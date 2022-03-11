The Cambridges will attend this year’s Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade

I wondered about this too several days ago, and we finally have an answer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a parade/ceremony on St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards. This is one of the easiest annual events for William and Kate, so of course they’ve f–ked it up several times in the past 11 years. The gig is so simple, all Kate has to do is show up, wear something green, hang out with cute soldiers and an even cuter dog, all while William grimaces in his Irish Guards dress uniform. After that, Will and Kate both get a pint of Guinness and they’re expected to at least take a few sips. Easiest gig! This will be their first St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards since 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to make an exciting return to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in two years. A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the news. “The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March. This will be the first time The Duke and Duchess have attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The royal couple were unable to attend the parade last year after it was called off because of the pandemic, while in 2020, it was called off as the majority of the regiment were deployed overseas at the time.

[From Hello]

I looked it up and it’s true, the parade was canceled in March 2020 because the Irish Guards were mostly deployed in Iraq and South Sudan. It wasn’t because of Covid, which was already ripping through the UK at that point. Prince Charles would test positive for Covid one week exactly after St. Patrick’s Day 2020. And as we learned months after the fact, William had Covid in April of that year. Then in 2021, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic, so Will and Kate made a cheesy video for St. Patrick’s Day.

Also: I wondered if Will and Kate would attend the St. Patrick’s Day event because they already canceled their appearance at this Sunday’s BAFTAs. Initially, no excuse was given for William’s absence other than “it’s not because Baldemort is incandescent at the BBC.” Now People Magazine’s royal insiders say that William is skipping the BAFTAs because of “diary constraints.” What does the BAFTA president have to do on a Sunday evening other than attend the BAFTAs? He’s absolutely deep in someone’s rose bush. Oh, and this means that once again, William will not act as host at the pre-BAFTA event HELD at Kensington Palace. He and Kate have never gone to that!! It’s bonkers.