Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, only knows a couple of words in Welsh

It’s pretty funny to watch Prince William and Kate sort of flail around, completely underprepared for this big career advancement for which they’ve been waiting for decades. It reminds me of Kate’s single-minded campaign to land William and get the ring, then once she finally got the ring, she didn’t do a damn thing. She had zero plans for what happened once her decade of waitying paid off. In the past decade, William and Kate have been so focused on accruing power and lording their status over everyone, they forgot to actually do the work to prepare to be Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales. So here we are.
William is a 40-year-old man who speaks no second languages. He couldn’t be bothered to learn a few words of French when he visited France. He couldn’t be bothered to speak a few words in Arabic when he visited the UAE. He couldn’t be bothered to speak a few words in Urdu when he visited Pakistan. What makes anyone think that he would bother learning any Welsh after waiting his entire life to become Prince of Wales? Roya Nikkah was part of the Rota tracking William and Kate in Wales on Tuesday, and she noted on her Twitter that William told Welsh people that “I’ve been brushing up on my Welsh, all the little snippets, I’ve got to remember them” and then he said “I’m going to have to branch out a bit” as he only knows “a couple of phrases.” Like, did this trip sneak up on you, Peg? You couldn’t have studied for a few hours on Monday night to pick up some conversational phrases? The bar is set so f–king low. Meanwhile, they magically found some Welsh reverend to sing their praises:
The heir to the throne spoke about getting to grips with the language with Reverend Steven Bunting from St Thomas Church in Swansea where he and Kate visited on Tuesday afternoon, telling him he had already picked up the word ‘paned’, meaning a cup of tea.
Rev Bunting said: ‘We already know they love Wales, but having them here has been amazing and is an early sign, I think, of their commitment to Wales. They’ve blown us away by speaking to every person young and old, it shows how wholly committed they are to their role as Prince and Princess of Wales. The Prince of Wales was even talking about learning Welsh, and said he’d learned the word “paned” meaning cup of tea and “bara brith”. I think he’s taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously.’
Narrator’s voice: He was not, in fact, taking being Prince of Wales very seriously. I should also note that this whole “William should learn Welsh” thing didn’t just appear on Tuesday. People have been saying for years that William should learn Welsh or at least study it long enough to be able to make some amount of conversation. Before Charles’s PoW investiture, Charles actually went to Wales for a semester and studied Welsh for real, and he still knows enough Welsh to speak it conversationally and pepper his speeches with Welsh words and phrases. Shortly after Charles gave Peg and Buttons the Wales titles, the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford went on record saying that William needs to learn the language. And then William just choppered into Anglesey and decided to half-ass it.
During the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit today, William admitted “I’ve been brushing up on my Welsh, all the little snippets, I’ve got to remember them” admitting “I’m going to have to branch out a bit” as he only knows “a couple of phrases”.
Charles should have demanded he learn it years ago. He never will now. I hope everyone in Wales talks sh!t about them right to their dumb faces
The only the William has learned is how to grift and undermine and terrorize people he views as threats.
Charles just coddled William and will spent his twenties clubbing and vacations much of the time
All the resources at their fingertips, all the thousands of pounds spent educating them – how are the members of the 21st century royal family so shamefully ignorant? At what point did British kings, queens, princes, princesses etc. stop being multilingual, writers, artists, musicians as well as sporty? How is there not some sort of vocational training for the heirs to the throne to prepare them for the role they will eventually inhabit? It doesn’t have to be formal university education, but it should be something.
I have wondered that too. Remember that Elizabeth I spoke five languages!
William and Kate spent a few years living in Wales, and he couldn’t have learned Welsh then? He could have spent the past 11 years learning Welsh from Duo Lingo or Babbel, or hired a tutor.
Meanwhile, the Welsh are organising an Independence March 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shouldn’t learning welsh have been part of his education growing up? Its no secret or surprise he would eventually become the prince of Wales.
This! Being in the line of succession is not something that happens overnight. I mean, the whole country knows from the moment you’re born!!
I’m from Spain and people here can like our royals more or less, but there’s no denying that Leonor is being thoroughly prepared for her role. She’ll be 17 next month and, that we know of from past speeches, she speaks Catalán (a co-official language in part of the country) and English (she is finishing her studies in Wales). Plus, she is really, really good at public speaking at such a young age. It’s clear that *someone* thought about her education!!
Edit to add that I bet she already knows more Welsh than William! XD
He learned “Bara brith”? Everyone who watched the British Baking Show knows this is a type of cake. So impressive Peg!
I was waiting to see what would happen!! I didn’t have any expectations, and I am still let down. As I’ve mentioned a zillion times here, I am Canadian but moved to the UK nearly a decade ago. I went to Wales for the first time last month to visit my partner’s godmother, who is Welsh. She has actually spent her whole life trying to preserve the Welsh language and culture, she’s a fascinating woman. She translates children’s books into Welsh, and has visited other countries (in South America, for example) where they have Welsh communities, to try to preserve the language.
All that to say, I see how passionately she works for it, how she sees herself as both Welsh and British (but Welsh first!), and how much of her free time she devotes to developing children’s literacy as well as the Welsh language. She is retired but she is constantly being sent books to translate, history to research, etc.
I see someone like her, and how inspiring she is. I didn’t know much at all about Wales or Welsh history (shame on me!) but I am keen to learn now. I managed to learn phrases and about two dozen words and I only visited for a freaking week, and that was my first exposure to it.
How the current Prince of Wales only just getting round to it? What is the point of him? Abolish the monarchy.
All the resources in the world and he doesn’t make the most of them. What a life. Lazy and useless.
Exactly, when did royals, or at least English royals, stop learning different languages? It used to be something that they all did. If I had the means and access I would 100% have my children learning a second or even third language beginning when they are young, the best time to learn and mine aren’t even supposed to lord over anyone! The fact that he’s supposed to become the king of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and doesn’t know any of those languages?
This is right on brand for W&K–to be going to do something at some unspecified point in the future. Then the point will get moved again. His accomplishment with the language is like a child knowing how to count in spanish because they saw it on Sesame Street. And “They’ve blown us away by speaking to every person young and old”. Really, every person? There’s over 3 million people living in Wales.
I mean even if he CBA being tutored at this stage of his life, you can study it on Duolingo.
Best comment on the twitter feed re learning welsh:
“Was waiting for Harry to do it for him. ” 😂😂😂
so colonizer. they can’t even get it right with the wyt countries!
I agree with the commenter who said that the real reason TQ never abdicated was because she didn’t want to have to see this isht.
Even the poor Rev. Bunting not able to say with certainty that new POW is committed to Wales.
He is so lazy and apathetic
This man has had 20+ years to do something with his life. He knew he was going to be the future PoW, he knew he had to serve some sort of purpose to the Welsh people (learn Welsh for a start) and yet what has he done? William has been bone-idle since day 1 by hiding behind courtiers, smearing his younger brother and playing pretend helicopter pilot as if he was a 7-year old all over again. These two completely deserve each other. I hope Wales see through them quickly because they will do absolutely nothing to benefit the nation. All they care about are themselves.
Hahahahahahaha, busted. PW has had numerous webpages dedicated to his superior language abilities. Welsh was supposedly one of the languages he (somewhat) spoke, after living there and because he would become the next Prince of Wales. I agree that KC should have seen to his education when he was a child, but it was W’s responsibility to learn a bit (more) of Welsh as an adult. https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/prince-william-foreign-languages.html/
Princess “Kate”, the new Princess of Wales, only knows a couple of words in English… is that’s why she mumbles?
I still think this is a part of Charles’s plan to expose Will and Kate’s laziness and incompetence so people will stop calling for Will to become King.
the spanish princess who is 13 already speaks 3+ languages fluently – the british royals are so provincial. I wonder if wills watched harry’s invictus presentation from before the funeral where he spoke in german for a full minute.
If only Peg had something to show for all those years of doing nothing. So far his legacy is racism, jealousy & rage.
Next Kate will say George can speak fluently the Welsh language