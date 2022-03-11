Duchess Kate ‘will not forget how Meghan treated her’ in the Oprah interview

This week was the one-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. One year later, and the Salt Island royals are still in their feelings about all of it, big surprise. If “royal sources” aren’t still whining about the interview, they’re looking ahead to Prince Harry’s memoir and trying to get advanced sympathy for that. All of it is landing flat, at least from where I sit. Speaking of, Ingrid Seward gave some quotes about the one-year anniversary and wouldn’t you know, she’s behaving as if KATE was the wronged party. LOL.

According to royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, the two women will be cordial – although Kate may never forget how she was treated. She told the Mirror: “The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to – that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.

“Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her. But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance. If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry. Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same.”

And Ingrid, the author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of his Century, believes although the interview will never be forgotten by the likes of the Queen and Prince Charles, they know there is “nothing to gain” from shutting them out of the Jubilee celebrations.

She explained: “When Princess Diana criticised her husband and his family in her Panorama interview, it was the end of not only her marriage but any kind of honest relationship with her husband’s family. I suspect that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing a similar situation. Their explosive interview with Oprah will never be forgotten. Neither will the words from the Buckingham Palace statement on behalf of the Queen ‘Recollections may vary.’ Harry’s public criticism of his father. His insistence on prioritising his own mental health over everything.”

“His persistence on declaring the royal world into which he was born is ‘toxic’ does not endear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Royal Family. But the Queen knows better than anyone there is nothing to be gained by open hostility. She is always prepared to forgive if not forget. Prince Charles is the same. They have little choice if they ever want to see Harry again, which of course they do. Harry needs Meghan to be included and she will be, whatever the family may feel about her privately. Both the Queen and Charles want to see their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There is nothing to be gained by shutting them out and of course, they will be invited to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They may be guests not actual participants. But they will be there.”