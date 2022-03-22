In 2016, Prince Harry freaked out & believed Meghan would dump him?

In October 2016, the story broke about Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s relationship. They had been dating for months and they had gotten very serious right away, but still… it felt huge when the story first came out. After about 48 hours of horrible, racist headlines and stories from the Mail, Express, Mirror and other British tabloids, Harry issued an extraordinary statement defending Meghan from the racist abuse. The statement was Harry publicly claiming Meghan as his girlfriend, and it was Harry telling the world that he would protect her. He was also telling the tabloids to chill the f–k out. Now, more than five years after that 72-hour period in November 2016, the Sunday Times has a story about what was going on behind-the-scenes at Kensington Palace. Basically, Harry saw the wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan in the British tabloids and his first thought was “she’s going to dump me.”
Why Harry issued the statement defending Meghan: Now it has been claimed that Harry demanded that his office put out a statement condemning the excesses of the media while, crucially, confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend because he was afraid she would break up with him and he was panicking. Harry had already seen previous relationships founder because girlfriends such as Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas felt they could not handle the press attention that came with dating a member of the royal family.
Harry thought he’d never get another girlfriend again: A source said: “It did feel like that if the palace was not able to stand up and support his girlfriend, against some of that disgusting coverage . . . then who in their right mind would ever consider entering into a relationship [with him] in the future? He was very exercised about some of that coverage. He definitely felt that if nothing was done to support her, then she would be, ‘I’m not sure this is what I signed up for’.” Another said: “He was freaking out, saying, ‘She’s going to dump me’.”
Harry negotiated it with Jason Knauf: Harry, who had first met Meghan in July 2016, is said to have phoned Knauf demanding that he put out a statement confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend. That was not usual palace practice, but sources said Knauf told the prince that he did not feel bound by any protocol. If Harry wanted a statement, he could have one. By that point, Harry’s team are said to have felt that they had no choice other than to mount a full-on defence of Meghan.
All of the other royal courts were salty about it: Buckingham Palace and Clarence House were unhappy about the statement. A royal aide told the Daily Mail: “It would have been so much better had he simply instructed his office to confirm the relationship and left it at that.” However, a Kensington Palace source said that once there had been “honest conversations about the reasons [for] the decision, and the content, there was a greater understanding”.
Harry & Meghan deny this story: A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex described the sources’ claims as categorically false.
[From The Sunday Times]
Yeah, this is a situation where I actually believe most of the reporting? It was obvious even then, back in 2016, that Harry felt the need to issue that statement because he was worried that Meghan would nope out of there, given the torrent of racist abuse she was already being subjected to. I totally believe that Harry was panicking and worried about Meghan dumping him! As we also know now, the tabloids had already hired private investigators to go through all of Meghan’s financials, her background, her family, all of it. It must have been terrifying for Meghan at that moment, and… yeah, if it was me, I would have absolutely considered getting out. I also believe that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace courtiers all thought Harry was ridiculous for caring. They were so used to throwing women to the press wolves, Harry’s act of love and chivalry was completely foreign to them.
“Harry & Meghan deny this story: A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex described the sources’ claims as categorically false.”
The only statement that rings true to me.
Exactly. The fact that they came out and said this to me means it’s not true. And it doesn’t even make sense why they would bring this up now unless it’s to try to smear Meghan in some messed up way. Like look at her, she was going to dump him and didn’t really love him? Bah.
Yep.
I would find it believable if she felt that way, most of this is just common sense conclusions, but I don’t believe this iteration coming from these people and these outlets. I don’t trust anything they say.
And look at them trying to make it seem like Jason being “heroic” for them in circumventing protocol.
That’s probably the part that H&M felt they needed to push back on — Jason Knauf should never get even a crumb of credit for helping this couple because he was one of the lead vipers. However, I can also believe that Harry may have felt this way — it’s clear he knew Meghan was a keeper from the get-go, but I thought the general consensus is he struck out on his own with this and no one in the palace supported him in issuing a statement. They were already starting with the “never complain never explain” BS.
It’s possible Harry was afraid Meghan would leave him, but that would be just guessing. Going by Harry’s subsequent actions and the fact that he’s had a problem with the BM for his entire life, it’s obvious he was disgusted by the treatment of Meghan and felt he had to say something about it publicly.
I think the last bit with the dueling sources of BP and CH being unhappy, versus KP saying “once there had been honest conversations about the reasons [for] the decision, and the content, there was a greater understanding” is very interesting. They make it sound like KP was on Harry’s side in the honest conversations, which is hard for me to believe.
I can’t swallow that garbage either. They were never supportive of Meghan otherwise, a phone call from Chaz or more importantly TQ would have squashed all of those headlines.
Harry and Meghan were determined to marry and make a life together. They just happened to decide that they couldn’t on Salty Island, as no one in his family was supportive.
Stop trying to rewrite history BP, CH and TOB! We all know the truth.
“However, a Kensington Palace source said that once there had been “honest conversations about the reasons [for] the decision, and the content, there was a greater understanding”.
Oh.. so KP is not a racist Center?
“then who in their right mind would ever consider entering into a relationship [with him] in the future? ”
So, Meghan wasn’t really his first choice? She was his last chance? How denigrating of their love.
Yes, the whoever seeded this story has the same mo. Meghan is not Harry’s true choice and KP is definitely not racist!!!! I can’t believe this self-serving hit job winds up on a national paper. Indeed, the Sussex spokesperson is correct. Categorically false. I can believe Harry was mad that she was being attacked. And even worried that it would be too much for her and he could lose her. But I don’t think she was his last chance. The way he looks at her puts paid to that.
I agree that Harry was concerned. All we have to do is look back at how Diana was hounded once she and Chaz became engaged.
Another day another set of lies!! The rabid RR’s are running out of material so they are coming up with another angle to smear Meghan and to suggest that Meghan was his last choice. How insulting and degrading! They both knew that the other one was their true North Star! Give it up Salty Island!!
I think you’re spot on with this! They’re trying to build up to headlines like “Meghan was his last choice” stories, “he felt obligated to marry her after the attac from the media” etc,
The British press try to make it that Harry “settled” for Meghan. That no one else in the world would marry him expect Meghan. That Harry was out there proposing to every women he met and Meghan was the only one that agreed. It’s sick. It shows (again) how racist their press is.
Seriously! Are there still people who think Meghan and Harry are not madly in love? I know there are people who don’t like them, but do they think it is some sort of agreement rather than a loving marriage? I don’t get it.
Harry didn’t put the statement out because he feared she woul dump him. He put that statement out because of love. Diana’s words of if you find someone you love and loves you back, you must protect that, is what he was operating on. He was protecting his relationship with Meghan as long as he could until someone/s(KP) leaked it to Tominey. There was the SoC, the Phub and scummy other daughter’s(the Sun) stories(and other’s). He was ticked off.
It’s pathetic for Low? to try to denigrate their love or even imply Meghan was his last chance. I’m sure jealous other brother and SIL were made about the statement-each for their own demented reasons. Knauf didn’t do any of this out of goodwill. He probably fought Harry about what Lainey called the “Love Shield” statement, if I remember correctly.. Knauf was and is a snake. Knauf and protocol=b*llsh*t. What was his protocol for false bullying allegations, smear campaigns and deciding to be helpful to the Fail. Basher.
The Times newspapers are owned by News UK, which is wholly owned by News Corp/Rupert Murdoch.
They’re trying to make Meghan fit into the other duchess’ storyline of being the last choice. Pretty sure that’s Kate.
Yep, this was my first thought.
All this tells me is that the BM is so desperate for H and M content they’re rehashing old stories when they can’t think up new ones like that weird Oscar story. In the past three weeks if you google M you get retellings of the pippa’s wedding drama, ‘body language experts’ commenting on the Oprah interview and now this. Give it up BM, you lost!
No kidding – what’s that noise I hear? It’s a kind of … scraping, as if on wood, something like the bottom of a barrel?
Good one.
I see how they snuck in that Jason Knauf was supportive lie. I’m 99.9% sure Harry went rogue on that letter.
Everything else sounds plausible, if not exaggerated. I believe Harry knew she was “the one” and needed to make a grand gesture to let her and everyone else know that he was serious. Because they are right about one thing, the kind of woman Harry wanted to marry would run away screaming if they had to put up with the tabloid intrusion and that family.
@Snuffles: Yeah, I think Jason’s rewriting history again. He was forced to put out the statement because Harry insisted that he did. I don’t even believe Knauf wrote the statement. I think Harry wrote it and Knauf changed the text to third person.
Jason may have been ‘supportive’ because he knew the press would attack Harry and Meghan even harder after that statement came out. He wanted Harry and Meghan to be as big of targets as possible, that’s what Knauf was supporting.
Yes, Knauf was only keeping his nose clean while he was still working for Harry. Knauf is beholden to no one, that includes TOB unless he has an arrangement with him for when he is king, IF he ever becomes king.
I’m not sure why the Times is running this story? It seems weird to me to remind everyone that the press jumped all over Meghan from the start and was always abusive and toxic and racist towards her.
The Sussexes denied this story but we know that Harry was incensed by the treatment of Meghan and DID put out that statement and we have heard over the years that Charles in particular was not wild about that statement (wasn’t he on tour at the time and thought it took away the spotlight from him or something) so I guess the part that would be false is that harry put the statement out bc he was afraid of Meghan dumping him? And probably Jason Knauf helping him, that part is surely false.
They just want to pile on to the narrative that Harry and Meghan are overemotional, unstable, frenetic, and won’t take advice, imo.
Yeah, I think both the JK stuff and the part about his being afraid of Meghan breaking up with him are false. Like, Harry may have been worried about Meghan’s response (as in her feelings) to the vile things the media was printing, sure, but I think his actions were to protect her, not to protect himself from getting dumped (or protect any future relationships he may try to have). And I just cannot see him emoting to palace courtiers about it or saying ‘she’s going to dump me’ to them.
I think the timing on this is related to the fact that the fake outrage over Harry not attending the memorial didn’t gain any traction outside of the tabloids and the troll. And they trying to tie it to Invictus and question his attendance was really a bad look. So they went to on old narrative of questioning Harry’s reaction and the stability of their relationship. Notably. This narrative didn’t get any traction either outside the tabloids and trolls and that was sort of weak I think because of Harry’s strong denial.
Hmmmm is this a soft launch to re-write history?
They know their continued slagging off of H&M isn’t working and won’t last, they need a new tactic.
One that gently acknowledges some of the abuse she faced, and keeps the old story of the family not supporting them, while introducing tidbits like “but once it was explained to them, they were on board”. BULLSHIT.
No matter what they do, this family will never be able to escape the fact that they publicly dropped H&M and never once, not one single time, uttered a word or gave an action of support after the wedding. And we all have eyes and could see even the support at the wedding was through gritted teeth.
Yes! Yes! Yes!
We’ve already seen them start changing a lot of their online stories and deleting them. Luckily, we will remember because SS has archived those articles.
That’s good to hear @Love about the archiving. A few weeks ago I went to look up AL’s story about how Meghan would never let Harry leave (after having previously written it was something he wanted/thought about doing) now that she was in it. Either I was searching poorly or it magically disappeared. It used to be available on muckrack too. I possibly could be wrong.
@Becks: The only reason I can think of as why this is coming out now is because Valentine Low is coming out with a book about about palace aides in September. He was the one who wrote this article,
KP strategy to make them look like they weren’t the racists and put that off on BP and CH.
This story came out a day or so after William trended for his comments that war was normal in Asia or Africa. KP called the Times and probably demanded a quick deflection story and Low was the first to come up with something from his notes or maybe he drew the short straw or got extra vacation time for writing a quick DEFLECT article. We already knew that Harry was dreading the relationship breaking in the news because he could rightly predict what the rats would do to her.
@Becks1
Exactly……I believe H&M declares this story categorically false on 2 fronts:
(1) jasonKNIFE was NOT a help…more like one of those palace aides quoted in the story as being against the statement; and
(2) H was NOT afraid that M would dump him because by then, they had committed to each other in a come-what-may intention and no external force was gonna cause them to quit each other.
Yes, Meghan was in it for the long haul. She reiterated that statement when she stated that she intended to support the Monarchy, and she did. She came out of the gate running and it upset the rest of the Royals, except TQ who admired her work ethic and her determination to support the Monarchy. Unfortunately, those that are lazy and inept didn’t realize how powerful the two of them together would be. Harry and Meghan became rock stars!!
You could have had it ALL with Harry and Meghan but you were ALL too petty and jealous! Oh well, you wanted them gone and they are thriving and their love grows everyday!!
Well well well, a rota member admitting to their horrible treatement of Meghan. Wasn’t he the one who admitted they knew Meghan was struggling mentally because someone working HR had told them?
Just reading this piece, you see that the Palace still doesn’t get why it was important to say something about the racist coverage of Meghan from the get go. I’m curious as why this is talked about now? Is it a preview of Valentine Low’s book that comes out in September? You can see why the press are angry that Harry is writing his book, he gets to take control of the narrative about him.
A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex described the sources’ claims as categorically false.
If the Harry and Meghan say it’s not true then I believe THEM. I think Meghan was in love with Harry and him with her and that they’d made a commitment to one another to take care of each other as much as they could during that mad time. They still do this and they are thriving.
Exactly. H&M were not going to allow any third party(ies) to come between them.
The source of this story is Jason Knauf, Willy’s mouth piece and crackhead extraordinaire. This man is coming in for round two, and I think Harry should sick the wolves on him and his Very Much a Racist Brother and mannequin-in-law.
Why believe something the Sussexes say is categorically false? They want to portray Harry as someone overreacting emotionally instead of reacting rationally to what was outrageous coverage. This is a way of downplaying the abusiveness of the coverage. The portrayal of Knauf as cooperative and supportive doesn’t ring true. Previously reports by the tabloids have indicted he wanted nothing to do with that statement. Also, this story leaves out any reaction by KP/William. It only mentions BP and CH. At the time it was reported that it was William who was furious about the statement. After Harry got so much global support for the letter which included questions about whether he was getting any support. William issued an tepid I support my brother statement. That was so bland it was criticized. This story is from the Times which recently tried to link Harry to the cash for Honors scandal and is leading the charge on the bullying allegations. They have become a KP mouthpiece and this is a KP attempt to shade Harry’s feeling and the legitimacy of that statement. And to portray the BRF as having supported Harry. Lastly, the suggestion that there was understanding after conversation is a joke. It’s clear that the Sussexes were given no understanding. If they had they would still be there.
+1000
LOL, yes, to William’s poor @ss weak sauce statement almost two weeks later. It read to me like someone begrudgingly having to apologize for doing something wrong. As if he had to put out the statement, not because he wanted to.
Skeptical of any reporting in which Jason Knauf is made out to be the hero. The bare bones may be true – Harry wanted to issue a statement to protect Meghan against these attacks and denounce these attacks – but the details like that, false.
Agree it’s so random that this story came out now and it’s not attached to anything else like a book.
It’s almost like they are jumping on Simon Rex’s viral story about Meghan that’s been EVERYWHERE you look.
A lot of the articles were calling out the British tabloids for their racist treatment of Meghan from the jump and lies made up about her.
So it’s like they’re tying to put it out there how supportive they were but it only confirms the racism and everything Harry and Meghan have said.
Also Jason Knauf back again trying to make himself the hero and exaggerating Harry’s emotions. I think that’s what their spokesperson is pushing back against.
I mean I would’ve run for hills so I definitely believe he was scared she was gonna do so. If I were him I’d have been in a small state of fear up until she said I Do.
H&M hv shown us over these past 5 years and folks who’ve seen how in sync they are with each other, that they are committed to each other and no external force is going to come between them.
So…no…..neither of them is the run-for-the-hills kind of couple.
This is the second time there has been a claim that Harry something involving Knauf that was categorically denied by Harry. The first involved the bullying claims. The Times reported that Harry went to Knauf and begged him not to send the email to HR. Harry’s spokesperson at the time denied that any conversation like that ever took place. That claim has never been repeated. So here we are again with the Times claiming Harry said something in connection to Knauf. This is no more truthful than the previous claim.
Hasn’t Harry basically hinted at some of this? And H&M are denying it anyways.
Harry said that he was worried about “stepping up HIS game” to keep Meghan so he got more counseling. He never mentioned panicking that she would dump him over the press or panicking that he would never get another girlfriend. I think he would know that there would always be women (similar to Kate) to be willing but he wanted someone of more depth.
@equality, that’s what I remember too.
LOL. @ the part where it says ‘it would have been so much better if he simply confirmed the relationship and left it at that’-paraphrasing.
Better for who/whom? Not Harry & Meghan. Especially Meghan. Better for the lying BM/KP/other palaces? They were willing to lie to protect others but not willing to tell the truth to protect us comes to mind.
I remember Sykes from the Daily Beast writing about the statement. Back then he was showing himself when he implied/straight out said ‘temper tantrum’ on Harry’s part. No Sykes. Harry was being a man. He called the media out. The BM’s/and others of the same ilk not liking it, was indeed, is where the temper tantrums were happening.
I think it’s how the story is framed. Jason is the hero, the palace is understanding. Greatly doubt that’s how it went down.
So Knauf is trying to paint KP as supportive and BP and CH as the bad guys? When did they ever “mount a full-on defence of Meghan”? That statement right there outs this as the nonsense it is. PH was always willing to leave the royal life behind so if Chelsy or Cressida had wanted out of the spotlight, he would have left for them IF he had wanted to marry them. I think he just allowed them to use that excuse because he wasn’t that serious about them. Cressida doesn’t seem to mind the spotlight as an actress and model and Chelsy didn’t seem overly concerned with being out with PH in public all the time.
I don’t think he was serious about Cressida. He and Chelsy met when they were in their teens and did not stand the test of time, they broke up in 2011. Cressida was in the media a lot when she was dating Harry, promoting her stage career and her bit part in Tulip Fever.
There’s been a general uptick in the “maybe they will still break up and maybe we can help” stories by RR in the past week. This must have come up on their “smear of the week” lottery draw.
It comes across so strongly as projection. Write about H&M having an unstable relationship to distract from W&K unstable relationship!
Like, do we really want to go there in examining the early stages of the relationship guys? W&K neverrrrr come out looking good.
I agree with the person who said even if the tenor of the story is somewhat true, I don’t believe for a second Jason Knauf was the savior.
This is the BM trying to paint that snake as the savior and underscoring his part in Meghan’s lawsuit and also laying groundwork against Harry’s lawsuit
Also , I have a news app on my phone that gives me all manner of international and national news. Now , I have been using this app solidly for a year, and yeah I would see the odd RF or H&M story, maybe 4 or 5 a week.
But in the past few weeks, since the Russian invasion? It’s gotten crazy! I’m talking like in one day alone I saw 15 different articles, all with incendiary headlines. And the wackiest part is alot the stories are just rehashes of stories from 4,5,6 years ago
Like, I saw this particular Harry story over the weekend and I’m like why are they dredging up all this old stuff?
My theory is look….we know the British govt has been compromised by the influence of all thst oligarch money. And I’m kind of surprised kaiser didn’t cover the story I saw days ago about Prince Micheal having to step down from several board positions he had that were related to Russia. Like , there was some furor in the initial weeks of the war about all these Tories that were oligarch adjacent but that talk has been scaled down in the past 2 weeks
But these H&M stories have still been coming out fast and furious, I’m still seeing on average 10 a day on my news app.
And I have a feeling it’s gonna ramp up even higher once W&K hit Jamaica.
The only part about that story that I find credible is the part where the palaces did not understand the need to push back against all the racist coverage.
This story is not at all flattering to anyone in the royal family. It reminds everyone once again that the royals could have stood up, not for Meghan, but for Harry, for god’s sake, and they continually chose not to. Harry protected his wife and his children from those malignant trashy racists, and he will continue to do so for the rest of his life.
The royals and the tabloid media really are the epitome of the abusive spouse who won’t let go. It’s been 2 years now since they left for good. How much longer are they going to write fake stories about the Sussexes? Five years? Ten? How could anyone think that Harry made the wrong decision by leaving? Each new story re-confirms that he made the correct decision for his family–the family he created, not the family of his birth. They continue to show that they are Harry’s DNA source, not his support system.
I believe when Meghan fell for Harry, she fell hard and they was no out for her. If she really wanted out it would have been during her first pregnancy when they were trying to skin her alive daily. Jason did jack shit. Anything he did was with the intent of using it to later smear Harry and Meghan.
I don’t think Harry worried so much about her dumping him but he worried about how this reporting was affecting her. Obviously it probably crossed his mind but he was more concerned about protecting her than the prospect of her leaving him.
I do wonder if Meghan (and Harry) wished they could reverse time and do things differently. Maybe he wishes he had left the family sooner and Meghan probably regrets being a royal because her life as a simple actress and activist was so much easier than the one she has now. She would have still had the global attention to continue her charity even if she wasn’t an official Duchess.
They would have been able to get married in the way they wanted to and not be bound by royal protocol and Harry would have been free to do whatever he pleased. I think they would have had it easier had they left sooner.
It would not have been easier, it would have been even harder. Without the pretend protections of the Palace, Harry would have been hounded 24 hours a day if he’d walked away as a royal before meeting Meghan. He probably never would have met Meghan if he’d done that.
I have wondered about this too. Would it have been possible for Meghan to have refused a title in order to continue her work as a private citizen, like Chris O’Neill did when he married Madeleine? There is precedent, as neither of Princess Anne’s husbands were given titles. Or did the firm freak out about another potential scandal à la Sophie?
They said they didn’t have money for her and wanted her to continue working. And she dropped the HRH for daily use even though they still have them and still gets harassed. They were out for her blood and still are.
This feels like the British tabloids (and maybe KP) trying to get ahead of what they believe Harry might say in his memoir about their treatment of Meghan. I also remember that press statement, and many of the royal commentors saying it was “inappropriate” and how dare he tell reporters to lay off, after all, they just want what’s best for him!
Also, this article mentions “some of that disgusting coverage” of Meghan without mentioning that the Times…fully participated in and undoubtedly profited from stories about Meghan.
This seems plausible because why would they randomly bring this up? They still keep trying to butt in on this couples private life. The Sussexes denied it and they lived through it. The palace keeps trying to rewrite history to make it seem they actually at some point gave a d*mn when from the beginning it was leaks, barely tolerating the inevitable, and then full on attack and disparagement.
In “the me you can’t see,” he mentioned an argument with Meghan that led to him getting therapy. I think that was a breaking point where he basically decided to grow up. If a guy yells at me or loses his temper in any way, I am outta there.
He also said in the me you can’t see that he’s not yelled at someone or irrationally angry. It sounds like he was pushing back against those “what Meghan wants Meghan gets stories” where they claimed he yelled at a courtier or something which wasn’t true.
He said he reverted back to his childhood self/hurt in that argument and thats what made him go get help.
There’s no mention of yelling or losing his temper at Meghan let alone anyone else.
In a way, this is more gaslighting, making Harry seem he was “out of control.” But this was going on with Harry for years even when he was in his teens the media writing these “stories” about him to try to prop up William. All couples have arguments from time to time.
So you have never lost your temper or yelled at a guy then, I guess. Rules should go both ways.
@candy, recollections may vary. My understanding, from things that both Harry & Meghan have said, is, yes, there was an argument of some sort between them, but not an argument/issue within their relationship. It was more that Harry was angry at someone else, yet wasn’t dealing with the issue with the someone else about it. It’s the experience a lot of partners experience. I have. Husband gets off the phone with someone that was being a d&ck. Hearing the conversation, I had no idea the other person was being a d&ck because husband was calm & cool. After the call has ended, I get unloaded on (though the subject had nothing to do with me). The unloading on me is due to being the person he is most comfortable sharing his true feelings with. That’s great in theory-not great in feeling. Don’t talk angrily to me when it’s someone else you’re angry at. Tell them they p$ss you off. I’m here to comfort and be a sounding board. Not the one deserving of your anger.
Obviously, none of us were there. My scenario plays out a lot in real life. It took multiple times after my husband got off the phone with this person that I would say..if you want to talk to me about it, TALK to me. If you are going to angrily vent at me about THEM, then one of us needs to go outside and play. It actually works with patience. A partner cannot absorb the angry feeling’s their partner feels towards someone/something else on a regular basis without it being detrimental to them in the long or short run.imo
I Think this story is trying to once undermine Meghan and Harry Relationship Narrative in a way that once again used dog whistle Code Language. Harry was so Afraid of losing Meghan he had no choice but to Release that statement he afraid no one else another wanted to be with woman aka white English rose . See there a chance that Meghan is not the one he was pressure into it . This has Kensington Palace written all over it they can’t help themselves once again they jump the gun and point all fingers at themselves for being the one who were against Meghan and Harry for the started . They need to undermine Meghan and Harry union while the Cambridge tour isn’t not going well.
Good grief. Sunday Times needs to full stop as they are embarrassing themselves. The RR appears increasingly desperate and it is not a good look.
In trying to make Harry look weak and prop up William, they are only drawing attention to how lacking William is. Everyone has done the math and realized the better brother bailed. Well, royal family, ya FAFO.
My impression was that his last two relationships broke up because both of them decided they couldn’t handle the media hell. It seems reasonable that Harry would be concerned about that again.
I don’t think he was serious about Cressida. Cressida also was in the media a lot when she was dating Harry and publicized her stage and film appearances.And he and Chelsy had broken up in 2011. Chelsy and Cressida IMO would never have experienced what Meghan went through.
Maybe? Some of us have had serious/long relationships with people without thinking of marriage. Guilty! I had a child with one but didn’t want to get married. My husband was married before but didn’t want to have children. Marriage didn’t cross my mind until I started dating my husband. Being a father didn’t cross his mind until he started dating me..someone with a child. Harry meant what he said about meeting Meghan and their worlds colliding. He said that as a man happy with his life choices.imo