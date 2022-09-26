Abusive palace courtiers are still smearing Duchess Meghan as a ‘sociopath’

This weekend, the British media was full of royal stories, most of them recycled. Three royal books by Angela Levin, Valentine Low and Katie Nicholl were all excerpted in British newspapers and tabloids. I honestly hit the wall over the weekend as I tried to keep up with all of the headlines, especially because there’s something profoundly disturbing about their superficial, zero-context stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in particular. Make no mistake, Harry and Meghan are still the biggest “sellers” for the royal writers. I read the excerpt of Valentine Low’s Courtiers book in the Times, and it was just a litany of “courtiers” whining about how Meghan was sometimes brusque with the idiots and incompetent dumbasses in Kensington Palace. The Times didn’t excerpt this big headline though, which is that Valentine Low spoke to the same people who were sent out to Robert Lacey last year. Lacey had Kensington Palace employees – high-ranking ones – telling him that Meghan is “unhinged” and a “narcissistic sociopath.” Guess what those same KP courtiers told Low?
Things got so bad between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their royal staff that they called her a “narcissistic sociopath.” They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: “We were played.”
The fresh revelations are contained in the second extract from the London Times royal correspondent Valentine Low’s new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, in today’s Sunday Times.
Part of the problem of dealing with Meghan’s alleged bullying, according to one source, was the supposed gentility and civility of palace staff (which Meghan would likely contest too). “When someone decides not to be civil, they have no idea what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry,” a source told Low.
Meghan had a bad relationship with Edward Young, the then-queen’s private secretary, and Clive Alderton, Charles’ private secretary. “As things started to go wrong,” a source told royal biographer Robert Lacey, “Meghan came to perceive Young as the inflexible, bureaucratic figure who summed up what was [wrong] with the BP [Buckingham Palace] mentality, and the feeling was mutual. Young really came to dislike Meghan’s style.” Harry would send them “horrible emails.”
Former staff tell Low they believe Meghan manipulated and constructed the narrative herself of being rejected by royals to suit the later narrative she would tell after she and Harry had quit their roles as senior royals—including then claim she had considered suicide and been universally ignored when she sought help.
These staff, write Low, “came to be so disillusioned that they began to suspect that even her most heartfelt pleas for help were part of a deliberate strategy that had one end in sight: her departure from the royal family. They believe she wanted to be able to say ‘Look how they failed to support me.’”
Cohen particularly said it was vital that staff recorded the “duty of care” they had offered Meghan. When the duchess reported her concerns to HR, the staff were clueless as to why—HR was for staff matters, not members of the family. Meghan going to HR was seen as her “laying a trail of evidence.”
“Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness,” one former staff member told Low. “The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”
This is simply abusive. I don’t know how else to talk about it anymore. The fact that William and Charles’s staffers are still running around and saying with their whole f–king chests that Meghan is a sociopath because she asked for help, because she kept receipts, because she begged these awful people to take care of her while she was pregnant. They’re turning it around on her, like she orchestrated the smears on herself, like she *wanted* to be harassed, torn to shreds and driven to suicide. What these palace operatives have done for years is beyond grotesque, it’s criminal.
Again, as soon as the first reports of Meghan’s “bullying” came out (just days before the Oprah interview aired), Meghan’s lawyer asked the palace for further details and their records. The palace refused. Just as the palace refused to release information about their internal investigation into Meghan’s bullying. If the palace has all of this evidence, has all of these records of Meghan’s abusive behavior, all of these records of how Meghan “played” them, then why are they still whining as unnamed sources to Valentine Low and Robert Lacey?
At this point, they’re just one step away from calling Meghan a serial killer. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this level of gaslighting from a supposedly reputable organization.
They honestly sound like Scientologists smearing whistleblowers!
Yep. A cult is a cult is a cult.
The royal family is a cult and a sham.
Seriously. Do they know the definition of a sociopath? The fact that they are throwing that around because Meghan asked people that worked at the palace to…..work is grotesque. I read a thriller where the main character was described as a sociopath and Meghan isn’t that. Just keep showing your racism Valentine Low and RF.
@Ginger – I had to look it up because the term is used so freely I don’t know the clinical definition. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the #1 trait is “not knowing the difference between right and wrong.” That’s a really strong accusation. Making that claim in print is straight up slander.
It’s literally a psychiatric term with, as you say, a specific meaning. Unless the royals have actual psychiatrists and psychologists working as palace flunkies, it is grossly irresponsible for any of them to use such a term about a specific individual and just as irresponsible for a book author to repeat it. The irony, of course, is that Meghan was begging these ignoramuses for mental health help. I can’t even…
Those with a need to shout their regressive thoughts have a tendency to paint everyone who says no to them and keeps track of their toxic behavior/the harm they cause as a narcissistic sociopath. Or otherwise psychologically damaged. Especially when the people saying no or keeping track are socially acceptable targets for abuse.
The BRF sounds like arapist,telling the authorities why their victim deserved toberaped.
Seeing how Charles behaved publicly over an ink well, I think a lack of gentility and civility is a rather pervasive problem with the BRF.
@Brassy Rebel you’re right. Thank goodness Meghan wasn’t with QEII when she passed. Can you imagine the narrative? It terrifies me to think about it. These people are unhinged. They are obsessed. This is way past being triggered in a Karen-ish way by a beautiful Black lady. This is really, really scary.
It’s like the “declassification” of documents here.
Plenty of talk to sympathetic columnists or Hannity hacks, but under oath in court or at a deposition?
Crickets.
Go after them. Charles’ team or Wales’ team aren’t mourning or holding back.
Yeeeeeep. That BP bullying “investigation” desperately wanted to turn up something. Except that would have prompted receipts from H&M. Instead, these vipers keep peddling their lies to these reporter books since they know H&M won’t dignify it with a response. Such cowards.
I mean, this is racism 101 – gaslighting the person who had the negative experiences they KNOW they had while saying “well of course they saw that; they never wanted to be happy.” These people are the absolute worst.
So…alll of these people, the authors, the reporters, the palaces, the cops- literally everybody must have looked into her public life and behavior before she hooked up with Harry. And there’s never been even an implication that she behaved badly or rudely, at least from what I’ve read. So we’re just supposed to believe that a 30-something woman with a steady history of employment in a public field started dating a prince and i m m e d i a t e l y started terrorizing his family and employees? But only in private and in non-verifiable ways?
Makes perfect sense to me, I can’t see how it’d be anything else.
One of the tabloids hired a private investigator, and he admitted publicly that he couldn’t find anything negative about her. Someone who is a narcissistic psychopath would have a pattern of behavior that could be traced. This is not something that happens when you marry into the royal family. I guess Valentine Low didn’t interview any of the staff at Buckingham Palace who worked for Harry & Meghan when the offices were split.
They’re panicking. They saw the international reflection on Meghan’s treatment over the last few weeks so they have to double and triple down.
It’s pathetic.
Like the double and triple down is going to work. The public is on to the royals now. People with sense don’t like being taken for fools.
@Colby … Agreed. For 10-days the world witnessed the behavior of both the Royal Family and the Sussexes, and found the Royal Family lacking. I could just hear the universal question: If the Royal Family is treating them this badly in public, what must it have been like in private? The treatment supported Harry and Meghan’s claims after stepping down.
At first if was “No, old chap! The Royal Family treated Meghan respectfully and welcomed her with open arms. There were no aspersions cast at her. We don’t know what she’s talking about. Abuse? Never!”
Now it’s: “Well, yes, we broke her in, so to speak. Just a bit of teasing, like we did with first years at Eton you know. A bit of hazing that was all in fun. No, no that Blackamore broach was just our way of saying ‘welcome to our family!’
Glad you wrote this one. It’s horrific. The only way I could make it make sense is that they’re baiting Meghan – wanting to get this all out in the open now while they have a modicum of good feelings around them. They’d rather her release her receipts now vs a year from now. Could that be it?
I’m a big fan of hers and ive seen a lot of bad stuff from the RF/BMover the last 4 years but this was still shocking. So gross.
With all this conjecture and hearsay with no one on record, I hope MM lawyers get all the info to release. BP, CH, and KP keep poking the bear and they no longer have petty Betty to use as a shield. Harry will light them up for this.
Their source is Piers Morgan.
Seriously, did Meghan dictate all those racist articles about her herself? If so then I will concede she is an evil genius and a sociopath, but a diabolically masterful one. Otherwise, the lens needs to be turned back on the British press and the courtiers and staff. They’re the narcissists, and keep proving themselves to be so.
Clearly she was inspired by Gillian Flynn and Gone Girl, so much so she’s using that as her playbook.
(Seriously, that’s essentially what they’re saying, right?)
It has been sickening the volume and disgusting rhetoric being spouted in public now about M. I hope someone with authority will stand up and say enough is enough. The entire BRF and BM are behaving like unhinged, psychotic sociopaths. They are whipping up something dangerous and the guard rails have come off.
A copy of the Nat Inquirer article about the so called psychological report of M was on Twitter today. I had not read it previously.,they admitted they knew she was ill and suicidal, left her alone and made it worse. It was disgusting what they did, and they obviously thought it made them look gook.
TRANSLATION: We know Meghan AND Harry have receipts on EVERYTHING that went down so we are going to try and spin it that keeping a paper trail meant they were plotting to destroy the monarchy’s reputation the whole time.
These people have never been held accountable for anything in their entire lives and are now terrified they finally will be.
Truly a wild spin but they are too stupid to see it. Listen, as a black woman who has been high up in a few organizations and now works for a major corporation, I keep receipts on EVERYTHING (successes, disputes). I am always operating from the position that one day I might need to protect myself because POCs, and particularly Black women are never given the benefit of the doubt and are often undermined.
If she hadn’t been clocking everything, I would have thought her a fool. The Duchess is no fool.
Back to courtiers for a moment, this behaviour is absolutely deranged and evil. Plus, this is just a dumb strategy.
Nailed it.
This IS abusive and I’m glad we’re calling it such. Some of those quotes made me a bit sick. Meghan was faking being suicidal so that years later she could claim the palace hadn’t helped her and she had to leave?
This is grotesque.
Yes, they’ve sunk even lower by saying that she wanted to be rejected. It’s the classic “look what you made me do” narrative of abusers…
I’m not going to ever read the book from Low, but will he discuss how he knew Meghan was suicidal and asked for help and yet the staff was still briefing against her?
Do they really think her suicidal ideation was a joke? It’s not like they weren’t unaware of what Diana dealt with and let be frank kate physically is exhibiting signs of issues herself.
This.
I honestly said a prayer for Harry and Meghan this morning but moreso Meghan. I asked God to vindicate her because this is not fair.
Amen!
This line negates all the rest:
“Part of the problem of dealing with Meghan’s alleged bullying, according to one source, was the supposed gentility and civility of palace staff (which Meghan would likely contest too).”
Supposed gentility and civility? “Which Meghan would likely contest too?” Too? Who else would contest this supposed gentility? Is it the “source”?
Well, when they published all the nasty names they called Meghan, I think they proved themselves to NOT be civil or genteel.
People calling for civility are rarely civil themselves.
Well, this source is talking about before the nasty names were published. That the staff was supposedly civil and genteel and that someone other than Meghan would contest it. In other words, they weren’t civil and genteel and other people knew it.
Ah yes, gentility and civility, that’s never been code word for elitists and racists.
Seriously, I’m 90% sure the US south has routinely been referred to in such a manner.
Where does calling her degree wife or Me gain fall into the definition of civility?
What is being omitted is that it was the Palace’s objective to get Meghan to leave. They deliberately made it a hostile environment to ensure that she left Harry and the UK. I said it in another post but I believe Samantha Cohen was assigned to Harry and Meghan to spy on them for Edward Young. I also believe she was sent to make it difficult for Meghan. These “revelations” only make me have more sympathy for Meghan and what she went through. To push somebody to suicide ideation and then refuse to help her is evil. I hope Harry talks about all of this in his book.
Did Meghan create the nasty articles, her trash relatives speaking out against her, the palace leaking nasty gossip about her? Did she force the royal family not to show any support? So how can it be that she wanted to be rejected? No the palace created conditions to get Meghan to leave & are trying to act like it was her plan all along.
Very abusive, gaslighting language from the people behind “recollections may vary”. Anyway I note that this excerpt seems to just copy the language from William’s “friend” from Robert Lacey’s book. Feels like so much of royal reporting is just them copying what their colleagues have written in a tabloid or book without verification.
What’s happening here is extremely toxic. Can she sue for slander and defamation?
That would just draw more attention to the book. It’s best to ignore like the Bower book and in few weeks people will stop talking about it.
There should be laws against this sort of diagnosing of people without any sort of qualifications to do so. And, even with qualifications, a credible exam should be required (and is for diagnosis by a true professional). I am so tired of seeing mental health words thrown around by the ignorant.
Maybe you’re right, especially since many of these diagnoses are misused and weaponized by people frustrated with being called out for tradcon behavior. Women and queer people are disproportionately targeted with it. It’s gotten out of hand. It’s like The Boy Who Cried DSM 5.
“came to be so disillusioned that they began to suspect that even her most heartfelt pleas for help were part of a deliberate strategy that had one end in sight: her departure from the royal family. They believe she wanted to be able to say ‘Look how they failed to support me.’”
So one would reasonably think, if they were being set up to be viewed as unsupportive, that they would go out of their way to be super supportive, especially when it came to mental health. Instead they….proved her point with their inaction and continued briefing against her and Harry.
In any real firm employees selling stories to the media and badmouthing senior staff would have been booted out. They call themselves a firm but they are just a highly dysfunctional family with tons of staff.
Good lord this is beyond exhausting. The fact that they are more comfortable with a corrupt king and a pedophile Prince but meltdowns over Meghan is so unfathomable.
So we’re using the word “gentility” to describe how the staff was different than Meghan now? Oh that’s rich. Not sure if that came from the source or Low or the DB writer but dang if only Meghan was more gentile. They’re putting it all out there. Gross.
Well of course. As an American she’s brash and rude. As a WOC she’s uncultured and aggressive.
These dog whistles are foghorns.
I see royalists saying that Meghan and Harry are not suing these authors so everything must be true. Suing them only gives attention to these books and costs a lot of money. Harry will speak through his book and I believe one Meghan will write her own book.
I believe Meghan’s book is already in progress and will be published at least a year after Harry’s. Especially now that the Queen is gone.
@Snuffles: The Palace and the press have left Meghan with no alternative but to write her own book. They refuse to stop smearing her. And make no mistake Valentine Low has written this book on behalf of the Palace.
Revenge is a dish best served cold, in this case future books written by the Sussexes. I hope they serve it up hot and spicy.
Omid’s also got a book coming out next year, another reason everyone could be jumping on the bandwagon to get their stuff out there. Between his Yahoo columns, his GMA appearances, etc., he’s in a very different place than he was when he wrote Finding Freedom – and that book sold extremely well. The new book won’t be only about H&M, but no doubt they’ll be part of it, and the book will most likely also be successful, as the rest of these clowns are well aware.
These are the same people that turn a blind eye to the antics of Charles, Anne and Andrew.
There are plenty of sociopaths in that family, Meghan isn’t one of them.
I have to wonder if Low included any of the stories about King Charles, such as the time he threw a sink or something at someone or the time he made his butler come downstairs to put a piece of paper in the garbage for him, or any of the abuse that Andrew heaped on staff.
I see. They are now going after Meghan for having receipts, in order to invalidate her when she comes out with her receipts. It is now going to be that she wanted out all along so went to HR to fool a wider net of people that she was suicidal. How nefarious.
“’Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness,’ one former staff member told Low. ”
Oh, really?
“’The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.’”
So Meghan married Harry intending to steal him away from his family so she could paint herself as a victim of the BRF? What the hell kind of plan is that?
If Low goes to morning shows, talk shows, radio shows, etc, with this, whatever network or channel is going to be inundated with complaints. The last time someone cast doubt on her account of her suicidal ideation, it rightly resulted in officially filed complaints about how such talk would affect other people in danger.
Reading the lies poured all over Meghan is just heartbreaking. As a black woman it is super triggering and makes me so sad. Angry yes, but really sad. They would have been fine if Meghan had actually killed herself. All to cover up their racism and hate. It goes on everywhere with so many of us but to see it on this scale is sickening.
💯. Fellow Black woman here.It’s very triggering. Sometimes I can’t read about their treatment of Meghan. It literally makes me sick to my stomach.
Here’s he thing. Even if she was a crappy person to work for, and I’m not saying she was at all, it doesn’t make her a narcissistic sociopath. What is William then? With the reports of his raging and tantrums against staff, what personality disorder are they assigning him? Charles threw a fit over a pen. It seems that only Meghan gets a special label for supposedly bad behaviour. Why ever could that be? There is literally nothing that she does that isn’t misconstrued and held to a total double standard. It really is gaslighting in the grossest way. These leaked stories filled with lies, just make me feel for her more.
I think most people see right through this. The first clue is that even the versions of this story that are most sympathetic to the courtiers show them f*cking up constantly, that combined with the over the top, abusive language they use to describe her makes them uncredible. Second, there’s the fact that the only people with anything negative to say about working with Meghan are the same people with a vested interest in damaging her credibility. None of their Buckingham palace staff had anything bad to say, none of the staff who worked with her at Vogue had anything to say, the ladies from the Hubb kitchen, Smart Works etc. all had nothing negative to say. These courtiers are truly so bad at their jobs, that they can’t see that they are the ones who look like bullies. We shouldn’t be surprised though, this is the same crowd that can’t see how bad it looks to punish Andrew and Harry as if their “offenses” are equal.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is a manipulative sociopath who engineered being suicidal while in her second trimester of pregnancy to make the British Royal Family look bad. So King Charles and the PoW are saying “There is no bottom.” Got it. Soooo, when is Prince Harry going to send a press release stating he is stepping out of the line of succession because he cannot serve a king who abuses and smears his wife and children?
The line has been crossed so. many. times in the press and to Prince Harry’s face. And yet he still serves the crown? If there’s a tragic helicopter accident involving the Cambridges, Harry’s on the hook. I’m not going off topic, this is relevant. What Low has published is absolutely defamatory, and what the palace operatives are doing with King Charles and Peggington’s direction is criminal. It reflects really, really poorly on Prince Harry every day he remains in technical service to the men trying to destroy and kill his wife.
Harry’s out of the system. He doesn’t serve the Crown. His treatment by the Palace the last 2 weeks has shown us this. He’s not considered one of them anymore. So there’s no need for him declare anything
When you quit a job and move away that means you no longer are in service to your former employer. Harry can’t help that he’s still related to people he used to work with and for. And I agree with @Amy Bee that Harry should not address and shed light on this poorly sourced nonsense that will fool no one who doesn’t want to be deceived.
Nice victim blaming @QueenMeghhan’sHand
You’re just smearing against Harry now.
Harry isn’t the bad guy here, the BRF and British Media are.
What do you think would happen exactly if Harry did what you said? The smearing would just “stop”? Everything would be great? Once again the onus is placed on the Sussexes to give up something to please their abusers. Listen, they don’t use HRH, their children use the names given to family members without titles, they earn their own money, not taking a dime from the taxpayers or Charles, own their own home with a mortgage. Moved to a different continent, but that’s still not enough? I doubt if they will engage with that family again short of Charles funeral.
At this point I’m not sure it will ever stop for the RRs and the palace, I think the most H&M could do to stop it would be to write their big explosive tell-alls with all their receipts. But even then the RRs are making too much money out of hating H&M.
If Harry stepped down from the line of succession? That would mean nothing. If he gave up HRH Duke of Sussex? It would mean nothing. These people aren’t going to stop and Harry did the best thing he could by getting her and his child (now plural) the hell out of there.
I LOVE the line in TMYCS when he’s asked about any regrets and he says his only one is not getting out sooner. Like, there has been so much coverage about how harry regrets this and he’s so sad and miserable and he was just like, nah should have done this years ago.
This only proves that they use mental health and maternity struggles/early years as PR to shape their image. Couldn’t even read through the whole thing without feeling sick to my stomach. They think they’re painting Meghan as “calculating” by telling us Meghan only went out of her way to ask for help because this was her plan all long but all this shows is how dismissive they were about her mental health. Meghan doesn’t need to “leave a trail” of evidence that proves she wasn’t supported. We already have proof just by looking at how much they went out of their way to protect Andrew. We didn’t forget how Buckingham palace threatened ABC & Amy Robach with access to William and Kate if they published their story about Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. We didn’t forget how they leaked fake stories about Meghan to cover up William’s affair. We didn’t forget how the palace went into briefing overdrive and even turned their comments off when season 4 of the crown came out. We didn’t forget how they ran to protect Kate after she got backlash for their commissioned “Kate the Great” tatler piece. There’s so much evidence that shows how unsupported and unprotected Meghan was compared to other members, she doesn’t need to plant them for us to believe her. How vile!
A book is written and then printed and then a publishing schedule set for when its released. You can tell this book and other royal ones were probably written about 3-5 months ago to counter what they believe will be in Harry’s book. Its also designed to hide the fact the palaces were publicly and privately abusing and running a smear campaign against Meghan for racist reason from day 1.
Unfortunately for them the unhinged Sussex coverage DURING the Queens 10-12 days of funeral activities exposed the level of racism and danger Meghan had been in to so many people who weren’t paying attention. The Royals beefing with news organization about how funeral footage should be edited is exposing how much media control they have. The cat is out of the bag. Not only will the books not help the Palaces control the narrative but will actually make them look worse. No one will read or buy the books but the excerpts will fly around social media with the receipts that debunk them.
The palaces have lost control. Though they tried there was no denying the racist coverage Meghan experienced and that they did not defend or protect her in anyway. The only fig leaf they had left was the how much they PERPETRATED all the abuse against her. That’s now gone as well.
This latest volley from them was nauseating because it’s so patently RACIST. “Very much not a racist family”, while knowing that this is their tactic with Meghan, to not help her and to accuse her of pre-planned theatrics so she’d have an excuse to leave and say she was not helped?????? They are going to extreme crazy lengths to paint her as an evil manipulator but it makes them look more racist, scary and abusive BY THE DAY. Please, H & M – never go back. Run.
Interestingly, coercive control is a criminal offense in the UK. And the palace is hitting ALL THE ABUSIVE TACTICS. I’m really concerned for Meghan and Harry and their children. Harry was right. They really won’t stop until she’s dead. What is it going to take? Enough is enough is enough!
Why is the daily beast publishing this toxic inciting crap?
Because Tina Brown used to head it up
I love how a whole family who makes others bow and curtsey to them and be called your royal highness is not considered narcissistic but it’s the married in woman who asks staff to do their job that gets called that.
Let’s run with this madness for a sec. So they knew they were being played by a vicious, narcissistic sociopath who was terrorizing the monarchy and they did nothing? They were aware that this Jason Vorhees sibling was setting them up and they didn’t bother to create a solid paper trail in their defense? Wouldn’t now be a fantastic time to reveal at least ONE of these horrific acts in detail? I mean, after all, Meghan is a dangerous lunatic and they are completely innocent bystanders that did nothing wrong.
This weekend in particular I felt like the gloves REALLY came off. The Queen is gone and buried so let’s let ‘er rip. Headline after headline. My God.
Yep. What happened of course is how welcomed H&M were by most of the British public during the funeral. Their grace has been missed. They had such poise. And that general shift in mood has put the wind up Charles, William and Kate. The fears re Harry’s book must be hitting an all time high for that family. Perfect timing for getting a blow in first with multiple bullying accusations.
Wow! The slander land lies against Meghan are terribly horrible, incredible and shameful. She must be made of steel to withstand and overcome all these lies. Fight Meghan !
We’re all supposed to believe that a woman who have stellar reputation with in her career from coworker to staff to Pa on set talk about how great she is how kind she is and professionally. But the moment she married Harry she turn into a rage fuel bully the staff that supposed to work with her are leaking unflattering names about her . Being disrespectful toward her helping the British media drive her toward suicide thoughts. We’re all supposed to believe that Meghan is the bully but a staffers who worked for Meghan called up the media to leak unflattering stories about her make funny of her but but Meghan is the bully not a Victim of the palace the royal family the British media in a attempt to destroy her .
These people are monsters. Plan and simple. The nerve to suggest Meghan lied about her mental health troubles to set the Firm up. Ugh. I wish Harry would rewrite that damn book and expose all of these racists. He owes these people nothing. They want to hound Meghan into the grave.
And yet,even though they claimed to have done everything to make her feel welcome and accepted, not once did anyone in that family or firm, ask the media to stop. Stop the smear, stop the abuse, stop the racism, stop the gaslighting, stop just f-ing stop all of it.
They don’t see her as human, they see her as some kind of insect that they can crush anytime they want . To be so dismissive of a pregnant woman and the suffering she was going through, it takes a special kind of hell to hold these people. Everyone in that palace got protection except for the black one. Kate and her wiglets and Botox, William and his unhinged rage,Charles and Camilla and their affairs. Sophie and her tapes. Yet there was not one member of that vile family that could stand up and say please lay off the pregnant woman in her most vulnerable time,
This makes me so sad, so hurting for Meghan and Harry .
I don’t see how harry and Meghan can’t be in intense therapy sessions after the hell tht has been put on them these last few weeks. Harry words continue to ring true, they won’t stop until she is dead.