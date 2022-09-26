King Charles III is so worried about the ‘exploitative’ Season 5 of ‘The Crown’

It’s so funny to me to think that the Windsors were gleefully spreading around their own wishful thinking as “fact” in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Royal sources were eager to tell British outlets that they believed many books and projects would be put on hold, rewritten or canceled altogether. Instead, Katie Nicholl’s book is already making headlines, as is Valentine Low’s and Angela Levin’s. I have every reason to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s projects were only paused temporarily for a couple of weeks. And Netflix said FULL STEAM AHEAD! Over the weekend. Netflix confirmed that The Crown Season 5 will start on November 9th, which was likely always going to be the premiere date. Netflix also dropped this teaser:
I can’t wait. People are so excited for this season! It’s the “war of the Waleses,” during John Major’s run as prime minister. It will apparently feature dramatizations of then-Prince Charles’s Jonathan Dimbleby interview and Diana’s Panorama interview. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere two years ago, Charles organized a completely unhinged PR campaign against Netflix and The Crown. “Sources close to Charles” cried for weeks and months about how The Crown got everything wrong. Well, now Charles is king. So he’s putting the full f–king weight of Buckingham Palace behind his campaign against The Crown now. From the Telegraph:
Buckingham Palace has moved to protect the reputation of the King as Netflix prepares to dramatise the “all out war” of his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales in a new series of The Crown. The timing of its release could not have been worse for the King, whose popularity has surged since he became monarch, as it will remind viewers of the darkest years of his life, when he was the least popular member of the Royal family.
A senior royal source stressed on Sunday that The Crown is “a drama not a documentary” in the first sign of a push back against what will be uncomfortable viewing for the Palace.
Netflix decided not to delay the release of the fifth series, despite the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose “annus horribilis” in 1992 will be covered by the new episodes. It was the year in which Windsor Castle partly burnt down and both Prince Charles and Prince Andrew separated from their wives and the Princess Royal divorced Mark Phillips.
A spokesman for the streaming giant said the series had been completed before the Queen’s death and that no changes to it had been made.
A friend of the King described the drama as “exploitative” and said Netflix would have “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations”, even the late Queen’s. The source added: “What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this.”
The King has never watched The Crown or passed comment on it, but the Queen Consort does watch it and made light of her own portrayal on screen by inviting Emerald Fennell, who plays her on screen, to an International Women’s Day reception at Clarence House earlier this year.
Royal aides believe the King and the Queen Consort will be better able to counter the portrayal of themselves in The Crown now that they have higher profile roles. Worldwide interest in the couple will be higher than it has been for decades after billions of people watched Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
One well-placed source said: “You will see the King and the Queen Consort on state business in the UK and abroad and people will have more of an opportunity to compare the real people with the fiction they see in The Crown. In the past they didn’t get so much coverage, so in that sense it was harder for people to be able to compare and contrast the drama with the reality.”
As we said many times around Season 4, if ten hours of prestige streaming content can ruin a prince’s reputation, then perhaps Charles’s careful twenty-year rehabilitation isn’t as strong as he thinks. Season 4 – and the Windsors’ reaction to it – showed that support for Charles and Camilla is a mile wide and an inch deep. As soon as people remember or learn about all of the sh-t he did to Diana in the 1980s and 1990s, it’s game over. Honestly, Season 5 is going to be so much worse than Season 4 as well – I hope The Crown shows the depth of the public hatred for Charles, and the dawning realization (from his own mouth) that he married Diana as little more than a broodmare, because his father forced him to.
No amount of marketing can sell a bad product. Netflix is not the bad product here.
Especially the quality of marketing that comes out of the palace. They (very) obviously have no idea what they are doing.
I think the aristo set is freaking out that people are understanding that they are nothing special. The titles mean nothing, they don’t do good work, and mostly sit around and vacation. And think how they must be special because they have all this money and titles. Any work they do is about keeping the status quo. Not all, but most.
what pleases me is that sooo many more people around the world will see the crown (and they’ll see the british royal family for the shits they are) than will read any of the propaganda books ever written by all the royal ‘experts’.
ditto, with the sussexes – many more people tune in to them and their projects directly. reasonable/non-bigoted people can see how unhinged the BM are.
when will the RF (and their media acolytes) learn that, ultimately, they’ll NEVER win this war.
never.
For the amount of time and press the firm gives to the evils of The Crown and non-working royals living abroad, you would think that the monarchy has absolutely nothing else going on. The United Kingdom must be a utopian paradise.
This right here.
I’m looking forward to what Gen Z has to say 🙂
And they can easily look up the tampon stuff by themselves on a new fashioned thing called the internet.
hahaha, that tampon incident. My 18 year old was asking about King Up-Chuk and I told him the tampon story. He froze in his place and just sat there for a bit. Can’t make this stuff up.
It’s the Camilla part that will give them palpitations – she gets worse as the 90s go on. I believe she and Di had a confrontation at a house party. When they dropped the teaser over the weekend, I was surprised, but I also thought it was good that they weren’t scared off. It’s possible they even reached out to Prince Harry about it. I honestly think he’s even more done now than he was before.
@Talie – I genuinely don’t mean this in a disrespectful way but why on earth would Netflix reach out to Prince Harry about the Crown? One has nothing to do with the other and I’m fairly certain both parties are aware of that.
I can’t imagine being one of these women who were raised to be so useless. All of that education and finishing school and you’re just a mistress and then a useless lunk. She comes across as so slow and pickled but I guess she’s sly when she needs to be.
I agree. Can you imagine having all that time and money and doing NOTHING productive with it. Think of how much help you could give to schools and elderly people in the community through fundraising and volunteering. It boggles my mind.
Streisand effect.
Charles deserves what’s coming, including the financial crisis and the plummeting of the British pound. His subjects are losing their homes and shirts. But they’re keeping Netflix and could be about to tear this b*tch (the monarchy itself?) down.
He would have had nothing to worry about had he behaved like a decent human being he cannot rewrite or change the past he also should have not cooperated with writers like penny who gaslit Diana before and after her death
That’s exactly it. If Charles had just been nice to Diana history would be totally different. Instead, he went the Princess Margaret/Antony Armstrong-Jones route.
Well Charles, these are the consequences of you being a disguising, cheating bum. You are being shown for who you were and who you are. Have fun with the Queen Side Chick.
oh for goodness sake its a drama most of the stuff are made up, if they did Harry and Meghan’s storyline I’m sure they wouldn’t look great either, everything from the royal is based on royal reporter which we clearly now know is bull.
It’s not a documentary, but it is based on real people and events–otherwise, there would be lawsuits.
Of course im aware but there’s only so much “truth” to most of them apart from the obvious Dana’s interview and Charles own words everything else is debatable
@EA – well, by that argument all of history that is written by anyone other than the person involved is debatable. Including the Bible.
The events certainly were not made up, private conversations maybe but we’ve seen again this week that place staff spy and sell everything.
This series is clearly historical fiction and claims to be nothing more. The irritation from the gutter reporters and institution is the “historical” part. Charles married Diana young and treated her horribly as her spouse. He had an affair throughout his marriage with Camilla. That’s history that is what happened. Any goodwill for this institution died with their Queen. Folks internationally will play nice because this is part of the game. Reciprocity is what they all do. You visit my kingdom and I will visit yours and we will all look important in opulent settings. Any thinking person knows these two adulterers will be laughed at and spoken about dastardly behind closed doors.
Sure, but some facts do exist. Charles continued an affair with Camilla during his marriage. Facts. Interviews w Dimbleby and the Morton tapes give 1st person accounts. Facts.
Some of here are old enough to know and saw it unfold. Sure there are liberties but the broad strokes are on point.
There was excited hand clapping in my office just now as I watched the trailer. I am SO HAPPY that this is coming. They behaved atrociously and have most of the British media now complicit in their attempts to re-write history. It’s just wrong and I’m delighted that the narrative they’ve been pushing is being challenged. They’re as bad and worse as the portrayals in The Crown.
How unfortunate for him that this season is going to be widely watched just as he begins his tenure hahaha. This season will bring Charles’ behaviour and who he is as a person to the fore and that’s going to dominate royal talk for some time. Also, it seems that several American media outlets are still on the fence about how they’ll cover the royals going forward, so the timing really is perfect.
I think this is referred to as FAFO – the dish best served cold, He thought he got away with it, but now its coming back to bite him in the a….
Hey Netflix, if your not already, November would be a great time to push a 7 day free trial in the UK. They will be struggling to pay heating bills so let’s make sure all of the kings subjects can watch.
And in the Commonwealth. Especially there.
I can hardly catch my breath from laughing. What goes around, comes around.
Poor boo boo. It’ll be a revolving door of trauma.
“ “What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this.”
Yeah we do. That’s why people are lapping it up. And if The Firm thinks Charles and Camilla’s dull daily duties will trump juicy behind the scenes stories of family drama, they’re delusional.
The irony of Charles’ “friend” coming out with a statement like that is astonishing. After years of encouraging the smearing of his son and daughter-in-law, the king has a lot of nerve (but no brains) to put that out.
Exactly right. What I was thinking. And the irony of it being quoted in tabloids.
when you compare that statement to some of the headlines from CB today about Meghan…..
its clear that they never really considered Meghan a “real human being” with a “real life.” It’s really disturbing and sad.
Interesting how this is a factor for confirmed adulterers who hurt a young girl yet not for the Prince and his wife who walked away for their mental health
I’m howling at the line about how he and Camilla didn’t get that much coverage before so couldn’t counteract the narrative but now as King and QC they’ll get more coverage so people will be able to compare and contrast their behavior. Like even now, at 74 years old, as King, Charles is still pissy about how much press coverage he gets compared to other royals (i.e. his sons and daughters in law.)
I’m excited for this season, my only issue is that its premiering on a Wednesday, why not a Friday or Saturday like I think the past seasons have done? That’s going to slow down my watching a bit.
Charles and Camilla were giving their side for years through books be befell smith etc Camilla gave an interview in 2017 Charles also has spin doctors
By Sally b smith
I mean, okay? LOL.
Cool then call of them attack dogs on Meghan, after all she is a real human being
? Not sure how that’s responsive to my comment, but I’ll say that the Crown isn’t in response to the attacks on Meghan, especially since Season 1 aired in 2016. It just so happens that the Firm is repeating itself and people are noticing the parallels.
@Becks1 – I think it may have been a response to the part where Chuckles is pissy that his sons and daughters-in-law get more press than he does. If he shut his mouth about Meghan and stopped giving the rats things to write about her, maybe he’d find himself in the papers more.
Are they switching to a week to week release schedule, or are they doing the full season dump like they usually do?
I had read somewhere that they were planning on switching to a week by week release as a general practice going forward (I mean all the other streaming services do it, at least I think they do, so I’m not surprised) but not sure if they are starting already or if its something that they intend to start doing down the line maybe in 2023 or something.
Yes, the idea that now people can compare and contrast C&C’s behavior line has me scratching my head. So Charles sneering at his aides to remove the ink pots, and Charles having a melt down over his leaking pen, are just the kind of uplifting, positive anecdotes to wipe away what both did to Diana? Or the headlines that he is withholding titles from two toddlers and his own brother? Or the fact that he is requiring the British television stations to submit for approval only 60 minutes of funeral coverage and scrap the rest? Charles is his own worst enemy, not Netflix.
What is this about 60 min of funeral coverage? Haven’t heard anything about that.
@Renae we might have a post about it so I don’t want to threadjack too much, but there was an article in the Guardian that Peter Hunt retweeted. Also there is a story from thursday or Friday about the royal family being able to control the funeral coverage.
I’m glad you brought up the leaky pen. I will bet my car that this new season contains a scene of the fictional Charles baring his teeth and frothing at someone in an uncannily similar manner.
I don’t care what day the new season of The Crown premieres. If I stay up and binge watch all Wednesday night, I’ll just take off on Thursday. As a matter of fact, I think I’m going to apply for a day of vacation ahead of time so I can REALLY binge!
I might do this, I already have off that Friday, LOL.
This! That part about “at least now we get coverage so people can contest our behavior with that on the show” made me laugh out loud. Whoever thinks someone will watch King Snarls’ recent behavior (the pens, the deliberate humiliations toward H&M) and think The Crown got it wrong is delusional.
ESPECIALLY with Dominic West playing him. ooooh its going to be so good!
I actually think that’s part of why Charles is worried….Josh O’Connor was actually a pretty sympathetic Charles. Yes he still treated Diana horribly (the scene where he’s yelling at Diana about how he hugs people that he loves, and he loves Camilla is so chilling) but he seemed younger than Charles was IRL, so it blurred the age gap/power dynamic, and he just seemed more lost I think.
Dominic West is not going to play Charles like a lost boy looking for Mommy’s approval.
The £ has plummeted today to new lows, letters of no confidence are already going in for the new PM, Britain is in a recession with a cost of living crisis. However this pampered, cosseted ponce wants us to worry about his mangled reputation which he did of his own account.
I hope he gets heckled wherever he goes.
Yes, I saw a tweet this morning – “Queen Elizabeth II and the British pound both pass away in September.”
“What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this”
Oh really? And where was *that* concern when the RR, people inside the palaces, people inside The Firm and inside TRF were constantly leaking, briefing, lying and launching attacks against Meghan, Harry and their children? Amazing how “never complain, never explain” only applies to The Sussexes; when Charles and Camilla are the ones being depicted as less than glorious suddenly the palace machinery goes in to overdrive to clap back!
Charles should remember there are his actual recorded interviews and phone calls, and him personally seen in public doing and saying garbage things. It was really Charles doing it; nothing The Crown can show is worse than what Charles himself already did. Netflix is merely dusting off the public record of what gross excuses for human beings he and Camilla were and are.
I really don’t understand why he’s making such a big deal out of it. Just deal with it, dude. He gets to be portrayed by two really good-looking actors, which is highly flattering. They actually did a good job in the earlier seasons in humanizing him, basically blaming his character on the poor parenting skills of Elizabeth and Philip.
Wouldn’t it be something if, even in death, Diana helped overthrow the monarchy! Chuck and cams get no sympathy from me. Karma is a b#tch c&c, and it’s coming for you two conniving cretins!
The Crown is going to remind people that Charles did a tell all interview several months before Diana’s more famous one and I’m here for it. As soon as the trailer came out Robert Jobson sprang into action calling for Harry and Meghan to drop their Netfix deal. It was hilarious.
It’s like PH’s book. The more they whine and carry on about it the more interested people will be. It’s free publicity for both.
He’s the finally the king and you hear no trace of leadership from him. No comments or actions to reduce the effects of high energy and food costs, only whining about his PR. He could so easily lead efforts to increase the number and supplies of food banks and funding to reduce the impact of energy bills. He could show real leadership and concern for his people. But, that would require concern for others, wouldn’t it?
He is too drunk on power and self-importance at the moment. The plight of the commoner is the last thing that concerns him. If he had any ability to read the room, he would scrap his coronation plans entirely. Who even needs a coronation in this day and age?
That’s it! I was wondering why Charles was in such a tizzy about The Crown this weekend, but I think you nailed it. He’s already on the throne, but his team is so vain and out of touch they’re actually afraid this new season of the show is going to tank public opinion to the point where a coronation is off the table. Man. I saw some debate on another website where some RF supporters were trying to figure out how long the ceremony is going to be, how heavy Camilia’s crown will be, and blah blah blah House of Lords, and I couldn’t believe how old-fashioned it all was. They can’t read the room at all. It’s amazing. And I’m going to enjoy watching them fail.
A guy who is unbothered by his daughter in law being labeled a “narcissistic sociopath” is not in any position to whine about the facts of his own sordid treatment of his first wife who was just a teenager when he met her.
Lol! I love this for him. Am going to watch the new season (twice) just out of spite.
Karma is kicking in the doors of BP. The courtiers are upset that Tampon gate will be replayed, transcripts and all. It’s goes against the stately image King Up-Chuck is trying to project. Side note: The Crown is premiering Nov 9, five days before Charlie’s b-day. Happy birthday Your Nasti-sty.
Somewhere on Twitter someone posted an old SNL skit about tampon Charles and Camilla’s trousers. It included a quick cameo by Mick Jagger as a butler. Kinda long and not all that funny, but shows the publicity that story received.
All the I’m getting from the palace hysteria is that there was absolutely no reason why they couldn’t have denounced the horrible lies written about Meghan, from Tightsgate to that disgusting portrayal of Archie as a chimp, nope, no reason at all except that they were behind it and are moral cowards.
I saw Robert jobson tweet about this and couldn’t stop laughing. Imagine him tweeting this with a straight face. Like hello, you and all the other rota rats have spent two plus weeks smearing and humiliating and demeaning Diana son Harry and his wife. Chucky and Camilla have gone out of their way along with Willy, Kate and sophie to snub Harry and Meghan but yet you expect Harry to show loyalty to people and an institution that treats him like dirt? Go sit down before you fall down you clown.
I laughed so hard when I saw this preview drop, it’s what they both deserve.
One thing looking at the series and knowing history and etc…you can TELL that the production staff had TOP LEVEL ACCESS to historical documents…diaries…to the descendants of those historical folks….and I’ve ALWAYS thought that’s why the Royals have such an issue with the series…that so MUCH of it IS what went down….
And this is why Harry…NEVA had an issue with it…
“ Well, now Charles is king. So he’s putting the full f–king weight of Buckingham Palace behind his campaign against The Crown now.”
So much for “never complain, never explain.”
And they are going to laugh in his face. Part of actually understanding and knowing power is not picking fights you are going to lose.
“…after billions of people watched Queen Elizabeth’s funeral…”
Sure, Jan.
I didn’t see anything specific in that Telegraph article, nothing to indicate the ‘full weight of’ the palace will actually DO anything. So Charles is king now & his whining about a TV show somehow has more meaning? Because he’s king? The delusion is real.
Anyway, I really hope the Diana vs. Camilla confrontation at her sister’s birthday made the final cut. It has such excellent dramatic potential, with Camilla being like, “you have the kids, the life; what more do you want?” and Diana answering, “I want my husband back.” Please, Netflix. Don’t let me down.
King Tampon deserves to be worried and stressed about his portrayal. Because all the worst parts of him are the truth, and some of the artistic license taken by The Crown doesn’t change that.
I hope it is the first thing that enters his thoughts when he wakes up in the morning. I hope it stays on his mind all day. At night when he puts his oh-so-delicate head on the pillow, I hope he lies awake for hours, staring at the ceiling and worrying.
If only there was evidence that Charles had any regrets regarding Diana, or that he had learned anything AT ALL from what happened a quarter of a century ago–but instead, Charles is intent on repeating his mistakes in real time, with Harry.
As Obi Wan said to Vader, “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” The monarchy cannot seem to grasp that they are turning Harry into a national martyr, and a hero to the people.
More and more, I am seeing Harry as his ancestor, Henry Bolingbroke. When King Richard II sought to take away his titles and patrimony as Duke of Lancaster, that was it.
He should be worried. My mother had no idea what the Crown was, but her FB watch feed has been full of BRF clips. She saw a scene from the Crown where Charles tells Diana that his only concern was Camilla and she didn’t matter as the mother of his children. My mother was hot. Now that was a 5 minute clip. Can’t imagine her & others’ reactions to a full season of the War of the Wales and Diana’s death. Couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people.