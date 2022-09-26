Hilaria & Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena

Ay dios mio, another “Baldwinito” for nuestra favorita coleccionista de bebes. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria “Hillary Thomas” Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together, and Alec’s eighth child overall. They had a girl, which is what Hilaria wanted. She went through a spell where she was just having boys – when she was pregnant with Eduardo, she found out she was carrying a boy and immediately arranged for un sustituto to carry bebe Lucia. Lucia and Eduardo were the two youngest before this newborn bebe – Lucia is all of 18 months old and Eduardo is 23 months old. Now bebe Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin has joined the Baldwin clan.

The Baldwin brood just got even bigger. Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday, Sept. 22, welcoming her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh baby together — Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. In a heartwarming Instagram reel, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena [sic]. 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz…Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.” The infant joins big siblings Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5 1/2, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 23 months, and Lucia, 18 months, as well as Alec’s 26-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin.

[From Page Six]

Alec was ready to quit with the babies before Eduardo, but I guess Hilaria convinced him to por favor, let’s keep going. So now Alec has four daughters and four sons. Will they stop now? Probably not. My guess is that Hilaria wants to ensure that SHE has four daughters and four sons, meaning she wants another girl. She’ll probably get pregnant again next year. Ocho Baldwinitos, I’m sure.

I’ve seen people criticize the Spanish names for the kids. Look, Hilaria is a huge mess and there’s something deeply wrong with her psychologically, but I actually like some of the Spanish names she’s given the kids. Rafael, Carmen, Lucia, those are pretty names. The larger problem is that she’s giving her kids Spanish names to further her delusion/con that she’s Spanish. Now this new baby is Ilaria… which is just a version of Hillary’s fake Spanish name, Hilaria. Hilaria and Illaria would be pronounced similarly to Spanish speakers. Ugh, que desastre.