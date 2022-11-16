Brad Pitt, 58, was seen grabbing on Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley’s 29-year-old ex

Since I never watched The Vampire Diaries, I never really followed the actors involved with that series. I’m sure Paul Wesley is a big deal to many people, but this is truly the first time that I’m hearing about his wife. Or ex-wife. Or estranged wife? Paul was married to Ines de Ramon, a jewelry designer, from 2019 to this year. They separated in September, with their rep telling media outlets that they had actually been living apart for several months. I don’t think they’re actually divorced, but the separation is very real. Well, it looks like Ines de Ramon is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend. She’s 29, he’s 58.
It looks like Brad Pitt has a new woman in his life, as exclusive DailyMail.com photos show him cozying up to actor Paul Wesley’s ex wife.
The actor was spotted Sunday night arriving at a Bono concert in LA and appeared smitten with Ines de Ramon, 29. Brad, 58, could be seen holding her arms and pulling her close as the two chatted outside the Orpheum Theatre with A-list pals, Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo.
Bachelor Brad, dressed casually in jeans, a gray cardigan and tan hat, has been romantically linked to several women since his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie. But is not usually given to public displays of affection.
And jewelry professional Ines, who wore black leather pants and a cropped white t-shirt paired with a bright yellow Hermès bag, is newly single as well, after announcing her split from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in September of this year.
Not only do Brad and Ines appear to be an item, but sources tell DailyMail.com that she is a member of his team.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is Pitt’s PR rebound after trying to make something happen with Emily Ratajkowski. It’s pretty convenient that in the same week we hear about Emily and Pete Davidson, suddenly Brad is grabbing on some 29-year-old woman. Now, Ines is lovely. She’s really beautiful, and I suspect that she has options. Better options than this. What’s the over/under on how long it takes her to run screaming from Pitt?
I had no idea the Paul and Inez had even split up! Didn’t they just get married like yesterday!? Two divorce’s by 40, I wondered why Paul can’t keep a wife?
He has a new gf already who is much younger and looks a lot like his previous partners…
Okay, I don’t have the bandwidth to figure this all out today…. but I thought Paul Wesley divorced his first wife for someone on Vampire Diaries and they got married? But I googled Inez, and she is not an actor and was not on Vampire Diaries? What happened to the co-star? I thought they got married too?? (I have a lot of affection for Vampire Diaries lol)
He dated Phoebe Tonkin after his first divorce. She played a werewolf in season 3 or 4 I think?
he was married to Torrey DeVito who played Meredith Fell on VP. I didn’t know he dated Tonkin.
I liked how Wesley pushed back on Matt Davis (who was team Trump/Pence) during the VP debate between Pence & Harris. Davis did not take gentle disagreement well at all and acted super douchey (he had to delete a bunch of tweets)
Here we are in 2023 Pitt is one yr away from 60. He was married to one of the most popular tv actresses and messed that up. Then had a whole family with one of the most beautiful and famous women in earth and messed that up. He is facing child abuse and domestic violence accusations. He is being sued for bad business and financial abuse. He has/ had drug and alcohol problems. He is a coddle ed manchild by HW exec and media. Now his PR team is leaking stories non stop about his sad dating life. He is trying so hard but people still know who he is now. I wonder how what the criteria is for a 20-30 year old for him to date? I know the NDA is one. This is #15 according to HW media since his split from Angie! Lol
Inez looks at least 40, Brad looks rough. I fail to see any romantic vibes. Awkward.
The pictures don’t look much like affection. She doesn’t even seem to be responding when he grabs her.
Yeah, there isn’t any visible affection from her side toward BP at all in those pictures. Showmance?
I’m not getting any “date” energy here. I think they each happened to be part of the same group going to the concert.
yeah, that doesn’t look like they’re there “together”, just in the same group hanging out. he’s not even looking AT her in the one pic where he’s got his hands on her.
I suspect this is more Pitt-team PR…trying to link him to any woman they can since we now all know what an abusive monster he is.
“Wait, he was actually PICTURED with this woman and his hand was ON HER? call someone…ANYONE!…and give them a copy of that pic! We’ll make something stick yet!”
PS – the Daily Fail? yeah ok.
It looks like she’s thinking “This wasn’t in the contract” when he’s touching her.
I agree, that photo does not look like date energy. But whatever the situation, Team Pitt will try to make it seem like that, because his image is all he cares about.
Yeah, that’s a pretty rigid hug.
Looks more like he’s manhandling her and all I can think of (based on my childhood) is the abuse he inflicted on his family.
This is not the flex that he or his PR dolts think it is. It’s a 180 from that.
Exactly, how is he randomly grabbing her affectionate?
I know those are just 2 quick moments, but her body language in those shots seems to be saying “don’t touch me”, like she’s standing still next to him, but her shoulders, face, arms are turning away.
Yep. Can’t blame her — 58-year old abuser grosses me out.
I saw a few more pictures. It looks more like that thing people who are into each other do where they stand too close, but act like it’s not on purpose and try to look natural and into the other people in the group until one gets bold enough to touch the other one. That thing should have a name.
I thought the same KGEO until I saw the video. Very awkward! The part where she’s looking around because everyone is interacting with each other. I have been there!
I wonder if it was a blind date. She doesn’t look very interested either
Oooohhh. I need to watch the video then. I could see that being a thing too, now that you say it like that.
At this point, it feels like his team / Brad are desperately attaching to anyone and everyone.
From the embedded pics, it doesn’t look romantic to me at all, more like a friend or biz dinner. But I don’t want to click on the Daily Fail to find out!
That…is not a hug. That is a hostage situation.
LOL. You nailed it
Yep. She’s even looking elsewhere, and certainly not looking like she wants to touch him.
💯 this is a woman blinking Help me in Morris Code
Best, and most accurate, comment.
My goodness, he looks unclean, old and untidy. Simply no
The opposite of sexy, silver fox.
He is a walking cliche.
At this point even his cliches are embarrassed to be seen with him
Maybe it’s just me, but as a woman after learning how Pitt abused Angelina and the children on that airplane, I’d want nothing to do with him. No way would I want to be associated with him in any way. I just don’t understand people.
Also, she’s half his age and he looks disgusting.
I don’t get it either. I’m sure he’s tried to smooth talk his way out of it with those in his circle, but those reports were so awful, I can’t imagine willingly being around him.
Agreed. But as long as she’s someone who has kept most of her commentary on social issues centered on things that it’s considered wholesome and socially acceptable for women to have a problem with, the criticism will probably stay reasonable like this. Ah, male pain. I don’t know anything about her though.
I don’t know about y’all, but I personally just do not have the time or energy for Brad Pitt’s shenanigans today. Not today.
She looks as interested in him as I am.
I hope she reconsiders. He’s an abusive gaslighter and no amount of notoriety promised is worth it.
“She’s 29, he’s 58.”
But of course
Up until last year I didn’t even know he had remarried and now they’re divorced already? Yikes! This is his second marriage. His longest relationship was with Phoebe Tonkin and they were on and off for awhile. I always wondered who broke up with who and assumed he had broken up with her – which I still think is the case. And now Inez is dating Pittiful? I truly hope not. Though according to DM she works on his team so she knows what an a-hole he is.
Pittiful, lol. I’m using that from now on. It looks like she reluctantly said yes to a group outing and he’s all playing like it’s a date.
Yes…Pittiful is an absolutely perfect nickname!
If she can put up with Brad’s body odor, this PR relationship might last a few weeks.
I looked at the video and it gave me first date vibes. Her ex husband is already dating some 23 year old so due to his massive fame and fortune Brad might be her revenge.
Good observation, Lens!
Agree Brad Pitt is an upgrade fame and wealth wise from her ex. Of all the people he’s been linked with, this is the first to possibly get something beneficial from dating him.
If she needs to take revenge with a man who is being very credibly accused of beating his own kid and wife, she needs to reevaluate her life, fullstop. Way to scream “I don’t believe or care about other women!!”
I agree completely but it remains that Brad Pitt is more famous and more connected than mr vampire diaries.
There is another Vampire Diaries star who also got divorced over the summer – Candace King – and when I heard Paul was separated I was kind of hoping those two would get together. Oh well.
Yuck. He’s abusive and just a pathetic, pervy old man.
There’s a lot of awkward body language and it looks like they’re avoiding looking at each other or touching. Also she’s not famous but was readily identified by name with “sources” saying she’s a part of his team.
Based on his relationship PR in the past few years, we’ll now be bombarded with articles full of contradictions telling us they could be dating, things are heating up, and IT’S GETTING SERIOUS…and yet, it’s a casual thing, they’re going with the flow, and IT’S NOTHING SERIOUS! LOL. And then it will all blow over within a few months or even weeks.
I think we’re also heading into award season too, so yeah, PR game is the same: wash, rinse, repeat.
On the video. He looked at the camera notice that paps were over there.
he gives them a smirk when he gets in the car. ew
He called the paps to make sure they got pictures.
At this point no one cares who the Deadbeat child and wife abuser dates. He is as performative and transparent as ever. 6 yrs and counting and hasn’t been seen with one of his own kids.
I’m trying to sort the WTF out of this statement in the article:
Not only do Brad and Ines appear to be an item, but sources tell DailyMail.com that she is a member of his team.
Her being a member of his team SHOULD make it less likely that they’re an item, not more – if not being an asshole and a perv were the goal.
He always leaves himself an way out. By saying she was on his team, they can go back and say they never dated
Pitt is getting questioned by some of the comments in DM about Jennifer A. One thing he will have to count on, he will NEVER rid himself of Aniston. They will forever wish them back together and speak badly of whomever he dates or married. I feel for the poor souls.
What “team” is she supposed to be a member of ? such a odd statement and your write it makes this “relationship” even less believable.
If it walks like a duck….
Yeah that makes it even worse, if she works for him and he’s trying to make her his next tabloid girlfriend.
Though I question that, because why would an actor need a jewelry designer on their team? That’s what she is, right? Not a publicist or agent or something?
Brad looks like shit. No kidding.
He looks HORRID! While I suspect he’s a narcissist, I kinda want them to have a quick run so he can find someone new to copy their sense of style.🥴 I’m so tired of seeing him looking like a hapless hobo!😩
a ‘hapless hobo’~ perfect!