Bower: Meghan Markle ‘demanded’ Prince Harry compare her to his mother??

For years, whenever Prince William came up against the slightest resistance or trouble, he would invoke his late mother. Whenever anyone said anything he didn’t like about Kate, he would invoke his mother. It was his thing. Then Prince Harry met an actress named Meghan Markle, and when their relationship was outed, the British media went full-tilt racist. They declared Meghan to be “straight out of Compton” and a lot worse. Within days of Harry and Meghan’s relationship exposure, Harry issued a statement to protect Meghan and get the media to back off. Back in March, the Sunday Times claimed that they had the inside story on what went down with Harry’s decision to issue the statement: that he was afraid Meghan would dump him, and that he asked Jason Knauf to help him write the letter. The article in March was weird, but parts of it were believable (to me), like Harry being completely freaked out by how Meghan was being attacked. Well, it seems like Tom Bower also has a version of that story. Curious.
Meghan Markle insisted on a fierce statement equating her to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, a new book claims. According to author Tom Bower in his book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” the prince agreed — as he was panicked he would lose the barely known actress after just five months together.
In his book, Bower delves into a crisis that erupted after news broke in 2016 that Meghan was dating Britain’s then-favorite royal. Amid a glut of headlines that Meghan and the prince felt had racist undertones, Harry’s then-press secretary Jason Knauf agreed to issue a statement on the prince’s behalf “damning the media for their description of Meghan.” This was done, Bower writes, in a bid to pacify her.
“Harry dictated the sentiments for Knauf to fashion into a statement. Committing Knauf to a conundrum, Meghan demanded that the statement should reflect the parallel between her potential fate and Diana’s,” Bower adds. According to Bower, Knauf tried to warn the couple against comparing Meghan to the beloved late Diana.
“Knauf suggested that over-dramatizing Meghan’s distress would backfire, but Harry was adamant. If Meghan’s wish to be equated with Diana was not satisfied, insisted Harry, he would probably lose her. Knauf acquiesced.”
Harry then asked his older brother, Prince William, for support, Bower says, but William “hesitated … To William’s regret, Harry was obeying Meghan’s orders. That was unwise.”
Ultimately, the statement, released in November 2016, five months after he and Meghan met, did not mention Princess Diana by name, but rather alluded to the tragedies that befell her — including being chased by paparazzi before the 1997 car crash in which she died.
“My girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the the statement read in part. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her … This is not a game — it is her life and his.”
[From Page Six]
First of all, Meghan would not “demand” to be compared to Diana, especially since she had only been dating Harry for six months! Meghan wasn’t sitting in Knauf’s office, dictating the wording of Harry’s statement. No – that statement was all Harry being chivalrous and trying desperately to hold on to Meghan and protect her as best he could. As for William… as I said, he used to invoke Diana constantly whenever he got any kind of bad press. William probably was mad that Harry invoked their mother, because William was so used to using Diana’s memory for his own purposes.
Meanwhile, it’s looking more and more like Jason Knauf has been telling a lot of hack “reporters” different versions of the same events, right? You can tell that Bower’s source was Knauf and the Sunday Times’s source was Knauf because both versions have Knauf coming across as so wise and compliant to “unreasonable” Meghan and Harry.
I hope the Sussex lawyers are filing a suit against Bower because this whole book is defamatory BS.
I’d support them if they did but I doubt they are, this book is stupid as hell and I’m actually laughing my ass off. Nobody’s going to take ‘this seriously except derangers. So many people are coming forth to discredit him they hardly need Harry and Meghan to do it.
Being given attention by anyone serious is what Bower wants, why should they give him that?It’s like the 9 billion stories about Kate crying. Meghan said what she said and doesn’t need to repeat it.
@wiglet watcher: Harry and Meghan have never sued an author. I don’t think they’re going to start now. Plus Bower is very eager to be sued so they would be foolish to do it.
@Amy Bee I share your sentiment, give him Elizabeth Taylor’s hilarious response to Kitty Kelly as to why she did not sue.
Yup, it would just be free publicity for him and then he could keep going on talk shows and news shows and the like and talk about how he’s being “persecuted” by the Sussexes. They won’t give that to him.
IIRC In an interview, Liz Taylor was asked about crap Kitty Kelley wrote in her unauthorized ‘biography.’ Taylor said she wanted to sue, but her lawyer told her she’d have to read the book and sue Kelley for every single untruth. She realized she’d have to spend money on the suit, give the book more publicity by bringing it up, plus the aggravation of having to read the book in the first place. Public figures, due to their celebrity, are beset by sucking feeder fish like Bower and Kelley who sell their crap to people desirous of the teardown. Bower is getting his a** handed to him on Twitter; good enuf.
BTW, noticed Peter Graves has an ‘Unauthorized Biography’ series on Apple TV+ which includes episode on Liz Taylor. Wonder if it’s any good?
Ooops correction on ‘Unauthorized Biography’ of Liz Taylor. It’s on Prime, rather than Apple.
Stop being so dramatic!
The Sussexes have better things to do than sue some fan fictions.
How many books deep are we in now? What author have they sued? You sue when you have case law on your side.
Why on earth would the Sussexes waste their precious time on this book? It is so obviously biased and full of rink. There is zero evidence of any of this maliciousness available only “sources.” The Sussexes are about positivity. If they wanted to waste time debunking they would have stayed in that family. Let the UK drink this man’s bile as the Sussexes continue to thrive while leading a productive life. If is quite obvious who has the problem, and and it is certainly not the Sussexes.
This book will have zero impact on the Sussexes lives. What is clearly shows is why the Sussexes decided to leave. Bowers book will tank because it is nothing but a venom laden score settling piece of nonsense. “Take down,” Of whom, the Royal family is a pathetic enterprise that is still shook from the beauty, authenticity and intellectual acumen of Meghan. And has been spitting fire balls every since Meghan landed on that island and left with her Prince.
I just re-read Harry’s statement. None of what Bower has written is true about it. People can read it for themselves! Whatever reputation Bower may have had as an ‘investigative reporter’ (did he really?), he has completely shredded every last bit of that reputation. Blatant lies & purely hateful fiction is all he’s writing.
Tom Bower’s version just seems so ridiculous. I would think any respectable journalist (not that there are many in the UK these days it seems) would find this version laughable. I would just allow the humiliation to set in and show Bower’s credibility for what it is. At the same time, I feel like this is Baldemort trying to get his side out before Harry’s memoir out of fear he’s going to be eviscerated and Harry will expose him for the bully he is.
Given Meghan’s propensity to go out of her way to avoid the spotlight and put up boundaries, I just can’t believe she would demand to ever be compared to Diana. I don’t see Harry ever comparing her to Diana either.
It’s projection to cover for the duchess who is actually desperate to be compared to Diana at every turn.
I was about to say…there’s only one duchess with a Diana lookbook updated weekly…and it’s not Meghan.
Right??? one duchess is desperate to be compared to diana and its not Meghan,
Knauf is so bitter that his Operation Megxit backfired and he’s been on a rampage to paint himself as the hero and defender of the monarchy ever since. He’s got delusions of grandeur and is just a useless unimportant white guy who cannot stand the fact that the privilege he’s counted on coasting on the rest of his life is teetering on only taking him 8/9ths of the way there.
Jason Knauf is unfortunately par for the course for a white Texan native man.
I’m in two minds when it comes to me wanting Meghan to sue this loser. I don’t want her to give him the attention he so desperately craves, but I also want this clown to be absolutely humiliated in court. Meghan is one powerful woman to have pathetic men like Bowels writing utter fantasy about her.
I’d rather have karma come for Bower than wait two plus years for a court case to deliver his humiliation. Karma always comes for people in the most creative, hilarious ways and doesn’t require Harry or Meghan to lift a finger. Case in point: Louis shutting up the Early Years Expert with his hand in full view of the Jubbly cameras.
I agree that the Sussexes should just overlook this nonsense. However, I would laugh my head off if anyone else he casually slanders in his book sues his pants off.
They just don’t and won’t give up… QE2, Princess Diana’s ardent enemy (we ain’t forget), the RF, RR and BM — as they try to sling mud at H&M… they keep sinking deeper into the mire, themselves.
I don’t believe Meghan demanded anything, but I believe Harry was rightfully terrified he would lose Meghan if he didn’t step up to protect her. This was 100% Harry’s choice. He found the woman of his dreams and wanted to ensure he kept her. A concept that was anathema to the royals because in their minds it should be the other way around. Meghan should have been like Kate, desperate and willing to put up with any humiliation to join that family.
Yes, this is what they don’t get! They can’t stand that Harry is a principled man who will stand up for his wife. They’ve never seen such a thing before. They’re used to THEIR prince, who won’t ever speak up for his wife (and instead laughs and mocks her). They’re used to a woman who is constantly leaking/controlling the narrative behind the scenes (ahem Carole, ahem Kate). They can’t stand that Harry actually has the bravery to stand up against the industry. This is all Harry. It always has been.
Yes and up is down and east is west and everything is topsy-turvy, blah blah and blah. Can we just bury this guy and his rancid “opinions” already?
I’m totally with you on this. This loser is such a liar even his Camilla is the racist lies didn’t sway anyone all. Why? Because everything he writes is a lie. Yes, that all he does, lie, lie, lie, lie and lie some more. This BowelM is just nothing but a pukester.
Of course, Knauf is the source. My guess is a white man he didn’t understand why it was necessary for Harry to issue a statement. William was probably incandescent with rage when it was released but Harry was right to do it. In fact he now says he wished he had spoken out more.
Knauf is an American who decided he wanted to ingratiate himself to the right wing Tories and the chances than he isn’t a racist prick are zero. He’s also a classmate of another noted expat bigot Dan Wootton. This is who William thinks is suitable to be press secretary and then on the board of directors for Earthshot.
Most intelligent and decent people would be repulsed by this hack, but instead William encourages him to help a tabloid against his own sister in law on an issue that relates to her father, and against the precedent cases on privacy and copyright which include his own father. William dislikes Meghan so much that he was willing to risk opening up a new precedent on privacy for letters to royals just to get revenge on Meghan.
Knauf is a sad lackey but William is a little tyrant, no different than trump except that he will be inheriting power unless the monarchy is abolished. The racists are too dumb to see this because it’s easier to blame Meghan for the problems of the UK instead of the elite who screwed them over. The elite that includes William and Kate.
OK, now he is just pulling BS out of his own ass. This is just a desperate bloody mess. I think he WANTS a lawsuit.
@kelleybelle – agreed 🙂
There was an interesting post on twitter (which I can no longer find) whereby the poster was saying sometimes these books are written solely with the aim of being sued. However, the authors are crafty in that they have cleverly sourced their material so none of the fall-out comes back on them. So, if H&M did try to go after Bowel he could (and most likely would) say they are not his words but, those of “Whoever”. It would also give him ammunition to attack them further and/or open a door to somewhere he (and his backers) want to go.
Threatening to sue gives a book the publicity and credibility an author like Bowel craves. By ignoring the book it will (and should) fall into the bargain bucket very soon. Although it’s topping the Amazon UK best sellers list I’ve noted the price has already been slashed a whopping 67% on Kindle and 55% in hardback. Compare that to Barrack Obama’s book which is an international best seller (and has been around a lot longer) the discount is 54% and 29% respectively.
This book has given Bowel and his friends in the tabloid press enough stories over the past few weeks. However, it’s also made him a few enemies in high places. When both TQ and CH publicly push back on some of his tall tales, then it’s a warning he really should start looking over his shoulder!
ETA: The best thing to come out of this horrible smear campaign was #DuchessofTights. I’m pretty sure none of them saw that one coming. To see #DuchessofTights trending globally for two days in a row was a joy to behold.
He has admitted on the pm show that he wants to be sued. This is why the Sussexes won’t even bother.
But it’s not like this book is available in the US and Canada. So outside of hater circles this won’t get much traction.
Projecting W&K onto H&M again. It’s totally Kate who demands her hubby compare her to Di. I mean, just look at all her desperate Alessandra Rich look-alike outfits.
First thought: Wow, now this claim is REALLY unhinged.
Second thought: No, no, actually, the book is ALL this unhinged.
Third thought: Wait, did Bower get his duchesses confused at some point?
I read through a couple of different Twitter threads on the lies in Bower’s book and don’t understand how he can’t be sued. At this point it is mental illness with him. Horrible person.
Bower’s book is not getting much attention beyond the Royal world. Why give him the attention he craves by pursuing a lawsuit? If Harry and Meghan are going down this route they would have to sue the bunch of authors including Tina Brown who came before Bower.
He totally can be sued from what I’ve seen but it doesn’t hold any benefits to the Sussexes. He and his paymaster would use Discovery as a fishing expedition for future books and articles, and it would be expensive for H&M. Also, there’s so much real time pushback on his lies from the Sussex Squad and now other writers who he has misquoted that it would be pointless. We have to make sure we don’t fall into the trap of thinking if someone doesn’t respond it must be true. Something’s really are beneath the benefit of your attention.
No one in their right mind would want to be compared to Diana. She was charismatic, beautiful, unhappy, and died tragically at 36. It one thing to suggest someone has similar charisma but any comparison between Meghan and Diana reads more like a warning. And honestly she’s very different from Diana, having lived an extremely different life. The similarities are that she has natural charisma and her life was in real danger.
Meghan demanded that the statement should reflect the parallel between her potential fate and Diana’s …. huh? That is the most dramatic sentence I’ve read in a long time, is he writing for a soap opera? Calm down!
Honestly, she seems like such a chill person. Harry doesn’t. LOL I totally see him lose his shit quickly and do something unprecedented. Also, I think at this point she was most likely disturbed but in denial. The celebrity press in the US gets distracted easily, they trash someone but move on. The UK press does not. They hate you, they’re relentless. Harry probably realized that, hence the early intervention.
Right?!? Harry is so not chill. He’s like me, ready to fight and defend. I don’t blame him one bit coming from that family of his. I am glad that he and Meghan found each other. They balance each other out so well and I think bring out the best in each other.
The American Jason Knauf is positioning himself to one day be the power behind the British throne.
That would be hilarious. He is not the mover and shaker he thinks he is. He has fumbled and bumbled everything under his care. Such a ridiculous man.
He probably will be, someday — assuming W&K make it to the throne. His mistakes and fumbling won’t matter to them. All that will matter to W&K is that Knauf remains the toadying, sycophantic, bootlicking little minion that he is, and that he continues to flatter, cozen, and massage the Undynamic Duo.
Jason Knauf will be William’s version of Steve Bannon! That is even an insult to Steve!
Whoo Chile! I will be so glad when snippets from this hateful hatchet job are in the rearview mirror. It is exhausting and infuriating!
Harry probably could see the parallel between Princess Di and Meghan as far as the press was concerned. He didn’t want to see Meghan hounded to her death like his Mom was. That’s always been his concern and continues to be his concern. I don’t see how anyone would think this is Meghan when it clearly was Harry.
I don’t think this has been released in the US, yet, right? I wonder if that’s because they don’t want anyone suing them in the US rather than the UK. A US Judge won’t allow anyone to go on a fishing expedition in discovery the way the UK Judge allowed the BM to do in Meghan’s letter lawsuit. As all of these stories continue to come out, I’m starting to get amused. We shouldn’t be surprised that Knauf is involved. That seems to be his forte, and it tells us why Wont and Kant still employ him. Someone is royal land is really sweating Harry’s memoir and I find it highly entertaining. I can only hope that Harry and Meghan do, too.
Indigo canada confirmed they won’t be selling it either hard copy or online. I don’t believe it can be found on the US Amazon site although that could have changed.
https://www.amazon.com/Revenge-Tom-Bower-ebook/dp/B0B7K5SSDR/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=2NEOX6PPUL1UH&keywords=revenge+tom+bower&qid=1658943428&sprefix=revenge+tom+bower%2Caps%2C87&sr=8-1 Amazon sells it though
It’s now on US Amazon, holding at #258 in Books. You really, REALLY have to dig for it. It’s at #22,275 in the Kindle store (#442 in Kindle Biographies and Memoirs) and #1,645 in Biographies and Memoirs (print & Kindle). It hasn’t made an appearance on the NYTimes bestsellers list at all. This one sank like a stone (hee hee!)
Given the amount of times it’s been serialized or exerpted in British newspapers, and that you can read those exerpts for free online, I’m amazed that anyone purchased this book. I’m thinking it was written and published for one reason: to get Meghan to sue, then demand she testify in the trial. What better way to question her under oath? Too bad for Bowel that Meghan has too much chill, and way too much smarts, to take his bait. He made an utter fool of himself in public for no good reason.
@booboocita – note while that hardcover book is technically available through Amazon US, it isn’t being sold by Amazon, nor does Amazon handle the shipping on the vendor’s behalf. The seller is a third party company based in NZ; they provide the book, and do their own shipping. That’s why the delivery date given is August 11-26. I saw one other third party seller briefly listed but the current one is the primary one that’s been shown.
I’m curious what the threshhold is for whether or not Amazon will carry a book (or B&N for that matter, which also doesn’t seem to have it). It’s not like they haven’t carried all kinds of trash before (looking at you, LCC). What’s different about this?
Windyriver, I think what’s different about this book is all of the receipts that have been pushed front and center showing that the book is riddled with lies. That’s the only thing I can think of. That’s probably the Publisher that’s held it back.
Z Library has it for free if anyone’s interested.
You can now buy it for $6.00 or read it for free on Kindle Unlimited, not exactly a best seller
Obviously not even worth the paper it’s printed on in book format.
The kindle version is a waste of electricity!
He really wants the Sussexes to sue him. But they aren’t gonna, Bowel. Every lie has been debunked. People who Bowel quotes are coming out to say they’ve never spoken to him nor sourced his material. The book is full of lies. We all know Harry went against his dad & brother’s wishes to stand up for Meghan. He knew what the tabs were capable of. He knew what they’d done to his mother. The fact he compared Meghan to his mother should have been a clarion call to all that she was the one. It was for me. And realistically, Meghan wouldn’t have asked him to do that. She wouldn’t know it was possible for him to do something like that. The letter was unprecedented.
Harry and Meghan are in it for the long haul. Quite sure they are keeping tabs on all the sue – able offenses and will drop multiple bombs when the time is right. When the Queen passes all gloves are off. Watch them all take cover then and throw each other under the bus. Hope I live long enough to see total monarchial chaos.
I just read the statement that PH put out at the time as reported in Marie Claire. Nowhere does Diana’s name appear. There is no mention of Meghan’s fate being like Diana’s. Why do people think they can claim something about a statement that is out there to be reviewed?
I believe @equality, that Bower was trying to make it seem like Meghan had a part in Harry’s statement of Nov. 2016. That somehow SHE MADE HIM DO IT. lol The same BM/RR’s who for a number of years reported on Harry being very much against him and maybe wanting to step away from his duties BEFORE Meghan. Harry himself discussed his disgust of British Media before Meghan. Knauf has never been an acquiescer to Harry. I believe this was one of a number of times that Harry threw HIS weight around. Knauf ({Petry Baelish) may have tried to talk Harry out of it (for nefarious reasons). Harry said no-you work for me too-or else I’ll do it myself. William probably opposed the statement for his own nefarious reasons. William came out with his own weak ass, passive-aggressive statement two weeks later. Pretty much after Harry was heralded globally for sticking up for his girlfriend Meghan. You’re right though @equality, there is no mention of Diana or equalizing Meghan to Diana in Harry’s statement. I’ll go with Lainey’s take from then. (fyi, Marie Claire has been owned by a UK publisher since January 2021).
https://www.laineygossip.com/Prince-Harry-releases-official-statement-expressing-deep-disappointment-with-British-media-for-their-treatment-of-girlfriend-Meghan-Markle-and-their-relationship-in-unprecedented-move/45416
In a way, I kind of love how the British Media portrays Harry as not having his own mind. There are so many examples of his pre Meghan days that show otherwise. The fact the BM/BRF actively choose to ignore all those examples is on them, not Harry and most definitely not on Meghan. I will still lol at Angela Levin saying that now Meghan is married into the royal family she will no longer allow Harry to leave like he’s alway wanted to. L O effin L. I’m not making that ish up. It’s in archives.
Forget Bowel Movement, Sean Smith’s book, “Meghan Misunderstood” is getting republish, Sussex Squad have been pushing it, Sean Smith is thanking them.
Jan, I saw the discussion on Twitter a couple of days ago and I ordered it. It sounds like Sean Smith went about his research without any preconceived ideas. He wanted to write a book about Meghan which is factual. It sounds like a good read.
Jeez Knauf cannot and will not stop attacking Meghan. Obviously William and Kate are in control of his actions, but you’d think at some point he’d put his foot down because it looks so incredibly personal and angry at this point. He and W&K look terrible and absolutely unable to move on. But I guess not – they don’t seem to mind how badly they’re coming across. Maybe they’re deranged enough to think it’s working?
Wrong Duchess here. I can believe someone ordered her husband to compare her to his late mother but he refused. So she does it on her own anyway. You know like wearing the exact same dresses…
But seriously,how did Wonka never objected to her being a copy of his mother? Isn’t that why he married her for being NotDiana?
Even though we already know this story is untrue, I’m more concerned about the amount of misogynoir this brazen liar of an author is allowed to get away with. I haven’t read this fictional book, but just from the excerpts alone it’s clear his motive is to portray Meghan as a demanding, bullying Jezebel diva. Black/biracial women are not supposed to be “demanding”, we’re supposed to sit quietly and accept abuse. Bowel thinks Meghan isn’t deserving of protection and love. William is allowed to call the manager on photographers, compare Kate’s topless photos to Diana’s treatment by the media, protect his children from the media until it’s time to use them for PR. But Harry isn’t allowed to protect his girlfriend from abusive photographers who break into houses, racist media who portray Meghan as a porn star straight outta Compton with a struggling dreadlocked African American mom who comes from “the wrong side of the tracks”. Bowel believes the only reason Harry wifed Meghan is bc she’s a brazen hussy who used her magical voodoo vagina to control “whipped” Harry. This is a man who described Meghan apparently tucking her legs under her as “sexy” and just a few months ago he claimed Camilla called Meghan a “minx”. It’s becoming obvious that men like Bowel and Piers Morgan have so much hatred towards Meghan bc they blame her for why they’re sexually attracted to her. Rather than just truthfully coming out (like Dickie Arbiter) by saying they see Meghan as a sex object and a fling for Harry, they’ve convinced themselves that it’s Meghan’s fault. I saw a comment on twitter from a while ago of a troll blaming Meghan for looking sexy in a video of her literally just talking about food. Meghan literally cannot just exist as a human being. The British media has turned her into a fictional character with no feelings or accomplishments. They’re desperately trying to rewrite history and I hope Harry & Meghan continue to ignore them
I completely agree with this.
Even the Page Six rendering is gross: “Amid a glut of headlines that Meghan and the prince felt had racist undertones,” … they WERE racist and blatantly so.
Plus, the supposed need to “pacify” the Black woman who was angry and demanding … UGH.
It hadn’t occurred to me until now the fact that Jason was writing a press release asking for the crap he was involved in creating to stop? He must have thought he was soooo clever, the worm.