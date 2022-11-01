Tom Bower: Prince Harry ‘will keep his princely title, it’s Meghan I’m after’

One of the big, dumb Salt Island tabloid stories this weekend was an exclusive in the Sun, wherein Tom Bower claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be or should be stripped of their Sussex titles because something something Harry’s memoir. Bower doesn’t know what’s in Spare, Bower hasn’t read it nor is he a mind-reader. He’s just a decrepit, nasty old man screaming at clouds. Somehow, that exclusive was enough to get him booked on Good Morning Britain on Monday, where he said some predictably deranged sh-t about how Meghan and Harry need to have their titles removed because their titles are the only things Americans care about. Which isn’t true. Bower also said some crazy sh-t about how Meghan is basically the ghost-writer for Spare, which also makes no sense.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Bower was asked if Harry and Meghan should keep their titles – replying: “He’ll [Harry] keep his princely title, it’s Meghan I’m after. His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”
Presenter Ed Balls countered that the book is by Prince Harry and not his wife, to which Bower asked “Do you think he’s read it?”
Bower continued: “Meghan has actually read every word. Meghan is highly intelligent, very sophisticated.”
He continued to slam the Duchess, claiming that Prince William, King Charles and Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer “saw through” her. He claimed the core of the Royal Family saw that “she was adventurous, [she] came here to make fame and fortune and go back to America, [she] is exploiting the royal title.”
“It’s Meghan I’m after” sums it up. As many have pointed out, these disgusting old men have been “after” Meghan from the start. She’s “adventurous” (there’s another label for Archetypes), she’s a golddigger, she’s too sexy, she’s too American, she’s too smart! When every single thing Harry has done and said for more than three years is all about the decisions he’s making, the work he’s doing, the fights he’s waging. Meghan is sitting in Montecito, raising her children and doing a podcast. Bridge trolls like Bower are desperate to engage her in any way.
Now Meghan’s being accused of writing Harry’s memoir? Man, where does she find the time?
I’m surprised they’re not screeching she’s a secret consultant for The Crown
They’re saying Harry is. Ridiculous.
I’m sure they are saving that for a rainy day.
This guy is as crazy as MAGAfolks.
A deranged idea – but if she did write Harry’s book, at least she’s had the advantage of actually knowing him and talking to him directly, unlike Bower and the rest of the “experts.”
The continued infantilizing of Harry is getting old. In order to drive the narrative that Meghan is a shrew they turn Harry into a helpless baby, buffeted by Meghan’s whims. The plan was always to get rid of her so they could have Harry “back”. But the plan ignores the fact that there are interviews of Harry years before he met Meghan in which his unhappiness and restlessness within the family are obvious. They can never get him back because they never actually had him in the first place.
They can ignore Harry’s previous unhappiness in the RF because there’s a generational history of royals being unhappy and restless. Royals are supposed to live with it. The difference in the equation here is Meghan.
Right on, brassy rebel! Whenever he had to do an interview, he would also make his disdain for the British press clear (even though he probably was told not to criticize them). But sure, everything changed once Meghan came into the picture. Keep telling yourselves that, guys.
But they’ve been doing this since they were both at Eton. Smart William, dumbo Harry. Part of the embiggening campaign. Always the rumors that someone else had written Harry’s exams.
I’m wondering if Spare will talk about Harry’s dyslexia, which was only diagnosed when he was an adult. Why didn’t his schools catch it? Why did they just let “dumb Harry” happen and cover up for his poor academic performance, instead of giving him the tutoring and help he needed?
Harry is his own man and somehow the family cannot abide that. I look at every move KCIII makes through the lens of motherhood and my heart aches for Harry. It absolutely aches for him. I know I sound like a broken record (because I have commented on this in previous posts), but Charles wanted a slimmed down monarchy. And there’s Harry–a completely independent man, working and supporting charities HE FOUNDED, paying his own way. What is the problem here? Isn’t self-sufficiency what every parent wants for their children? What galls me is that Charles could direct a positive narrative about Harry and Meghan, but he generally chooses not to. Yes, he has mentioned his pride about W & H and their support of the environment and he gave Meghan and Harry his best wishes in his initial speech, but he and the palace do nothing to counter-act toxic narrative that the British tabloids spew on the daily. If you have the power and the platform to support your children, you must use it.
Adventurous, smart, sexy. What you’re saying is, Kate is none of these things so she’s good to go. Why don’t people think before they speak?
That’s not what he’s saying at all.
Catherine is not stupid by any definition. Check out her A-levels results.
“By any definition” is doing a lot of heavy lifting. She may have had a mix of A’s and B’s for A-levels but she has no intellectual curiosity or drive whatsoever and no emotional intelligence or empathy either.
She can barely string a sentence together but okay…
Excuse my ignorance but is it common in England to equate a 40 year olds high-school results with their intelligence? Or is this just a Kate thing?
Have her results ever been verified? Or is this like Melania’s architecture degree and 5 language fluency?
@SAS right? That’s like saying I’m not stupid, I got a high score on my SATs. No one cares at 40 what you did in HS.
I actually don’t think Kate is stupid, I think she lacks intellectual curiosity and is incredibly lazy.
You mean her plan on how to get a man in 10 years – genius!
I agree with Alexis. These idiots are building up the hate to a level where Meghan will not be safe without very careful security. It’s sick and disgusting.
It truly is terrifying.. it needs to stop, absolutely no one should have to endure this. It is time for major politicians to speak out on this and change the laws, hold these people criminally accountable for there comments that will incite violence. Look what happened to the Pelosi family, and she is one of the most powerful political women in the United (Divided) States.
It was always Meghan they were after…and no matter what these evil people do she WON’T engage. She DOESN’T “see” them and she WILL NOT bend for them and it makes them crazy. You keep doing you Meghan…I am here to cheer you on and cackle at these pathetic old racists.
Why does he think what he says has any impact whatsoever on their titles? This dried up piece of snot needs to realize how pathetic he is.
Bower is beyond sick. And he wouldn’t dare repeat what he said on most US television programs. His book must have really bombed so he needs a lawsuit to gin up interest.
Bower will find a willing audience in Fox News and the other MAGAT platforms.
His book didn’t sell well in the US so I doubt even those outlets would waste time having him on.
I’m not shocked by this; he’s been on a tear about her for a while. I don’t understand why they think people only pay attention to them because of their titles it’s not based in reality. No one says, oh Harry and Meghan and then have to clarify, you know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over here. This is a wet dream that they have that if the titles are removed, they interest the garner will go away. It won’t. This is their problem they are so blinded by their envy and racism that they can’t understand how people can genuinely be interested in them and not be as interested in the Wales and C&C. I’m glad that actual historian’s ( not “experts”) are like you are full of crap though.
Love when people infantilize men. Like, they’re such innocent little creatures, its their mean mommy wives that make them do bad things. GRRRR
👍 See my comment above 👆.
As I’ve said before, these people (British press, courtiers, other BRF members) think Harry has no thoughts or feelings of his own. I guess he should be in a corner, drooling and wrapped in a strait jacket according to them. They don’t want to believe that Harry is actually the one who wanted to leave. (Even though he said it a number of times before he even met Meghan.)
This meme sums him up
https://media.tenor.com/jYZmxGqvQKsAAAAM/old-man-yells-at-cloud-yelling.gif
JUST like Piers Morgan, Bower is **desperate** and **begging** Meghan and Harry to respond and engage — he’d be aroused and delighted if he was sued. I have no cookies/biscuits for the GMB hosts who attempted to reason with this deranged old fart; they invited him on and fed him his line. Giving a platform to these cretins is enabling because they spout the most unhinged nonsense on purpose, and as we’ve seen with Depape, weak minded people (of which there is a shocking number) eat it up and then act on their delusions. If I were the Sussexes, I wouldn’t set FOOT in Britain. Especially not with my precious babies.
“It’s Meghan I’m after”
Has anyone reported this man to the police? This isn’t the first open threat he’s made against Meghan. This is not healthy.
Thank you! I came here to say the same. The fact that no one called him on it is equally disturbing!
This is why I can’t countenance British media. It is completely unconscionable that a statement like that can go without response on a national news program. He’s inciting violence against a private citizen who lives in another country. How on earth is that okay? Why hasn’t he been condemned? WHY IS THIS MAN ON TV???
There were some on-line who said they were reporting to Of Com. Many were also calling out PW and KC. These morons are basically threatening members of the RF and nothing from either calling them out on this. Makes you wonder what all they have on W and C.
The misogyny is off the charts and very aggressive.
Blaming Meghan for everything Harry has done including his own memoir is extremely disturbing.
We know Scotland Yard will do absolutely nothing about this, I saw several posts where people claimed to report this and others to American alphabet law enforcement agencies. I hope the Sussex security is monitoring it and doing the same, just getting lawyers to send letters has not worked and civil lawsuits over criminal actions take far to long but something has to stop this.
Well, he certainly ended up with the face and teeth he deserved.
These people believe that if Meghan is out of the picture that Harry will come crawling back to the UK. The press’ obsession with Harry is something else. It will be interesting to see if he talks about that in his book.
Now that Harry’s seen his family for who they really are, has had a taste of freedom and has finally been able to stretch himself, he will never return, no matter what. He knows how to create a life for himself outside the bubble now. He knows what’s possible.
I will never get over just how insulting these people are towards Harry. He’s always too weak to resist Meghan’s manipulations, he’s always too dumb to form an original thought and write a memoir, he’s always such a deadbeat that he’ll surely abandon his wife and babies to return to the UK…and be called weak, stupid, and feckless?
It infuriates me and breaks my heart that Harry has likely lived with this sort of talk, to one degree or another, for most of his life. Did he ever have anyone who was truly on his side after he lost his mother? I know he loved QEII, but even her silence was often deafening.
I don’t think QE2 was particularly good to him, she was just the least bad. When someone is in an environment with that level of dysfunction, abuse and neglect, the least bad seems ‘good’. Especially when the victim has no knowledge that there are alternative ways of living.
He sounds scary. Very dangerous. His racism is so insidious.
This dried up old corn cob needs to shut up. They are hoping Meghan will get fed up and file for divorce and that Harry will come back. I don’t know anything about immigration law but if they were to divorce would he have to leave the US if he is on some type of spousal visa/permit? Or can he get permanent resident status on his own? I wonder if that is the angle they are playing. I know a rich white man like Harry doesn’t have to worry about being booted out of the country like someone poor and a POC does but I keep wondering what their strategy is. Why would they think that Harry would go back to the UK knowing his mafia family and the press destroyed his marriage? (If that were to happen, of course)
He could be sponsored through BetterUp since he is an employee and there are exceptions for employers so as long as he is involved with producing for Netflix and employing US citizens he would be allowed a visa. Those two reasons are likely more compelling than being married to a citizen anyway.
I don’t know about immigration law either but I’m pretty sure if he wanted to stay in the States, BetterUp would sponsor him.
For his own sake, while I don’t see a divorce coming (at least no time soon) I hope he isn’t being dumb and banking on his rich white man status. I know Harry isn’t a criminal but I’m thinking of that idiot Jersey Housewife husband, Joe Guidice.
He’s still intentionally disrespecting Oprah by mispronouncing her name? This coward really hard Black women. The world will be safer pics he kicks the bucket.
It’s the “I’m after” that I take issue with because who are you? What are you king of to be “after” anyone’s title?
The fact that the royal family is cool with playing ball with this level of racist psychopaths says enough.
“It’s Meghan I’m after” is so disturbing.
Agree, Becks1. It’s chilling.
Who else but a monster says something like that?
So very disturbing. His book is full of inaccuracies and yet he’s still booked on GMB. It’s gross.
Especially when seeing it in the video, the hate coming from this man is absolutely terrifying.
Even if KC3 stripped Harry and Meghan of their duchy. Harry is still an English prince by birthright. Harry descends from kings and queens going back thousands of years to the early middle ages and neither man nor thing can take that away from him. He is our prince now with two children born on American soil. Salty Island and its royal family be damned.
Edward VIII wrote a memoir after he abdicated. He wasn’t stripped of his title of Duke of Windsor for writing a book. Plus he openly spent time with Hitler and had to be shuttled off to the Bahamas where he could do the least amount of damage to the war effort.
Short memoires these leaches have.
This is the literal definition of stochastic terrorism. And it has an impact on all Black women. It’s terrifying.
It really is terrifying, Eowyn.
Even if Meghan and Harry were to divorce or if heaven forbid, Meghan were to pass away all of a sudden, I don’t think Harry would go back to the UK, at least as long as his kids are young. He has a lot of friends in the US now and he’s seen how much more freedom they have growing up in CA than in the palace institution. That’s the only thing that would truly get the the royal tabloid media to shut up, Meghan being out of the picture and Harry refusing to still come back.
And once Harry and Meghan’s kids are adult and they learn about all the upheaval and criticism their parents faced when they were young, they will probably unshockingly say their parents made the right choice and they’re happy they got to grow up in the US.
They’re all proving Harry’s point. He was always “the spare” and as soon as he was replaced with William’s children he was seen as having less value.
A horribly cruel, barbaric system that should be ended. There are no valued individuals in the BRF, only movable, replaceable pawns. No way to live a life, especially on display for the world.
End the monarchy.
These people have a very limited vocabulary. Its always this “trashing” and “lies, lies, lies” bit. They sound like a broken record.
Wow, look at Tom Bower act like a creepy stalker on TV. Seriously, he just said he was going after Meghan. The Sussexes need to up their security.
The panic. The fear. The aggression just hides it. I have to say, I feel terrible for every bright, educated, ambitious woman who has to deal with this (so … all of them) but … you gotta revel in the panic these old white dudes exhibit. It’s everywhere. It is dangerous, no doubt but it’s also a sign that – in this case – Meghan is doing something right. Because the less she cares and the happier she seems, the louder they screech. They can see that times are changing and while the backlash to movements like metoo and BLM is awful, it is only the beginning. They all know.
Since the media never discusses the actual realities, here I go again.
Charles has no authority to remove the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Harry and Meghan. Once a noble title is given only Parliament can take it away.
Charles could issue Letters Patent that removed the HRH and Prince and Princess portion of their titles. Not that declaring Harry is no longer a prince will stop people from viewing the Kings son as a prince.
It’s a wonder that dumb, mindless Harry got through 10 years in the Army, especially piloting sophisticated helicopters, without Meghan. Wonder how he earned the respect of so many fellow veterans, given that he’s so hapless (snark).
Meghan is brilliant. That’s why old white guys like Bowers fear her. It’s also why Harry, who’s much more secure in his masculinity, had the wisdom and confidence to fall in love with her.