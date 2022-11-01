There are rumors that King Charles will completely ‘wind down’ his mother’s stables

Last week, we learned that King Charles was selling off 14 racehorses from his late mother’s enormous stable. Queen Elizabeth’s passion was horses, racing and horse breeding. She spent decades working closely with her private stable operation to breed the best racehorses in Britain. She spent an endless amount of time and resources to improve her operations for years and years. And now her son is committed to dismantling the whole thing rather than simply hand it off to one of his relatives. The horse world rumor mill is churning over Charles’s reported plans to sell off the entire stable in the next few years.
King Charles has made more than £1million by selling off 14 of the late Queen’s beloved racehorses, reinforcing fears that he might be planning to wind down the royal racing operation. The King sold more than a third of his mother’s racehorses, which he inherited upon her death last month, at the famous Tattersalls October sales in Newmarket, Suffolk this week.
The royal racehorses made him an average of £76,821 each – £1,075,500 in total – with Charles’s first race-winning horse Just Fine being sold for £300,000. Trained by the Queen’s longest standing trainer Sir Michael Stoute, Just Fine won an impressive victory in Leicester earlier this month – the first win since the late monarch’s death on September 8. He was one of four of the Queen’s former horses that sold for six-figure sums.
There are rumours that the new monarch might be planning to wind down, or at least scale back, the royal racing operation. A source close to the Royal Sandringham Stud in Norfolk said there is talk of ‘winding down’ the breeding operation over three years, until it ceases to be a commercial operation…. The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame.’
A Royal source confirmed Charles will reduce the number of horses but added: ‘The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue. The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion.’
I truly don’t understand why Charles is incapable of “giving” the daily operations to one of his relations. Clearly, his heir is too stupid and lazy to do anything with the horses, but Charles has horsey siblings, nieces and nephews who would love to be part of the late queen’s operation. This, to me, would be a perfect “gift” for Princess Anne and, eventually, Zara Phillips Tindall, given their equestrian histories. Anne would whip the stables into shape and probably improve on her mother’s vision for the breeding operation. The fact that Charles would rather end his mother’s stables rather than hand them off says to me that the whole point is Charles destroying something which gave his mother so much joy. Remember that when the Palace issues talking points about how QEII was “so disappointed” in Prince Harry. Remember that Charles couldn’t wait two full months before dismantling one of his mother’s biggest passions.
That’s so disrespectful to his mother’s memory! How dare he!
Charles getting rid of his mom’s horses MIGHT be rooted in his ire and resentment at the fact that she wasn’t solely fond of horses but, as rumor has it, of some vigorous man who used to work at her stables during her falling out with Prince Philip, resulting in the birth of her favorite son.
What Charles is doing -dismantling the maternal stables- only makes sense (he is not in need of the moneys and the horses aren’t a bother to him) as a therapeutic endeavor. He might have been awfully taunted by the aristo lads in boarding school due to the rumor. Charles and Anne look very much alike. I wish someone would explore this lead.
Well, that’s quite juicy! 👀
It makes you wonder, if Charles is screeching so much about the Crown portraying him as wanting to jump the gun and ascend sooner, actions like this don’t really support his complaints. I mean Harry delayed his damn back till next year. Why couldn’t he delay this until at least the next calendar year?
Idk, I can’t fault him for this. Why should anyone be compelled to take on and continue their late parent’s extremely expensive hobby? He is a seventy something year old man, it’s not like he is going to acquire a love of the sport at this late date, and the other family members don’t have the incomes or wealth to take it on unless he subsidizes them.
@Chaine
Agree completely. The only thing he might have done is just maintain a breeding operation, but still very expensive. We don’t know if any of the Queen’s children took an interest while she was alive, so it’s not something to just “hand over” to someone.
And he knows Will has no interest; he and Charles both enjoyed playing polo, but didn’t Will already get rid of the polo ponies a while back? Will will (also) have no interest in spending his own money subsidizing this operation for other family members, and none of them can support it themselves.
Same I don’t get the indignation the others family members don’t have the fund to take over. And it’s not like they won’t have horses anymore. Just not at this scale anymore.
Likely the operation is already under expert management without involving any royals at all. All the royals would be needed for is the funding and KC or possibly PW are the only ones who would be able to afford it. Since duchy money is likely being used to fund it and those funds could hopefully be used to benefit the public is it that great a loss to the UK in general? That is assuming that KC doesn’t just use all the extra money for himself. Where are all the questions about where the money is going like there are whenever H&M earn their own money?
I don’t know! Is it a self sustaining or profitable operation or does it cost money? It seems like an easy thing to transfer to Anne or Zara and certainly something Louise would love to do.
I thought QE made breeding into a very profitable business. But couldn’t she have set this up in her will herself- given some of the horses to Ann/Zara/Louise and funded the operations in part w a trust?
I can’t blame Charles 100%. If she wanted the horses to be kept, she could have provided a framework for this.
I’m of two minds. On the one hand, he’s not obligated to keep it going just because his mother loved it. Especially since he’s been banging on for decades on how much he wanted to slim down the monarchy. Sure, Anne and Zara could have continued to operation but from what I’ve read it was a money suck and usually operated in the negative. If it was an unprofitable hobby of the Queen, why keep it?
On the other hand, I’m sure he’s taking plenty of glee in dismantling something his mother loved so much and denying preferred siblings an opportunity. Because he’s totally petty.
Not gonna fault this. He sounds like he isn’t into horses and realizes that optics for continuing an extremely expensive hobby are bad. Im sure the horses will go to places where they are cared for well.
Maybe Charles did float the offer to Anne or Zara, and both of them turned it down? Breeding racehorses seems to me a slightly different task than what Anne or Zara did with the careers. They might simply not be into that aspect of things in the same way their mother was.
I am aware that The Queen’s horses were likely well-cared for, but the reality is that horse racing is a cruel sport. So, why perpetuate it in any form? If King Charles wants to end the royal family’s racing venture, so be it. Even if making a statement against animal cruelty isn’t the motivation for ceasing the operation, the outcome will be just as good.
I think Charles felt that the Queen loved her horses more than him so now she’s dead he’s getting rid of them.