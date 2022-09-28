“Diane Kruger came out for Norman Reedus’s star on the Walk of Fame” links

Embed from Getty Images

Diane Kruger wore Self Portrait to Norman Reedus’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. I’m actually surprised he agreed to all of that! Also: that’s his son Mingus. [RCFA]

Paris Hilton closed the Versace show in Milan. [Go Fug Yourself]

It’s okay to love Brendan Fraser and want the world for him and also to have qualms about The Whale and fatsuits. [Pajiba]

Degenerate Prince Andrew looked sad on a horse. [LaineyGossip]

Michelle Branch made new music, on top of her chaotic personal life. [OMG Blog]

Mike Rinder’s book dishes a lot of dirt on Tom Cruise. [Dlisted]

An American is suing Malta over their abortion ban. [Jezebel]

Don’t Worry Darling was probably always doomed to fail. [Gawker]

Christian Bale & Rami Malek did a special screening of Amsterdam. [Just Jared]

Virginia students staged a walkout to protest Gov. Youngkin’s anti-trans policies. [Buzzfeed]

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series is problematic from start to finish. [Towleroad]

Candice Swanepoel poses in a furry bikini. [Egotastic]

