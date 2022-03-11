Jennifer Garner shows how to make little bags with supplies & money for unhoused people



Jennifer Garner is promoting The Adam Project, out now on Netflix, in which she plays a single mom to a son whose future self comes back to change the timeline and reunite with his departed dad. Ryan Reynolds is the older version of the son and Mark Ruffalo plays the dad, making this the first film since 2004’s 13 Going on 30 that Garner and Ruffalo have starred in together. Garner and Ruffalo have a cute video on Instagram and they’re joined by their onscreen son, Walker Scobell, 13.

A couple of weeks ago Garner posted a video to her Instagram stories where she gave $200 to the cashier at Starbucks. Garner told her that the first bill was a tip for everyone working there and the second was to pay for everyone in line behind her. I wrote about it and said that it seemed a little cheesy, but that you could tell she was sincere about it and was trying to inspire other people. It was a nice thing to do.

Garner recently posted this little video where she’s giving out Ziplock bags with supplies like handwipes, tissues, Chapstick, socks and money to unhoused people. It’s not too much stuff to store and it’s useful. The video starts with her assembling the bags and includes a clip of her handing them out. It ends with a list of items to include. Here’s that video and some screenshots are below.

This is really nice! Yes it’s PR for her, but who cares? She’s also worked for Save The Children for over a decade and she campaigned for Hillary so she gets massive points in my book. This is a nice way to give back and she’s going to influence other people to do this. I know there are jerks who say not to give money to unhoused people, but I sometimes do give money. I don’t care what they spend it on, it’s not my business. Also it makes me happy to give money so I’m getting something out of it too. I also donate to local food banks and to humanitarian organizations. I typically just donate online, but giving out little packages like this would make me feel great too. Have you ever fulfilled teachers’ Amazon wish lists? I love buying little presents for people and that’s what it feels like!

Here are some organizations to support. These all have four star ratings on Charity Navigator.

Doctors Without Borders

Feeding America

National Alliance to End Homelessness

Save The Children

World Central Kitchen