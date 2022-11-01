“Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is already making all kinds of history” links

Taylor Swift’s Midnights has already sold over 1.5 million copies, plus songs from Midnighs have taken the top ten spots on the Billboard chart. [Dlisted]

Rest in peace, Takeoff (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball). He was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. Incredibly tragic. [JustJared]

Madonna did poppers live on TikTok. [OMG Blog]

Lainey’s take on Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen. [LaineyGossip]

Do we love or hate this Schiaparelli jacket? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Are we watching Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities? [Pajiba]

Will eating sour candy improve your workouts?! [Buzzfeed]

A Sister Wives family gets a new wife? [Starcasm]

Australia doesn’t know what to do with its camels. [Towleroad]

Wait, does the NCAA allow athletes to make money off social media? [Egotastic]

Review of Armageddon Time – I still want to see this. [Gawker]

The Taylor Swift Billboard Top 10. pic.twitter.com/MJiXGwrp5V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022