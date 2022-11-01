Hilaria Baldwin still isn’t sure if she’s done after giving birth to her seventh kid

In September, Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her seventh child, bebe Ilaria Catalina Irena. According to the official record, Hilaria is 38 years old, although I’ve always believed that she shaved a few years off. Her oldest child, Carmen Gabriela, is only 9 years old. So Hilaria has welcomed seven children in a decade, and only one of those kids was officially the result of surrogacy/gestational carrying. It’s a lot. It’s too much. So after the birth of Ilaria and now that Hilaria has three daughters, will she stop? Alec was ready for her to stop like three babies ago.
Seven kids and done? “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done. Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”
Things haven’t changed too much since Ilaria’s arrival. “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos. We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on. Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time. My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”
Mom guilt: Hilaria admitted that she experiences mom guilt “every single day,” but she tries to remind herself that she’s doing her best — and that she also gave birth just over one month ago. “It doesn’t matter if you have one kid or a million, I think many parents feel like we are never enough. This is where I’m trying to lean into self-compassion, realizing that I’m only one person trying her best, and by being kind to myself, I set a healthier example for my kids to be kind to themselves too.”
Her new iHeart podcast, “Witches Anonymous”: “We want to lean into the supportive woman we all have inside of us and examine why we can also be adversarial with other women. We’ll be talking about witches in pop culture and what it means to be a witch … and what sisterhood means in pop culture. We have so much forward momentum in our feminist community right now. How can we have open conversations in order to create change? We can totally do this!”
Yeah, I just don’t believe that Hilaria is some supermom, juggling everything all by herself. Granted, she doesn’t claim to do it all by herself, but she consistently refuses to acknowledge or give credit to all of the nannies and child-minders who work for her. Hilaria even gets mad when Alec acknowledges all of the childcare help they have – like, five babies ago, they employed five full-time nannies. Again, there’s nothing wrong with having childcare. But Hilaria definitely wants to leave the impression that she is taking care of all of her babies all by herself, in addition to running a yoga studio and plotting for more children. As I always say: loca in the cabeza.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
Waiting for Nick Cannon to impregnate Hillary, in the perfect unhinged-celebrity procreation crossover!
You win the internet today!
Dying!
Hilaria is a baby hoarder. She likes the attention and sense of power she gets when she’s pregnant and she probably thinks Alec is less likely to cheat if she’s pregnant/has lots of kids (that was the logic of the baby hoarder I knew who has 7 kids she can barely afford). She really needs to get help and understand her constant need for attention. She seems like an exhausting person to be around.
She also likes to present the image of being a pretty, fit mom of several kids. Like “omg you have seven kids and look like that? How do you do it?” The skin and bones bra pic surrounded by all her kids says it all
Every single thing she says about her alleged podcast is peak white feminism. Here’s hoping they keep the nannies consistent so the kids have some sort of anchor.
I’m also starting to believe the conspiracy theory that they’re all via gestational carriers. Her face and body has never fluctuated in any pictures I’ve seen, although I don’t really see her anywhere other than here.
Every single thing about her existence is peak white feminism.
Well at her age she has potentially ten more years of fertility, so at the rate they’ve been going the brood could still double. The only limitation is Alec’s lifespan.
In every picture there’s one kid, top, that looks remotely happy.
They are N.U.T.S.
Her two oldest look haunted. It’s really sad.
I’m kind of annoyed she’s co-opting witch and mystic cultures for her podcast.
That’s my only reaction to this post. The rest is just a day ending in Y. Is she a Wiccan now?
Didn’t Alec just reach a settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family? She might want to hit the pause button since the investigation isn’t over. And a “Witches Anonymous” podcast? Seriously? Cute kids though.
what accent will the podcast be in?
I was wondering the same thing!
Geez now she’s appropriating witch culture because Spanish wasn’t enough.
Is she trying to outdo Octomom? I’m surprised she hasn’t already appropriated the Spanish gypsy culture. I say that after a close family friend recently died, who was a Spanish gypsy, and enormously proud of her culture. She was a fascinating, funny, wonderful, generous, kind lady. She was *bohemian* from the day she was born, as was her family, and she bent and broke the rules throughout her life. She was feminism personified. She married a man who was the complete opposite to her and her family. He came from a very well-to-do military family, and was a pilot and very high-ranking officer in the Spanish air force. They were still like lovebirds even though they were/are in their 80s. He is dealing with her loss, but sadly, has just been diagnosed with bone cancer. Such beautiful, generous, caring, sincere people are hard to find.
Every time I hear about this Baldwin woman I want to shake her until her eyes roll around in her skull. Her persona, and therefore life, is a lie, a fairytale that she just expects everyone to go along with.
Frankly, she should feel mom guilt – or maybe just plain old regular guilt – because this is an abnormal and emotionally abusive situation for the children. She is not “doing the best she can”.
This woman is insane. She was spotted carrying a doll in a carrier yesterday, passing it off as the last babe. She won’t stop until all the embryos are done.
Wait, WHAT??? Where is this posted? I need to read that story!!
Hilaria definitely likes to pretend she does it all herself without help. I suppose when pressed she vaguely acknowledges she has help. But I watched one of her IG stories recently, and she was like “Thank God for my two eldest who watched the baby so I could shower.” A side note: when Leslie Jordan died, she put an IG story up where she had filmed herself crying (trying to cry) and talking about him (but really talking about herself) in that mincing babyish voice with her fake Spanish inflection as though English is her second language. I thought it was disgusting on so many levels. I feel like she’s a really sick woman. We don’t often see that so clearly on display.
The kids faces in that family picture where she’s only wearing a bra says it all. There is no warmth or joy. It’s very, “No you rest your forehead against her head…”
Why is she wearing *just* a bra? For a family portrait with your kids? That is the most bizarre choice. WTAF?
I’m pro-people wearing what they want so I’m like ok wear a bra for your family pic then. But I’m also like it’s a weird choice. Because it is. SUPER WEIRD.
This woman is insane… there must be a term for women who are obsessed with having babies ? 7 kids and counting ?!
On Reddit that term is “sperm goblin”!
There’s no way she’s looking after 7 children so close in age without help.
Loca in the cucumber-a.
I missed that she named the latest baby “Ilaria.” Wonder if the poor child’s legal name is “Illary.”
I can see her angling for a reality show now, to fill the gap left by the Duggars. It will be a trainwreck and honestly I’ll probably watch lol
She wants everyone to believe that she gave birth to all of those babies so that she can boast about staying fit. It’s strange that we haven’t seen her sweating her way through an intense workout routine like other influencers.
I’m just going to say it… this woman seems to have serious mental health issues. She sounds immature and depressingly uninformed.