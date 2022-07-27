Aaron Rodgers debuts a new look, ripped from an iconic ‘Con-Air’ character

For a hot minute, it seemed like Aaron Rodgers was ambivalent about his football career. During the pandemic, he seemed to be flirting with right-ring politics and anti-vaccine dumbassery full-time, although it’s worth noting that Rodgers did play a somewhat full ‘21-22 season, minus the break when his unvaccinated ass tested positive for Covid. I had my doubts as to whether Rodgers would return to the Packers this year. But he has. He arrived at training camp this week and he debuted a new look, which was actually a vintage ‘90s look. The aesthetic is: Cameron Poe, aka Nicolas Cage’s character in Con-Air. The Packers even posted a lil’ video:
Question: why did he drop his bag in the parking lot? Is some Packers serf being sent out to collect his backpack just because Rodgers wanted to recreate Nic Cage’s glorious Con-Air wiglet in the breeze? I remember when Con-Air first came out – yes, I’m that old – and people could not get enough of Cage’s Travolta-esque wiglet. It barely moved the entire movie! And that’s what Rodgers wanted? I guess. Hey, at least we’re not talking about how Rodgers lied about being immunized and how he mocked the idea of… reading books.
another player would have made this funny but everything Aaron does reeks of insecurity. i think that’s where his anti-vax stance comes from, too. he just so desperately wants to think he’s smarter than other people and he comes off instead as a scared, insecure guy who lashes out at the world because he’s so darn insecure. he’s just never getting over being passed over in the draft. get over it man – Tom Brady was drafted low and he proves his worth with his actual play.
He’s a big, dumb, greasy shill for the toxic male culture. The video comes off so badly that I had to stop it at 16 secs.
Cage did it so much better and he actually moved his arms in a more natural fashion. Why did the first video send me laughing? His arms just stay at his side. Very Raquel Welsh of him.
There’s also something about his gait, a slight favoring of one leg. He doesn’t walk like the elite athlete that he is.
I was surprised by his walk, too. I would have expected a top athlete to be more, I don’t know, graceful? athletic? non-lumbering?
Nick Cage seems to have better muscle definition as well. How’d that happen?
Yuck. He just gets nastier and nastier looking (not to his mention personality and beliefs) each year.
Some guys look good with longer hair. That is…not the case here.
He looks like he stinks 🤮
Exactly what I thought, he does look like he hasn’t showered in days. It’s not a sexy look.
Not having seen Con-Air, my brain went straight to “The Last Kingdom” extra. Which seems appropriate, given that his view on vaccines and immunity wouldn’t be out of place in the ninth century.
You have to see Con-air, i loved that movie. Nic was great in it.
“Put the bunny back in the box.”
Maybe Aaron can act out a different character each day. Next up, his version of Danny Trejo in a cage.
@light purple, I say that every chance I get!
“I said: ‘Put the bunny back in the box.'”
“Why couldn’t you put the bunny back in the box?”
You should watch it just to see Steve Buschemi in it. “Is the new player feeling lucky today?”
Why is he holding his hands so weirdly!?
He’s giving me crab claw vibes.
He looks like an idiot…oh wait…he is one! Hope your COVID toe loses every game.
Someone needs to lay Leeann Rimes singing “How do I live” over that video of him walking.
Stop.. I’m seriously dying over here reading these. I laughed hard when I read this one.
Trisha Yearwood did the remake for the Con Air soundtrack.
She and Leann were competing on the charts during that time and of course LeAnn won out.
Trisha’s version, dare I say, was better.
He seems so insecure and miserable. He’s trying so hard to prove that he’s an intellectual then the vaccination lie was exposed and he doubled down onto his ignorance and has become a Joe Rogan toady. What a disappointment.
Don’t laugh but this was my favorite Nic Cage 90s look as movie 🤦🏾♀️
I’m not laughing. Mine too.
I love me some Con Air.
So do I!! And Cusack was fabulous in it as well!! I loved the scene where he had taken his bosses fabulous car, and his boss asked him where it was, and it came into view. Though, it was dropping from the sky. But it was such an epic scene!!
And I love, love Danny Trejo too! He is a wonderful man, in life.
Cage did it better.
Oh Aaron, why are you so cringy and thirsty?
News for ya, once your NFL playing days are over you will become invisible.
I see zero sportscasting options coming your way, you will be a member of the general public.
Granted a tall, male, millionaire but no one will be the least interested in you.
And yes, Nic did it first, better and has actual talent.
He looks dirty and smelly. If I saw him walking down the street, I’d cross to the other side. Bone-headed asshole millionaire. You just KNOW he’ll never lead his team to a Super Bowl or win it bc his f.b. talents get shy AF when he’s under pressure and he can’t win. But he’s SO great anyway because yadda yadda yadda. He is a liability to his team and this nation. Just retire already.
He looks like he smells of patchouli and BO.
Where is his mother??? Soap and a shower. Throw in shampoo. Deodorant with antiperspirant. Comb. Toothpaste. Toothbrush. Clean clothes.
He probably doesn’t wear deodorant due to the aluminum in it…..
Also, he dropped the bag because there was a bomb in the bag. He seems like an enemy of the government.
I thought the aluminum was in anti-perspirant (I’ve avoided anti-perspirants since Oh, late 70s, and only using deodorants and only using men’s deodorants because they are cheaper than women’s) so I really, really hope I didn’t get it wrong, all these years later!
😄😄where is his mother….I’m dying 😃
OMG what a tool.
He looks like Mel Gibson.
Another hilarious take was that he was trying (and failed spectacularly) to pay homage to his favourite singer, Scott Stapp from Creed in one of their videos.
Whatever. He’s the quarterback of cringe.
Just here to show love for Con Air! I’ve seen that movie probably 25 times!
me too. I’m thinking it’s about time it re-entered my ‘rewatch when you don’t know what to watch’ pile. It used to be my favourite go-to movie, but eventually Alita Battle Angel and Ready Player One replaced it.
“He’s got the whole world in his hands, he’s got the whole wide world in his hands” … I was SO happy Steve’s character didn’t hurt the little girl!!!
I was too because they set that scene up with such menace.
My husband is a life long football fan and has always disliked the packers because of his teams rivalry with them (I’m not really into it) and his reaction to this is, laughter and “what a douche.” I don’t think anyone takes this dude as seriously as he takes himself anymore. Like what happened to him?
I should also say that even though there are teams he loves his team to beat he still respects them and their players and he used to hate Aaron Rogers but still respected that he was great.
Erin, can you ask your husband WHY he is great since he folds when competing for the Super Bowl? It’s like someone telling me I’m a great teacher even though the kids fail the Regents Exam with me (many states don’t have the Regents, which is in effect in New York State and is needed for a Regents (not a general) diploma.
I don’t think you can say he’s a bad quarterback and back before we had kids when my husband had much more time to watch Aaron won the super bowl so I guess I’m going off of past comments. Also the team he’s cheered for his entire life has had terrible quarterbacks and haven’t won anything in decades. The last quarterback they had was there for years and never won anything so I always said he was mediocre and always choked. He gets traded to a new team and he wins the super bowl….
Thanks, Erin, too bad these types of jobs aren’t open to women. Rodgers has had a too sweet gig for way too long. Such big bucks for such mediocrity. I hope at least he keeps his mouth shut this year.
Isn’t he in the closet?