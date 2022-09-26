Hilaria & Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena

Ay dios mio, another “Baldwinito” for nuestra favorita coleccionista de bebes. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria “Hillary Thomas” Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together, and Alec’s eighth child overall. They had a girl, which is what Hilaria wanted. She went through a spell where she was just having boys – when she was pregnant with Eduardo, she found out she was carrying a boy and immediately arranged for un sustituto to carry bebe Lucia. Lucia and Eduardo were the two youngest before this newborn bebe – Lucia is all of 18 months old and Eduardo is 23 months old. Now bebe Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin has joined the Baldwin clan.

The Baldwin brood just got even bigger. Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday, Sept. 22, welcoming her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh baby together — Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

In a heartwarming Instagram reel, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena [sic]. 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz…Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.”

The infant joins big siblings Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5 1/2, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 23 months, and Lucia, 18 months, as well as Alec’s 26-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin.

[From Page Six]

Alec was ready to quit with the babies before Eduardo, but I guess Hilaria convinced him to por favor, let’s keep going. So now Alec has four daughters and four sons. Will they stop now? Probably not. My guess is that Hilaria wants to ensure that SHE has four daughters and four sons, meaning she wants another girl. She’ll probably get pregnant again next year. Ocho Baldwinitos, I’m sure.

I’ve seen people criticize the Spanish names for the kids. Look, Hilaria is a huge mess and there’s something deeply wrong with her psychologically, but I actually like some of the Spanish names she’s given the kids. Rafael, Carmen, Lucia, those are pretty names. The larger problem is that she’s giving her kids Spanish names to further her delusion/con that she’s Spanish. Now this new baby is Ilaria… which is just a version of Hillary’s fake Spanish name, Hilaria. Hilaria and Illaria would be pronounced similarly to Spanish speakers. Ugh, que desastre.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Hilaria & Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena”

  1. Lucy says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:23 am

    This woman is mentally ill. Full stop.

    Reply
  2. Merricat says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:28 am

    This is a version of being a cat lady/man.

    Reply
    • Roop says:
      September 26, 2022 at 8:40 am

      I just snorted my coffee. So true! That’s exactly what she is.

      I just cannot fathom putting y body through that many pregnancies. Pregnancy is exhausting and oftentimes awful. Why would you do that so many times? (This is a rhetorical question, I know no one has the answer!)

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:29 am

    There’s nothing wrong with her giving her children Spanish names. The problem is her pretending to be Spanish.

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:30 am

    How you say…**Eye roll**

    Reply
  5. Sumodo1 says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Ay dios mio. She named Bebe Siete after herself. Her ego! And, Alec wants $29 mil for the Hamptons house. Adios, Hilaria. Put away that prosthetic belly until next Baldwinto faked pregnancy.

    Reply
  6. HandforthParish says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Ironically she’s used the Italian rather than the Spanish spelling of the name… idiot.

    Reply
  7. ABCD says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:52 am

    In the video Hilaria truly does not look like a women who just gave birth, but rather like someone who was just given a random newborn baby to hold.

    Reply
    • Summer says:
      September 26, 2022 at 9:05 am

      @ABCD, I was really struck by that as well. There’s a lot of speculation on Reddit that she hasn’t really been pregnant for all her pregnancies, and i hadn’t bought into that theory–but now I’m actually wondering. Clearly she included the picture of the baby on her before it’s been cleaned off as an answer to those rumours (which she is well aware of). Yet she couldn’t look less like a woman who pushed out a baby minutes earlier.

      Reply
    • Queen Meghan's Hand says:
      September 26, 2022 at 9:06 am

      Yup. The more babies she collects, the more obvious it becomes that she hasn’t been pregnant in years.
      I don’t want this thread to devolve and welcome those Hilaria Baldwin Redditors as they are very anti-Meghan and thus racist, BUT it’s getting harder and harder to not state what’s glaring in our faces.

      Reply
      • Betina says:
        September 26, 2022 at 9:17 am

        Agree – I used to spend so much time on the Reddit as it is FASCINATING and compelling but they are a bit unhinged and conflate Meghan Markle and Hilaria and it all seems a bit racist so I had to go.

      • Queen Meghan's Hand says:
        September 26, 2022 at 9:30 am

        @Betina: SOO FASCINATING! But yes completely unhinged and racist.
        And any one reading this comment: you do not need to visit the Reddit–actually please don’t–just look at Hilaria’s face in the key picture: This is her during seventh pregnancy in less than ten years. That’s where I’ll leave it.

      • Summer says:
        September 26, 2022 at 10:01 am

        It also seems odd that she’s wearing a bra in that picture with the new baby. It’s been a while since I gave birth, but as I recall, they want everything off. If you’re getting an epidural (which maybe she didn’t), they don’t want any obstruction on your back. That image, which I think she’s provided as “proof,” just seems off in quite a few ways.

      • SJS says:
        September 26, 2022 at 10:29 am

        As a 10+ year Redditor and frequenter of this blog, please do not categorize us all as anti Megan. The subreddit really has lots of compelling information.

    • SAS says:
      September 26, 2022 at 9:36 am

      I learned on the Khloe Kardashian post that it is a fairly normal thing to have a hospital newborn shoot following a surrogate birth- I really thought that the pics on her Insta resembled Khloe’s shoot rather than post-childbirth (even post-celeb-childbirth!) pics.

      However, after how horrible and unhinged the stuff was about Beyoncé and Meghan’s “fake” pregnancies, I just can’t imagine someone actually doing it , especially when they have a whole family that have to buy into it!

      Reply
  8. Haylie says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:54 am

    So she’s really gonna ride this fake Spaniard thing til the breaks fall off then?

    Reply
    • nisa says:
      September 26, 2022 at 9:39 am

      Haylie – right?? I don’t get it, everyone knows the entire “Spanish” thing, down to the accent and fake tan, is just super weird cosplay. I went down the rabbit hole when this first came out and I won’t lie, it was amazing gossip. Now I feel like I’m watching a slow motion car crash. There is something deeply wrong with this woman and it won’t end well.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 26, 2022 at 11:15 am

      It’s like both she and Alec are too embarrassed to admit the truth, so they’re both sticking with the story and pretending it’s real. It’s cuckoo.

      Reply
  9. K says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Does anyone else want Hilary and Nick Cannon to find each other? Practically biblical.

    Reply
  10. Paulkid says:
    September 26, 2022 at 8:57 am

    She looks ready to shoot a beauty magazine cover right after giving birth? When I had a caesarian, I was scrubbed down and in a surgical cap. Did she have an attending physician or just the make up artist present?

    Reply
  11. Naomi says:
    September 26, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Whether she is carrying the babies herself or using a surrogate this woman is SICK. SHe needs serious psychiatric help. She is collecting babies like stamps or Hummel figurines or something and this is not fair to the kids!

    She is mentally ill, for real!

    Reply
  12. AmyB says:
    September 26, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Adding more kids to this insane family? UGH, those poor children! It’s like they do not stand a chance for normalcy.

    She is mentally ill – her whole fake Spanish background was hilarious, yet deeply disturbing!

    I agree, it’s like she is collecting babies. as if they are dolls. Just gross.

    And Kaiser adding all the Spanish into this post is perfect! Well done 🙂

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      September 26, 2022 at 10:37 am

      Yes, and her real name is Hilary. Why change it to something that sounds like the English word for uproariously funny? Hilaria? It’s the most ridiculous name ever. That being said, it sounds like she’s trying to compete with Michelle Duggar. Or Ethel Kennedy. Pick one. Hilaria and her clown car vagina.

      Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 26, 2022 at 9:30 am

    These pobre bebecitos. They’re so going to be teased the rest of their lives.

    Reply
  14. AnneL says:
    September 26, 2022 at 9:39 am

    I am not convinced she had surrogates for all of them because she seems maybe addicted to being pregnant as well as to having babies. Also to staying crazy fit while pregnant and showing off her post-baby bod, and apparently having a full prep team in the delivery room for photo ops, but still.

    What a nut.

    The kids are very cute, I will give them that. I wonder if some of them will grow up wanting huge families too while the rest will want only one or none at all.

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      September 26, 2022 at 10:44 am

      Pregnancy addiction is a real thing lol. A couple of my friends have even admitted it. I kinda get it, because although my pregnancies, save one, were horrendous and did horrendous to my body, but when the nurses placed my babies on me, there’s no greater happiness, for me anyway. It’s overwhelming. Beautiful. Messy. Painful. Throughout pregnancy and delivery, we’re taken care of, handled gently, and we normally have people doing our bidding throughout the day, every day lmao.

      Reply
  15. Twin Falls says:
    September 26, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Alec Baldwin is 64. It’s hard to imagine what kind of relationship he”ll have with his very young children as he enters his 70th decade. I think it’s supremely selfish to have children at an age where, based on average life expectancy, chances are you won’t live to see them become adults.

    Reply
    • MissMarirose says:
      September 26, 2022 at 10:29 am

      And then there’s the fact that he’s still under investigation for the death of Halyna Hutchins. Even if he escapes criminal charges, her widower has said that he blames Baldwin. So he’s likely to sue. Baldwin is going to have to keep working his a– off well into his senior years to pay for all this.

      Reply
  16. Bettyrose says:
    September 26, 2022 at 9:59 am

    They have two babies born six months apart. That needed to be the end of this insanity. How is that baby who is completely out of sync with a natural birth order ever going to understand their place in the family? Especially with another baby born so soon after that they barely even got to be the youngest?

    I also hope they’re putting money into untouchable trusts for each child. When the lawsuits against Alec begin, there won’t be much left.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 26, 2022 at 11:25 am

      I think the one was only 5 months old when the next was born via surrogacy. I’ve thought the same about that poor kid, especially since most suspect Hilaria was disappointed that child wasn’t a girl and got a surrogate lined up before he was even born. How does that kid not look at the situation someday and say “I wasn’t good enough”?

      Reply
  17. MY3CENTS says:
    September 26, 2022 at 10:53 am

    I don’t want these two to ever utter a word about the environment. Ever.

    Reply
  18. AA says:
    September 26, 2022 at 11:10 am

    She named the baby “Ilaria”? After herself? I…am speechless. I also think they’ll have one more. Ocho bebes for her.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      September 26, 2022 at 11:37 am

      It has always spoke volumes to me that when the insanity became big news, her family stayed as far away from it as possible. Not one peep about how it was true that she was partially raised in Spain (I mean, even exaggerating just to be supportive of their daughter in that awkward moment. Nope). Now naming a kid after herself? Yeah, they’re not even trying to hide the loco any more.

      Reply
  19. Owlsyn says:
    September 26, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Their children are all lovely and seem happy to welcome their new sister. It’s very sweet.

    As someone who values their privacy and alone time, the thought of having so many siblings so close to me in age makes me break out in hives.

    Reply
  20. Maria says:
    September 26, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Are those names for real? Did she mean Irene? Carolina? Hilaria?

    Reply
  21. lunchcoma says:
    September 26, 2022 at 11:35 am

    She gave Kid #7 a name that’s one letter off her own name?

    That’s mean even by the standards of this family. Talk about an announcement that this kid isn’t going to be allowed to have any recognition as being a unique human being whatsoever and is just an extension of her mother and part of the big blog of kids.

    I hope Alec sets aside some money in trust for those kids to all get some therapy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment