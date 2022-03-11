Prince William apologized to volunteers for only ‘giving words & the odd smile’

There’s another video making the rounds from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sole event this week, their Wednesday visit to the Ukrainian center in London. I don’t know how long they were there, but it was long enough to speak to the volunteers, do some light donation sorting, drop off Kate’s “homemade” brownies and granola bars and for William to make a complete ass of himself on the global stage when he said “For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe.” It’s possible he didn’t say anything specifically about how war and refugee crises are “less alien” in Asia and Africa, but the quote is bad enough as-is. But what about what William said here?

It’s been reported that the Queen, Charles and Camilla have all made personal donations to help the people of Ukraine. Prince William and Kate Middleton? “Sorry we can only offer words… the odd smile here and there” pic.twitter.com/NAUKMlqTgT — Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) March 10, 2022

William: “I’m sorry we can only come and give words…but we are thinking about you the whole time and we really care a lot about what’s going on.”

Ukrainian volunteer: “Sometimes it does more than financial-”

William: “Well, we can give you the odd smile here and there, that’s all, so-”

Okay, while this is being interpreted as William telling the volunteers that all he can do is turn up and smile occasionally, I actually think people are missing some context, and missing the fact that he was actually aiming for “humble”? The context is that he was likely being thanked for coming by and highlighting the work being done by the Ukrainian center, and William was trying to say something like “oh, you guys are doing the real work, all I’ve done is show up and smile.” But of course he’s such an incandescent dolt, he makes it sound like they arrived empty-handed and all they’re going to give anyone is “the odd smile here and there.”

As for William arriving empty-handed… a week ago, the Daily Mirror had a curious story that Prince William (along with Prince Charles) made a “generous” donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). DEC funnels money into 15 “leading aid agencies.” DEC was the one to confirm the donations from the Queen, Prince of Wales and Prince William – as far as I can see, Kensington Palace has not confirmed the donation from just William or the Family Cambridge. I’m also curious about where the donation came from – William’s own bank account (unlikely) or The Royal Foundation? I suspect it came from The Royal Foundation.

