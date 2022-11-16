Prince Charles waged a ‘systematic campaign’ against Princess Diana

I have a lil’ theory about the British media’s water-carrying for King Charles in regard to his campaign against The Crown. My theory is that there are a significant number of people in the British media who have been sharpening their knives and looking for a way to begin attacking Charles, and they thought “critiquing The Crown” would be their vehicle to do so. The fact that The Crown’s Season 5 was a somewhat flattering portrait of Charles has bummed them out, but they’ve still used the coverage to remind people about Charles’s despicable behavior, and how he treated Diana in particular. So it’s unsurprising to hear that Princess Diana’s former chief of staff – her longtime private secretary Patrick Jephson – spoke to The Scandal Mongers podcast and got into some nitty-gritty stuff about Charles’s gaslighting and smear campaign against Diana. Some highlights:
On Charles’s campaign to paint Diana as unstable & unwell: “This is not just some casual gossip, it was a systematic campaign. Okay, it was a long time ago, but … the man they were supporting is now our king and these things should not be buried, they should not be conveniently pushed to one side. They happened, in theory they could happen again, and certainly they shouldn’t pass without censure.”
On the official line that Diana was “a bit crazy”: “I get very frustrated. That has become the official line. If you ask people close to the current royal establishment — if you dare bring up the subject of Princess Diana, which very few people would — then I think that is the answer you would get; that it was a tragic story and that she was essentially troubled mentally, and the implication being that she was not entirely up the job, which essentially then she failed at.” Referring to the new Queen Consort Camilla, he said: “And the unspoken addition is that everything is alright now because we have her replacement, who is wonderfully down-to-earth and grounded and not at all flakey or paranoid.
The real Diana was perfectly sane: “When I hear people follow this line, when I see it not being challenged, I think, well, wait a minute. I knew Princess Diana probably better than almost anybody — certainly professionally — and she was one of the most sane people I ever met. Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations. As an eye witness, she could be a bit of a handful sometimes, but she was always extremely aware, sane, grounded, and funny.”
Diana would turn those accusations to her advantage: “Once it became apparent her critics were trying to smear her with allegations of mental instability. She said ‘Yes, I do have an eating disorder,’ for example, and she gave a speech about eating disorders. I can’t think of a better definition of sanity than [to] have people accuse you of being nuts, and stand up and make a speech about the condition that you do have,” and explain how it “affects a lot of people, particularly young women. I think that is a sign of extraordinary strength and shows the essential pettiness of her accuser,” Jephson added. He said the stories about her mental health were spread “by and large, by men, about a woman in a marriage with the intention to help another man.”
Diana wanted to tell her story & people really were after her: “It was also no wonder that Diana turned to Andrew Morton to tell her story in a book —and no wonder that she fell for Martin Bashir’s lies… There was plenty of evidence that people were briefing against her, they were tapping her phone, they were hostile to her in many ways and determined to clip her wings as a princess. There were reasonable grounds also to think that her connection to her children might be at risk during the divorce negotiations. Bashir knew what he was doing, he undermined her confidence in her ability to form decisions that she could have confidence in, in those circumstances, to act in a cautious way. If she believed what he told her, it was a perfectly reasonable response to do what she did.”
Diana wanted someone to call Charles to account: “She was also far too aware that nobody was calling the prince to account for his conduct, nobody in his family was calling him to account. They seemed to be complicit in what to her was a betrayal. The establishment was complicit, the affair with Camilla was well known in establishment circles and all they did was to talk about Diana behind her back, to whisper about her. Nobody offered her support, nobody took her to one side and said ‘now look this is all very unfortunate, but it happens in all families, but but you’re going to get through it and we’re going to support you and you’re doing a great job and we want you to do more of it — but no. She was left isolated, she was left with no acknowledgment of the situation she was in, the stress she was under, the challenges she faced every day to raise her children in these circumstances, plus she had to prepare them for a life of service. And she thought, ‘How am I going to get my side of this out?’”
No one understood what an asset Diana was: “Unfortunately, instead of embracing Diana as a fabulous asset, as somebody who could be an essential part of the modern royal family, they chose instead to be suspicious of her, to resent her, to undermine her and to dislike her.”
“They happened, in theory they could happen again, and certainly they shouldn’t pass without censure.” It’s literally happening again because the same people are running the exact same play against Diana’s younger son and his wife. The same establishment has tried to convince everyone that Prince Harry is weak, unstable, mentally ill, and that’s why he was attracted to Meghan. Let’s not forget that when Meghan was truly suicidal – after they did everything they could to make her so – they refused to get her help.
As for Jephson’s pointed comments about Charles’s campaign against Diana and how desperate she was to be heard and acknowledged… again, that’s what people thought The Crown would be this season. They were expecting Peter Morgan to get into Charles’s very real smear campaign against Diana and how poorly he treated her overall. The fact that Morgan largely ignored or soft-pedaled that part of that story is narrative malpractice!
As someone who was around during the Charles & Di times, I was so disappointed by The Crown. They made Diana look weak, paranoid and overly emotional – she loves to shop don’t ya know – while Charles was the solid and serious intellectual. What a load of bollocks! At least the Daily Fail and I agree on something now – the Crown is pure fiction! They completely failed to capture what made her so magical, and why we all thought the Royal Family was horrible for treating her so shabbily.
I’ve been surprised about so many in heres take on Diana’s portrayal. I didn’t think she came off as weak, paranoid or overly emotional. I felt like it showed how Diana’s behavior was twisted by Charles in an attempt to smear her. For example, many use the yacht scenes to say she was portrayed as overly emotional. But I thought all her responses where normal. She likes shopping? I thought they were trying to show how dismissive Charles was off Diana. He built a whole family vacation about his interests and didn’t care what she or anyone else might want to do. It felt like her mentioning shopping and the beach was her trying to say “you aren’t the only one here.” Then Charles used that to make her look petty and simple. Same with her getting mad that he cut the trip short. He made a unilateral decision without consulting her or caring how it affected the kids. I thought her responses were completely reasonable and meant to look reasonable to the audience to show how she was gaslit.
I think people expected a little too much from this show based off the reactions from the RF, given the previous seasons. They could have always said unequivocally that Philip was a philander, the QM was a racist, Margaret was a snooty, abusive, substance absuer and they soft pedaled all of that. I think people are doing the same thing about Harry’s book, and did the same with the podcast, they build up all these expectations about how someone else is going to burn the house down that those people have never indicated they would and get angry when it doesn’t turn out that way. This show has always been way more sympathetic to the royal family than deserved, and I don’t know why people thought this season would be different.
I don’t love the show’s portrayal of Diana, but I agree that the portrayal of Charles wasn’t great either – it just wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
Like you said, the yacht scene to me was more about how Charles planned this trip around what HE wanted, not anyone else. Diana asking about shopping and the beach and watersports was about her interests yes but also about the boys’ interests. You have two young boys on a yacht in the Mediterranean and you’re going to traipse around historical sites for 2 weeks or a month or whatever? No, they want to go to the beach or ride jet skis or go swimming off the yacht or whatever. it showed how clueless Charles was about his boys.
I also thought the reaction to the Bashir interview showed how the Crown, as an institution, closed ranks against Diana. Charles’ interview was problematic but Diana’s meant she was a pariah because the crown is always always going to protect itself first. We see that playing out right now with the Harry situation. People ask about why are Charles and William siding together when they hate each other, and the answer is that they have always been on the same side in the end – the side of the Crown, and they are going to close ranks against any threat. 30 years ago the threat was Diana. Now its harry and meghan.
Thank you to this man. I’ve been shouting this from the rooftops for decades. This woman was not crazy, she was gaslit and abused, ignored and manipulated since she was a teenager, by the man who is now King. And that man has groomed his heir to be just like him. The King has a lot of experience with grooming….
Amazing how Jephson, who knows first hand the lies & briefing the family did against Diana and how he was personally maligned, has no problems joining in on the firm, courtiers & RR pile-on when it comes to Harry & Meghan
Yes. Diana was an English Rose. Meghan is a Bi-racial American. It’s clear to everyone except the racists the reason why they support Diana but do not support Meghan.
I think Jephson is a racist, he was so degrading of Dodi too. As if that man didn’t die alongside Diana.
THIS. I second everything he said and your comment too! It lays out systematically the attempt to gaslight Diana and smear her. Looks like they turned to the same playbook for Meghan. They just started earlier.
It was an insidious, pervasive campaign that, long after her passing, had even her sympathizers prefacing supportive statements with “Diana wasn’t perfect…” It happened so often that it had the effect of making her seem like she had been, at best, a well-meaning but troubled young woman. And of course everyone painted her as manipulative…as opposed to simply trying to survive her circumstances when the deck was stacked against her.
Exactly.
Co-sign everythin you said. I mean they are still gaslighting Diana even in her grave which is revolting. No wonder they knew how to smear Meghan, they already had experience.
Charles is a pathetic, weak, petty little man whose body is eating him alive. Look at his hands, and bloated face. I only dipped in and out of the Crown season 5 because I saw the direction it was going very early. Regardless to the pitch they chose to highlight, you have him and his woman’s words re tampongate , Princess Diana’s interview and Charles interview. The damage has been done and both Charles and Camilla come off as revolting.
It was not flattering to camilla when they showed her husband telling her Charles was on the phone and her rushing away from her children to her room for the intimate talk with charles.
He absolutely did. Because he couldn’t stand that people loved her so much and were lukewarm to him.
And it absolutely did and is happening again. Peter Morgan is clearly a dude’s dude and/or doesn’t want to piss off the palace. So disappointing.
This pod sounds intriguing.
The crown left out the public put downs by Charles about his wife. And how Nicholas Soames Charles friend said on tv that Diana was in the final stages of paranoia. The crown sold out Diana in season 5.
And you can bet your bottom dollar that if peter morgan lives long enough and they decide to do another season of the crown to include Meghan, that he would do an exceedingly pisspoor job of it.
God, thank you for mentioning Nicholas Soames. He immediately put me off, the fat ass, when he would make statements “supporting” Charles, but really sliming Diana.
Isn’t he Churchill’s grandson or something? Toad.
He is Churchill’s grandson. I also remember the headlines after his comments. One tabloid’s headline read: “YOU FAT FOOL!”
I couldn’t even make it through the first episode without being angry at her portrayal. That series will get no more views from me.
Stopped watching too.
I’m so glad I didn’t invest any time in watching The Crown! So upsetting that they’ve done Diana dirty, again.
It seems there are no high profile Brits who have the courage to call out the Windsors unequivocally. The brainwashing of UK subjects is the real generational pain.
Agree with MRSFONZIEFACE. I was excited to watch it because I’m a big Diana fan. I’m glad I just watched clips on youtube instead of paying for it. It sounds like it would piss me off!
Would be more impressed with this guy if he hadn’t previously written articles painting the RF as the victims in H&M’s decision to leave.
Agreed, and isn’t this guy the one that basically wrote a book about Diana being an emotional mess? Maybe it was Paul Burrell, I get those two confused.
Jepson witnessed Charles put downs of Diana. He was at a meeting regarding c and d on a future tour. Charles was asked then Diana. Charles did not let Diana answered and said shopping isn’t it darling. Diana looked visibly upset. The crown left out Diana’s appearances and charity work. Mandela spoke admirably about Diana’s with with charities
I’m still a little more than half through the season and I’ve lost interest because I’m so annoyed at how they’ve portrayed Diana. But I suppose this attitude about Diana is to be expected in a show about the institution of the monarchy – that it will live on and the people it destroys will be just footnotes in its history.
I feel increasingly confident that the British Royal family will be a footnote in history sooner rather than later.
I took a break from The Crown for a few days and then turned back to it last night. I was shocked that I was two episodes from the end of the season, having waited (in vain) for the truth about Diana’s treatment to be depicted. The only part of this season I’ve enjoyed is the stuff about the Fayeds. They threatened us with a good time (thanks, Kaiser!), and failed to deliver.
Thanks, Jephson, for telling it like it was.
Between what I watched of the first episode and Kaiser’s coverage of the season, I’m done with The Crown. At least it motivated KCIII to tell on himself in the lead up to its release?
This is strange because I read Patrick jephsons book about Diana years ago and I’m fairly sure it portrayed her as mentally ill. It was a long time ago so I can’t remember exactly what he wrote, but there was a lot in it that wasn’t flattering.
Just went to Amazon to look inside the book and the extract I read said more and more people were seeing the “steady fraying of her fragile mental stability”.
So this man is two faced.
Thank you!! I said the same thing in a comment above before I read yours. Isn’t this revisionist history on his part??
Peter Morgan just towed the establishment line this season- that Diana was fond of shopping, had no intellectual depth and was “unstable”. That BBC DG and one more character plainly said that “this is an unstable woman”. In her Panorama interview, Diana had said that they want to label me unstable and juvenile to break me. It is sad that this gaslighting continues to this day. Sadder even that her own son wanted to shut out her voice. I hope Spare lays bare the reality of the wicked windsors of the west.
One thing about this season of the Crown that really bothered me was the way they treated the way the war of the Wales effected William. They only show it as Diana’s actions as having a negative affect on him. They say nothing about how Tampongate, Charles interview, or the book with Dimbleby could have been hard on him.
I think it’s because William’s reaction regarding tampongate and Dimbleby wasn’t recorded in any books or articles. It’s either he never showed big reaction or nobody bothered to think the impact it would have on the children if it was Charles’ mistake.
But yeah, it’s obvious this this season is very flattering of Charles, if not, they would have showed the scene when Charles was absent when William cracked his skull while Diana kept a vigil. Or when he was in Italy busy f****** Camilla when Harry had his hernia operation.
Yeah the Crown definitely soft pedaled the War of the Waleses and how Charles went after Diana. There was just this huge gap in the narrative where it never fully explains WHY diana was so miserable by the early 90s (it wasn’t just Camilla) and how she continued to be such a threat to the royal family. I’m hoping the next season shows Diana spreading her wings and establishing her post royal life, which was of course tragically cut short.
but they make Diana look weak and unstable in this season.
I don’t think overall Charles looks good in this season, but its not as bad as it should have been.
i’m glad someone is calling it out.
Becks1 I really wonder how much more of her story they can tell. It’s now spring/summer 1997, she’s travelling with the Al Fayed family and we know she died that summer. I think that ship has sailed
yeah I think you’re right. Unless they have some flashbacks or something, its clear they made a decision to portray Diana in a very particular way. The royals should honestly be thankful for that.
Diana was too good for them and when they figured out she was sniffing the gross parts about them they worked together to extinguish her light. What a bunch of assfaces (understatement).
It’s funny when we make women out to be so strong, isn’t it? And then we make the same woman out to be so weak? So we can make her feel that she was not strong enough, too weak to perform, putting the onus on her for whatever she’s not strong enough to endure and obviously too weak to repair.
Hmmmm, doesn’t pass the smell test for me either.
Like the stories we’ve heard about Chucky’s nickname for our fave Duchess, Tungsten. Funny wrong, not funny ha ha. No wonder Harry could smell the stench of what they were stepping in so strongly. A real person who loves their person couldn’t and wouldn’t ignore that kinda shit. The smell of it or the actions.
You’re right, he could do it again. I mean, he already kinda did/is, right? What a bunch of assfaces these folks, I’m sayin
Nicegirl, I agree he’s done it again with William as his proxy. He didn’t put a stop to it, he didn’t course correct, just watched as William and Kate ran off his younger son. No wonder Harry is so resolute
Also props and kudoes! Love the terms always. Water carrying
I tried The Crown. I suppose I enjoyed the first couple of seasons, but I honestly can’t compartmentalize the RF enough to get through it. They make me physically ill…the same physical and emotional impairment felt during her funeral. She was NOT crazy. She was hope. And she fully embodied a healthy range of hope.
For a guy with so much insight, it’s strange that Jephson doesn’t see the parallels to now with the Sussexes, especially Meghan. This seems to be The Firm’s go to play when it finds itself infiltrated by an “uppity woman”.
Diana had a great gift for self-effacing humor. She was open and warm and recognized the underdogs and embraced them. She had values, there were issues and people that mattered to her, and she tried to live her life and influence others for good where she could. The entire world (including ENGLAND) fell in love with her. She lived 17 years of a very public life and had countless interactions with people from all ranks of humankind. Her character was on display for a very long time.
Yet because she demanded respect from Charles, he went full out to depict her as paranoid, mentally ill, and troubled. Sure, she had weaknesses, but how evil was it of him to pounce on her issues and declare her unfit and demand she only be defined in the future by her most vulnerable moments. There may be some easily influenced people that buy it, but most don’t.
This captures what I saw in the episode last night. After the divorce decree came though Charles showed up at Diana’s apartment, I believe it was at KP, unannounced. She invited him in and at first he was quite conciliatory and polite, she made them scrambled eggs, then he suddenly turned on her, left her in tears and stormed out. I’m sure that behaviour was played out over and over again during their marriage where he starts by putting on his kind and understanding act, then when he has her believing things are getting better he suddenly becomes angry and dismissive with her because he can’t stand the truth about himself. Classic narcissistic behaviour where you get someone eating out of your hand then go on the attack. What a horrible, horrible man.
I’m reading Jephson’s comments and all I’m getting is the Royal Family treated Meghan the same way. It would have nice if Jephson had acknowledged that but he too is protecting the Royal Family.
I was so disappointed in all the Charles ass-kissing, especially the part at the end with all the words scrolling. (no spoilers). My mouth dropped open and I said to no one (I was alone) “What is happening right now?” And seeing Dolores Umbridge as the Queen is just bizarre. I won’t ever be able to unsee Dolores Umbridge. Really disappointing season.
“Once it became apparent her critics were trying to smear her with allegations of mental instability. She said ‘Yes, I do have an eating disorder,’ for example, and she gave a speech about eating disorders. I can’t think of a better definition of sanity than [to] have people accuse you of being nuts, and stand up and make a speech about the condition that you do have,” and explain how it “affects a lot of people, particularly young women. I think that is a sign of extraordinary strength and shows the essential pettiness of her accuser,” Jephson added. He said the stories about her mental health were spread “by and large, by men, about a woman in a marriage with the intention to help another man.”
This was brilliantly stated.
I was a young woman when Diana died. Me and my family will go to our graves thinking that the BRF had a hand in Diana’s death. Yah I said it. The Crown didn’t change my mind. I’m glad Meghan and Harry got out.
I don’t watch The Crown but every time you post photos of Diana, I am taken back to how stunning she was and how she had PERSONALITY and warmth. I could go on and on about how she wore her clothes and her fantastic hair…and the photos that showed what a strain she was under: beaten down and then thrown away because she had the nerve to be relatable and relevant.
I don’t know if Harry saved Meghan, or Meghan saved Harry, I’m just glad they gained the distance they needed. I hope they have long happy lives.
Jephson was extremely pissed and then resigned when Diana pulled off the interview without him knowing. She had begun to mistrust him. He then wrote a rather vituperative book about her. After she died he self corrected and has written more wonderful, thoughtful things about her. Well worth seeking them out.
I was so looking forward to this season of The Crown and I could barely get through it. Being a huge Diana fan, I remember the campaign Charles and his aristocratic friends ran to discredit and isolate Diana. Instead of portraying how cruelly Diana was treated, the writers seem to be making Charles and Camilla the star-crossed lovers who were wronged by his family, his wife and the media. The scene with Diana and the Queen before the Panorama interview doesn’t hold up in reality as well as the continuity of the series. Last season the Queen is shown ignoring Diana or gossiping about her with other family. Not once was she shown showing any type of support. Peter Morgan and the royal rota have a lot in common. They all know that the product they are selling is damaged goods, but no one has the moral courage to portray the royals as they truly are. They just throw little crumbs out now and then to remind the royals to play the game or else. The only thing that gives me solace about this season is that unless you have been living under a rock, the parallels to what happened to Diana and what is happening to Harry and Meghan are extremely obvious to all and that in itself puts a little tarnish on the reign of King Charles.
Kylie girl, “The scene with Diana and the Queen before the Panorama interview doesn’t hold up in reality”
I took that scene as more evidence of how out of touch the Queen was and how affronted she was to have her authority challenged. The Queen says it is so and therefore we all must play along. It was the Queen absolving herself of any wrongdoing
That was my take on that scene as well. It wasn’t that what the Queen said was true, its that it WASN’T true, we saw that in both seasons, that the Queen never supported Diana and never defended her – she talked about her in a negative way with her sister and mother all the time, etc. The only reason she even semi defended her to Charles (which was more just criticizing Charles for his behavior) was because of how public it all was by that point.
The Queen said she defended Diana, so therefore she defended Diana, and as far as she was concerned, that was the end of the story. I think that scene was meant to show the gaslighting.
I’m going to have to rethink this scene. I see your points. When confronted by the Queen saying how supportive she has been, it would be hard to correct her given the deference you must show to her. I was thinking Diana’s reaction when the Queen asked her if it was too late to pull out as being the current party line that Diana regretted the interview, but the reaction could have been because she realized no matter what she did, she would remain unsupported and alone within that family.
Maybe it’s because I binged it, but I thought The Crown did a good job of showing how lonely, how painfully isolated Diana was during this period. She didn’t have her husband, she didn’t have the family she’d married into, she wasn’t close with her brother & her own son was being turned against her in service to…the crown.
So she cast about for understanding where she could get it–by speaking to Bashir, in her relationship with the kind doctor, in the father/daughter relationship with Mohamed al Fayed. I came away struck by how alone Diana, the human being, was while she was also never left alone as Diana, the phenomenon.
I have seen her real friends speaking up about her in the past. I wish monckton and others would remind people she did have a support system. After the way the crown depicts her. She also became friends with her stepmother all well documented.
I was annoyed that they made her look like she didnt have friends, she had numerous good friends that cared for her. Rosa Monckton, Lucia Flecha de Lima, Roberto Devorik, the Goldsmiths and the Palumbos.
To be fair, Diana was always somehow secretive, she would tell people about herself and still managed to hide some things. For example, none of her friends knew why she wrote THAT letter.
“Considering the life she lived, considering the pressures she was under, she wasn’t just sane, she had a kind of ability to restore sanity to crazy situations … she was always extremely aware, sane, grounded, and funny.”
Jephson is an establishment prick, but I’m glad he’s saying these things now.
Just reinforces my disgust, though, at William throwing his mom under the bus. She wasn’t paranoid. Jephson confirms that Charles’ allies were briefing against her and tapping her phone. As he said, the stories about Diana’s mental health were spread “by and large, by men, about a woman in a marriage with the intention to help another man.”
And William now is complicit in that systematic campaign.
William did not come across well in the crown. The way he and grandmother judged his mother.and in real life he had those regular tea times with her which would imo have made him what he is today which is not a good thing
Charles was an absolute turd to Diana.
King Charles my butt! Phoney, liar, cheater. Down with the Monarchy!
I really wish in Meghan’s podcast about the label of “crazy” she would have specifically talked about her mother-in-law and how that word was used against her. It would have fit in perfectly and absolutely sent the rota into a freakout lol