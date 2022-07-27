Candace Cameron Bure called JoJo Siwa to apologize for being rude to her

I did not think that this week’s JoJo Siwa story would catch fire the way it did. JoJo did a TikTok where she simply named her picks for rudest celebrity, nicest celebrity, etc. JoJo’s pick for rudest celebrity was Candace Cameron Bure. I think the story became such a big deal because A) people really hate Candace and B) it says something when a bubbly, positive person like JoJo calls out someone for being a jerk. At first, Candace’s reaction to Siwa’s TikTok was to throw a Bible verse up on her social media. As it turns out, Candace did call JoJo yesterday though. And then Candace made her own video.

Candace Cameron Bure apologized to JoJo Siwa and says that their feud has been squashed. The former “Full House” star, 46, took to Instagram Tuesday to say that she reached out to Siwa, 19, and asked her why she called her the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. During their conversation, Cameron Bure learned she had snubbed Siwa when the then-preteen dancer asked her for a picture at the 2016 premiere of “Fuller House.” The actress told Siwa, who was 12 at the time, “Not right now,” and then proceeded to “take pictures with other people.” Cameron Bure, who felt “crummy” hearing the story, apologized numerous times for “breaking” the child star’s “heart.” She added that, as a mother, she felt even worse for likely hurting Siwa’s mom’s feelings in the process. However, Cameron Bure said Siwa acknowledged during their chat that it was no longer “a big deal” and even felt somewhat “silly” telling her the story. Siwa apparently had no idea her remarks would spark controversy, which is the “lesson” Bure had for her fans. The Hallmark actress said, “Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” regardless of a person’s level of fame or number of followers.

“Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter…” That’s not the lesson in this particular case? JoJo probably didn’t intend for the TikTok to go viral the way it did, but she has every right to her opinion and she clearly still felt that snub from Candace, to the point where it was stuck in her memory. Candace should learn that her own actions and words f–king matter too, because you can bet that she’s regularly a jerk to children (and the LGBTQ community and anyone who isn’t a fundamentalist Christian).

