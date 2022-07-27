People: Brad Pitt ‘still has a pretty good relationship’ with his children

Brad Pitt is currently being sued by his new business partners, Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli. Angelina Jolie sold her half of the Miraval estate and wine business to Tenute del Mondo last year, after spending months clearing various legal hurdles. Once Jolie sold her half, Brad treated Tenute del Mondo like he treated Jolie – he cut them out of the business, he acted as if he didn’t have a business partner and he refused to give them access to Miraval. So Tenute del Mondo sued him and from what I’ve seen, the French authorities have conducted at least one raid on Miraval. Very few American outlets are talking about that though, because Brad gave everyone one big deflection: he decided to sue Angelina over the sale. She’s already won the right to subpoena all of Miraval’s business records too.

I bring all of this up because Brad is currently promoting Bullet Train and his team of publicists, crisis managers and hacks still operate by the same old quid pro quo of celebrity image-making. People Magazine has only done a handful of stories about all of the Miraval drama, and People Mag wants to walk that fine line of staying on Pitt’s good side and Jolie’s good side. So as a reward for not covering most of Pitt’s Miraval mess, People got an “exclusive” about how Brad is “living his best life” these days. Curiously, this piece actually mentions his children AND his dating life.

Brad Pitt is making the most of life on and offscreen. Although the actor, 58, has recently been busy promoting his upcoming action-comedy Bullet Train, he makes the most of his downtime with his kids, despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie. A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, “Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them.” “Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions],” says the source. “He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances…. He’s really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it,” adds the source. (Jolie sold her interests in the property in October 2021, and Pitt is fighting her in multiple lawsuits seeking to nullify the sale.) “Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train,” says an insider. “It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. He loved it. He feels great about the movie.” Pitt is just as content outside of work, immersing himself in a variety of creative pursuits and spending time with friends. “He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with,” adds the insider. “He’s dating, but is not in a serious relationship.”

[From People]

This September will be the sixth anniversary of Angelina Jolie taking the children, fleeing from a private plane and filing for divorce. What continues to surprise me is that Brad hasn’t been in a serious relationship since then. The Neri Oxman thing was a PR debacle, as was the Nico Poturalski mess. It cannot be this difficult to find a pretty, young-but-not-too-young serious girlfriend for Brad. So why hasn’t his team done that? I suspect it’s because Brad is still a huge f–king mess. Like, we only know a fraction of it. Anyway, the kids are in Rome with their mom right now and I have my doubts as to whether he sees any of them regularly. As for Pitt “pouring the profits” back into Miraval… well, that’s what we’ll see in his dipsh-t lawsuit against Jolie, as Tenute del Mondo’s lawsuit against Pitt.