for him for getting his side of the story on the record. I believe it will eventually form part of the historical record about how the British Monarchy finally faded (or fell of the cliff of) into history.
I need the title so l can start searching my library catalog and place it on hold as soon as it appears!
Search by author, I’m sure that will be easy to find! Well, maybe not. Might take a few searches, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Harry Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry Wales. One of those will be it! 😉
Oh, yes, l normally search by both title and author, but l figure the more info l have the better prepared l am. I’m sure I’ll have to experiment with variations of his name as well.
The Sun also had an “exclusive” that it was coming out next year and was pushed back. This book seems to be right on schedule. It’s clear his publishing house is keeping everything super secretive until it’s close to release time
(like Meghan’s book) To me, it was always supposed to come out in late fall, that is when all of the big memoirs come out.
You know CH, KP and BP have sent the minions out to get a copy of the manuscript or an advance copy of the final book. I bet the finished copy is under lock and key, and can only be accessed through retinal scan and palm print recognition. If it went through legal checks it means certain people are going to go through things and they won’t have a leg to stand on if they try to sue for libel or defamation.
I’m sure it’s getting Harry Potter level security.
Oh my Goodness, I am getting curious already as to who will be mentioned by name in his memoirs. I doubt his own family would sue him though should they feel attacked by it.
But the Markles will sue if Harry comes for them in this book. See Scammy’s lawsuit against Meghan because of the Oprah interview.
Doesn’t Harry have a multi book deal? If so I can see this first book covering a lot of ground without spilling any tea. He has enough to say about his formative years, his charity work and military experience without even getting into any true controversy. Don’t get me wrong, I will preorder this book too!
Greengirl- it would be so funny if the book was nice to the family but ended with something like, “And then I met Meghan, and everything changed, but that’s a story for another time”
@ aquarius64, I am certain that they are calling in every chip they have placed around the world for an advanced copy, will probably try to lure Tina Brown to obtain a copy as she is certainly loyal to the Royals.
I am loving that Omid has his own gig and he certainly never disappoints in any of his articles!!!! Omid is doing Gods work for the world regarding the BRF as well as BM!!
Yeah, the Sun is pretending to have an exclusive when in reality they just took Omid’s scoop. Last week they were still saying that the book was delayed because it wasn’t on the list of books to be released in the fall. They don’t know what’s going on and Random House wants to keep it that way because as Kaiser says if a date was announced, the Royal Family would embark on a smear campaign just like they did with the Oprah interview.
November is perfect – just in time for the 5th anniversary of H&M’s engagement AND the Cambridges visit for the Earthshot prize in Boston!
@ amyb, all the delicious trappings of FAFO from Harry.
Just one correction Kaiser: Harry wants them to keep it it close and quiet because as soon as there’s a release date, they’ll go hard on smearing his wife. Even when the BM is saying bad things about Harry, the undercurrent and often, overt message, is still about how awful Meghan is. Harry might get some of the spatter but it’s almost always aimed at Meghan because they’re racist mysoginists who would welcome Harry back in a heartbeat if he dropped his wife and kids and went back to the UK.
He’s going to be respectful and delicate. I’ll wait for excerpts and a good read before I get too excited lol. Harry’s a good man.
Anything short of obsequious praise of the royal family and the monarchy will be viewed as a vicious attack by the The Firm and the ecosystem surrounding it.
Harry may go easy on family members (because he feels they are trapped and feels sorry for them) but he will absolutely be critical of the institution and the media. Therefore, the institution is gonna lose its ever loving mind.
Will be interesting to see what he says about the media, British in particular. Meghan has been more willing to talk to media in the past, but is probably gun shy around BM. Harry now has to think more about publicity for his efforts, e.g. Invictus, Travalyst. Was astounded when watching Diana interview the other day about her using press attention for good things – she said 60 to 90 photographers would be going on her next trip, yikes!
I don’t think Harry has a three book deal, I thought that was just a rumor started by one of the tabloids and presumably the memoir is the only book coming out from Harry
It feels to me the whole memoir hype up is the British press trying to start a fire frenzy and working up people by saying Harry’s memoir is attacking the Queen, Charles and Wills when I think this book might mention some stuff of the royals but it is going to be more like Harry’s story
They’re already starting with the BS, stressing that ‘the ghostwriter’ finished the manuscript, as if Harry didn’t have anything to do with writing the book. So when the book comes out and Harry is praised for his honesty or narrative, the tabloids will turn around and squawk ‘BUT HE DIDN’T EVEN WRITE IT HIMSELF.’ Ugh, they’re so annoying.
Yeah, if the book is praised “He didn’t even write it himself.” TB’s book set out the narrative for if Harry does say anything negative about certain royals: It was Meghan, working with the ghostwriter.
Well presumably, if Harry is going to do interviews and publicity for the book then he will get the chance to say with his whole chest that these are his thoughts and feelings. I think after four years of Meghan bashing, all but the dumbest folks are hip to that game. See: the backlash against Tom Bowel Movement’s book which was supposed to ” bring down the Sussexes! ” Yeah, nope.
I predict that Harry will give one major prime time interview to someone like Oprah or Gayle and that will be it.
JR Moehringer is a well-respected writer of his own work, as well as an accomplished ghost writer. The fact that he agreed to do this speaks really well of Harry, and how credible Moehringer found him.
Which is a long way for me to say that with a writer on that level it is appropriate that he get most of the credit for the writing itself. But the (extremely decent) character that will be explored in Harry’s book will be to Harry’s credit alone.
Okay so tinfoil tiara theory:
I wonder if the Cambridges in part picked the timing of their trip to Boston to coincide with winter so that they can have a convenient excuse to cancel if Harry’s book is bad news for them?
Like, I wouldn’t be surprised if the trip gets canceled due to inclement weather if the memoir drops certain tea the Cambridges want to avoid being asked about. But maybe they aren’t that smart?
If the Cambridges bail on Boston because of some embarrassing reveals in Harry’s book then they are unfit for the top job. As the head of state tough questions come with the job and the US will not always show deference. If W and K can’t handle it or get some media training they have no business on the throne.
If the Boston/Crapshot Tour is a flop and W&K embarrass themselves as they did during the Caribbean Disaster Tour, they can just resign themselves to being the FFK and FFQC of Salty Island and nowhere else. Forget “taking America” or competing with the Sussexes. They can stay home where they’re assured of deference and even toadying from the press and the KP sycophants. They’re not suited for work as heads of state, and they certainly have no business on any throne, but the British media will keep them in their exalted positions no matter how hard they fail. The rest of the world won’t be so forgiving.
I suspect that if W&K actually make it to their coronations, the foreign tours will be sharply curtailed. I doubt they’ll travel much for work even as Prince and Princess of Wales. Of course, the junketing to Klosters, Mustique, and Jecca Craig’s Kenya preserve will continue.
I agree with everyone who said they aren’t going to take questions but that’s also going to guarantee that they get no coverage either. They’ll release a pre written profile, probably to People, and a script of his speech. So no press is going to show up.
Straight talk– the British tabloids KNOW SHIT and scramble to say the snidest, meanest, most demeaning things about Harry all the while KNOWING SHIT. And that’s the God-honest truth.