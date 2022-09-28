“Diane Kruger came out for Norman Reedus’s star on the Walk of Fame” links

Diane Kruger wore Self Portrait to Norman Reedus’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. I’m actually surprised he agreed to all of that! Also: that’s his son Mingus. [RCFA]
Paris Hilton closed the Versace show in Milan. [Go Fug Yourself]
It’s okay to love Brendan Fraser and want the world for him and also to have qualms about The Whale and fatsuits. [Pajiba]
Degenerate Prince Andrew looked sad on a horse. [LaineyGossip]
Michelle Branch made new music, on top of her chaotic personal life. [OMG Blog]
Mike Rinder’s book dishes a lot of dirt on Tom Cruise. [Dlisted]
An American is suing Malta over their abortion ban. [Jezebel]
Don’t Worry Darling was probably always doomed to fail. [Gawker]
Christian Bale & Rami Malek did a special screening of Amsterdam. [Just Jared]
Virginia students staged a walkout to protest Gov. Youngkin’s anti-trans policies. [Buzzfeed]
Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series is problematic from start to finish. [Towleroad]
Candice Swanepoel poses in a furry bikini. [Egotastic]
Norman looks old suddenly, that’s so surprising. And holy crap his oldest looks exactly like his mother. That’s incredible.
I came to say the exact same thing. Mingus is totally his mother’s son. That is crazy.
I briefly looked at Mingus and thought, “oh, how sweet, Helena is there”. Nope!
His son has gotten so tall! I think he is is a 50/50 of both of his parents…
I watched Dahmer over the weekend and I agree, very problematic.
Dianne always seem to be way more into Norman than he is to her. He’s got a bit of a ‘douche’ vibe. I’ve been there – done that – hope I’m wrong, it’s actually nice he invited her for once. I think you all are going to pounce on me, but this is a gossip website and this is what I’ve come to say 🙂
I’m with you. I can’t believe she left Joshua Jackson for Norman Reedus. I 100% don’t get his appeal, like even a little bit.
Norman has a star on the Walk of Fame? Wow. Okay. His son looks like his mother a gorgeous boy. Good for the whole family.
I will never watch Dahmer. This insistence on making him some sort of mentally ill misunderstood man is beyond me. He was a deviant who preyed on POC and a marginalized community. He was a murderer and destroyed lives and families — Ryan Murphy does it again.
I was surprised to see that as well, I only know him from the zombie show I refuse to watch, and the gossip with Diane. Huh.
Ditto on the Dahmer show. No.
The thing about stars on the walk of fame is that the bar to get one is not high. You pay your money (nothing is free!) and promise to show up and I think you get one. I mean, The Former Guy even has one!
May favorite ‘walk of fame’ is in Angels Camp, California. It’s bronze plaques, same size as there stars, inset into the sidewalks & carrying the name of each year’s winner in the Jumping Frog Contest of Calaveras County. This one in Hollywood, eh.
I really like it when people are not above getting a star. The whole family seems very proud.
Wait… the son is named Mingus Reedus? Lol
The music of Charles Mingus must have been important to him.
Netflix really has gone downhill in shows that I have any interest in watching.
I refuse to watch Dahmer or any other show on real life murderers.
Bundy, Manson, Dahmer were all vicious, vile people who caused pain, suffering and death to innocent people and their families.
Stop glorifying murderers and criminals. I don’t give a hot damn about why they committed the crimes. It is horrible enough for the authorities to deal with. And many of them are victims of PTSD after dealing with these wretched criminals.
I think Netflix will go out of biz in the next 2-5 years. I’ve thought about cancelling repeatedly.
I cancelled basic cable about 5 years ago to save $ and I don’t miss it much either.
My son and his GF are currently watching Dahmer. Ugh. I refuse to watch that. They are too young to know what it was like when the nature of his crimes was revealed and how profoundly upsetting and disturbing it was. Maybe that’s why they can stomach watching it, but I can’t.
I don’t mind shows about criminals, but it depends on the crime. Someone who kills his or her abusive spouse, or even does it to get the money? OK, maybe. That’s one murder and it’s within a long-term complicated relationship, so as long as it’s not too graphic, I can handle it. I actually like shows about fraudsters, like the one about “Anna Delvey” with Julia Garner. But that’s different. Those people are twisted and they do harm to people but they don’t torture and kill them.
Anyway, Diana looks lovely and their son is a very striking kid. Holy cow. I actually don’t even know who that actor is, lol.
FYI–that’s Helena Christensen’s son with Reedus & is the spitting image of her. Diane Kruger does look nice here. I, like others, don’t understand Reedus’ appeal (never could understand Mick Jagger’s either). And I will never watch anything fictionalized about any mass murder/psychopath. It’s too upsetting learning about these guys (mostly men) in real-time. I did watch the mini-series based on Butgliosi’s book, ‘Helter Skelter’, more because this happened in my childhood & I wanted to understand. I don’t think I understood anything more, but still. I think that was the first & last time I watched anything like that.
I need someone more qualified than me on body language to make a photo assumption on that family pose- he is centering his mom, kind of pushing Diane back, Diane is out of the main embrace of the photo…interesting stuff.
In the photo attached to the linked article, with just him and Dianne, she looks happy and he looks proud. I think he might have been reaching for her hand or something in the pic on this page, I’m not gonna read too much in to it.
But, speaking of reading, for those keeping up, Norman Reedus is a novelist now too. I saw his book on my library’s app. Has anyone read it?
I started watching Dahmer this afternoon. I exited the first episode when the attack started at his apartment. I can’t do it. The subject matter, the grainy, yellowish tint of filming, (I know this is ridiculous) but it felt as though I could almost smell death. And I’m fine with fiction gore or whatever. I might have a nightmare tonight. (-_-;)