Candace Cameron Bure called JoJo Siwa to apologize for being rude to her

I did not think that this week’s JoJo Siwa story would catch fire the way it did. JoJo did a TikTok where she simply named her picks for rudest celebrity, nicest celebrity, etc. JoJo’s pick for rudest celebrity was Candace Cameron Bure. I think the story became such a big deal because A) people really hate Candace and B) it says something when a bubbly, positive person like JoJo calls out someone for being a jerk. At first, Candace’s reaction to Siwa’s TikTok was to throw a Bible verse up on her social media. As it turns out, Candace did call JoJo yesterday though. And then Candace made her own video.

Candace Cameron Bure apologized to JoJo Siwa and says that their feud has been squashed. The former “Full House” star, 46, took to Instagram Tuesday to say that she reached out to Siwa, 19, and asked her why she called her the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

During their conversation, Cameron Bure learned she had snubbed Siwa when the then-preteen dancer asked her for a picture at the 2016 premiere of “Fuller House.” The actress told Siwa, who was 12 at the time, “Not right now,” and then proceeded to “take pictures with other people.”

Cameron Bure, who felt “crummy” hearing the story, apologized numerous times for “breaking” the child star’s “heart.” She added that, as a mother, she felt even worse for likely hurting Siwa’s mom’s feelings in the process.

However, Cameron Bure said Siwa acknowledged during their chat that it was no longer “a big deal” and even felt somewhat “silly” telling her the story.

Siwa apparently had no idea her remarks would spark controversy, which is the “lesson” Bure had for her fans. The Hallmark actress said, “Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” regardless of a person’s level of fame or number of followers.

“Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter…” That’s not the lesson in this particular case? JoJo probably didn’t intend for the TikTok to go viral the way it did, but she has every right to her opinion and she clearly still felt that snub from Candace, to the point where it was stuck in her memory. Candace should learn that her own actions and words f–king matter too, because you can bet that she’s regularly a jerk to children (and the LGBTQ community and anyone who isn’t a fundamentalist Christian).

47 Responses to “Candace Cameron Bure called JoJo Siwa to apologize for being rude to her”

  1. HoofRat says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Somebody needs to turn the other cheek – or does that only apply to the people she offends?

    Reply
  2. C-Shell says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:44 am

    JoJo is adorable. That’s all.

    Okay, that’s not all. ETA that I roll my eyes HARD at celebs who go public with videos or even tweets claiming that they’ve addressed their wrongdoing with their victims and “look at what a good person I am!” Take a seat Candace.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:46 am

    “Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter…”

    And… of course, Bure turned herself into the victim, like JoJo attacked her.
    *eyeroll*

    Reply
    • Otaku fairy says:
      July 27, 2022 at 10:01 am

      They always do.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      July 27, 2022 at 10:46 am

      She’s sooooooo close to getting the point! It’s not one Tiktok or one event where you were rude, Candace. It’s your words and actions, every day.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      July 27, 2022 at 11:07 am

      turned herself into the victim and kept the story going. i guess she thinks that she is somehow redeeeming her reputation with that move but to me it only makes her look more guilty and insecure and sanctimonious. she’s disgusting and proving it more and more every day.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Candace is terrible.

    Reply
  5. Chanteloup says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:55 am

    UUUUUGGGGGGGHHHHHHH Dear Candace is so condescending and sure she’s always right about EVERYTHING. Way to school the other person on how their words and actions matter without ever looking at yourself and taking accountability and call that an “apology”????!?!?!
    Get a damn mirror girl.

    Reply
    • Otaku fairy says:
      July 27, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Right? If only she applied that same logic to anti-LGBTQ and anti-woman words and actions. But that would involve admitting that turning to religion or leaning into conservatism ≠ maturing , becoming healthy, and being a better person.

      Reply
  6. jferber says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:56 am

    What a bitch.

    Reply
  7. MissMarirose says:
    July 27, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Those “Christian” people always have to turn themselves into martyrs no matter how wrong they clearly are. It’s disgusting.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      July 27, 2022 at 10:39 am

      Oh, no–taking responsibility and owning up is what lesser, un-God-anointed folks should do. And since us sinners are constantly trying to drag these folks to hell, they must keep their self-righteous armor up. 🤮🤮

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      July 27, 2022 at 11:11 am

      Conventionally attractive rich white Christian women are *oppressed* like okay?

      Reply
  8. GoldenMom says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Today’s Celebitchy theme….’CELEBRITIES’ who are wrong and a lot of work at the same time.

    It is July, it is hot, and they are exhausting.

    I’ll see myself out…

    Reply
  9. Lizzie says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:02 am

    The lesson is be nice in the first place.

    Reply
  10. Red Weather Tiger says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Was this supposed to make us all like Candace now? Epic FAIL. I find her even more obnoxious now, which is *really* saying something.

    Reply
  11. ME says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:08 am

    If Jojo accepted the apology, then that’s all that matters. It was her feelings that got hurt and it was up to her to accept the apology or not. Hopefully, if anything, Candace learns from this.

    Reply
  12. Sean says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Crazy Eyes Candace!

    That’s all I’ve got. Seriously, her smile never touches her eyes and I’m always unnerved by how cold they are.

    I grew up in a quasi evangelical-baptist church. I’ve seen girls and women go through things in those circles. Of course, that doesn’t excuse Candace’s actions as an adult but I wonder what her story is. I wonder how her upbringing affected her.

    Reply
  13. girl_ninja says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I find it even more troubling that the snubbing rude behavior happened when Jojo was a little girl. Candance could be Jojo’s mother, so she’s out there with her faux Christian behind being rude to babies?

    We all make mistakes and I doubt Candace intended to hurt Jojo but she’s essentially putting it back on Jojo when she says “Even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” regardless of a person’s level of fame or number of followers.

    To me that is not taking full accountability for your bad behavior towards a child. Horrible.

    Reply
  14. Emmi says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:35 am

    This is prime bullshit bingo.

    “as a mother” (as a … human is enough)

    “breaking her heart” (girl, you’re not Britney)

    “hurting a fellow mom’s feelings”

    “THINK ABOUT YOUR ACTIONS, CHILDREN” (aaaaand she’s the victim)

    She’s a second away from saying “Bless her heart.”

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Candace’s reaction to this made her even less likable than she was before. Jojo wasn’t trying to damage her brand, she was just being honest about her experience. The lesson isn’t that TikToks can do harm, it’s that first impressions matter and it’s important to be nice to people to begin with!

    Reply
  16. Deering24 says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Yeesh. Dreadful woman.

    Reply
  17. How Bizarre says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Does anyone else find it bizarre that Candace — and not JoJo — is the one cleaning up on this? I’ve always thought Candace has a very aggressive-sounding voice, and I wonder if JoJo was caught off guard or even frightened by Candace’s super confrontational I’m-coming-for-you-and-we-are-working-this-out-so-help-me-God belligerence. Weird that JoJo wasn’t the one to say everything is cool, almost like (ahem) Candace bullied her way through the conversation.

    Note to Candace: “Even a 10-second shaming can do damage, because our words matter, and our actions matter.”

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      July 27, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      Yes her tone in that video was very friendly-confrontational, if that’s a thing. Like “I want to talk to the manager” but said with a smile. If someone called me when I was 19 and I was being pleasant and saying how are you and they responded “well i’ve been better” and then they told me to tell them what happened in her tone of voice (not in a curious apologetic way but a forceful tell me what happened because this is clearly ridiculous way), my people pleasing, anti-confrontational instinct would do exactly what Jojo did which is downplay how much it hurt and try to reassure the other person it wasn’t a big deal. This is clearly all Candace wanted to hear and report back to all of us because this past 24 hours was very inconveniencing to her.

      Reply
  18. K8erade says:
    July 27, 2022 at 10:43 am

    I used to be a restaurant manager in Malibu. Candace and her husband Val were one of the celebrities my staff and I absolutely dreaded coming in. They were horrendous to us. She pulled the “don’t you know who I am?!” card more than once. Kirk is even worse.

    Reply
    • DinoLover says:
      July 27, 2022 at 8:23 pm

      I.CAN’T.STAND.HER!!! I was YELLING at that piece of poop video she posted, she is SO condescending and passive-aggressive and when her little ‘life lesson’ started it was like it was right out the book of hard-nosed Christians who are easily the most pretentious and highly critical people on the planet, hidden (not so well these days) under the guise of ‘kindness’. She wrote a BOOK ABOUT KINDNESS?? LMAOOOOOO What??

      Sorry, that was my rant on her, she haunts my dreams I swear… but please share more about your experiences with her and Kirk, I just hate them so much, LOL!

      Reply
    • DinoLover says:
      July 27, 2022 at 8:34 pm

      Guess who I served in a restaurant who came in multiple times and demanded far more than he ever deserved?? Ricky Schroder. There were two restaurants owned by the same person beside each other, one was known for chicken wings, family friendly atmosphere, the other was a wine and oyster bar – more upscale but some menu items were the same. I worked at both, most of us could be interchangeable between the two for the most part. The wine bar wasn’t open on Sundays which is when he and his wife and many children would come in – to the other restaurant – and ASK US TO OPEN THE ONE NEXT DOOR JUST FOR HIM! LMAO, can you imagine the gall and entitlement you have to have to ask someone to do that? And it’s not they were high rolling, they were eating with their kids, so like, pretty small bills comparatively. And anyone who’s ever had to set up a restaurant knows it’s a lot of work. On top of his entitlement, he was also quite rude as was his wife. AND here’s the best part – he was an absolute piggish eater, I’ll never forget it cause I don’t why but I just assumed he would have good manners!? lol, but no… he always ordered BBQ beef ribs, so these massive hunks of meat and he actually bent/slumped down in his chair so his face was only a few inches above the table and he used one hand to hold one of the meat in his mouth and propped the other end up on the plate and bent down and tore hunks off with his teeth. It was some of the worst manners I’ve seen from anybody let alone someone who expects you to open a closed restaurant for them. This was 20 years ago before the internet told me he turned into a flaming dumpster fire of a human like Candace, it was pretty disappointing.

      Reply
  19. Mvptp says:
    July 27, 2022 at 11:12 am

    I actually dislike Candance more now after her statement lol

    Reply
  20. SuzieQ says:
    July 27, 2022 at 11:12 am

    So she just shared a private conversation she had with JoJo in a failed attempt to make herself look like the injured and virtuous party. #TeamJojoAllDayLong

    (And I know this is shallow, but Candace really needs to go a bit easier on the makeup. She’s approaching Tammy Faye territory, although TF at least made amends to the LGBTQ community later in life.)

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 27, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      I’m fascinated by that hair color. From crown of her head to tips it’s different colors. That plus the Tammy Faye makeup, and her NOT GETTING THE POINT, is really off-putting.

      Reply
    • Erin says:
      July 27, 2022 at 1:19 pm

      She looks terrible IMO. She’s turned into the typical suburban white evangelical mom/Fox News host look. Platinum blonde, extensions, fake tan, ultra white teeth, it’s unsettling.

      Reply
  21. SarahCS says:
    July 27, 2022 at 11:13 am

    I very much do not believe that this is the full story. I’m sure JoJo has had far worse than being snubbed for a photo by a fellow celeb. HOW did Candace do it/WHAT did she say to win her this title?

    Reply
    • Yup says:
      July 27, 2022 at 11:34 am

      Definitely not the full story.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      July 27, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      Yeah that felt a little anti-climatic, after all the build up of yesterday. I’d like to here Jojo’s side of it, as Candance isn’t the most honest person and is only looking to cover her own butt.

      Reply
    • Ally says:
      July 27, 2022 at 1:19 pm

      I completely agree with you…not taking a picture with someone isn’t that bad. I also think everyone (including me) assumed it was something related to her shit views / preachy BS, not something so minor, which is why the pitchforks were out. If it wasn’t someone so crappy in general no one would care.

      Reply
  22. HeatherC says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    Even if she apologized sincerely (and not say I’m sorry you were offended by), it doesn’t change the fact that she had been rude to Jojo in that moment. She is crystalized in that moment as rude (and more than likely a billion other moments). So who is the rudest celeb Jojo has met? until she meets someone ruder (and I hope she doesn’t) it is and always will be CCB

    Reply
  23. Mslove says:
    July 27, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    CCB is milking this for publicly, that cackling busybody.

    Reply
  24. tealily says:
    July 27, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    It would be one thing to say “hey, I talked to Jojo about it and we’ve cleared the air. No worries here!” ala Noah Schnapp. But this is just her putting out her side of the story. “It actually wasn’t that big of a deal at all and even Jojo said so. She sure learned her lesson!” Tacky af.

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 27, 2022 at 3:03 pm

    She can fundamentally f*ck off.

    Reply
  26. Jenn says:
    July 28, 2022 at 7:30 am

    The instant I saw a TikTok user on my timeline excitedly sharing that she “put Jojo’s video in some editing software to look at it frame-by-frame, and you guys it’s Candace Cameron!!!” my heart sank because I knew that sanctimonious wealthy pinterest mom would jump all over this

    Reply

