Kanye West got into a heated confrontation at Saint West’s soccer game

North West seems to be the basketball player of the family, while Saint West is the soccer player. Kim Kardashian juggles the kids’ extracurriculars, and she must inform Kanye’s team about when certain games are happening. Kim and Kanye still aren’t speaking – when he was stalking and harassing her and Pete Davidson earlier this year, Kim began to phase out direct communications with Kanye, and now they coordinate between third-parties. Because he’s still obsessed with Kim and obsessed with making an ass out of himself, Kanye does show up to his kids’ games and he tries to draw out Kim or get her attention. It feels like Kim is grey-rocking him, and good for her. But that means he’s probably going to escalate in those rare moments when they’re at the same event. Which is what happened over the weekend:
Kanye West was very clearly agitated on social media over the weekend, but his anger was also apparent at his son’s soccer game, getting into a heated exchange with another parent.
We’ve obtained video taken Saturday while Saint played soccer. You can see Kim Kardashian sitting in a lawn chair and surrounded by security while an animated Kanye stands about 30 feet away. It’s unclear exactly what he’s upset about, but you see Kanye waving his arms in frustration.
From there, another woman — who is a family friend — approaches Ye, appears to say something to him and then he storms off. A witness tells us Kanye came back a few minutes later, seemingly after he had cooled off, and watched the rest of the game without incident.
As we’ve told you, Kim and Kanye aren’t talking — and that appears to remain true in the video from the weekend. It was a few weeks ago at North’s basketball game when Ye showed up wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt … we’re told Kim didn’t interact with Kanye at all during the game. Kanye’s been suspended from Instagram for 30 days after posting a text message exchange between himself and Russell Simmons where he once again made disparaging remarks against Jewish people.
I’m including the video below, and I’ve watched it a few times to see all the moving parts – Kim is seated, but she’s looking over at Kanye as he seems to be getting louder and more agitated. The other woman comes over to him and says something in a matter-of-fact manner. It looks to me like Kanye was actually directing his tirade at Kim from a distance, almost like he wanted to approach her but her security and the other parents stopped him. I think a lot of this is about Kim, or should I say, a lot of this is about Kanye trying to get Kim’s attention, trying to get Kim to “take care of him.” Also: while Kanye was suspended from Instagram yet again, he’s still on Parler (that other Nazi hellsite) and he was apparently going on another antisemitic rant.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I hate it when parents don’t think or care about how their behavior affects their children.
He is more and more dangerous every day.
A few days ago he gave some half-a$$ed comment to the paps about being unaware his comments were anti-Semitic and how “humbled” he is to no longer be a billionaire. He’s somewhere between doubling down and claiming he is the true victim here. It’s not good.
Did someone sprinkle Ajax powder all over his pants? And those boots! Anyway I am team Kim when it comes to Kanye’s deranged behavioral deeds. She is going to have to deal with him for years to come, poor thing.
The boots are ridiculous. It’s crazy to me that any of his fashion sold well because it’s hideous. We were looking at yeezy’s last night, some of them just look like rubber masses. I just don’t even get it
I don’t think he’s obsessed with Kim, I think he’s mad he can’t control her and he doesn’t actually want her back, he just wants to punish her for leaving him. He’s such hot garbage. He’s just like Brad pitt, but openly toxic. Welp this is what he gets for bothering Lizzo.
All of those things fall under obsession. Obsession isn’t about love. It’s about control.
How mortifying for Kim and his child. He has no care about the impact of his behavior on his family.
I guess the Ron DeSantis boots are now being offered in all colors?
post of the day 😉
It 100% looked directed at Kim, and the fact she wasn’t just ignoring him tells me she was scared and monitoring the escalation.
Him stomping off in those fucking boots though 😂😂 what a tool.
I know, I couldn’t help but laugh watching him storm off in those boots.
Very scary for Kim and the kids though.
Those poor kids.
Why does Kanye’s “fashion” all look like he’s a worker at a paper mill? Rhetorical. He’s got zero fashion sense and no taste is my take.
I really hope that Kanye has someone in his circle to tell him that all the shoe deals, Tucker Carlson chats, admiration and props from randos are worth fuck all compared to the love of his kids, and his behavior is endangering his ability to be present in their lives.
I am glad she has security. And honestly, I would be going to court to make sure he has supervised visits. What a freaking mess.
He doesn’t give a sh@t about those kids and I’m sure the only reason he showed up was because she was there. Probably pissed that she has security and it escalated from there. The fact that she has to have security at her child’s soccer game speaks volumes. I do believe he thinks it’s her job to take care of him. He’s angry because he has lost control. He’s such a f@cking loser.
Very scary for everyone there.
All those kids, I hope they were too busy playing to really hear what was happening.
Those boots have to make his feet so sweaty. Which would be the least of what he deserves for putting his kids through this kind of circus.