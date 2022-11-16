Prince William is ‘keen to make his way’ into his new role as Prince of Wales

Yesterday, Prince William made a surprise appearance at England’s football club, where he passed out team jerseys ahead of the FIFA World Cup. There was a conversation on Welsh Twitter about how inappropriate it was for William, with his new “Prince of Wales” title, to show such support for the English team and not the Welsh team (the Welsh team is playing in the World Cup too). It kicked off another conversation about how little William and Kate do, in general, and how they’ve never done anything for Wales in particular. William knows precious little about the Welsh language, and a lot of Welsh people simply want to do away with the PoW titles entirely. Well, the Other Brother made a visit to Cardiff today. This 40-year-old man is basically on a listening-and-learning tour for a role which he’s known about all of his life.
Prince William is in learning mode! The new Prince of Wales spent Wednesday morning in the Welsh capital Cardiff on Wednesday as he immerses himself further in the issues and concerns of the people.
William, 40, who was given his senior title in the royal family a day after his father Charles became King, had a series of meetings at the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd. The day was part of his ongoing desire to hear more about the concerns that affect the people of Wales. He wants to “deepen his understanding of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people,” his office at Kensington Palace says.
He was shown around the Senedd by the presiding officer, or speaker, Elin Jones, and then introduced to leading members of the main political parties in Wales. During the meetings he reiterated that he has no plans for any formal investiture ceremony – as was made known soon after he took on the role.
Those close to him say William is very much aware that he is at the beginning of many years of association with the members of the Senedd, the center of Wales’s political system. And during the conversations with political leaders on Wednesday, that were kept private from the media, he expressed his desire to continue to work “on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales” over the long term.
He and wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, are keen to make their own way in their new roles and carry out duties that are both relevant and “authentic to them,” the source adds, and what people in a modern Wales of 2022 would expect from them. But they are taking their time to carve that path PEOPLE understands as they reflect on all the areas of their new roles including how they can support Welsh language and culture.
Prince William then had a meeting with members of the Welsh Youth Parliament, “offering an opportunity to get to the heart of issues of greatest importance to the younger generation,” as his office put it.
This is incredibly asinine and I imagine we’ll soon get similar briefings to the friendliest British outlets too, maybe the Telegraph will tease out the briefing into a series of stories about William’s commitment to eventually be keen about Wales. William and Kate “are keen to make their own way in their new roles and carry out duties that are both relevant and ‘authentic to them’” = William and Kate have no idea what they’re doing or what they will do because they’re two of the most inauthentic people in the world. “Authentic to them” – what is authentic to them, really? Buttons and gurning?
Omg-if we had a dollar for every time these two were “keen to make their own way” and then proceed to do the absolute bare minimum at best, and nothing at worst, we would be millionaires!
And the whole business of being in “learning mode”…shouldn’t he have been doing that right along? Knowing that he would eventually be the Prince of Wales, one would think that he would have been learning Welsh from an early age. What a bunch of lazy do nothings!!
Charles could have done engagements with William in Wales over the years. He could have sent him to a Welsh language school during the summer. William could have been using Duo Lingo learn the language when he was actually living there!
They knew the Queen was failing years ahead of time. They act like it was a hit and run and they only just now have started to think about their roles.
I hope someone asks him, in a “joking”-but-not-really way, wtf he’s been doing for the past 40 years that all of a sudden he has to “learn” all of this now, on the fly
His expressions are always so weird. I can’t even clock them like with Kate’s hyena grins. He’s just off somehow.
This. I have nothing to add, but I’m just glad somebody else sees it too.
I think its a combination of arrogance/entitlement (he can’t believe he has to do these kinds of things), boredom (he’s bored out of his mind at these events), and then trying to cover that up by faking interest.
“William and Kate will soon get it all together and start doing big, important stuff in their new roles!” When pigs fly.
I saw this headline and laughed because Wales isn’t to happy about it and has a petition to end the title that has almost reached its goal of 50,000 signatures from subjects there. Good luck to him learning his keen role that he has had 40 years to prepare for and never bothered to because he thought god anointed him🙄 from birth and no work or effort was required.
Where was Kate? I mean back in n the day, KC showed up in Wales with Diana after he was married. Somehow middle aged PW showing up alone the day after making a major gaff for a listening and learning tour doesn’t quite cut it.
This man is nothing more than a Tory tool. Expect little from him and his supporters will be fine. He is beyond redemption and does not even care.
What did Charles do as Prince of Wales? I ask because I really don’t know.
He made a cheeky supportive speech and farmed a bit.
Nobody from this family (Diana included) nor previous English royal dinasties did anything for Wales.
The title should be gone.
Pretty sure William doesn’t want an investiture ceremony because he was told the Welsh will boo him out of Wales.
Are the rumors true that Duchess Meghan has Michelle Obama as a surprise guest on Archetypes this week?
She wasn’t on this week’s episode but maybe next week (it’s the last week)
William and Kate 40 years old and still people in the royal media are still treating them with kid gloves. William knew what his roles was to be he just didn’t care because he thought Harry would always be around to pick up the slack of his and Kate laziness . He Thought him being Diana son and having Harry around would protect him for criticism and work . He spend the past three years along with kate on campaign of getting rid of Meghan that the most work they two have ever done will probably ever do again in their lifetime they will spend another decades talking about how keen they are to learn and the media will report that will spin that as how good this is .
One of their sycophantic pirate-with-a-press-pass (I believe it was camillaPtomainePoisonIsALiar) actually said that in working together on the smear campaign to get rid of H&M, it drew Bulliam and his assistant closer together than theyve ever been.
I kid you not.
If he was thinking and learning and reflecting about the Welsh all along since September 9, wouldn’t something have sunk in already, and he, or someone on his staff, would have known not to go full out supporting England in the upcoming World Cup, particularly because they will be playing against Wales? The backlash was strong yesterday with #notmyprince trending because of it. I wonder how quickly this PR visit to Wales was arranged to try and make up for his mistake, which should never have happened in the first place. He is not smart, and definitely not smart enough to see that his staff is equally not smart.
My thoughts exactly. This trip was hastily put together for PR purposes. He is so useless at everything except revenge and cheating
I wish someone would push back to his face. Like, him sitting and saying we want this to be authentic to us (me) and one of the political folks just asked how? What is your plan to do that?
The first to do that, especially if there’s a camera around, will be a hero.
But, did he meet with the Welsh football club?
I’m heartily sick of hearing about how these two useless numpties are listening, learning, keen TO DO THEIR JOBS. And spare me with the bullshit about their authenticity.
Nope – he has yet to meet the international Welsh team who coincidentally are playing England later in the month as they are both in the same group. To say Welsh twitter is unhappy is an understatement, they are fuming.
He won’t give up his involvement with the English FA, it’s one of the few patronages that he makes a consistent effort with.
I for one am expecting him to make a trip to Qatar for the tournament – heck if David Beckham is happy to take their millions to be an ambassador for the tournament (given his ‘support’ for gay footballers) then am sure Peggy can be persuaded as well.
This is so weak. William has always known he would become Prince of Wales but only now is he *keen* to learn more about it?!
Why wasn’t Kate in Cardiff as well? William is as much a lightweight as his wife and his comments about supporting England and Wales in the World Cup was weak.
After the Remembrance Day pictures I’m gonna guess she’s having a double dose of botox and every type of skin care treatment under the sun before she goes to “Overseas”! It’s one thing being caught out over here in the UK but, for those kind of pictures to go out on the global stage would make a lot more people question the “natural” beauty narrative.
So how much time does he need to prepare is ten years enough.
What do the people of Wales expect from us? If it’s not relevant to us then we’ll be keen to take our time .
KC shoukd never have given William this title. It was against the Welsh wishes, he has shown absolutely no respect for the Welsh. . It was a calculated , sneaky, backwards decision, a egotistical mistake that unfortunately William will regret. Headline on the DM.today !!!!
I begin to think Chuck 3.0 gave him the title thinking it might push the Keens into doing more but its backfired big time on all of them – they have shown their asses again and have now said several times that they are not interested in Wales and the Welsh.
In terms of PR its a win for Chuck as he comparisons are being made between father and son – Chuck wasn’t a popular PoW either but he at least spent time with Wales, could speak some Welsh and made an effort.
I think Charles dumped the title on Will so quickly precisely because he knew there would be pushback and that the new Wails would deal with that poorly. Charles’ focus has been entirely on how he and his wife would be received as the new monarch and consort, and just like Will cuts down Harry to try to make himself look better, Charles decided to throw Will under the bus to make himself look more popular by comparison. And it’s working – nearly all of the coverage concedes that Charles “wasn’t perfect, but was a good PoW.” This whole mess falls on Will who we know will just make it worse.
@Sunday, I totally agree with you. And it was actually quite shrewd of Charles, imo. At first I couldn’t believe he gave them the titles so quickly, but now I’m glad he did for all of the reasons you mentioned. William ALREADY looks so pathetic in comparison.
We’ll be hearing this until Charles dies then he’ll be keen to be King.
He had to be willfully ignorant to not learn the Welsh language. Courtiers and his father and grandmother must have told him over and over to learn Welsh.
I was surprised that Charles immediately made William the Prince of Wales. I surmise a couple of reasons- he is keen to get rid of the shadow of Diana as Princess of Wales during his reign, and it was a pre-emptive strike against the objection to continuing the title from the Welsh people. I think that the former would be the paramount reason, considering his petty and vindictive Charles is.
Tams, I think he was also sick of William’s PR so decided to call his bluff. He gave him this big promotion which only confirms William is unprepared, incompetent and stupid.
This performance is really shameful of William.
Also, he’s so very unattractive
Is everyone in Wales named Jones? Kidding, I’m kidding.
“authentic to them” is being lazy. They’re just continually telegraphing that they are lazy and not even being made PoW is going to make them stop being lazy.
The audacity of announcing their laziness like this is really astounding. It’s not like this is a surprise. They could have easily been learning to speak welsh and taking on welsh patronages for the last decade. They just don’t care.
“authentic to them” just means that they wont do much, because lazyness have always been what was truly authentic to them. And also it means “dont compare us to what was done in the past” we’re not going to even try to pursue whatever was done well.
Loved Michael Sheen calling him out for his tone deafness and insensitivity over lack of support for Welsh side when he is meant to be PoW! This is one clueless 40 year old who is following up his flop Colonial tour by upsetting the Welsh, no wonder he wants to have a big trip to NY to win you over!
What an omishambles !
NY doesn’t want him, either. If people see a crowd or an entourage of cars that look like someone “important” is arriving somewhere, some New Yorkers might peer over out of curiosity, but no one is going to be lining up to wait for him, cheering and waving Union Jacks or whatever. If anything, I hope he gets mildly heckled
You’ll notice the article says they’re taking their time with this…we’ll be hearing this 20 years from now, too. Also, OF COURSE he’s not having a formal investiture ceremony…he’d have to learn Welsh for his speech, the way KC did. 🤣🤣🤣
“But they are taking their time to carve that path PEOPLE understands as they reflect on all the areas of their new roles including how they can support Welsh language and culture.”
They could support the Welsh language by learning it for starters.
And “taking their time to carve that path” just made me LOL. Of course they are.
All I picked up from this article was the phrase “taking their time”. Well no shit! William and Kate been taking their sweet time doing absolutely nothing for over a decade now.
When they’re “keen” to do something, I know that’s code for “we’ll pretend to do this for ten years and then announce that we’re beyond it and are now ‘keen’ to ‘do’ something else.” He’s just keen to take the money, which I fully believe he will do with a quickness.
There is zero excuse to need additional time to learn how to do a job he has known he would inherent for 40 years. He should have learned welsh in college. And international relations and sociology. He should have been training over the last 20 years he has been doing nothing. And duchess Doolittle should have learned welsh in that decade she was waiting for a ring to proof she was serious. It should have been a requirement. The focal family is doomed with these two.