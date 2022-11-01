Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ focuses on wives & moms with Sophie Trudeau

This week, the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast focuses on “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom.” Meghan’s guests this week are Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay. I mean… Sophie is the first lady of Canada, and Meghan is giddy about describing how she and Sophie have been friends for years, and how Sophie came to visit her in Montecito with the Trudeau kids? It’s pretty amazing. I’ll admit that from what I’ve listened to thus far, this episode wasn’t my particular jam, just because I didn’t relate to it. I get the conversation at an intellectual level – mothers feel mom guilt, wives feel guilt about not being perfect partners, marriages are messy, no mom is perfect, give yourself a break, stop trying to be perfect. Like, this is a well-trod topic, the hook is that it’s the Duchess of Sussex having the conversation.
One of the early headlines from the episode is that Meghan and Pamela Adlon talk about how Adlon passed the British citizenship test so now she’s a British citizen. Meghan describes how she also had to study for the citizenship test and she found it really hard. Adlon jokes that the Brits probably made the test harder specifically for Meghan.
Meghan also talks about her kids a little bit – Lili is walking! Meghan says she prides herself on making breakfast for Harry and the kids every morning, and she talks about the “whirlwind” mornings of trying to get everyone (including the dogs) fed and ready for the day. There’s also a larger conversation about how “domestic labor” has been devalued forever, as if organizing a household and raising children isn’t “real work.” Meghan talks about paid parental leave, a topic for which she’s been advocating for a few years.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Archetypes/Spotify.
It took me scrolling down and back up again to realize Sophie has her youngest (?) in her lap in the header photo! And the older child holding the feet, that’s so sweet. I just love to see people being good to their children.
And the way Justin is looking at his kids 😍
The fact that the First Lady of Canada was chilling in Montecito with her kids and NO ONE knows about it should remind us AGAIN about any information from royal reporters/insiders who “know” how Harry or Meghan feel about anything..….They just make sht up when they are bored to stir drama for clicks and engagement.
Back to listening to the podcast.
Canada doesn’t have a First Lady, that’s not an official role here. Sophie is simply the spouse of our PM. When Meghan lived in TO there were many pics of her hanging out with the Trudeaus – Jessica Mulroney is the link there, she was Sophie’s stylist and her husband is the son of a former Prime Minister – the important political families in Canada like the Mulroneys and Trudeaus are all friendly with each other.
It’s not really an official role in the US either. It’s just what the President’s wife is called. There aren’t expectations like it is an office but most first ladies do take on causes.
The First Lady in the US has an official office and staff in the White House – the East Wing, Canada does not.
Sophie must have at least one aide because she was being criticized in 2016 for wanting “more” staff.
No, not an official role but a figure of speech. We know what Kaiser meant.
Omg I can’t wait to listen to this. I’m sure I’m just going to be nodding along and agreeing the whole time.
I can’t wait, either! I’m sure the saltines will use this episode as one big slam against KKKHate, but Meghan is fully justified and **qualified** to speak on this topic as she’s constantly on the receiving end of slurs about how she’s a bad wife/bad mother.
I think it’s a good topic for the podcast because there have always been constant Kate vs Meghan comparisons as a wife and mother and because it is a specifically female thing. You don’t see articles or comments worrying about how good a husband or father men are being.
The thing is Meghan is still not considered a mother when compared to Kate. According to the press, Harry and Meghan leaving has made Kate’s job as a mother harder as if the Sussexes don’t have even children of their own who are even younger than Kate’s.
And those Kate-stan led attackers always pretend W&K don’t have an army of nannies (at least three), night nannies with each newborn, cooks, housekeepers, cleaners, etc. Neither Kate nor William is a ‘stay at home parent’ doing the heavy lifting as they like to pretend. And all those staff are paid by the taxpayers, not out of money W&K have earned themselves.
Whelp I guess they do have friends. I am still laughing at people thinking that they don’t have any friends and Harry is locked in the house. Good grief.
I’ve enjoyed every episode so far and I’m sure I will enjoy this one too.
I have to say that Meghan´s narration style is getting better and better. Her vocie has that ” hey, girl, come sit by my side” quality that must drive some brits crazy. I honestely can see why so many thought she was fake. They did not get her at all. There are some people who just happen to have to gift of friendship and are earnest. I think Meghan is one of these people and I will never fault her for finding a way to earn her living by doing what she obviously has a talent for.
Doria’s quick appearance on this episode was sweet. I’m glad the tiny narcissist in me prevented me from worrying about being a good/bad wife.
I started this but have to go to bed cos it’s late for this old bird. But what I heard, I loved! Mostly that she’s giving the finger once again to the bm about what they don’t know. Re Kaiser’s point. I think like this, look, nothing is unique that Meghan’s talking about. Nothing. She’s talking about stereotypes so clearly it’s not unique. But it’s a podcast discussing things that matter, and matter TO HER.. we clearly don’t have to love them, they’re fireside chats. I’ve loved every one including the first half of this and not a parent. But excited for the rest.
I can’t wait for the meltdown from that island about the citizenship joke. Hearing Doria’s voice for the first time was also sweet. There has been so much speculation about whether Doria would be on the podcast because Meghan is so protective of her mom and the derangers attack anyone associated with her. I think the cameo by Doria was perfect. This is a favorite episode for me because I can relate as a wife and mother. The pressure to be good in both roles is real. I thought things would get easier as my children grew older but even at 19 and 17 I still feel pressure because they still need support.
When she said, “Oh sugar, my mom’s facetiming me”, not sure why but that just tickled me. 🙂
Sophie Trudeau sounds like a hoot, and very down to earth. I’m sure there is some very miniscule line that the BM will overanalyze for the next week, but I’m ignoring that nonsense this week.
This podcast hit me in me in the gut. I was new to being a spouse and a mother in an environment that was so competitive . I got so intent on doing things right that I didn’t tune in to my needs. I had a job to do right and at night I’d lull myself to sleep checking off the boxes of completed task. It wasn’t a relaxed and joyful period. You miss savoring the special moments and with time you hopefully recalibrate. The podcast gave me another opportunity to reflect on outside judgmental expectations and how women can bond to build each other up.