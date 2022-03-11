The Cambridges will attend this year’s Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade

I wondered about this too several days ago, and we finally have an answer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a parade/ceremony on St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards. This is one of the easiest annual events for William and Kate, so of course they’ve f–ked it up several times in the past 11 years. The gig is so simple, all Kate has to do is show up, wear something green, hang out with cute soldiers and an even cuter dog, all while William grimaces in his Irish Guards dress uniform. After that, Will and Kate both get a pint of Guinness and they’re expected to at least take a few sips. Easiest gig! This will be their first St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards since 2019.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to make an exciting return to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in two years.
A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the news. “The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March. This will be the first time The Duke and Duchess have attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The royal couple were unable to attend the parade last year after it was called off because of the pandemic, while in 2020, it was called off as the majority of the regiment were deployed overseas at the time.
I looked it up and it’s true, the parade was canceled in March 2020 because the Irish Guards were mostly deployed in Iraq and South Sudan. It wasn’t because of Covid, which was already ripping through the UK at that point. Prince Charles would test positive for Covid one week exactly after St. Patrick’s Day 2020. And as we learned months after the fact, William had Covid in April of that year. Then in 2021, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic, so Will and Kate made a cheesy video for St. Patrick’s Day.
Also: I wondered if Will and Kate would attend the St. Patrick’s Day event because they already canceled their appearance at this Sunday’s BAFTAs. Initially, no excuse was given for William’s absence other than “it’s not because Baldemort is incandescent at the BBC.” Now People Magazine’s royal insiders say that William is skipping the BAFTAs because of “diary constraints.” What does the BAFTA president have to do on a Sunday evening other than attend the BAFTAs? He’s absolutely deep in someone’s rose bush. Oh, and this means that once again, William will not act as host at the pre-BAFTA event HELD at Kensington Palace. He and Kate have never gone to that!! It’s bonkers.
But will Domhnall be there? Domhnall is all that matters.
He’s the real star
I share my home with an Irish Wolfhound. She’s put in a call to her dog friends. They’re not attending. Diary constraints.
There’s a typo. They meant diarrhea constraints.
We should place odds on whether Kate wears something new or not. My guess is a repeat hat but a new coatdress.
@becks1 you know it’s going to be that 2019 coat again. MIlITARay CosPlAy remember?
But it’s been three years since she’s had the opportunity to buy a new green military coatdress! She’s going to need to go all out this year.
Or she’ll wear a repeat of one she wore once 5 years ago and get praised for “being thrifty” to take the heat off William being a racist.
New buttons!!! Can she top the 18 buttons she wore to the rugby game? Will an old coat get NEW buttons? Will her chapeau have buttons? Come visit us next week for “Keen’s Button Count!”
I’m curious to see what kate is going to pull out of her wardrobe for the Caribbean tour. I think we could be seeing lots of new pieces there.
She almost always wears all new clothes on tours, so we’ll definitely see probably 95% new clothes. I do think she’ll wear some local designers though. It won’t be all McQueen (although we’ll see a lot of that.)
I’m curious to see what she wears in Jamaica because she loves to wear local designers. As a Jamaican I’m dying to see who she picks because none of our designers suit her particularly dowdy style.
Does Meghan have a look of green with a fascinator?
Perhaps that Meghan’s green look which she wore right after her wedding for a tour? That one which she carried with a side bun and a smart office bag and she looked like a CEO of a fortune 500 company.
I loved those separates (leather skirt/tucked in button down shirt), but I prefer her emerald green from the “You coulda had a Bad Bitch” tour dress/hat, where the lining of Harry’s jacket matched her dress. THAT was a boss move/outfit!
https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/03/9530818/meghan-markle-green-dress-emilia-wickstead-matching-prince-harry
I loved the green top and skirt Meghan wore to Ireland shortly after their wedding, but I don’t think it was a tour though. It ended up being on the cover of Omid’s book “Finding Freedom.”
Of course she will wear something new and green – if she doesn’t wear a new green coat dress it will be a new piece of bling, thats the usual pattern with her.
She will have expensive bling that won’t be reported and praised for a repeat.
I bet it’ll be something with emeralds.
I think it will be a repeat only because she’s going to have so much new stuff for the tour.
Whatever she wears, the various shades of green will clash.
I will never forget that video they put out last year and the way twitter reacted to it. It was so bad people started to mock their marriage.
Some of the tweets still live in my head rent free
‘There’s no way these 2 are still shagging’
‘If she could throw him under a bus, she would’ 😂
What an absolute joke. Just another member of the BRF swanning around in a uniform he didn’t earn. And how transparent are these two, trying to drum up some goodwill after Will’s fiasco. I hope the dog poops on their shoes.
LOL, I’m crying at the “hope the dog poops on their shoes”, hahaha!!
Given the last two days, this is giving me huge “dad dancing in Verbier” vibes except this is 10.000 times worse because now we have confirmation of what type of people these two dress dolls are
When was the Bafta no show confirmed, maybe he is in hiding because of his Ukraine comments. Rebel Wilson may have added a few jokes. And i cant believe they get to see a comedians jokes before hand.
It was confirmed before the Ukraine comments. I think he refused to attend the BAFTAs because his “lack of diversity” comments in 2020 fell totally flat with the audience. Considering the house of Windsor’s own issues embracing diversity, William’s comments could put him in contention for the “biggest stone thrown from glassiest house” award.
They should pray hard willie to not open his big mouth and remind kate not to grin.
Willie should stop policing Katie and rehearse social ‘small talk” otherwise….The trip to Jamaica is a no go.
At this point I can’t wait for their Caribbean tour, it’s gonna be JOKES! 😂
I hope the locals have their phones out and record everything. So when they try to backtrack their inevitable gaffs, the receipts will come out fast.
My fervent wish is that they get booed and heckled wherever they go. Maybe they should make some visits to the poorest areas — you know, no running water, no sanitation, no medical care or schools or electricity, all those things every human being deserves. They both need to be more “Diana” or they’re never going to recover from the Ukraine debacle.
Jamaicans, and especially Jamaican social media doesn’t not play well with others. We are not a people to mess with. If they make a gaffe of any kind, it will be mocked mercilessly on Twitter. Jamaicans will make them trend for all the wrong reasons.
@niqjee I will be waiting on the edge of my seat for your reports from Jamaica during their visit! Literally, cannot wait to see the response.
Niqgee we will be waiting with baited breath to here from you and from Jamaican social media! A little truth dropped on there two would be delicious.
@Niqgee yes, sis! This Jamaican American is counting on my brothers and sisters to tell it!! Please report back.
They really do the least. It is incredible
“Exciting return”??!!
Kate isn’t getting to wear the sparkly gown she bought for the BAFTAs, so this is her next chance to play dress up. I’m sure this event has been approved because all they have to do is show up and walk around. There will be no press reporting on “gaffes.” I’m still curious about how the Caribbean Vacay is going to be adjusted to prevent these two from blowing up the Commonwealth once and for all.
@C-Shell. I snorted at “exciting return.” These two have basically become a worldwide punchline.
I just wonder if all this hyperbole is just shade 😂
Kate doesn’t want to go to the BAFTAs. It lasts for hours and is boring. She prefers quick events.
I think the BAFTAS is one of the few long events she likes because it’s as close to Hollywood as she herself will be.
She loves the rota and her stans to melt down over what mediocre gown she chooses. She was probably hoping for a repeat of the gold dress flattery.
Well, since it’s only the Irish, I’m sure it doesn’t matter. 🙄 (sarcasm, in case you’re not sure)
Hopefully they don’t say something offensive. Also Kate looks very very stressed In those photos almost as if her husband was actively pruning the rose bushes then after H and M left she started looking more relaxed maybe because wills was holding her hand again for the first time in years but lately she has gone back to looking stressed (even with the maniacal grin) so I think William has started pruning the bushes again
I *think* those pics are from 2019 so that was around the time the Rose Hanbury story broke (if I recall correctly, it broke late March 2019.) So I’m sure there was some tension and stress behind the scenes there.
If William has anybody with a lick of common sense on his team, he cannot attend the BAFTAS because he’s currently locked in a safe room without access to phone or internet where he is undergoing an intensive “How Not to Racism in Public” cram session for the upcoming Caribbean tour.
I think we can be pretty sure no one on his team has a lick of common sense.
I’m sure this was always supposed to be a solo event – in the past it’s always been a senior female royal (the Queen Mother did it for years), so I don’t know why PW will be there.
p.s. I was reading that the Irish Guards have a new mascot, Seamus (Domhnall has retired). The wolfhound is definitely the best bit.
Yeah, I wonder if they decided to make William go at the last minute so there will be some new pics that they hope will help to bury the current sh!tstorm online.
I believe it was solo for Kate until the year she decided she didn’t feel like going and so William went that year. He seems to have tagged along ever since. There is still an article out there in the internets criticizing kate for skipping a hundred year old tradition for no real reason. Probably the last time they criticized kate.
Nic…tsk, tsk… it wan’t for “no reason”! Remember, they didn’t want to “set expectations”.
I mean, God FORBID they are “expected” to DO THEIR ^&%$# JOBS! What is the world coming to??
Just this once William, drink your Guinness and don’t say a f-ing word because everything you say always makes you appear like you already drunk. So stfu and just drink
Nyah I want him to say all the things and continue to expose himself for who he is.
Can we talk about uniforms here? So this is Irish guard uniform, and since Bill is the Colonel,he wears this one. Harry wore this uniform for his wedding. Is he also a part of the Irish guards?
His Elegance wore red uniform for his wedding. Which one’s that?
Also, I’ve observed Harry wearing other uniforms such as white,grey,navy,red. Do all these have different meanings according to the events?
William wore the Irish Guards Mounted Uniform for his wedding.
this one that William is wearing here is not the uniform Harry wore for his wedding. He wore his Household Cavalry Blues and Royals uniform from his Afghanistan regiment.
and yes the uniforms all represent different branches of military or different positions so I think its a big deal what they wear and when.
So William is going to show up in his colonel of the Irish Guards uniform with apparently no knowledge that they participated in the Balkan wars in the 1990s.
You give him too much credit that he actually knows what the Irish Guards are beyond the costume much less that they are actually military.
HEY!!! He knows it has *something* to do with shamrocks too! Credit where credit is due! /s
@nic919 epic burn!!
It’s so interesting royalty was always actively tied to military since the kindgoms had to be defended or else expanded. And some royals were active parts of the battles. Now it’s just cosplay ceremony and trying to invoke some connection to the past when royals performed an actual purpose (for bad and also some good).
I can certainly see him showing up to an Irish regiment on St Patrick’s day all: Hey, you guys haven’t heard about any troubles happening in Europe over the last 50 – 100 years or so, have you?
Can’t wait for Keens next Irish military costume. It will look just like the last Irish military costume but Charles will have paid big bucks for a new one.
So he can play soldier for the day🙄 hope they hand him a history book.
William can’t go to the BAFTAs because the day after is Commonwealth Day, St. Patrick’s Day is mid week and at end of the week he goes to the Caribbean for a 5 day vacation. He has a lot on his plate.
He’s such a lightweight. My goodness. The BAFTAs are just an award ceremony. So he really can’t stay up for a few hours AND attend a church service the next day? It’s too much to show up for the Irish guards before heading out for some island hopping for a few days that were reduced from 12?
William can go to the BAFTA’s. William won’t go to the BAFTA’s because he doesn’t want to be skewered, possibly called out as a racist or have questions thrown at him. Both Commonwealth Day and the BAFTA’s have been in his diary. Just now it’s an issue for the future Geography King .
I agree with others who have said it’s because he doesn’t want pics with Kate at a glamorous event like the Bond premiere where people were lying and saying he was drooling all over her.
William’s afraid that Rebel Wilson, who’s hosting at this year’s BAFTA, will totally take the piss out of him. You KNOW she’s going to skewer him.
He might as well have said “dairy restraints” and everyone would just accept it as usual. I have an idea for Kate’s Irish parade look: how about the black fashion dress and mask that she wore to Philip’s funeral? That made such a splash I think she should repeat it. The Irish would be so honored and William would love it (just as he did at Philip’s funeral).
It would be nice if photographers from Denmark went along so we could get some non-altered pics. Oh well, they’ll use photoshop on Old Kate and we’ll never see the real pics.
Kate’s face in the second picture disturbs me. And I’m not talking about any lines, wrinkles or dents, I’m talking about her smug expression. No one, other than an evil stepmother in a Disney fairy tale, should ever look like that. To think, THIS is the face that some people insist is an innocent young 40-year-old lump just following William’s maniacal instructions. Naw.