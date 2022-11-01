Dax Shephard & Kristen Bell didn’t want another kid, but had one for their oldest

While appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, Dax Shepard said his daughter Delta, seven, had a lot to thank her sister Lincoln, nine, for. Namely her existence. Dax said he and wife Kristen Bell wanted to stop after one kid because three was the perfect sized family for their busy lifestyles. But they realized having a second child was best for Lincoln. So they had Delta, whom of course they adore.
Dax Shepard is sharing details behind the decision to have a second child.
During an appearance on the Endless Honeymoon podcast, Shepard, 47, opened up about his two daughters — Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7 — both of whom he shares with wife Kristen Bell.
“We did not want a second child,” he explained to a couple who called in for advice about growing their family. “It’s a bizarre conversation to start because [a family unit of three] is perfect, and it’s so much easier. You can take that little Subway sandwich anywhere, as I’m sure you guys are doing.”
The Parenthood alum explained that as Lincoln started growing, he and Bell realized it may be beneficial to have a second child so she can have a “playmate,” not just on their travels, but for the long haul of life.
“One is, we travel a lot. It’s not fair to bring this little human everywhere we go and deal only with adults. Like, we owe it to her to give her a playmate that travels with us everywhere,” he explained. “We love [Lincoln] enough to do something we don’t really wanna do, which is have a second, because we were so absolutely happy with just the one.”
Another reason for the decision, he later quipped, was to minimize the chances for Lincoln to become “spoiled” as an only child.
“Our kids already are so privileged beyond belief,” he said. “It rattles both of us being from very, you know, modest backgrounds. So, to make the spoiled bitch, my first born, live in the same room with another person [when she gets older] and have to share everything, like, I needed [Lincoln to learn] the force of compromise and sharing discomfort because I wasn’t going to give it to her any other way. So we just thought it would be really helpful to make her a better person, to have to deal with someone else.”
Another piece of advice Shepard gave was, should anyone decide to have a second child, to do it “as quick as possible.” His own daughters were born 20 months apart.
“Our kids are under two years apart, and for a minute that was difficult because you know, when you’re 5 and the baby is 3, that’s no fun,” he said. “I will say the corner we’ve turned is, like, now they party. Not only do they party together, they’re united against us, which I love.”
He added, “If I’m giving it to one of the girls, the other one comes over, ‘You’re not being nice to Lincoln. You didn’t listen to what she said.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s right. That’s your role. You guys gang up and kill me. It’s you two against the world.’ That stuff, I think, the lesser the age gap the easier it is to achieve.”
I know plenty of you have already dismissed all of this because you dislike both Kristen and Dax, so – mm’kay. For those of you still with me, obviously the only real family planning advice is to do what you’re comfortable with. My take on what Dax said is mixed. I understand his logic about one child being easier to travel with. When they’re young, the difference of traveling with one child vs. two young children is huge. But when they get older, it’s not an issue, they manage themselves. (It is, however, a lot more expensive!) I agreed with him on the playmate thing and wanted more than one kid for that reason. However, that was because I knew I wasn’t going to be enough for my kid. I know plenty of single kids who loved being only children. It’s not sure Dax’s universal logic. The spoiled brat point I don’t get. I would think that’s on them not to spoil however many kids they have.
As for age spacing, meh. I had my kids close together due to my age. They’re best friends. My mother had my brothers and I with years between us because of blood type issues. We’re best friends. All involved looked out for each other, regardless of how close or far they were spaced. I’ve always felt the relationship of the siblings was the personalities involved (including the parents) and not the age gap.
Photo credit: Instagram
I don’t think they understand this isn’t the story they think it is. It’s not cute or funny to say you really didn’t want another child but had her anyway to keep the other one occupied. Gross.
Yeah, that is a truly terrible and damaging thing to say. And calling his 9 year old a “spoiled b*tch” is so inappropriate.
Agreed. There are so many other ways he could have framed and phrased his thoughts on their decision. My main takeaway is that I’m glad these are not my parents.
Seriously, WTF? Not everything that pops into your head needs to be said outloud.
These two need to STFU. This is a horrible story. You never know how a
child will interpret this. Potentially, she could feel unwanted for years to come even though her parents love her.
Yeah. There are plenty of parents that do the same thing but I don’t think it needs to be voiced out loud. Somethings are better left unspoken.
Also has anyone listened to this episode? Is Kristen there or is it just Dax because for all we know Kristen wanted to keep mum about this whole thing. I just get the feeling that he might be the one blabbing to get attention for his podcast. Since that’s all he’s really got going for him
This raises the importance of maintaining minimal secrecy, intimacy and privacy about family matters, even though social medias are a hindrance to such necessary boundaries.
I wish kristen Bell and her family the best. Yet I can’t overlook the fact that she’s the one who started the trend of oversharing and disclosing family secrets, by saying out loud that her grown daughter was still peeing the bed and that she wouldn’t bathe her children until they reeked like mouldy sardines or fungus on a rat corpse.
This revealed how abysmal celebrities’s disconnect from every man’s interactions and expectations is. In the wake of kristen Bell’s unwanted confessions, the kutchers-Kunis started releasing their own filfth out to the public, and the latest below-the-belt oversharing came from Megh Trainor: these people mistakenly believe we will find them relatable and endearing because in their minds, we can only be coarse dirty peasants.
Looking forward for the reluctantly wanted daughter to overshare what it feels like being the spare to the beloved first one.
Correction #To oversharing#
I don’t know anything about these people and it sounds like an obnoxious thing to put out there about your second born. “You only exist because we wanted things to be a certain way for your sister”?
I cringed because someday soon, their youngest will read that she wasn’t actually wanted for herself, she was created in service to her older sister.
In their neverending quest to get attention from the world, do they not realize that their kids will someday read all of the stuff that they put out there? Why is it necessary for him to state that they only had their 2nd kid for the benefit of the 1st?
In the dictionary, under the word “oversharing,” a picture of them should be displayed. Slapping covers over the faces of the kids in publicly-shared pics doesn’t matter if they share such intimate details about them.
Hecate has it 100% right that we are apt to jump all over the quote because of the source, but what he said isn’t that bizarre or hurtful. I’ve seen other non-famous people say that really wanted their child to have a sibling.
And in terms of celebrity oversharing, in 10-15 years, so so many children are going to read quotes or see videos of mom or dad saying they considered aborting them (yeah you know who I mean), or how Dad would only pay child support if Mom didn’t date anyone else. They will also read all the gossip that they were a trap for Dad, that Dad / Mom didn’t really want them, that Mom used a surrogate because she was lazy and didn’t want to lose her body, that they are not really their Dad’s kid, that they are a babydoll or an actor, and so on. There’s sadly a high threshold for the crappy things celebrity kids will read one day.
Spare
I don’t have kids but I work with them. Humour works really differently with them. I get Dax is a comedian (?) and I’m sure he prides himself on his daughters being little comedy geniuses but in my experience kids don’t get exaggerated irony or sarcasm, especially kids their age!
I work with teenagers and even the ones I have a very trusting relationship with, I just don’t use sarcasm or joke about their lives ever, if I want to lighten the mood with a joke, I will keep it to self-deprecation, which he isn’t doing here at all. Obviously I don’t know his daughters, but the kids I work with would not take these comments lightly. Yuck.
To add to the conversation, just because you have more than one child doesn’t mean one or both won’t be spoiled. With their money they could easily spoil both their children.
I am super protective of my kids’ privacy online, as I know they are, so I really don’t understand hiding her face but posting her in a bathing suit. Alas…it’s these two.
Agreed.
They over share intimate details about their children!
But their faces, that’s the line. It’s stupid.
I can’t with either of them. I feel sorry for their kids.
You’re right – they are only protective of their faces. Everything else is disclosed without their knowledge or consent.
It is is so bizarre that the people who fought the tabloids because they “care” so much about their kids’ privacy have disclosed so much about their kids. I am so grossed out by how they treat their kids’ lives and existence as just fodder for their careers.
These comments are excellent.
Not every thought needs to be spoken publicly.
I hate celebs who use their kids as their main topic of conversation.
These 2 are not the fab, enlightened, perfect parents they think they are.
No they certainly are not.
I understand the having another child to have someone to grow up with. Tina Fey said something similar except it was so they can have someone with them when her and her husband die. I don’t like Dax Shephard either. With all of the oversharing about potty training after five years old I support hiding the kids’ faces. I understand all children are different I’ll like to see who they look like when they go to college or graduate. Too much sharing. I can’t agree with them on much, but I agree with them on that.
I understand what he’s trying to say…..these two just have awful ways of phrasing EVERYTHING. Either that, or they KNOW how they’re saying it, and they do it for clicks/publicity. Back to their point: I always assumed I’d have 2-3 kids, but the reality of what having a kid means showed me there’s no way I can do the giving birth and infant thing again. I am going to be forever sad my daughter doesn’t have a sibling, but I can’t. The toll on my body due to delivery and the no sleep, endless crying…. Not to mention the immense cost of daycare, trips to the doctor, saving for college, added expense when traveling, cost of food these days…. My husband and I are fairly privileged. I can’t imagine how people living on a lot less than us afford daycare for more than one kid.
“The spoiled bitch” ??!!! Wtf… did he really say that about his little girl. He’s awful. They both are awful. I can’t comprehend this whole conversation. It’s just so gross. Those poor girls will read all of this someday.