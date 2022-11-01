The Mail: ‘The Crown’ is ‘lurid,’ portraying Charles as ‘devious, impatient, resentful’

The British royal commentators are playing a dangerous game with Netflix, The Crown and the monarchy. Their gleeful commentary about the “lurid, unflattering” Netflix series shows their eagerness to exploit all of these tragedies all over again, all while assuming an air of performative fury on behalf of King Charles. Does Charles really understand what he’s unleashed? Netflix is laughing all the way to the bank, especially with Salt Island’s media giving The Crown millions in free publicity. Even more than the free publicity, the commentators are making The Crown sound like the most epic royal takedown ever. The Mail’s Christopher Stevens has seen the whole (still embargoed) season 5. And he couldn’t help but throw a huge tantrum about all of it.
There are no depths of bad taste that writer Peter Morgan does not plumb in the new ten-part series of The Crown on Netflix. Divorces, infidelities, the most intimate conversations, the infamous interview with Princess Diana and Martin Bashir, even the death of a five-year-old from cancer, all are exploited for lurid drama. As the eight-and-a-half hours of new film were made available to journalists last night, under a stringent embargo, the sheer virulence of the storylines became shockingly clear.
Charles, Philip and at times the Queen herself are portrayed with disdain bordering on mockery. A teenage Prince William is also shown in an unflattering light, as slightly dim and sulky, though his younger brother Harry is let off lightly and barely features. Netflix may well find that, with the international grief and mourning that marked the death of the Queen less than two months ago, viewers’ appetite for royal muck-raking has disappeared.
Insiders at the streaming video giant say the mood in the company is already uneasy, with some American executives surprised by the backlash from fans who fear the death of the Princess of Wales will be re-enacted in graphic detail. This series stops short of that moment. It ends with Diana, divorced from Charles, preparing for a Mediterranean holiday with her friend Dodi Fayed.
Full reviews, with assessments of individual performances and an analysis of how far the script strays from historical fact, are embargoed until Saturday morning. But no spoiler alert is needed when I say that this series of The Crown is unrecognisable in its tone, compared to the original series in 2016. This show with its almost unlimited budget and all-star cast has become a monstrous perversion of itself.
At the beginning, The Crown charted the affectionate romance of the Princess Elizabeth and her prince, the Duke of Edinburgh, played with touching vulnerability by Claire Foy and Matt Smith. But it has descended into scandal-mongering, intent on inflicting every possible embarrassment on the Royal Family. The Crown is now a nakedly republican polemic, using embarrassment as its chief weapon against the monarchy.
Chief victim is the monarch himself. Perhaps Morgan and his Netflix paymasters imagined, like most of us, that the Queen would survive, ruling above reproach, for a number of years to come – and that the Prince of Wales was fair game. Certainly, none of the preview episodes (labelled, it ought to be said, as ‘work in progress’) carried an acknowledgment of Her Majesty’s death. Any viewers expecting a respectful caption, saluting her 70 years on the throne, will be disappointed.
But from the outset, the campaign against Charles is lacerating. In scene after scene, he is depicted as devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness in his desperation to be king. This prince is a plotter whose mind works constantly, even during holidays with friends, on ways to dislodge his mother and force her aside. His aides talk of little else.
Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles – now the King and Queen Consort, a fact shamefully ignored by Netflix – suffer greater indignity still, with the replay of that excruciating phonecall. Dominic West as Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla, then his married mistress, re-enact every word of it… including that awful extended metaphor about being reincarnated as a tampon. It is performed without mercy, and to emphasise the humiliation we see the reaction of other royals when the transcript is published. Princess Margaret reads it in bed. Diana holds her head in her hands.
Charles “is depicted as devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness.” “The Crown is now a nakedly republican polemic, using embarrassment as its chief weapon against the monarchy.” DON’T THREATEN ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!! Omg, I was genuinely worried that Peter Morgan was going to soft-pedal some stuff but I guess not! Apparently, Diana’s Panorama interview stretches over two episodes, which is pretty fair – it was the biggest f–king thing to happen to the monarchy in decades. I love all of the agitation about “they didn’t acknowledge that Charles and Camilla are king and queen now” and “they didn’t acknowledge QEII’s death!!” My dude, this is a dramatization of what happened in the ‘90s, not a documentary. In fact, the monarchy has run a huge campaign against the Crown to emphasize that it’s not a documentary. Anyway, one more week!!!
The Streisand Effect might need to be renamed…..
The Crown effect, Chucky effect, Netflix…no wait Megflix effect, the Tampon Tantrums…. take your pick 😂
Yeah no lies detected in that description of Charles 😂
Right???!!!
Like…sometimes I truly believe the Royal Rotten are trolling Charles, William, whomever. They’re saying what they want put out there, just in a way that makes it seem like they’re appalled it’s being said.
I love the epic outrage about things that happened and were well documented at the time. It sounds like they got Chuck spot on if those are the best descriptors the writer could come up with.
They forgot petty, otherwise is pretty accurate.
So an accurate portrayal then. I can’t wait for it to drop!
“Netflix may well find that, with the international grief and mourning that marked the death of the Queen less than two months ago, viewers’ appetite for royal muck-raking has disappeared.”
Nope.
Big nope. If that were true, the tabloids would all now be out of business.
Nope. It’s a real life Game of Thrones that will keep people entertained until the next season of House of Dragons.
LOL. That made me laugh. Are they kidding? People have been waiting for the Crown to cover this since it started.
Nope. That international grief and mourning was specific to the Queen. Now she’s gone the royals are fair game for all and viewers’ appetites for royal muck-raking are greater than ever. And thanks to all this free publicity from people like Stevens, we are looking forward to it and Netflix execs are rubbing their hands with glee.
LOL right?? This is the season we’ve been waiting for. This is what the previous 4 seasons were leading up to. We are HERE FOR IT.
Big NOPE. This is what we have been waiting for. This is the climax of the story because we saw it unfold. And I CANNOT WAIT. my friends and I are watching every episode together and drinking and eating and enjoying it.
Sorry Chuck and Cams your sorry deeds will be replayed before your eyes on a world stage. And Lord forgive me, it’s delicious.
“Charles ‘is depicted as devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness.” “The Crown is now a nakedly republican polemic, using embarrassment as its chief weapon against the monarchy.’ DON’T THREATEN ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!!”
I’m crying!
To be clear, that description of CIII is **spot on**. Succinct and accurate.
Right?! Chuck has shown us that he’s “devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness” just since his mother’s death with the way he treated Harry and Meghan, staffers, and fountain pens! We don’t even need to go back to the 90s to be reminded of his character. That institution and its members are getting what they deserve.
“Charles is depicted as devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness”…..AND??
and? Maybe the DM should look at its archive
IKR? If Charles is described as deviant, selfish, sneaky, a jerk–um, that’s how the tabloids themselves described him in the 90s!!
Harry once again showed how astute he is in terms of his family’s problems. He was absolutely right–they are stuck in an invisible contract. They dance on the tabloids puppet strings, and the tabloids are supposed to “give” them good press in return. It’s a bad bargain, because they have put themselves at the mercy of rabid sociopaths who ultimately only care about their own bottom line, and who absolutely love the fact that they have power over the UK’s most important family. The royal family are the frog carrying the scorpion on its back, and is actually surprised that the scorpion stings them. The tabloids are evil and greedy, but they aren’t stupid. They know that they are making sure everyone in the Uk will be tuning in to the Crown. The Crown is a pot of gold for them–they have content for weeks from the TV show, and they’re getting it on both ends. They benefit from the public interest in the show, and they also get to be the “royal spokespeople” for the show.
How dumb can the royals and their minions be? The story of royal families has always been the story of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary circumstances. Sometimes they rise to the occasion, (George 6th, Elizabeth 2), and others they fail utterly (Nicholas 2). Charles is going down the Nicholas 2 route–it won’t end up with him dead in a basement with his family, but he’s lucky that he has the inertia of the British public in his favor, or calls for abdication would be much, much louder.
The press was so bored once M&H moved but now they have the perfect excuse to ramp up scandals about the royals and get those much needed clicks!!! They must be ecstatic and no doubt working out how to keep the attention going up til January…. (When Spare will give them another 5 years of nonsense to complain about)
“The Crown is unrecognisable in its tone, compared to the original series in 2016. This show with its almost unlimited budget and all-star cast has become a monstrous perversion of itself.”
That’s because the royal family has become a monstrous perversion of it self. As each decade has passed, they have become trashier and trashier.
“[Charles] is depicted as devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness in his desperation to be king. This prince is a plotter whose mind works constantly, even during holidays with friends, on ways to dislodge his mother and force her aside. His aides talk of little else.”
Sounds accurate to me. And I dare say history is repeating itself with William plotting to do the same to Charles.
Nail—>head.
CIII is too dumb to be king, because he thinks leaking info that he’s “bewildered” and “poorly advised” and “hurt” and all these adjectives that suggest he’s a weakling, lacking moral character, and too stupid or racist to understand why, is somehow a good thing. It is reason enough to #AbolishTheMonarchy
Exactly, they’re simply showing how the family/firm evolved over time and this is exactly what happened to them.
So they have a very accurate description of him..that is what has him in a panic.
Christopher Stevens could not clutch those pearls any tighter if Kate had come over for tea and asked to see his mother’s jewelry box.
May have snorted a titch of coffee reading this comment. LOL
I have never watched this show, but all the screeching from Salt Island sure does make me want to.
I think they will find that anybody worried about Di’s death being shown are Diana fans and not worried about how Charles is being portrayed.
Is the DM trolling Chuck? I can’t tell, but that description is accurate. I bet he never thought tampon gate would make a comeback. Tampon Chuck, King of Menses.
The DM is just gaslighting people at this point.
“There are no depths of bad taste that writer Peter Morgan does not plumb in the new ten-part series of The Crown on Netflix. ”
Who does the RR think did all of the “bad taste” things in real life? It was the royals!!! They cheated, gaslighted, had intimate conversations, did interviews. Yes, the royals did it all. Now, we are just seeing what happened. The fiction is based on FACTS.
And who aired it all originally? The tabloids. Complaining about it now is just hypocritical for the royals and the tabloids.
And it was not bad taste for c and c to cooperate with penny and Ingrid to gaslight Diana and after she died. Penny wrote they did cooperate with her. And not bad taste for Charles buddy Joan rivers to trash Diana on the Larry king show.double standards galore.
I’m loving that this is Charles worst nightmare come to life. What did he think would happen when this series started. He knew that when the series got to Diana they would cover all of this.
Hahahahahaha!! I love how indignant they are on Camilla’s behalf and then they remind everyone she was Charles’ “married mistress.”
The shade in this article is a total blackout!!! 🤣🤣🤣
How dare they talk about the tampon conversation!!! Tampon tampon tampon! 🤣🤣🤣.
The tabloids love this bc they can rehash all the old gossip.
How about tabloids in the 80s and 90s huh?
I can’t get over the incessant self-sabotage these people engage in! It’s just mind-boggling. You hate the show and don’t want anyone to watch it,,,,, so your plan is to tell them it’s chock-full of the juiciest gossip imaginable??? wall-to-wall no-holds barred drama?? THIS is your plan?????? make it make sense!!!!!!!!
This is what.happened it cannot be rewritten. I wonder what will thinks of being shown as slightly dim
Lol.. And Charles would not mind had Diana been depicted in a bad way.
So the past can be erased because c and c got a promotion to king and queen consort. On what planet
“A teenage Prince William is also shown in an unflattering light, as slightly dim and sulky, though his younger brother Harry is let off lightly and barely features.” Cue Tom Bower/Wooten/Eden accusing Meghan of insisting that Netflix portray the Burger King as stupid and keeping Harry out of the drama.
Since they are the ones who claim PH is irrelevent and only PW matters, they should be happy with that portrayal.
How dare they portray Charles as he is! The audacity!
“At the beginning, The Crown charted the affectionate romance of the Princess Elizabeth and her prince, the Duke of Edinburgh, played with touching vulnerability”
Now I admit it’s been a minute since I saw the first 2 seasons but I do remember the show all but outright spelling it out that Philip was a cheat and Philip himself was pretty unpleasant. He had his reasons but he was complaining. A lot. I remember reviewers actually complaining that he was doing nothing but complaining. Also, the show says he got his Princely title after he threw a big temper tantrum. So not really super positive there.
“Any viewers expecting a respectful caption, saluting her 70 years on the throne, will be disappointed.”
Uh what are they expecting? A season that was wrapped in terms of filming weeks/months before the queen died to suddenly change course? For post production to chop and heavily edit the show so it’s “nicer” to the royals? Not quite sure what they’re asking.
“In scene after scene, he is depicted as devious, impatient, resentful, devoid of self-awareness in his desperation to be king.”
So in other words, it’s not that far from reality.
Philip left elizabeth for a while going out to sea. And it was shown on the crown.so it was not all hearts and flowers for elizabeth and philip.
Yeah, they were pretty clear that A led to B there. All of your friends in your weekly private club are cheating on their wives and one gets caught and it causes a scandal, but yeah no we don’t SAY Philip was cheating. All the others on this South Pacific tour with you are heading off with these indigenous women, and one literally grabs your hand and beckons you, but let’s fade to black. He definitely never cheated, nope, uh uh. The main trailers for Season Two showed them arguing and the show opened with them talking about how if they weren’t the Queen and Prince consort they would divorce. He acts like people didn’t just watch this show and can’t immediately go and watch the earlier seasons now.
To me Phil and Liz’s “love story” is kind of cringey anyway given their ages when they met and the fact that he (like Kate) hung around for years to close the deal.
I honestly don’t think he really wanted to marry her – he had relationships before he got married, but “Uncle Dickie” insisted that given his position he would never get a better chance in life, basically, than marrying Elizabeth who was hell-bent on only him, and he needed to grab it.
Elizabeth Debicki!
Imelda Staunton!
Leslie Manville!
Jonny Lee Miller!
I will watch everything any one of them does and to have all four of them together? No way am I missing this!
I am just a twee too young to have understood, in a moment, everything that happened to Princess Diana. But in the past 5 years or so, I have twice now seen the monarchy throw their entire power and influence in to trying to absolutely destroying something. It’s fascinating and I just imagine what would happen if they used that power -for good- instead of, well, not good.
So now that Charles is king we should forget all his bad behavior? I’m sorry, but in his first few weeks as king he has shown that he can be devious, impatient and resentful. Since many of his family members seem to be selling homes or vying for paid gigs he may also be cruelly tightening the money so it all stays with him.
Apparently, The Crown forgot to remind everyone that Charles is also jealous! Just add that to the descriptions and it is a very accurate portrayal of the King. Die mad about it!
Sounds like they got William right too.
I wonder for years how the right wing papers that splashed this everywhere and publicly took Diana’s side – the Mail’a Richard Kay being Diana’s most prominent mouthpiece – would handle Charles becoming king after having turned him into a mockery for so many years and now I know, simply by cloaking him in the same protecting as the queen.
Yeah, sure it’s going to be mighty to watch The Crown. Even better will be watching William at the BAFTA’s 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 having to make small talk with the actors. Or will he be indisposed?? Oh how she laughed