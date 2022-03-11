Duchess Kate ‘will not forget how Meghan treated her’ in the Oprah interview

This week was the one-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. One year later, and the Salt Island royals are still in their feelings about all of it, big surprise. If “royal sources” aren’t still whining about the interview, they’re looking ahead to Prince Harry’s memoir and trying to get advanced sympathy for that. All of it is landing flat, at least from where I sit. Speaking of, Ingrid Seward gave some quotes about the one-year anniversary and wouldn’t you know, she’s behaving as if KATE was the wronged party. LOL.
According to royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, the two women will be cordial – although Kate may never forget how she was treated. She told the Mirror: “The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.
“Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her. But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance. If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry. Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same.”
And Ingrid, the author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of his Century, believes although the interview will never be forgotten by the likes of the Queen and Prince Charles, they know there is “nothing to gain” from shutting them out of the Jubilee celebrations.
She explained: “When Princess Diana criticised her husband and his family in her Panorama interview, it was the end of not only her marriage but any kind of honest relationship with her husband’s family. I suspect that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing a similar situation. Their explosive interview with Oprah will never be forgotten. Neither will the words from the Buckingham Palace statement on behalf of the Queen ‘Recollections may vary.’ Harry’s public criticism of his father. His insistence on prioritising his own mental health over everything.”
“His persistence on declaring the royal world into which he was born is ‘toxic’ does not endear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Royal Family. But the Queen knows better than anyone there is nothing to be gained by open hostility. She is always prepared to forgive if not forget. Prince Charles is the same. They have little choice if they ever want to see Harry again, which of course they do. Harry needs Meghan to be included and she will be, whatever the family may feel about her privately. Both the Queen and Charles want to see their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There is nothing to be gained by shutting them out and of course, they will be invited to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They may be guests not actual participants. But they will be there.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Ah, yes. Pity the poor Salt Island royals who were so dreadfully hurt by hearing how Meghan was suicidal because of their racist smear campaign against her. Pity poor Kate who will “never forget” how Meghan treated HER, because Meghan was so easily able to overshadow poor milquetoast Single White Female Kate. Seward is basically saying what Robert Lacey and others have said too, that the Windsors now believe that they simply need to get Harry and Meghan to visit for PR more than anything else.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge at the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, on June 09, 2018, to attend Trooping the colour, the Queens birthday parade,Image: 374424155, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Netherlands OUT / Point de Vue OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Albert Nieboer / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
-
-
Wimbledon London UK 13/07/2019
Photo credit: Peter van den Berg
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, seen smiling and enjoying Serena Williams (USA) and Simona Halep (ROU) playing their womenÄôs singles final match against on Centre Court.
-
-
Wimbledon London UK 13/07/2019
Photo credit: Peter van den Berg
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, seen smiling and enjoying Serena Williams (USA) and Simona Halep (ROU) playing their womenÄôs singles final match against on Centre Court.
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
William the future head of state is a dumb racist, but who cares! Remember people: Meghan is the worst! William is probably still traumatized by Meghan’s bullying and that’s why he says the stupidest things. It’s PTSD.
There’s something serious afoot. I suspect Kate is fighting for survival. Solo engagements are not working despite attempts at Meghanification via outfit copying. Plus she is an airhead. Joint engagements are guaranteed to be disastrous once Baldimort opens his mouth. So back it is to the demonisation of Meghan. DARVO is real with the royal family.
Kate is looking worn out while Meghan is lovely. The nonroyal family is mired in scandal. Charlie sells lordships for cash for his foundation, BaldWillie cheats on his wife and is angry all the time. Andy is a rapist of young girls.
Meghan and Harry are just happy and that totally pisses off the non royal family. I’m with Harry and Meghan. The non royal cheating, rapists and liars like Charlie, Billy, Waity and RandyRapistAndy make me sick.
William got so confident with his racism he’s now airing it to the public. He’s about to find out the hard way, you don’t mess with the black and browns that pay your rent.
@SourcesCloseToKate, but is William humble enough to actually learn a lesson and adjust his behavior accordingly? He strikes me as very arrogant, so much so that he really reminds me of Trump in many ways. I cannot imagine William issuing a genuine public apology. Ever. If I had to guess, he’s one of those moronic men who view any apology as evidence of failure and weakness.
He doesn’t need to please the public to be re-elected; he can do whateverTF he wants and he will still be secure in his position as future king and he knows it, so what incentive does he have to change? Someone else on here said in another post that William’s reaction to this was probably, “everyone’s out to get me!” or something along those lines, and I believe it.
It will be interesting to see how/if he responds to all this. My bet is that he’ll show up at his next engagement acting like everything is totally fine and none of this ever happened. And none of the ROTA will dare mention it.
William has always been shielded from the consequences of his bad behaviour. Even to the point that a courtier was sent out to apologize for Will speeding on a private property when he was a young man. Let that sink in. Other people have in the past apologized for his misbehaviour. Even when he took a RAF helicopter on a joyride, there were ZERO consequences. He has learned that there’s never any consequences for his behaviour. Of course, he’s going to do exactly what he wants to do because other people will always cover for him.
Meghan should have told him everything about racism and it’s her fault if he says something stupid. She should listen to his racist remarks and work hard at educating him!
Don’t give them any ideas. The Firm is so desperate that even this could gain traction.
This reads like a half assed attempt at deflection. As usual, pull out a negative Meghan story to shield William. It’s going to take a hell of a lot more to put out this dumpster fire William started, Right now the Firm is on it’s knees praying for Harry and Meghan to do something, ANYTHING to take the heat off the Egg.
Mehghan said Catherine is a good person.
That picture of Kate in the red in church always reminds me of one of the rude step sisters in the first classic Cinderalla cartoon. Lol
And never forget that it was Meghan who was able to appear pleasant for appearances sake!!! Not Willnot and Keennot
Exactly. Where were the “peacemaker” skills that day? And that was before Meghan uttered anything but Kate had put out lies about her repeatedly.
Meghan had such a serene expression at this service that I am sure she was seeing herself in sunny California, far away from the salties and thinking that she’s off to America in a couple of hours.
In the picture of Kate in the mint green she reminds me of Amanda Bynes. If Amanda Bynes played Kate in a movie, I would definitely watch that!
Did I miss backwards day? Shouldn’t that read Meghan should never forget just how evil that elitist, xenophobic, racist family is and how horrible the allowed the rags to treat her the newest member to marry into that house of horrors?
This is one of the four that gave an interview for cash before they even viewed the Oprah interview, she knows nothing but pretends to be some expert, it’s laughable she and the others remained employed
Yes! She was one of the liars who just made up her “response” before the interview actually aired.
See I get confused with the red dresses so I guess she looked like a witch at this commonwealth service but it wasn’t the one where she decided to openly snub Meghan over a silly procession. She was actively a bitch at a another commonwealth day service. Got to keep that straight.
Yes these are from two different services (meaning the red coatdresses.) This isn’t the one where she was blatantly a bitch to Meghan, this is just from that time when we were all saying “man Kate looks like hell” and people were like “omgggggggg she has three kids be niiiiiice” and then the Rose Hanbury story broke.
Well, if Kate had smiled at Meghan just once at Meghan in these pics she might have looked less witchy. So now there’s 2 CW ceremonies where she doesn’t look good. This was just foreshadowing her behavior in the next CW red dress. Madame Duchess and the Evil Sister in law. Future Lifetime movie?
I was thinking Kate in the red dress looks like a Disney villain. Yikes.
What I’m getting from this is that even the most unperceptive RR are bored by Kate and want Meghan back quite desperately.
(For the rest, sigh. Good grief.)
Then they might want to start being a bit nicer. And i still hope they won’t go to that stupid jubilee. Obviously it’s not in my hands but you see how they still get their henchmen out to insult meghan? Going to celebrate with that family will make them look like clowns sorry not sorry.
Without proper security, it will be a death sentence for Meghan and their children. There are so many racists out there ready to kill them for daring to “dirty” the white line and this includes many in government and the royal family.
I also think that the royal family and racist media sincerely believe that if they can only get rid of Meghan and the children, they can have all their good PR back. So really, the Sussexes will never be truly be safe in the UK.
I saw this first on Daily Fail yesterday morning. Its just a repeat of everything they’ve been writing the last year.
But what interesting is that DF moderated the comments after only a few hours and there’s only 4 comments left. 3 praising Kate and one annoyed by the gossip.
So what is happening with DF? They’ve also moderated commenting on Harry’s rodeo article.
Are they being demonetized by google again for racist comments? Or are they trying to push down stories about Harry and Meghan and highlight Kate and Will more? Idk.
What i think is that more people in the dm comment section might be pushing down on their reporting, hence the moderation all of a sudden. But it has also not escaped me that some of the older meghan hating articles have been edited. My guess: they want to gaslight meghan and the public and pretend that the UK media was never part of the issue. It was simply meghan and her hunger for fame/money.
The DM are supremely stupid if they believe that. That’s now how the internet or computers work. There is a reason why people say “once it’s out on the internet it lives forever”.
I think there is a slow and subtle attempt to make the atmosphere less hostile to the Sussexes in order to lure them back for the doomed jubbly. Once there, it will be open season on them again. The RF probably thinks that the only way they can get public adoration back, is to make sure that Meghan is silenced before she can tell all she knows. Going back to Turd Island could be a fatal error for Meghan and her children. Even Harry is not safe; he talked once and may no longer be trusted. Even if given the security he wants, how can he be sure they would not turn on him and serve him up to the wolves?
Prioritizing his own mental health over everything…… so is this an admittance that the Sussex’s were wronged?
I had the impression that Seward, or rather the Royal Family, was outraged that Prince Harry would prioritize his mental health over being their scapegoat.
Yeah, you can see them sniffing down their noses at prioritizing mental health.
I almost snorted my coffee at that one. HEAVEN FORFEND someone prioritize their own mental health and the literal lives of their wife and child. Sweet Baby Jeebus.
A feud implies two people are actively involved in it – this is all Kate while Meghan lives her life. Pathetic.
Seward sounds crazy af. How dare Harry and Meghan prioritize their mental health over everything else! I guess they should feel privileged to be driven crazy by his family and the press for the sake of the crown. These people are exhausting, tone deaf, racist and dangerous. The Sussexes should continue to avoid them at all costs.
I think all of them sound crazy. It must be a prerequisite to have a brain disorder before you become a royal rat.
That KKK trash wasn’t cordial to Meghan one day from the time that they met till the time that she left ole Salt Island with her husband and baby two years ago. What a disgusting woman and disgusting family.
Oh yes, what a bad person Meghan is, actually telling Oprah that Kate is a good person who apologized for making her cry and people shouldn’t be mad at her or hate her.
I do hope she never forgets just how kind and charitable Meghan has been to all of them when they only thing she ever got in return is obvious contempt and idiotic and rancid leaks
All Meghan did was correct the story. A story that Kate WOULD NOT correct. She still threw her a bone and said she apologized and that Kate is a good person. Meanwhile, Kate spent her 40th birthday slamming Meghan to uplift herself. But sure, poor ,little , lily white Kate. How dare Meghan be SO mean to her. Kate is a nasty mean girl and deserves her karma.
This. She literally said to like me doesn’t mean you have to hate her. She was far more gracious than any of those jacka— deserved.
And, that is a thing that has never been reciprocated. Has Kate issued any statement at all telling her stans that they don’t have to hate Meghan to like her?
No point prolonging a feud …by talking rubbish, spitting lies and imagining about said feud for 2 years and counting. And we already know she cannot forget because she is obsessed.
I don’t really understand the point of this. Like Kate and Meghan were never friends. Why is it some sort of threat that Kate will continue to not like her?
In other words Harry & Meghan please come back & bring the kids with you for the jubbly. We promise Kate etc will be own their best behaviour & wont publicly snub you like last time.
Thanks Ingrid for confirming the royals are fake & being publicly friendly to Harry & especially Meghan is just for appearance sake
Yes. It what world is saying “Being royal is all about appearances…it always has been” a good thing? 😳
Yes, I cannot imagine a more enticing invitation than “the bitch who hates you for existing will pretend to play nice”
Kate is so desperate for Meghan’s attention, it’s laughable. Keep paying her dust Meghan, like the real Queen you are!
All of them are desperate for Meghan’s attention
They must hate it when Meghan refers to them as “my husband’s family”and not The Royal Family.
Without the sussexes there Billy boy doesn’t need or want keen around to be the white rose. Her use is gone now. This is definitely a keen camp article not a Bill one. He’s fine without the sussexes around. She’s desperate to save her marriage or more importantly to be queen consort or at least princess of Wales. That’s it. Thats why she’s begging for a baby while he’s pushing stories about being a single dad.
Let me first comment based on the title then I will read it later when I return, Kate can just go F herself. She is a racist piece of shit
Over it, 💯👏🏽👏🏽
There is no shred of decency in this racist kween when she can take advantage of a poor woman’s death vigil for PR.
I’m all for family reconciliation and all but in this case I want Harry, Meghan and their kids kept away from the Cambridges even their kids. Because this one sided feud will carry on to their children. In a few years time you’ll hear how lili and Archie all the way from Cali made Charlotte and Louis cry and how George and Archie are locked in a feud
Such blatant DARVO tactics, meaning Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender. It’s so odd seeing this in public for all to see. Silver lining: we can all learn from this. If anyone does this to you, make like Meghan and Harry: run and thrive.
Yes!!!!
In other words please H&M come for the jubbly & bring the kids too. We promise Kate the alleged peacemaker won’t publicly snub you in church like last time! Wonder if Ingrid even asks herself if Meghan & Harry have been so awful to the family why is she even suggesting they appear at jubbly at all. Surely all these royal experts would want them banned
Thanks for also confirming that the royals are fake & would just be publicly friendly to Harry & especially Meghan for appearances sake. As people love to suggest Charles walking Meghan down the aisle & Kate smiling at her at the tennis proves Meghan was welcomed.
It’s so interesting to see the royal family & their sycophants rewrite history in real time. They act like Oprah came out of nowhere & that was start of family ‘rift’. Or like the story of Meghan making Kate cry that Meghan corrected on Oprah, wasn’t started from the palace & out for years before Oprah. They also act like Charles didn’t do an interview confessing adultery & authorise a biography saying he never loved Diana years before Diana’s Panorama interview. But whitewashing history is a speciality for these folks I guess.
When I was growing up, we called being nice in public but not in private, being two-faced.
I’m neuro divergent (diagnosed in my 40’s it’s been a godsend).
But this is an area of social interaction I’ve never, ever understood.
My “friends” did it & all was well, I did it & was called two faced.
Now I’m just called the B word for not playing nice in public. Not screaming matches but not pretending either.
I don’t get it.
I don’t understand how Kate can do this, so obviously be two faced, & it’s accepted.
Poor Meghan.
Basically saying that the leaders of their church can’t behave like Christians even within an actual church isn’t flattering to the RF.
Didn’t Charles’ interview where he admitted to cheating on Diana air first? Did his tampon comment also come out before Diana spoke? I can’t recall but I’m quite sure that the marriage was irretrievably broken and there wasn’t trust between Diana and that family before the interview anyway. (Regardless of the lies Diana was told to get her to sit down and talk)
The line about Harry’s insistence on prioritizing his health as if that is a bad thing truly disgusts me. I’m so glad Harry and Meghan left. May we all choose our own health – mental and physical- over the defined expectations of remaining in a “family”.
Kate knows Kate is not a good person and is offended that Meghan said Kate was a good person in the Oprah interview.
LOL Right? If theyre gonna play Opposite Day, we can help them.
“How dare SHE patronize ME?!” storms Kate, wiglet all aflutter, buttons clanking.
😂😂😂😂😂
More like, Meghan will not forget how Kate treated her, just that she’s not going to be bitchy like Kate in public.
“Harry needs Meghan to be included and she will be, whatever the family may feel about her privately. ”
Very much not a racist family my foot. They obviously don’t like her, but have to put up with her in the public eye. And showing Harry like a tantrummy boy who will have whatever he wants because he’s under the influence of Meghan.
These people are so evil my god. Also, this feels like a distraction from yesterday’s dragging of His Elegance. Someone getting bad press, bring out another Evil Meghan story.
As I recall, didn’t Meghan say in the interview that Kate is “a good person”? (Not that I believe she is.) So how was she treated so badly by Meghan in the Oprah interview?
That’s what I was thinking.
Meghan didn’t say much about Kate at all and what she did say was gracious (more gracious than I could have mustered in a similar position)
Meghan dared to speak the truth, revealing it was infact Kate who made her cry but she apologized etc etc. Kate must have been furious to be revealed as the vile petty liar she is and not the forever victim she aspire to be.
Lololol. Ingrid Seward, the woman who was ousted as a LIAR by Archie and Josh, yeah just ignore her. No credibility at all
Well, Meghan will never forget how Kate treated her or how she stood by silently while lies about Meghan were pushed in the press and never corrected (and I’m sure Meghan knows how the crying story made its way to Camilla Tominey….) and Meghan will never forget how the Firm treated her or how Charles yanked their security and put them at risk etc.
There’s a long list of wrongs here, and its not wrongs done AGAINST the Firm.
Meghan is a class act that doesn’t need to put down a woman to uplift self. She especially doesn’t need the royal rota to prop her up. You can’t compete where you don’t compare. Let Meghan stand without Kate stepping on her heels to be noticed.
They can have their public image OR they can have “honest” relationships but they can’t have both at the same time — not the way they relate to one another.
If any of this is real, they’re admitting they are highly paid actors — except that all taxpayers are forced to buy tickets to this show.
“She called me a good person?! REVENNNGGGGE!”
“The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan…She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.”
I’m sorry, did Ingrid miss H+M’s final commonwealth service?
Ingrid can try all she wants but the video remains capturing that kate is a rude bitch over petty nonsense. And it’s obvious Harry was upset about what kate did so she made an enemy of him too. And Harry had a face like thunder the rest of the service.
You really have to be twisting yourself into a pretzel to be able to view that video and see anything other than how horribly Meghan was treated by all of them. I am with you on Harry’s expression, he was working overtime to remain calm.
Probably time to give up on making her the bond that can bring them together. They can’t move on from any narrative, no matter how dumb.
It’s amazing how these rota rats can twist the truth, be patronizing, and expect H&M to come home for more of the same. It is no wonder Meghan reportedly said she has no desire to “set foot in anything royal ever again.” Kate, aka Cruella De Ville, is full of herself and needed to be brought down a peg or two. She never treated Meghan with any respect privately while publicly putting on a show except for when her behavior was caught on camera for all to see.
Seward went to same school with Camilla so therein lies the problem…nothing but a royal azz kisser.
“Kate, aka Cruella De Ville, is full of herself and needed to be brought down a peg or two.”
One suspects her not-so-loving-husband gives her that particular coup-de-grace on a daily basis.
The dismissive way that they say Harry chose his mental health over staying in a centuries old toxic environment and “taking everything on the chin” is so disgusting to me.
Gee Ingrid, I’m sure Meghan will never forget Kate’s bitch faced snub at the Commonwealth service and her unleashing the ‘Meghan made Kate Cry’ smear either.
What is with the delayed reactions of this woman? It took how long for her to start spreading false stories about the wedding crying incident. It’s been a year since the Oprah interview. If you’re gonna shade, don’t be lazy. Oh wait, lazy is Kate’s thing.
It can’t be easy looking like a haggard corpse next to your naturally beautiful, charismatic, kind, and accomplished sister-in-law but considering she and her idiot husband have a Caribbean tour in mere days, perhaps it would be a good idea to muzzle themselves and their mouthpieces at this time.
At least she is admitting that it’s a choice on her part. She *could* forgive, but she has decided not to pursue that course. Nothing surprising there.
So the woman who was openly hostile to Meghan and Harry at the Commonwealth was a doppelgänger? Huh. Could have sworn Kate showed her whole ass that day and left no doubt in anyone’s minds just how mean and petty she and her family could be towards Meghan and Harry. There was no public affection hiding private feelings that day. Someone forgot they had cameras on them and that video was broadcast across the world. Spare me, Ingrid.
Harry & Meghan aren’t coming to the Jubbly to help any of those wretches rehab their images. If they come, it’ll be a private visit at Windsor. No paps. No pictures.
You are so right. All you need to know about the royal family is in that video.
If only we could all be treated that horribly. Imagine being called a “good person” on an international broadcast! Horrors upon horrors! How can Kate survive this?
I have a feeling that was Meghan’s last dance with Cannot. They should probably rethink the Keen peacemaker narrative, I would be willing to bet Meghan has reams of receipts, at this point.
In retrospect, I think Meghan offered up the “Kate is a good person and sent me flowers” as a tacit move to lay aside all of the animosity (which was all on Kate’s side, but whatever, Meghan tried so hard). Katie Keen has only ramped up the BS. Per usual, KP’s ability to read a room is nil.
Headline should read :
‘Wife of future head of the Church refuses to forgive’.
How utterly embarrassing that the UK continues to pay vast amounts of money for these clowns at a time when people have to choose between heating and eating.
These ‘royal reporters’ have really perfected their grift.
” Seward is basically saying what Robert Lacey and others have said too, that the Windsors now believe that they simply need to get Harry and Meghan to visit for PR more than anything else.”
Which why I hope they don’t go to the Jubbly. I think Harry knows that they would be used for PR and wants no part of it.
A year on from THAT interview and Meg and Harry remain happy and healthy in the US. They love each other and are leading good and productive lives. WHAT ELSE?! Well W and K still can’t get their professional and personal lives together. He acts like she has just farted and neither can chew gum, walk straight and talk with sincerity, compassion and intelligence in public. Yet we UK tax payers are expected to feel blessed to have both as future rulers!
If I remember correctly, didn’t Meghan say something in the interview like -Kate apologized because she’s basically a decent person. That’s giving someone who sat back and didn’t correct any of the misleading stories a lot more credit that I believe I would give.
Yeah, well, Kate SHOULD ALWAYS REMEMBER that even as Meghan set the record straight, she did not bash Kate, she made a point to say it was just one of those things and not a targeted attack to make her cry, that Kate had the good grace to acknowledge that she was out of line and actually apologize… Kate has never shown even a fraction of this grace towards anyone. Meghan did her a FAVOR in that interview. Kate needs to remember that before she or any of her lackeys ever open their fcking mouths again.
Exactly! Meghan was very careful in what she said, and when Oprah wanted her to elaborate, first she stressed that there was no argument and that because Kate apologized and owned it, she wasn’t going to further discuss it. She could have said a lot more. What she said that stood out to me was that everyone except Kate was being supportive with all the father drama, and she couldn’t understand why Kate wasn’t and that she hurt her feelings. Also that she would never had let what happened leak to the press in the first place. She was very firm in that. The fact that Kate is letting this so-called grievance define her and that she is still upset that her crying lie was exposed, that she deliberately caused permanent ongoing harm to Meghan with this petty grudge, and thinks that is okay as long as she benefits from it, is just so incredibly messed up.
Word.
Wow. They really, REALLY want Harry and Meghan back for that lil party for the Queen, don’t they? And despite that they’re still attempting to gaslight everyone. Meghan barely said anything about Kate in that interview and what she did say was pretty complimentary.
“Kate will never forgive you even though she’ll do what she didn’t do before and pretend to be nice because it’s her job. So come on back!”
What the hell kind of enticement to return is this?? Seriously.
Hee. Yeah, H&M should race back with their kids forthwith no matter what because Kate is gonna play nice. 🙄🙄🤣🤣😡😛😛
These creeps and Kate herself are so invested in this poor Kate pity party. It’s so pathetic. Also, once again they are trying to use Meghan to distract from William’s epic screw up, and the ham fisted attempts to excuse it. Just try to gin up hatred against Meghan Markle again to distract from another royal debacle in the UK. Frankly, I don’t care how Kate felt, what she have to be upset about? She lied, she cried, whatever.
Meanwhile she spends her time cosplaying Meghan. Whatever bish…
I can’t believe how stupid KP is with this nonsense. They no longer have any new Sussex stories or gossip to spin after William’s mistakes/racism, so this is what we’re left with: the FFQ forgives Meghan for…mentioning her in the Oprah sit-down. Mmmm’kay.
I used to be sort of neutral on M&H going to the jubbly, but now I’m firmly against it. The RF and the RR are both desperate for them to attend for clicks and interest, but M&H should not give it to them. If they do attend, the RR and the palace machine will spend the next five years comparing the couples and the kids and Meghan vs. Kate and whatever else, just to make W&K seem interesting. However, if they don’t attend, the jubbly itself will be a minor story that will be forgotten by the end of that week. This the perfect chance for them to introduce the Royal Magnificent Seven on the world’s stage (again), which is what they wanted. Isn’t Sophie their secret weapon? She’ll be there, right? So why do they need M&H?
I know this could never happen because of security. But I wish H&M could go to the jubly and stand in the crowd as the family is on the balcony. I would love to see who the camera’s focus on.
@Robert Phillips, omfg I love this idea so much. They would all lose their everloving minds in an epic meltdown. They’d probably do a split-screen but talk about the Sussexes the entire time. Obviously you’re right that it won’t happen, but a girl can dream
Listen if Megan wasn’t a Winsdor Kate wouldn’t even be in her orbit, come on, seriously what has Kate going for her ????. She has no personality, no life experience, no friends,.kinda of a bore actually,. we have seen her but into a group chat and for de energy to change immediately, de Winsdors are stuck with her and unfortunately for them have to put on de mask and admire her new teeth yet again !!! Now Mrs Megan Mountbatton Winsdor well that’s another story ……….
Kate will ultimately be publicly blamed for driving a wedge between William and Harry. This will be the key theme of their keen divorce.
I hope H&M save all their public appearance PR for Invictus and not the jubbly.
Kate is mad that she was globally outed as a mean girl and it is sticking to this day. If Kate was a woman and owned up to this this negative perception of her would not be baked in the cake now.
Also, it’s really pathetic for Kate to keep bringing it up, because aside from a small group of people who pay close attention to this kind of thing (us), no one else cared.
The entire world was talking about the interview after it aired, but that throwaway about Kate wasn’t even mentioned. It was the racism of the BRF that the whole world was talking about. The takeaways from the interview were all regarding racist treatment of Meghan, to the point at which she was suicidal and the BRF wouldn’t get her help, the refusal to give Archie the title and security he was entitled to, and the fact that a member of the BRF was “concerned” about Archie’s skin tone. No one even remembers the bit about Kate, it was a blip — but I guess it’s all she’s got since she keeps dragging it out.
Can you imagine what kind of example these two people set for their kids Uugh
Interesting that Ingrid is assuming the Sussexes would agree to participate in a PR boost for Harry’s ailing family – Kate “will be sure to be photographed hugging or kissing Meghan” like hell you are, viper.
Also, even if Meghan let her sister in law get close enough to give her a hug – can you imagine how forced and awkward it would be? Keen’s not a great actress, and let’s just say her attempts at being demonstrative have not been promising so far.
I am here for the “like hell you are, viper”!
Meghan treated her with more grace & kindness than she deserved.
Same story different day. These guys are really desperate for money.
I’m just thankful that despite the trash from BM and the RF…Meghan keeps winning. She’s gettin support/accolades from prominent women and men who see her and not the gossip that may surround her. Same for Harry and ultimately that speaks louder than anything!!
Meghan better stay far away from that obsessed woman. Creeps me out
I wonder if this article is just shade thrown at Keenless. Afterall, she was supposed to be the great peacemaker at pp’s funeral. Look how well that turned out. When would she do that at the Jubbly? Will she attempt this is public again, only this time she gets to snub Meghan to do it? I can’t imagine Harry would go looking for Clueless to talk to him. Really? I believed Harry when he said he and his family would not go back to the UK unless they got the appropriate security. This article IMO just makes Keenless look bad.
I really hope they don’t go to the Jubbly. I know they’ll make the right decision for their family and perhaps have information we don’t have (most likely) but I really hope they don’t subject themselves to this performative BS
Whether they go or don’t go, that will be the story that overshadows it all so why play that game and go make kissyface and hugs with people you know won’t weep if you die?
Just me.
Am I wrong in thinking that most British folks main interest in the Jubbly is to get an extra bank holiday that turns into 4-day wkend? The only people interested in H&M boosting Jubbly PR are people who profit from words as weapons. Maybe PH security situation will be resolved in his favor b4 Jubbly, but nobody will know cuz RAVEC needs to keep info confidential for secure operations. Seriously doubt H or M will want to be used for RF PR.
Don’t worry Khate! We won’t forget what you did 😠
Love how the famous English “stiff upper lip” applies to everything except getting shown up by a beautiful and stylish black American duchess. The BRF are like wounded little birds, it’s pathetic.
💯 it is really petty and sad
So this creepy bitch can never forgive Meghan for (I guess) calling her a “good person” in her interview, but yet dresses like her, acts like her, and wants to be her. Kate is a Baby Jane Hudson in the making…
Also, LMAO that this is the best they could come up with to try to distract from Willy’s global dragging! 🤣
Ah yes, how absolute dare Harry “prioritise his own mental health over everything”?
They tell on themselves and their own toxicity constantly, don’t they?
MangoAngelesque, this actually tells the world that this is why the brf wouldn’t allow Meghan to be taken to a hospital when she was suicidal. Wow! This is saying much more than they intended.
Just let me LOL!!!!!! Oh, poor insecure future future queen!
I hope this is not real, because it paints a really poor portrait of a woman who should know better, especially after how she treated her royal cousin Beatrice, for example.
She is mistreated by the turnips, so she will mistreat her “lowers”. Little petty one.
It never stops to amaze me how fuc** up RF is. They like to call themselves The Firm yet no firm would allow itself to fail so miserably at PR and let their employees fight publicly against each other. Most people understand quickly that you can bitch about your coworkers at home and present professional and cooperating image at work. Kate can bitch about Meg all she wants at home but she should know better at this point and somebody, anybody in this family should be in charge to put the end to those childlish competing in tabloids and airing their dirty laundry.
Kate is a vicious mean girl who stopped growing the minute Will started paying attention and her life is luxurious but so so sad. Does she realize Meg is gone and busy with her life? She’s on a different continent, it is really time to stop obsessing Katie..
This reads like Kate is trying to forge an “us versus them” alliance with William and his family. Kate is saying to the Windsors, “see, we are in the same boat, and I’m on your side” to suck up to them. Which is really funny, because the second take-away from this article is that Kate and the entire royal family are admitting they NEED Harry and Meghan’s presence and popularity.
So that’s a fine line Kate is walking. She sucks up to the royal family by attacking Harry and Meghan, their common enemy — but Harry and Meghan are valuable to the royal family’s image, and Kate is not. If she pushes too hard, she will be ousted from the family. How ironic it would be if Meghan is there long after Kate is gone.
I’m not surprised that she would play “victim.” She bungled big time by not denying the crying story to the media. Kate will find IMO that she could use a friend and should have been nice to Meghan.
Kate better be careful. Ingrid Seward turned against Diana after the tide turned. If William wants to move on, Seward will start writing negative things about her and support William’s new partner, if it comes to that.
Someone mentioned above that kate will be blamed for driving a wedge between the brothers should William need a handy way to make look bad in the press. I agree with this. The Middletons are despised for their grasping ways and it won’t be hard to turn the press against Kate.
“If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry.”
Hee. I’ll bet she will.
As if Harry would trust Kate. LOL.
Tessa–cause that worked so well before, right? 😉
I was wondering how long it would take these “journalists” to sling mud at Meghan and Harry because William got dragged. They’re so predictable. The media write negative stories about H and M to prop up W and K. Sick and predictable.
This is one such article , the other is Prince Harry is not attending his grandfather’s memorial service.
He will however visit the Queen sometime in the near future.
JFC the freaking Jubbly! I think Meghan was extraordinarily gracious to Kate. After all, she just corrected a story that The FFQ certainly would have corrected herself had she not been so royally “never explain never complain”. Seriously, show where she said ANYTHING bad about KKKate. After all, no one had a direct quote from the FFQ about tightsgate did they?
We all know Meg could tell a lot about Kate but she didn’t. Katie should be forever thankful for that.
No, what Kate can’t forgive Meghan for is for the fact that Harry loves Meghan, his wife and not her , his brother wife. She can’t forgive her for being completely and utterly loved and admired by her husband while Kate husband pretends she doesn’t exist.
That’s what in her twisted mind she can’t forgive.
Oh and on a petty side the fact that Meghan reminded the world that Kate waited 10 years for a ring, hence the nickname waity Katie. Suck on that you dried up stepford
ha. I think what is happening here is that Harry and Meghan were never meant to tell on the Cambridges and that they were supposed to take the heat no matter what the truth is. that’s what spoiled Katie Keen is pissed about. That the truth is spoken no matter what the viewers see for themselves.
Typical – abuser gets mad that victim didn’t keep the abuse to herself.