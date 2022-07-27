Justice Dept is finally investigating Donald Trump’s actions on & around 1/6

When Barack Obama came into office in January 2009, many Democrats were hopeful that President Obama’s DOJ would investigate and prosecute how the Bush administration lied the country into the Iraq War. Obama and AG Eric Holder didn’t touch the issue. Politically, Obama knew that if an investigation started, it would blow up his domestic agenda and nothing else would be done. I’m sure President Biden’s political math was similar when he took the oath of office on the Capitol steps, just days after terrorists had committed armed insurrection against elected leaders. While Biden and AG Merrick Garland knew that there would be prosecutions, they also knew that as soon as they really went after Donald Trump, there goes Biden’s domestic agenda. That’s one of the reasons why the January 6th Committee is doing such important work, not only educating the public on exactly what happened, but the committee has effectively put an enormous amount of pressure on the DOJ to get their sh-t together and actually commit to prosecuting everyone involved. Well, f–king finally, the DOJ seems to be narrowing their focus on Trump’s actions.
The Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury — including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence — have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign on Pence to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states, the people said. Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the fake-elector effort led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, these people said.
In addition, Justice Department investigators in April received phone records of key officials and aides in the Trump administration, including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to two people familiar with the matter. That effort is another indicator of how expansive the Jan. 6 probe had become, well before the high-profile, televised House hearings in June and July on the subject.
The Washington Post and other news organizations have previously written that the Justice Department is examining the conduct of Eastman, Giuliani and others in Trump’s orbit. But the degree of prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s actions has not been previously reported, nor has the review of senior Trump aides’ phone records.
Federal criminal investigations are by design opaque, and probes involving political figures are among the most closely held secrets at the Justice Department. Many end without criminal charges. The lack of observable investigative activity involving Trump and his White House for more than a year after the Jan. 6 attack has fueled criticism, particularly from the left, that the Justice Department is not pursuing the case aggressively enough.
“Justice Department investigators in April received phone records of key officials and aides in the Trump administration…” But they’ve only recently been narrowing their focus on Trump’s actions? Maybe DOJ investigators have been quietly looking at Trump’s words and actions this whole time, but after every Jan 6th Committee hearing, it feels like Justice is scrambling to play catch-up, like they’re genuinely surprised by how much information and testimony the committee has gathered. Anyway, whichever way it goes, send all of these f–king MAGA terrorists to jail. No one is asking for some politicized prosecution of some nitpicky bullsh-t. This was a massive terrorist plot involving a lame-duck president trying to violently overthrow the republic.
Huzzah!
He was calling again for the election to be overturned THIS WEEK. Unless something is done about him he’s going to run in 2024 again and it’s going to be a repeat of 2016.
He needs to go, but we cannot leave a DeSantis to take his place. There are other, less batty, more Nazi people with the same agenda, who are even more dangerous to our liberties and democracy. Keep your eyes on all of them, everywhere.
Yep. Although they are just as batty, in different ways.
Love her or hate her, AOC was right when she said on her Instagram that many people didn’t want to believe the GOP is descending into the extremism that it has and it caused people to have a lot of blinkers. Now they are seeing it more, and it’s no coincidence there are even more gerrymandering measures in place to keep up with it.
I am really hoping that Trump’s jealous and petty nature will result in a battle between Trump and DeSantis, where they smear each other so much that they both get seriously damaged from it.
My only concern with this strategy is that Trump is as greedy as he is vindictive and egotistical. He might be able to be bought off to avoid this scenario.
Tiffany, there is no bottom level of depraved behavior that people find acceptable. They’ll never “take each other out” because we have already gone lower than anyone thought possible…. Yet here we are.
I want them to wait, get all their ducks in a row, and when he’s gathering steam and it’s most politically advantageous for the Ds, BAM. Lock him up and throw away the key. The chaos of the Republican party and the vacuum in the immediate aftermath as they scramble to recover? Balm to my wounded soul. And while I am not a fan of going low when they go low, a little consideration of how we time the arrest wouldn’t be anywhere near the “lows” we’ve endured from the other side. Comey and his stupid “investigation”; ugh.
Going high while they went low is how we got here. It’s time to go scorched earth the way they always do.
At this stage I have ZERO faith that anything will ever happen to Trump.
…or his sleazy and corrupt children.
He’ll die peacefully in bed at age 95 with a clear conscience and fly straight up to heaven as God intended.
In his own bed, eating a cheeseburger with a girl’s mouth around his
Trump has been getting away with crimes his entire life. I don’t see that changing now.
I think DoJ has been quietly going about their work, gathering information from the bottom dwellers aka the rioters to the bigger orgs involved like Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. I don’t need weekly press conferences to know DoJ has been doing their job. It takes time. Watergate took nearly 18 months to come to a head, and it was nothing of the magnitude of the insurrection and the direct actions of Trump and his cronies.
Agreed. DOJ has brought 850 cases already but the case against people at the top take an extraordinary amount of effort, to get it right. Trump knows he is in the crosshairs too.
Agreed @ TheOriginalMia! This will take an enormous amount of gathering all of the players as well as the testimony of those behind the scenes. MG is no dummy and he must build a water tight case as the DoJ will probably only have one shot at bringing everyone down that were the actual players behind the scene. There are also the data that they must comb over with a fine tooth comb as well.
It did bring me joy that they are looking to bring Gini Thomas for questioning. She certainly deserves to be prosecuted as well! We all know that her despicable husband was fully aware as to what she was doing and was supportive in her illegal actions. I hope that his public career is crushed from her actions as well. He never should have been chosen to be accepted into the SCOTUS. Though, I have the same disdain for many SCOTUS members.
Yes to these comments. They *received* phone calls from key aids in April, which means they solicited them earlier. While the dO sOmEtHiNg crowd on social media is tweeting through it, the DOJ has been working hard without leaking details of their many investigations. It’s literally the largest, most complicated investigation in US history. It can be done quickly or well–pick one.
Agree. I would rather that they spend the time and get the case or better…..cases against him rather than rush something and have it fall apart or have maga perception that it is not a worthy charge.
Thank you for this reminder. I was in the despairing camp, thinking there is no justice in this world with trump & his evil spawn walking around free. But maybe, just maybe, this process will give us some justice. Maybe. And keep your eyes on the candidates in all races in all states.
I know that many have an issue with Merrick Garland and the pace that he’s taken with this but I prefer that he get it right. I want Trump taken down and persecutor once and for all.
Merrick Garland prosecuted the Unabomber and several other domestic terrorists. I have a feeling Dump and his minions are going to wish MG had been busy Supreme Court Justicing when all this is done.
I think democrats are afraid that if they set the precedent of prosecuting a previous administration, no matter how deserving the culprit, when the republicans come back into power they will prosecute the previous administration, no matter how faulty the allegations
I think it is a likelihood that Republicans will try to do that without a precedent anyway. Look at how they’re trying to impeach Biden for absolutely nothing! It is the same playbook they’ve always used. We should be packing the courts now – because they’re absolutely going to in future.
Not prosecuting Trump and his co-conspirators would be far more deterimental.
That’s what they’ll do anyhow. I’m so sick of democrats playing some “gentlemen’s game” while the republicans run roughshod over everything constantly.
+1 the answer is they are going to destroy the country no matter what the dems do or don’t do if they regain control of the presidency and the senate so show some courage now before it’s too late.
Trump has already said he will, and by extension any Republican President, replace all civil servant workers who are not loyal to him without cause. That’s game over for our country. I try not to dwell on it daily because it’s scary and depressing but watch Argo. We’re not far off. Religious fanatics rioting the Capitol, holding rallies. Banning books, muzzling teachers, making abortion illegal.
Anyway, the we should not prosecute a former president because it’ll set a bad precedent is such a are you in this dumpster fire timeline or not miss.
Garland was talking with Lester Holt last night saying that the committee and the DOJ are running separate investigations and they uncover different info at different times blah blah blah, basically trying to cover over how long the DOJ has done absolutely nothing. As I was watching that interview, I saw Biden’s subtweet at Trump, that you can’t be pro- America and pro- insurrection, and I got weirdly excited that it seems like it’s starting to happen!! Please let there be consequences for once!
If you listen to Garland’s interviews, he’s been subtly implying Trump has been under investigation since before the 1/6 Committee was formed.
However, they’ve been staying mum about it due to the sensitive nature of the investigation. We’ve never had an attempted coup before, let alone one perpetrated by a (then) sitting president. The closest thing we’ve had to this was the Watergate scandal and that was light breaking and entering in comparison.
There are many aspects, players and moving parts to consider. The scope is wide and complex. And considering Garland’s reputation for running investigations, he’s not going to make a move let alone announce anything until he’s got the goods for certain.
I think I read in WaPo that there were interviews with Pence’s staff that happened in April, before the Jan. 6th committee hearings began, and they were asking about Trump. I have faith in Garland’s abilities. Speed shouldn’t be the priority. What is the saying? “You come at the king, you best not miss.” Building a solid case is the most important thing right now.
Taking down a US president is no small task, so I understand why MG wants to have an airtight case before proceeding. If it goes sideways and Trump wriggles out of the charges, that basically kills everything else that’s in process. I like to think that the public support of the J6 hearings is providing enough cover for the DOJ to keep building its case(s). Those hearings are churning out a TON of very convincing evidence. And now that Pat Cippollone and Pence’s chief of staff have testified, the J6 team and DOJ are getting to the real corruption that paves the way to Trump.
It amazes me there are people that still think the DOJ runs like a episode of Law and Order.
And people don’t seem to know who Merrick Garland is.
I am glad he accepted the nomination for AG.
Republicans were giving him hell during his nomination for a reason.
It always the Republicans who seem to know who is who and Do Something Now that does not.
Well, the Republicans were particularly galled that he was able to make a comeback after they blocked his appointment to the Supreme Court, but they would have given anyone Biden appointed hell.
He looks like he could murder the nation with those leather-gloved hands. He almost did.
This is all new territory for the U.S. No one, let alone a President, has tried to violently overturn an election and sacrifice a vice-president in their history so far. This shows that in order for democracies to survive, there must be enough people of good will, integrity, competence, and courage to enforce and ensure the rule of law. If it’s government for the people by the people, then you are dependent on the quality of the majority of the citizens to understand how to work for a democratic system; otherwise a lawless minority can take over. There can be no rest from the fight for democracy.
Here’s the problem with that. Because of voter suppression, gerrymandering and outright bullying, half the people involved in this were not actually elected by the majority nor do they represent the majority and they’re invested in making sure this goes no further, whether they were involved in the uprisings or are witnessing the hearings.
The lawless minority has taken over, witness the Supreme Court. We need to be going hard against that.
I am hoping the investigation includes his 3 oldest children. They surely must be complicit, but to what extent should be investigated. As for Donald, the recently deceased Ivana stated that during divorce negotiations he was hard to deal with as he hates to lose and will not lose and will not admit a loss. Good luck getting him to acknowledge guilt on any level.
Last time I checked, prisons are full of people who refused to say they were guilty. He can go join them.
Imagine for a moment that democrats promoted a baseless claim of voter fraud and then took up arms and and stormed the capitol, with a NOOSE for the VP. Imagine what the R’s would have done to punish them for sedition.
I feel like they need to make an example out of 45 because this could happen again and he belongs behind bars!!! He is no patriot. He is anti American. Lock him up!
I am trying to be optimistic, but I just can’t. I have a feeling that in the end, nothing will happen and January 6th will just embolden these rotten individuals to “do it better” next time. I hope the super intelligent people on this website are right and I’m wrong.
I am hoping that if all else fails that Pence can nail him with a conspiracy to do bodily harm or even death. Don’t know if Pence has the balls to do this though.
Too late. They left it too late.