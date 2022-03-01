Jennifer Garner in Vauthier at the NYC ‘Adam Project’ premiere: pretty and on brand?

Last night Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of their new film, The Adam Project, in New York. It’s a family friendly movie about time travel, it also stars Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo and is out on Netflix on March 11. You can see the pics of Ryan and Blake Lively here. Garner typically wears something black and understated to premieres. She was in a high neck sleeveless Alexandre Vauthier dress with subtle white pinstriping. As usual her arms are goals. I would be wearing sleeveless outfits every day if my arms looked like that. This dress is kind of boring but it’s her style and I like her hair and makeup.
Zoe Saldana also stars, I think she plays a time traveler along with Ryan Reynolds. Garner is the mom of the kid whose future self comes back to change history and the course of his life or something. My brain already hurts trying to consider the paradoxes, but I’m sure this is no Looper or Interstellar. Zoe was wearing a very staid Saint Laurent with giant gold buttons, shoulder pads and an 80s vibe. Duchess Kate would wear this buttoned up to the neck.
Getting back to Jennifer Garner, there are reports about why Ben Affleck didn’t go to the SAGs for his Supporting Actor nomination for The Tender Bar. Of course he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar and probably knew he wasn’t going to win, that category went to Troy Kotsur for CODA. More than that it was his son Samuel’s tenth birthday. That’s really nice that he stayed home for that, although I suspect he didn’t mind at all. It’s hard enough having to watch the awards shows, I bet they’re a pain to attend no matter how glamorous they seem.
Oh and on Garner’s Instagram stories today she has a little video where she gives $200 (I think that’s the amount) to the cashier at Starbucks and tells her the first one is a tip for everyone and the second one is to pay for the drinks for the people behind her. I would say that’s cheesy to post but she looks so happy about it and you can tell she’s trying to inspire other people to do that.
Check out how cool Zoe’s hair was:
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Instar and Netflix/Monica Schipper and Noam Galai
Man I just commented on the other post how I’m loving all the bright colors etc and here are these lovely women in all black, LOL. They still look nice though, I’m so used to seeing Jen G on her Instagram that seeing her all made up and fancy for something is throwing me off, lol. She looks good though.
Here is where I’ll admit that time travel movies almost always confuse me.
I was going to the same thing, that I’m so used to seeing Jen in her frumpy mom get ups and ankle socks that I didn’t recognize her at first. But she looks good here, I like it. It looks effortless and not try hard like someone else with the same first name, cough, cough. Zoe and Rosie though are a no for me.
I didn’t recognize her AT ALL! Like, even knowing I was looking at a photo of Jen, my brain still wouldn’t process it. Not sure why? Is it the hair? Do her eyes look different? Her jawline? Is it just because she’s fancy and wearing makeup? I feel like my brain exploded! No wonder she was a spy in Alias – girl is a chameleon.
Jen looks great! Her arms are fabulous! She looks good with her hair up! She looks like she is wearing that dress…the dress is not wearing her!
She looks fresh, happy, & healthy!
Love this look for Jen, dress, hair. I appreciate her sharing her tipping, always important no matter where you are, even fast food places at the window. I like Zoe’s lots also. If you want shiny buttons this it the way to do it. At any event the first person I’d drift towards is Rosie. Her smile makes her seem so approachable and fun.
This is giving me Alias vibes and I’m here for it!
WOW. I actually think this is the best I’ve ever seen her look! The dress really suits her and she looks insanely good. Great dress, great hair.
She looks amazing. I love how the dress works on her. It’s sexy in an unconventional way. She looks insanely fit and strong.
Beautiful. All these styling are classic and classy too. So nice to see style and not just flashing skin.
Old school hollywood glamor, my fav.
Whoever is doing Garner’s Botox should lose their license.
It took a minute to match the name in headline to the face. Yeah… It doesn’t look like “work” to me, but it’s making her look different. Beautiful, but different.
Hard disagree. I don’t know what you’re looking at, but she has multiple lines and movement in her face. She definitely isn’t overdoing it. It’s the updo and makeup that makes her look different.
Is Jennifer’s hair short or up??
It’s an updo. She usually wears it down but it definitely looks like her- I guess some of you don’t pay much attention to her, but she doesn’t get professional makeup done except in the red carpet (unlike you know who) so that’s why she looks different when she does. I saw all the pictures from this premiere and everyone except Blake was wearing black (which I expect in winter in New York) so Blake still has that attention getting flair of old.
What’s wrong with getting professional make up done? I would LOVE to get my makeup done professionally done for dates, girls night out etc.
I wouldn’t’ be known it was her w/out the headline! Her jaw looks squared (?) or the hair…? AND THOSE SHOULDERS/ARMS!!!! GIRL HAS BEEN WORKIN’ OUT BIG TIME!
She looks more “herself” in the other pics, but *something* is different in her face.
Still…she looks good!
Zoe looks good/comfortable. Such a great smile!
Rosy is so very lovely. She and Jen can have a “Dimple-Off” !! But IMO she needs to lose the oversized potato sack of a coat. Or at least shorten the sleeves so it doesn’t look like she picked up a man’s overcoat by mistake. I’m sure the dress looks lovely underneath.
It’s the red carpet makeup and a different hairstyle for her. If you go on her instagram she looks the same as she always has.
I love this look for her, all 3 ladies look great.
Sexy priest.
Her arms are to die for!
MTE!! I was like, do I comment on her arms? But since you did already, x100000000!!
I was like why are there not more comments about her arms? I want them wow
I never realized how tall Zoe Saldana is.
Jen looks amazing but I don’t like the way the dress is cut with that super high neck and then going down across the ribs.
Zoe’s so beautiful as always. Not a huge fan of her dress either but they both look great.
I was going to say I don’t like this cut on her. She looks gorgeous regardless but something about the cut or the collar isn’t flattering
Something do look different on Jen’s face but I think it might be the make up and or the lighting. She’s a natural beauty and we don’t say it enough but she looks incredible for her age. I’m also glad she seems to have a career resurgence. I’m all for the jenaissance
Natural beauty? LoL ok. Honey no, she is not “natural” her Botox, fillers have been done beautifully to make it look natural but she is just like ANY other woman in Hollywood and out of Hollywood who gets help from a great plastic surgeon or dermatologist. And it’s ok! Some of us want it. Her gummy smile was fixed perfectly via a plastic surgeon and looks great. But natural? NOPE!
I think she looks beautiful, but her hair looks messy? I like the idea of the updo, but it is sticking out strangely in 2 different spots.
Wow people can be so critical. I think they all look great and Jen with the pockets in the dress and buff arms. Amazing.
Jennifer looks like a young Courtney Cox. Both of these dresses are lovely.
And her shoes!!!! Yes her arms are goals but realistically for me the shoes are more in the realm of my possibility
She is Gorgeous.
I love how she allows her wrinkles to show and hasn’t gone bananas-overboard with chasing youth. I’m sure she’s had things done, but she just looks so good and not overdone.
I mentioned on another thread that Garner’s gown had more to it. She should have done a turn for photographers. It’s bare in the back and very sexy. It would have been a better promotion of the work of this designer. She carried it elegantly.
Here is the link that I found:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cakq5c7grDJ/?utm_medium=copy_link
I really like this look. She pulls it off!
Jennifer looks really good. She usually doesn’t show her shoulders, but I like the effect. The pic with Jen and Zoe is really nice. It’s good to see Rosie Perez. I know she had some health issues from a stunt gone very wrong on set, so I hope she’s feeling good now. She was amazing in Spike Lee’s film, Do the Right Thing (damn, that should have won an Oscar).
Everybody looked lovely, but when noticing the other women seen in the background, I can only conclude Jennifer & Zoe were COLD. Rosie at least kept her coat on & wore boots, too! She wasn’t gonna get cold no matter the occasion.
She is stunning when she dresses up.