“Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is already making all kinds of history” links

Taylor Swift’s Midnights has already sold over 1.5 million copies, plus songs from Midnighs have taken the top ten spots on the Billboard chart. [Dlisted]
Rest in peace, Takeoff (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball). He was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. Incredibly tragic. [JustJared]
Madonna did poppers live on TikTok. [OMG Blog]
Lainey’s take on Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen. [LaineyGossip]
Do we love or hate this Schiaparelli jacket? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Are we watching Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities? [Pajiba]
Will eating sour candy improve your workouts?! [Buzzfeed]
A Sister Wives family gets a new wife? [Starcasm]
Australia doesn’t know what to do with its camels. [Towleroad]
Wait, does the NCAA allow athletes to make money off social media? [Egotastic]
Review of Armageddon Time – I still want to see this. [Gawker]
The Taylor Swift Billboard Top 10. pic.twitter.com/MJiXGwrp5V
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022
Takeoff being shot and killed really struck me. It’s really sad. So young and talented. RIP.
Just saw Takeoff’s video pop up on my tw timeline. Awful, just awful. Poor guy. His poor loved ones.
Takeoff 💕
I’m not a Migos fan but I know how much they meant to the rap scene. 28 is too young to die. And it’s not just Take Off, there are so many young rappers getting killed over random, petty stuff. It’s a disturbing pattern.
It’s a disturbing lifestyle. RIP T
I love Taylor’s music, can’t fight it, ngl. I’m gonna listen 🎧 to the songs soon, haven’t yet. I’m hearing the ‘it’s me, I, I’m the problem’ bits on the news and am gonna be listening to that tune first.
I love when women take their industries by storm!! I’m amazed and proud that she’s made this accomplishment w the top tens rn. I hope it is a trend for ALL women musicians. Crack that ceiling 💕 🎶 🖖
That is a really great one to start with, one of my favorites for sure!
* all kinds of herstory 🤞
Bigger Than The Whole Sky brought me to tears, and I’ve never experienced a pregnancy loss. The devastation pours out of her. It’s image-rich and poetic.
That is so sad about the camels. I would like to learn more about feasible options.
If we can’t use them or abuse them in some way, then they must be killed. It is so sad.
Australia has an incredibly fragile ecosystem that has suffered immensely with human interference and animal introduction since white colonisation. I’d much rather see our endangered wildlife looked after and around for the future than worry too much about the camels, to be blunt.
It’s the same argument that comes up with our feral cats. Sorry but the native wildlife should always be first priority.
It’s more humane to put them down than to let them continue to overpopulate and become a menace to themselves and the native wildlife. The thought of camels ending up factory animals for milk and cheese like cows is just awful.
The Schiaparelli jacket is awesome.
Haha, I like some of the details, but I’m afraid it’s not my style. I preferred Cate Blanchett’s flowery bosom from the same collection much more.
I follow a Swiftie on Twitter and seeing young women worrying over not being able to afford all the varient versions of Midnights is leaving a bad taste in my mouth. Billboard really needs to crack down on this and only count one version of an album towards making the top of the charts.
I don’t mind her, I like some tracks; but I don’t get it. This album is bland AF. Elevated elevator music. I can’t get through more than 2-3 songs at a time, they’re so boring. Her PR and marketing games are winning this for her.
I wish I saw what other people do in taylor swift. I just don’t get her crazy popularity
I agree. I’m not doggin her or anything but her music just does nothing for me.
Yes, the NCAA started to allow athletes to make money off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL), starting the 2021-2022 school year. Athletes can profit from the marketing their school creates using their photos, but they can also take their own corporate sponsorships. I follow gymnastics, where tons of female athletes have had to choose between “going pro” or choosing college through their peak performance years.
It’s no accident that for the first time EVER, the current women’s national team for gymnastics has multiple NCAA athletes. Three are even competing in the world championships right now.
WTF that is barely recognizable as Madonna…I’m shook
she has ruined any semblance of her former self. and not just her face. she got butt-implants of some sort and it looks terrible. like she has a full diaper all the time.
and here I thought Madonna, of all people, would age as if she were proud to be aging…she’s a badass and has been such a strong female presence in the industry…and now it’s just so sad to see what she’s become.
Madonna just keeps sinking lower and lower, it’s so sad and pathetic to see.
I though Madonna was not a drug user at all? Too health and fitness obsessed. I guess there is no line she won’t cross in her quest for attention and relevance.