Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ focuses on wives & moms with Sophie Trudeau

This week, the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast focuses on “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom.” Meghan’s guests this week are Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay. I mean… Sophie is the first lady of Canada, and Meghan is giddy about describing how she and Sophie have been friends for years, and how Sophie came to visit her in Montecito with the Trudeau kids? It’s pretty amazing. I’ll admit that from what I’ve listened to thus far, this episode wasn’t my particular jam, just because I didn’t relate to it. I get the conversation at an intellectual level – mothers feel mom guilt, wives feel guilt about not being perfect partners, marriages are messy, no mom is perfect, give yourself a break, stop trying to be perfect. Like, this is a well-trod topic, the hook is that it’s the Duchess of Sussex having the conversation.

One of the early headlines from the episode is that Meghan and Pamela Adlon talk about how Adlon passed the British citizenship test so now she’s a British citizen. Meghan describes how she also had to study for the citizenship test and she found it really hard. Adlon jokes that the Brits probably made the test harder specifically for Meghan.

Meghan also talks about her kids a little bit – Lili is walking! Meghan says she prides herself on making breakfast for Harry and the kids every morning, and she talks about the “whirlwind” mornings of trying to get everyone (including the dogs) fed and ready for the day. There’s also a larger conversation about how “domestic labor” has been devalued forever, as if organizing a household and raising children isn’t “real work.” Meghan talks about paid parental leave, a topic for which she’s been advocating for a few years.