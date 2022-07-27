Bennifer In Paris: Days full of wealthy-tourist shopping, eating & denim

Here are more photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s magical honeymoon/family vacation/birthday trip in Paris. These photos are from Monday and Tuesday, the denim days. I have to say though, J.Lo is sometimes running through four full outfits a day. I hope some of these looks are just pieces that designers sent her, because if not, she brought like five trunks full of clothes, purses and shoes. As for her denim… I dislike the wash but I love the cut. I’ve been sick of skinny jeans and everything tight-tight-tight for years. It’s time to go back to wide-leg jeans. It’s time to go back to boot-cut jeans.

As you can see, on Tuesday the fam visited the Louvre. The Pyramide du Louvre, designed by I.M. Pei, is in the background of some of the pics. I’m also including a photo of Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muniz, who look like they’re having the time of their lives. It cracks me up so much that J.Lo’s kid has a funky ‘70s-meets-Golden Girls aesthetic.

What else? People Mag has been trying to keep track of Ben and J.Lo’s comings and goings. They’re really doing the full wealthy-tourist thing, shopping and museum hopping and checking out all of the best restaurants. Honestly, it sounds like so much fun. J.Lo took Emme and Max shopping at Hermes, then the whole crew went shopping by the Arc de Triomphe. Ben bought tons of stuff for his kids at a video game store. J.Lo went shopping at Sephora. They went to dinner at Brasserie Lipp and they ate farmhouse chicken and pavé de boeuf (thick-cut grilled steak) at Paris’ Brasserie Lipp. They even took the kids to the same ice cream place, Le Flore en I’Ile, they visited by themselves a few nights before.