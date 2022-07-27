Bennifer In Paris: Days full of wealthy-tourist shopping, eating & denim

Here are more photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s magical honeymoon/family vacation/birthday trip in Paris. These photos are from Monday and Tuesday, the denim days. I have to say though, J.Lo is sometimes running through four full outfits a day. I hope some of these looks are just pieces that designers sent her, because if not, she brought like five trunks full of clothes, purses and shoes. As for her denim… I dislike the wash but I love the cut. I’ve been sick of skinny jeans and everything tight-tight-tight for years. It’s time to go back to wide-leg jeans. It’s time to go back to boot-cut jeans.
As you can see, on Tuesday the fam visited the Louvre. The Pyramide du Louvre, designed by I.M. Pei, is in the background of some of the pics. I’m also including a photo of Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muniz, who look like they’re having the time of their lives. It cracks me up so much that J.Lo’s kid has a funky ‘70s-meets-Golden Girls aesthetic.
What else? People Mag has been trying to keep track of Ben and J.Lo’s comings and goings. They’re really doing the full wealthy-tourist thing, shopping and museum hopping and checking out all of the best restaurants. Honestly, it sounds like so much fun. J.Lo took Emme and Max shopping at Hermes, then the whole crew went shopping by the Arc de Triomphe. Ben bought tons of stuff for his kids at a video game store. J.Lo went shopping at Sephora. They went to dinner at Brasserie Lipp and they ate farmhouse chicken and pavé de boeuf (thick-cut grilled steak) at Paris’ Brasserie Lipp. They even took the kids to the same ice cream place, Le Flore en I’Ile, they visited by themselves a few nights before.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by their respective children Seraphina and Emme, return to the Hôtel de Crillon after a visit to the "Sephora" store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Leaving the van, the stepsisters, Seraphina and Emme seemed to race to the entrance of the palace.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by their respective children Seraphina and Emme, return to the Hôtel de Crillon after a visit to the “Sephora” store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Leaving the van, the stepsisters, Seraphina and Emme seemed to race to the entrance of the palace.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by their respective children Seraphina and Emme, return to the Hôtel de Crillon after a visit to the “Sephora” store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Leaving the van, the stepsisters, Seraphina and Emme seemed to race to the entrance of the palace.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave The Louvre Museum with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris.
Ok I love her floral tapestry sweater.
Me too! I noticed it in a pic somewhere else last night. I think I prefer the second jeans though, I’d wear those with the sweater right now.
Skinny jeans have been out of style for a few years now… The 20-something coworker of a friend said that she can immediately tell is someone is an “elder millenial” when they’re wearing skinny jeans haha
LOL I still love my skinny jeans.
I’m Gen X and I no more need to go back to wearing wide legged jeans than my mom needed to wear overalls like I did when I was a teenager in the 90s. I’m totally fine wearing fashion “of my time”. Beauty of getting to the No f’s to give stage of life.
@twinfalls Im genX too and I feel ripped off everytime my teens finds our fashion hot and want to try to wear it like the OG’s that we were.
Elder Millennial here and I do still wear my skinnies now and then, though I also have a pair of straight leg jeans and I love a bootcut too. Heck, I even like the lighter washes!
What I cannot get behind are high rise mom jeans…they remind me of that SNL skit, lol. Never mind that they’re super unflattering on me. But hey, if other people like them, then go nuts!
+1 to everything you said LOL
@LadyMTL Those high rise mom jeans look terrible on everybody. I don’t know who brought them back. I still see them out and about and I’m always like WHYYYYY are you doing that to yourself?!!
I really don’t like high rise mom jeans. My ass looks really bad in it .
i can’t wear those high rise jeans. i have a really short torso and i stg they sit on my ribcage! i totally agree they don’t look good on anyone too. they make a short torso look even shorter *and* they make a long torso look longer.
i don’t want to go back to the super short rises of the 00’s but i’m glad i can find a decent selection of mid-rises to buy these days.
I hate to say it, but the jeans and blouse and jeans and sweater just make her look matronly.
So I guess it’s not hotter than Hades right now in Paris, but she could layer for a better look, I think. A little skin, maybe? She can pull it off.
It’s really hot in Europe right now. How can she wear a big sweater and jeans and look perfect like that?
@Melissa,Since Monday,it’s a little chilly like in the low 20 degrees. I had a jean vest yesterday and a top so I understand her sweater, and I don’t understand how Ben is only in T-shirt. There is no dress code in this family.
@Ravendaughter, I like your idea of layering.
The blouse+ low rise jeans,what is that?
I’m Gen X. I bought a pair of slim leg pants at the beginning of July. I freaking love them after wearing skinny pants/jeans for years. I’ve bought 2 more pairs of the same style, different colours. They are fabulous! I’m on the hunt for jeans now. 🙂
I am an elder millenial and I wear everything from boot cut to more of a wide leg denim like JL is wearing here to skinny jeans sometimes, although those are getting less and less wear. I love the looser fitting jeans. But I have noticed in my area (sort of rural/suburban on the east coast), I’m one of the few my age that I see out and about in non-skinny jeans. I think its because I found a local shop that is pretty up to date on trends and I buy my jeans from there LOL.
Her outfit is cute, but why is she wearing jeans and a sweater? It is hot in Paris right now.
No,since two days,it’s a little chilly..It’s between 17-23.You need a light vest. Good for them for doing all these activities.
The photos of the kids are refreshing.
Yes. And having fun together!
The low-rise jeans… somewhere, Britney Spears is smiling.
LOL that’s the ONLY style she’s ever worn !
It’s cool that the kids get along so well, especially emme and sera. It looks like such a fun family trip. Good for them
I think we’re generally heading into a fashion culture shift away from the Kardashian thing. Super tight, tons of makeup, hair always done, basically zero easy breezy beautiful. I think people are over it.
I hope you are correct. I have noticed that so much work type clothing is less structured than it used to be. And when I needed to buy new shorts for summer I had the hardest time finding a pair of Bermuda’s with a zipper and a waist band. I know I am basic but nobody could talk me into wearing elastic or draw string shorts at my age
Haha. After 3 kids and middle age, I only wear stretchy pants!
Yup. People no longer want to wear structured clothes after wearing pajamas during lockdown. 🙁
+1 totally agree
I’m fine moving away from skinny jeans, but please can we not regress to the early 2000s low rise jeans? I need my medium to high rises!
Sera got Ben’s face, huh? They really are father and daughter.
And Sera and Emmy do really look like they are having a good time. Kids don’t bother faking nice. When they done, they done. 😃
Yes Sera and Ben are like twins ,and J.Garner’s genes won with Violet and Sam.Violet is a carbon copy of J.Garner,it’s crazy.
There are photos and videos of Sera and Emme enjoying themselves and jumping up and down,it’s funny.They seemed to be more close than her and Max.
Anyone noticing that the never ending pap photos show a different security person in every frame?
I am sure they hired a company to provide security. I would too.
Yup. Never thought of that. My mind just went to their own private security detail. Thx.
I guess the France tourist board is paying for the honeymoon?
I’m Gen X and I’m still wearing skinny jeans though now they’re mid- to high-rise. I actually love that younger people are wearing slouchy wide-leg jeans. I would too, except my butt looks terrible in them. They’re super comfy, though I’ll give you that.
I hate how low rise jeans are coming back. I haven’t seen a muffin-top in years…
I love that Ben is rocking his Golden Goose shoes nearly every day in every pic! Same, Ben, same!
😂😂His golden goose seems completely washed. He bought Dior sneakers:He wore them after that museum date.Are they confortable ?
Ugh😒 his shoes kinda ruin his outfits which are classic (jeans-pants-shirt),and his socks😬. Jlo really let him do his style(and he really doesn’t know how to dress) .It’s completely different from Arod where they were always coordinating.(Arod was pulling some Jordan😍)
Also,some people confuse Ben and Ryan Reynolds but Ryan is so stylish🥰 . I like stylish men🤷♀️
@SophieC, Ben is tall and handsome but he has no sense of style whatsoever.The first time they were together,he asked her to give him some fashion advices:He was mocked a lot because he was wearing better suits,shirts,tracksuits,was tanned. I found him attractive at the time but ppl were saying that he was changing his Boston style,whatever that means(no style at all)…Lol.. He certainly doesn’t have Ryan’s flair:he is dressed as his women are dressed:he was dressing like J.Garner(suburban dad style) when they were together,with Shookus,they rocked leather jackets,with Ana,they bought those golden goose matching baskets.It’s really all over the place.
Paris is the ultimate romantic vacation. We finally went after 30 years together and it was a second honeymoon. We were like teenagers again every night. Looking at the posts covering this I can’t help concluding they too are swept up in the special ambience of Paris that lovers have always flourished on. Go and do this trip with your significant other while young enough to take advantage of This fabulous city.
Is Violet still there? No pics?
Surprised J LoAf wears the platform sandals (heels no less) for all the walking on hard & uneven surfaces. Maybe she gets end-of-day foot rubs from Ben.
Yes, Sera and Emme look like bff’s. Adorable.
I love that Seraphina apparently has stolen Ben‘s cargo pants and her socks are awesome.
In this instagram world I applaud every teenage girl who doesn’t live for a sexy selfie, a BBL or a logo anything.
I’m wondering if the Hermes shopping trip weren’t more for JLo, with Emme & Sera going along for company. I cannot see either of those girls–each with her distinctive style–being interested in anything Hermes has to offer.
People mag said Ben took Sera for a father-daughter lunch during the Hemes appt
I hate skinny jeans. It looks like the person is wearing nylons with no pants. But then I grew up in the 80s. I like pants that sit at my natural waist and aren’t too tight or in any way tapering at the legs and ankles, which add weight for me. Not super wide but just normal width.