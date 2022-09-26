Low: Duchess Meghan couldn’t believe she wasn’t get paid for walkabouts

Here’s Part 2 of our coverage of Valentine Low’s book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. Judging from the first excerpt in the Times, the book probably should have been called Somebody Call the Waaaambulance: How Lazy, Incompetent British People Lost Their Collective Minds When A Black American Woman Expected Them To Work. There is story after story of the Duchess of Sussex telling people that their work isn’t good enough (when it’s clear that it wasn’t good enough), or Kensington Palace staffers completely f–king up tasks and being scared to tell Meghan that they f–ked it up. There’s also more bullsh-t about the g–damn tiara, as if we haven’t heard about that a million times. Once again, it’s perfectly clear that Angela Kelly took it upon herself to massively disrespect both Meghan and Harry, and then when Harry told Kelly off, Kelly ran to QEII to cry about it, then Kelly began a smear campaign about it. More highlights:
The Angela Kelly beef: Meghan then needed to make sure her hairdresser had an opportunity to rehearse with it before the day itself. Unfortunately, on the day her hairdresser, Serge Normant, was in town, Angela Kelly was not available, so neither was the tiara. In Harry’s view, this was Kelly being obstructive. According to the book Finding Freedom, Kelly had ignored repeated requests from Kensington Palace to set up a date for a hair trial. And Harry was furious. “Nothing could convince Harry that some of the old guard at the palace simply didn’t like Meghan and would stop at nothing to make her life difficult,” wrote the book’s authors. But there is another version: that Harry and Meghan were naive at best, entitled at worst, to expect others to jump to their command when they had not even bothered to make an appointment.
Angela Kelly is awful: Harry then began ringing others to put pressure on Kelly to bend the rules and in the course of his less than diplomatic efforts is said to have used some fairly fruity language. Whether Harry swore at his grandmother’s aide, or about her, is not clear. But she wasn’t impressed. She reported all this to the Queen, who summoned Harry to a private meeting. “He was firmly put in his place,” a source said. “He had been downright rude.”
Why did personal assistant Melissa Touabti leave? Palace sources have said that the clashes between Meghan and Touabti centred on the free gifts that some companies would send to Meghan. Deliveries were constantly arriving at Kensington Palace. “Clothes, jewellery, candles… It was absolutely nonstop,” said a source. Touabti was apparently punctilious in following the household rule that members of the royal family cannot accept freebies from commercial organisations. Her approach did not go down well with Meghan.
They’re desperate to make the South Pacific tour sound bad: Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers. According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.”
Finally, their own office: The palace wanted to set them up with an office within Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan wanted their own arrangement, probably at Windsor Castle, near their new home of Frogmore Cottage. If they were stuck in Buckingham Palace, subservient to the whole palace machine, they would be no better than other lesser royals such as the Duke of York or the Earl and Countess of Wessex. But there was no way that the palace would fund the establishment of a separate satellite operation. It was a decision by the Queen and the Prince of Wales, both of whom were keenly aware of the need to avoid unnecessary extravagance.
Things fall apart in 2019: By August 2019, things were “awful and tense” within the Sussex household. There were also clues that Harry and Meghan did not see their long-term future as working members of the royal family. Their Africa tour was coming up, but there was nothing in the diary after that. Meanwhile, staff were increasingly aware of the presence in the background of Meghan’s business manager, Andrew Meyer, and her lawyer, Rick Genow, as well as her agent, Nick Collins, and Keleigh Thomas Morgan of Sunshine Sachs. The US team had been very busy, working on deals not only with Netflix but also a deal for Harry’s mental health series for Apple+ with Oprah Winfrey and Meghan’s voiceover for a Disney film about elephants.
The ITV documentary from their African tour: The trailer came out while William and Kate were on a tour of Pakistan. The resulting coverage inevitably overshadowed reporting of the last day of the Cambridges’ tour. The Cambridge team was not happy and saw it as a deliberate attempt to knock the Cambridges out of the headlines. Relations between the two households became quite tense.
Leaky Peg: William, back home after the Pakistan tour, appears to have been taken aback at such a stark portrayal of his brother and sister-in-law’s unhappiness. He realised they were in crisis. The day after the documentary aired, William whatsapped his brother to ask if he could come and see him. This put Harry and Meghan into a spin. What should they do? Initially, Harry was in favour. Then he spoke to his brother again and asked him who he would tell. William explained that he would have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary. At that point, Harry said don’t come. He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather they did not come than risk it getting into the papers. It highlighted once again the dysfunction at the heart of so many royal relationships and that members of the royal family so rarely pick up the phone and speak to each other directly.
The “royals can’t accept freebies” rule was only enforced for Meghan, by the way. Kate accepts freebies constantly and she also accepts deep discounts. Charles has a long history of accepting literal suitcases full of cash and, as Prince of Wales, he was up to his neck in all kinds of shady loans and financial shenanigans, which are a lot worse than “Meghan wanted to keep some candles she was sent.” Besides, I think it’s pretty clear that every staffer within KP was compromised – they all lost the plot at having to deal with someone organized and hardworking.
The part about Meghan’s LA people being in the background in 2019 is… interesting but there’s a heavy dash of bullsh-t. Harry and Meghan were exploring other options that year, and Harry was already working on the AppleTV series, The Me You Can’t See. But I do believe Meghan was in contact with her LA people that year, because… she knew that they would need a plan for what was next, because it was clear that they would leave. What’s curious to me is how did KP staff know that Meghan was in contact with her old entertainment lawyer? At that point, the Sussexes were out of KP. Was KP monitoring her phone calls?
One of the strangest things about Low’s book, from what I can see of it thus far, is that Low pretends that Meghan’s behavior towards KP staff exists in a vacuum. In the same time frame as many of these “incidents,” KP staffers briefed the media against the Sussexes, proudly sharing their nicknames for Meghan, like “Me-Gain” and “Degree Wife.” All the royal courts were not hiding the fact that they were smearing her on a daily basis, while they all knew she was heavily pregnant AND suicidal. There was also the Middleton Manor operation, in which Meghan was used as a foil for perfect Kate. On top of all that, we also know that William was actively briefing against Meghan and Harry to hide his own rose-bush trimming. Instead of Low actually showing journalistic initiative and pursuing those avenues, he’s little more than a stenographer for the courtiers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
she was so good at walkabouts – she’s much better at small talk with strangers and being really warm than the other royals – she just is. they were jealous. instead of acknowledging, we aren’t very good at these (kate is nervous, they don’t enjoy it etc) and letting her do more so they don’t have to, they were just awful
I don’t believe that someone as hardworking, disciplined and committed to advocacy would ever say that comment about being paid. I just don’t believe it would come from her.
Another way it doesn’t make sense is that she was getting paid to do it.
Was she? That quote would make sense considering what PH said about the palace not being able to afford to pay her.
@equality – the RF are all paid in some way or another – either through the Sovereign Grant or from private income. A trip like this, on behalf of TQ, would have been covered by the SG and we know that Charles was supporting H&M through his own funds at this time.
IIRC they were getting at least some money from the SG, because wasn’t that part of the half in/half out plan they were forced to make public in early 2020? They would give up any SG money, which would then mean they wouldn’t be obligated to the requirements of the rota.
@windyriver I think when they moved their offices to BP at that point the SG was funding their offices? And I think the SG might have funded things like travel around the UK.
The unmitigated gall of Charles to say they couldn’t afford Harry’s wife when he makes tens of millions pounds every year from the Duchy of Cornwall. Had Harry married a perfect English rose I feel confident Charles would have found the funds.
Right? And they always speak of her as if she only started doing charity stuff out of obligation when she and Harry got together.
Then again, why would they acknowledge her history of advocacy? As we all know, only ROYAL charity work is legitimate. /s
I believe it could have been said in jest. I’ve heard parents joking that they should be paid to raise their kids. I’ve joked with my mom about being paid to help her out (her reply is usually ‘you’re alive. That’s payment enough😆). It’s just acknowledging a hard job well done.
Yeah, with alot of Low’s anecdotes the context is missing so it’s hard to judge what actually is being said or what happened.
I could see it as a joke in a “I am having fun with this” kind of way. Meghan clearly enjoyed the walkabouts. I could see her joking “and I’m not even paid for this” as a kind of “can you believe this is my life” sort of thing.
She did look like she enjoyed the walkabouts, meeting people. Always does. Maybe what she really said was, “I can’t believe I get paid to do this” and someone decided to twist it for their own purposes.
I think if this is true, she’s expressing this AFTER Charles’ team leaked that Meghan would need to keep working while still doing royal duties. Which doesn’t make sense. I would also be like…why I am I doing royal events and walkabouts for free AND then working another job on the side to “make ends meet” while Kate and Will don’t do anything, but they have everything covered?
..and if she said it, it must have been in a jokingly way.
Everybody with at least two brain cells and no malicious intent would understand that. I mean, Meghan made the choice to marry Harry knowing (as we came to understand afterwards) that she was gonna be an paid royal employee. Harry, in his own words, told us that the royal household told him/them that there was no extra money for her and that, instead, she could continue acting.
# Sorry, correction: … knowing .. that she was gonna be an UNPAID royal employee.
It’s the type of joke I could make, amongst friends and coworkers, she may have been kidding, but unfortunately anything she says will be taken the wrong way….thank goodness they left.
Sorry, I don’t buy this at all. Meghan just does not seem like the sort of person who will be worried about freeloading gifts. She probably wanted to donate them to Smartworks or other charities instead of letting them rot in a godown, or worse, being given to staffers. I also think there is more context to the “I am not getting paid..” comment. Meghan probably said it in jest.
I’m willing to bet that Melissa was keeping all the freebies for herself or selling them and pocketing the cash. I agree that Meghan would probably choose to donate them if she couldn’t keep them. That’s what a lot of influencers do.
As for the walk abouts, I remember reading that Meghan thought she should use her time doing something more of substance that could help people instead of shaking hands. Shaking hand doesn’t help people and causes.
But walkabouts, cutting ribbons, trying to be absolutely unnewsworthy etc is what the BRF is supposed to do. One of the biggest criticisms of Diana was her work veered into the political despite her protests it was humanitarian.
In all honesty this book is making Harry look worse and worse. He knew the score and he let his wife walk in with the expectation she was going to do a real job when it seems the actual set up was different.
Or she was taking stuff that was for H&M and letting W&K get first choice. There are rules about things that are perishable, the royals can use and that other things they can use but they are considered to belong to the crown.
I don’t see any problem at all with Meghan keeping those GIFTS for herself, as long as the said gifts cannot be associated with bribery or bartered for favors that would have trumped legal processes. Now they’re trying to sell the twisted narrative that she is corrupt!? Can we pause a moment to reflect on the very definition of corruption as applied to Sarah Ferguson, Pinch Handraw, Charles himself. Give us a break.
Here are the 4 stages of sabotage Meghan was subjected to by cunning, scheming, machiavellian Angela Kelly:
– Alledging miscommunication
– Blaming the lengthy process on protocol
– Deliberately slowing down and hindering the execution of requests, hoping to abort the operation
– Complaining to a higher instance that you’re being victimized for your law-abiding ways
👏🏻 Angela Kelly!
I think either Melissa was keeping them for herself or Meghan knew that Kate was able to receive and keep freebies all the time, it was only for her that the rules were enforced.
@Guest this is BS. Meghan was an actress who would do selfies, sign posters etc for fans when appearing on the today show or doing campus tours etc promoting suits. She also did a USO tour, humanitarian work with the UN& global vision & voluntary work, whilst juggling her acting career. So greeting the public etc or doing unpaid charity work was very much part of Meghan’s pre royal experience.
During that Australia tour Meghan randomly stopped the car en route to somewhere for her and Harry to meet people on the road. Meghan would also do unscheduled public greetings for people waiting outside her engagements eg when she went to City University & Kings university when she was pregnant with Archie. It was always said that their tours were structured to meet as many people on the ground as possible. And Harry & Meghan literally met crowds in Germany, took selfies etc just 3 weeks ago for an invictus event.
So idea that Meghan hated the walkabouts & thought she should be paid for doing them is revisionist BS because the palace couldn’t stand that she was really good at them. Harry said Australia was first time the family saw that Meghan was good at the job & things shifted after that. That tour had the press call Meghan the new queen of hearts & the palace has been pressed & trying to create a bad narrative about the tour & the aspects of royal duties that Meghan excelled at since. They also want to build narrative that Meghan is all about the money & not service.
Around William or Kate’s bday & in a puff piece, Arthur Edwards spilled tea about seeing loads of clothes at KP during a visit. Emily Andrew’s also talked about deleting tweets about Kate accepting freebies so I don’t doubt there’s some discrepancy in how the gift rules are applied that may have led to issues.
Valentine low is lying about Netflix & Disney as the rota would have broken those stories if the palace sources had had any inkling of those deals. The palaces were leaking like crazy about everything from Meghan’s mental health to Meghan working with vogue. As it was NYT broke the story of the Netflix deal & after that it was mentioned how they spoke to other entertainment companies.
As for staff issues the press told us pre Oprah that the palace staff didn’t like to work for an American actress & thought who are you when Meghan asked them to do stuff for the wedding. They also told us of the mean names they had for her. So idea that meghan was the bully only came around just before the Oprah interview which was very convenient. I don’t doubt that staff relations in KP were contentious given the leaking of nasty gossip to the press etc.
@ ABitGuest, thank you!!! You have summed up the epitome of Meghans powerful and successful life before marrying Harry!! Meghan was already a well established woman that had many causes within her life that she had created, on her own no less, and upheld all of her responsibilities with elegance, grace and the fortitude to give them the upmost importance that they all deserved and needed.
For these people to suggest otherwise and to simply ignore what Meghan had succeeded on her own, is actually a clear indication that they are utter fools and simply want to tear her down. Meghan was TOO good for the likes of the British Monarchy!
Yet Meghan is perfect for Harry, and Harry is perfect for her, and that is all that matters!!
To me the title comment says she knows her worth and is a true feminist.
Her walkabouts were her WORK, she did her WORK, she should get paid for working.
She was not ungrateful, she was commenting on the fact that it would make more sense to earn her salary by working, and not by IAmRoyalIHaveMoney
The idea that Meghan’s response to the South Pacific tour was to repeatedly complain that she wasn’t getting paid is so distinctly unbelievable in a really obvious way.
These “writers” are just trash. Meghan is a woman, and a black woman at that. So they can literally say anything and have a lot of people foaming at the mouth. It doesn’t have to be true, it doesn’t have to be believable, it doesn’t have to be credible. It is the right-wing way to simply vomit filth and lies and have so many people lap it up. Bashing women and minorities is a sick hobby for these people and the royals seem happy to take advantage of that.
Yup. They think we don’t know that Meghan did charity work for YEARS AND YEARS before this without getting paid.
The problem with all this for me is as Kaiser points out: the complete and utter lack of context. BM love to date the Oprah interview as the time when ppl started speaking badly about Meghan which is so incredibly laughable. And honestly, even if every single one of these stories is 100% true, nothing said here warrants the racist, demeaning, cruel press she faced. And the fact that it was encouraged by the “family” she’d just joined? Utter madness.
The negativity against Meghan started when she was first seen with harry with some in the media saying she and harry were just having a fling and the it got worst the awful comments started well before the Oprah interview
And nothing in this book shows her side of the story . It’s just a biased report and if low ( his name suits him), didn’t have an agenda he would have presented both sides and trust me Meghan would have come out looking good . Because even with this one sided narrative, she comes out looking good to us sane pple. ( who are her target audience)
This is super offensive and over the top I hope there is huge backlash against this writer
As there should be! Especially from Omid Scobie if he is utilizing his book FF for reference. That’s criminal, isn’t it??
Good point in bringing up that Low could have looked into why William was briefing against Harry and Meghan and the affair rumors, he ignores that but speaks heavily on the rumors that Meghan is a bully. The rota are not journalists, they are reporters (they report what they are told) a journalist would have looked into ALL of these rumors. These people are just PR for the royal family. Calling them journalists is laughable.
Also, Low is using Omid’s book as a source. How pathetic.
It’s lazy writing to be sure to use Omid’s book but also I think it’s done intentionally to cast dispersion on Finding Freedom. The RRs have all been jealous that FF was an international best seller and none of their books have sold as well.
Also,we know that Harry nor Meghan won’t talk to the British media about anything especially personal conversations, so how. Did low know about the Whats app messages if Willy wasn’t leaking like a damn sieve .
The fact that he knows of the WhatsApp conversation is further evidence that W is spilling to Low. What a despicable brother.
So the tiara story…AK ignored repeated requests to set up an appt but then later says they were rude to expect people to jump to command when they hadn’t made an appt. Well, they can’t make an appt if she’s ignoring the requests for an appt???
Yeah, what I was thinking.
Exactly. Does Low even read what he is writing? Meghan is organized! She had the date her hairdresser was coming and made repeated requests to AK for the tiara to be made available for them that day only to be blanked. No wonder Harry was mad.
AK 47 did a power trip when kate got married and didn’t let her use the tiara and so she was going to try to pull the same stunt on Meghan. Harry stepped in to stop her from doing that and AK got her nose out of joint.
Also very precious of her to not like salty language from Harry when she got in an actual brawl at work with a co worker. AK is not so busy that she couldn’t have taken time to set up a tiara hair fitting.
Come on now. I’m sure having affairs with other people’s husbands and brawling with rivals is very time consuming.
The timing of this book and the publication of excerpts is so…curious. Coincidental? Was this always scheduled or were they literally waiting for the queen to die and take the gloves off? I feel a different vibe in the sharing of this “information.”
No it all has to do with the fact Harry is bringing out his own book. After it comes out no one is going to believe the others stories Harry’s will become the definitive narrative. So they had to release their books before Harry’s makes them redundant.
Yea, curiously there’s no “demands from the palace” that all these books publishing dates are delayed? Literally some of these writers must be the ones heaping that narrative on Harry whilst spruiking their own books. Pathological.
They are about to pile on the publication releases in advance of Harry’s book dropping in November (my guess). They had zero respect for the queen and only used her as a whip to (try and) beat harry into submission. if she were alive this would have still happened.
Girl… that is all my friends and I are talking about. They think they’re so slick lol. The timing of the whole thing stinks. It’s not unfolding how they thought it would though.
this is exactly like the Oprah interview all over again. Harry’s memoir is coming out, so we’re getting these books almost like an oppo dump or whatever the term is.
They are trying to discredit Harry’s memoir coming out in November. But, as incompetent as they are, they are telling on themselves. They have now depleted their stock of ammunition. All their cards are on the table now. Your move, Harry!
The more they talk, the less they have to say, but it’s all repugnant. I’m beginning to believe someone pushed the “self-destruct” button–they can’t be so malformed that they think any of this makes the palaces, the rota, the monarchy in general and their relationship in particular, look like anything but garbage to the rest of the world.
These book releases lately are harsh damage control by the staff, who behaved miserably and absolutely shitty towards a young, capable woman. Shame on them.
But most of all, I hope Angela Kelly gets haemorrhoids and shits chalk for all the grief she caused Harry over the last few years he had with his grandmother.
Spiked chalk.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Kate get at least 6 months postpartum (sp?) maternity leave for each child? While it makes sense that they were making plans to leave during 2019, it could also be that there were no royal work plans after Africa bc they were still supposed to be on leave. Who decided that they should go on tour while Archie was only 4 months old?
Kate had her last two kids in the spring and would essentially disappear until October. Well outside of Wimbledon.
There were definitely no tours for her much less actual engagements.
And yet she still disappears during those months still without an excuse of childbirth.
The same people who decided to send her to Morocco when she was 7 months pregnant.
These people are utterly obsessed with hierarchy and project their obsession on everyone else, and as a result, so many little details stick out as obviously bullshit that it turns the entire thing into bullshit. Like Harry and Meghan feeling insulted to be working out of the same office as the “lesser royals”. That’s so over the top that the only people I can see giving credence to any of this are the racist daily fail readers who have already accepted the framing of Meghan as an uppity narcissist. But I guess those are the only people who actually buy these books, so maybe it’s just Valentine Low writing to his audience.
That sounds stupid since they were working out of the office with TQ. And if you are “avoiding unnecessary extravagance” in not having multiple offices why were there 3 different offices in London-BP, KP and CH?
Especially when you consider that they moved from KP to BP for obvious reasons. They probably just wanted to have their own team that worked for them and in their interests. Not already-formed rusty cogs. It’s so easy to see that, and yet we get these books that try to make us believe this is a bad thing.
Meghan had been doing walkabouts and shaking hands with people from the beginning but now, all of a sudden; we’re supposed to believe that she didn’t see the point. I’m not surprised that Low was only going to present the KP side of things and not dig deeper. Interestingly, only the KP staff had problems with Meghan and Harry; once their office moved to Buckingham Palace, things were fine. I’d also heard that staffers at KP only work half a day, so it’s no surprise that Meghan was unhappy with their work. Didn’t Meghan say that the palace told her that she should keep working as an actress because there was no money in the budget for her? So why the surprise that she still had her lawyer and agent in Hollywood?
The lawyer and agent were probably dealing with residuals from past work and private investments. I wonder if she did go back to them for some advice on the royal “work” also since the KP staff was so incompetent. I bet her lawyer and agent did help set up the Disney deal and maybe helped with the Apple TV deal. The incompetent KP staff certainly couldn’t have managed. Sunshine Sachs, who the RR’s seem particularly obsessed with, have put out statements that they were only working on Travalyst, which was outside of the royal umbrella because it involved some private companies.
Clive Irving of the Times recently commented that the KP staff were basically debutantes and worked from 9 to noon and then were done.
This was said recently because the clip where I saw him saying this was over the recent Windsor walkabout.
Charles tells them there’s no money for Meghan and she’ll have to make her own money. So why shouldn’t she get paid for walkabouts? She should bill her every act for the Crown while building her private business. Everything was a double standard for Meghan. These folks are so dumb that even their explanations for their behavior demonstrates their racism, evil, and incompetence.
Tell it! Lots of white people don’t like to see biracial and black people in charge because they don’t see us as competent enough to do our job. Oh the stories I could tell about being a black nurse..
And they ignore the real scandals no books about Andrew and the 12 million settlement of the lawsuit
I find myself about once a week wishing that Virginia is writing her story!
Kaiser has described it right, Low is a stenographer for the Palace. I also believe that Samantha Cohen was put on Harry and Meghan’s team to report everything back to Edward Young. Low omits that her LA team were actually helping her with her projects as it was clear she couldn’t rely on KP to do what she wanted. Staff complained to the press that Meghan was using her LA team on her projects.
Literally nothing new: the acusations are old, the quotes are rehashed, the phrasing is as cague as always.
These Royal Authors are horrible at their jobs and that is why they are so empathetic towards the KP staff.
They never provide you with dates, with places, with names, with context. It is all a bunch of ” someone said so; I heard this from a stable boy” while always claiming insight into feelings of people they never spoke with.
The narrative is always ” Roal family good; Meghan Markle bad” That is it.
They are unable to write anything remotely interesting, insightful or new because they lack not only the ability but also the subjects they are told to portray positively are DULL and becaue they are all talentless hacks.
Their job is to make money by smearing Meghan through leaks from KP.
@Moderatelywealthy the lack of names is galling for me. In that anecdote above about Harry not wanting William to come over if William was going to have to tell his private secretary, well, wasn’t Jason Knauf William’s private secretary/right hand man? It would open up a can of worms to say that Harry didn’t want Knauf to know what was going on, so Low erases the names and thus draws Harry and Meghan as paranoid with no good reason.
William’s private secretary was Simon Case who orchestrated the Flybe stunt. Jason Knauf was his communications secretary
I see with all these books, 4 and counting, are back to slinging mud on Meghan to see if anything will stick. The Oprah interview will always trump these books because you have the face and voice of this couple. Meghan was there 2 years from May 2018-January 2020 and all of these authors never had a conversation with her and use voiceless faceless sources as their reference point. It makes me wonder if they are being paid by the palace to write these books because, the market for this sort of nonsense is small. The more negatives they write re this couple the more folks are beginning to look at that institution and this is the tragedy for those folks. Goodwill left after the death of their Queen. If character assassination is their only weapon., they are in trouble.
This is such a pathetic and bad look for these people and institution. No amount of attempts at character assassination will save this institution from itself. The die has been caste, they have two adulterers as their head and two incompetent folks waiting to ascend
4 incompetents, 3 adulterers, 4 racists, 2 mean girls, 2 petty peggity men babies ascended and waiting to ascend.
1 rubbish, awful institution.
I’m one who believes that Meghan was not getting funding from Charles so I don’t see what the problem was in her wanting to accept freebies.
Yeah, the “issue” with the freebies makes sense if Charles wasn’t willing to pay for her clothes etc but she still had to do the public events, and I don’t think she and Harry received SG money bc they were supposedly covered by Charles (like Anne and sophie and Edward all get SG money beyond just their staff being funded.)
Meghan should have gotten paid for her work. Shit, should get back pay.
“The US team had been very busy, working on deals not only with Netflix but also a deal for Harry’s mental health series for Apple+ with Oprah Winfrey and Meghan’s voiceover for a Disney film about elephants.”
This isn’t true. H&M are on record saying that they weren’t sure what they were going to do once they landed in California. I believe there was a Variety or Hollywood Reporter article announcing they they’d signed a deal with Netflix after taking meetings with several different streamers. And the Disney voiceover happened because Harry and Meghan knew the producers of the documentary contrary to reports Harry asked Bob Igor about the job during the Lion King premiere. And Harry was working with Oprah on the Apple mental health documentary while he still a “working Royal”.
So Meghan complained she wasn’t getting paid for walkabout. Then why is Meghan continuing to do even more unpaid charity work, after leaving the royal family,with Archewell? That’s unpaid work that’s more arduous than any walkabout and she’s doing it happily. As a non-working royal. Nobody who legitimately complained about not getting paid for a walkabout would start their own charity. Or voluntarily visit Uvalde with gifts for no pay.
My guess? Someone joked about how hard it is to shake hands with folks and Meghab joked she should be getting paid.
As for the freebies thing: if Meghan was so into free swag, then why don’t we see her attending more and more Hollywood events for free swag? Why isn’t she making herself more visible post Sussexit to get more freebies? If Meg was truly a greedy freebie hoarder, why hasn’t she returned to acting and premeire attending to get more loot?
None of this makes sense.
These crusty assholes never gave her a chance or any respect. They were hell bent on smearing her and abusing her and degrading her at every turn. That is one thing all these courts agreed on wholeheartedly
To me this proves what Harry said was correct, they should have left four years earlier. There was no place for him and his wife, not with the dreams and plans they had. The money and power lies with two roles, the monarch and heir. Everyone else exists to please them. Branching off on your own makes you a rival who needs to eliminated.
You have to laugh, otherwise you’d cry. If she did say it, it was said as a joke.
All these cheep, hastily written royal ‘books’ are nothing more than a rehash of old tabloid stories with a book cover, told over and over in the twentieth version by the author themselves and their RR-colleges. Gosh, how many of them have Meghan as their protagonist since 5.5 years?
These ‘books’ have nothing to do with investigative, neutral journalism. These writers are not interested in examining both sides of a story or consulting multiple sources. Indeed, these books are all set up as the stenography of leaked stories from nameless courtiers, staff – active and former ones – royal relatives and royal hangers on.
I mean, where in the world do writers, who want to be taken seriously in their profession, act so cowardly as to hide behind so many, if not solely, nameless sources, to tell a story, write a book, article, etc.? These UK royal books and biographies and their “authors” are a joke.
This is grifting of the highest order, from talentless people with two goals:
1). To secure themselves future gigs and appearances as a so-called ‘royal expert’ (for columns, commentaries, TV appearances, contributions to documentaries, etc.). The word ‘author”, or ‘biographer” behind their names makes it look professional, doesn’t it?
2). To continu to slag on Meghan and to stain her character (and Harry’s a bit) in the name of whoever their master is at the time – so that nobody would want to work with her, and to prevent her/them from earning their money independently (good luck with that).
In God’s name, the woman was a part of the royal operation for only 18 months.
Black Dutchess and her Ginger should sue these smearers within an inch of they life.
Bower said point blank that the goal of his book was to destroy the Sussexes. I think the rest of the Royal reporters have the same mindset even though they won’t admit it.
Her public demeanour was so at odds with how her private behaviour is described I just can’t take all these complaints seriously. She looked delighted and engaged everywhere she went. The public who worked with her, such as at Hubb and luminary bakery and Invictus, seem genuinely happy. You can’t fake that kind of rapport and camaraderie. Harry must have been gobsmacked at how things went considering how optimistic they were at their engagement interview
None of this sounds credible.
As for Meghan keeping a team of legal and professional advisors in the US.
Of cause she needed them shortly after moving to the UK. She had ongoing businesses in the US/Canada and different sources of income at the time. Like endorsements from the Tig, proceeds from her acting career – past and present -; like syndications for Suits, movies, etc. and her pension from her entire acting career. She still needed people to take care of all these things and for her tax return, as an American citizens ánd living abroad.
If things had worked out better as a working royal, over time, she might have needed less of these US professional advisors.
‘Degree wife’ seems misapplied to Meghan. She put her degree to work. Now that other duchess, yeah, it would seem to apply to her. All this hatred coming at me every day, privately & publicly, would have me cowering in bed. I think I would have crumbled long ago. Like a lot of Americans, I root for the underdog, and while Meghan & Harry have a lot of privileges in life, they’re very much the underdogs in this story. I want nothing but the best for them, and even though I’ve been working on becoming a better person, I actually want nothing but the worst for those other two royals. *snicker* seriously love that phrase.