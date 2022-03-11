Grimes confirms that she & Elon Musk broke up again after her Vanity Fair interview

Vanity Fair’s cover profile of Grimes for the April issue is overwrought, overwritten and infuriating. Grimes “accidentally” revealed that she and Elon Musk have a second child, a girl, and that they welcomed the baby via surrogacy because Claire’s first pregnancy was so difficult. Grimes also went full Manic Pixie Dream Girl when describing herself and her love for Elon Musk, who wouldn’t even buy a new mattress for her:

“There’s no real word for it,” she begins. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” What matters, I offer, is that they’re happy. So are they? “Yeah,” she says. “This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.” They plan to have more children too. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

[From VF]

Considering that Elon and Grimes already broke up once and yet still organized a surrogate pregnancy together, this should not come as a shock to anyone: Elon and Grimes are over yet again. Grimes waited until VF published the cover story to confirm that she and Elon are over. She also denied being a “capitalist Democrat” and more. From her tweet-thread:

2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not “reveal all” haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible This is the last time I’ll do any traditional press cuz I’m a pretty private person. Haven’t done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it’s hard to foreground my work but also maybe it’s all intertwined at this point A bit of fact checking: I am not a capitalist democrat. I don’t ascribe to any political party or economic model that currently exists. I think I was referring to how I am perceived but that is not my actual stance. Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out

[From Grimes’s Twitter]

“…But he’s my best friend and the love of my life…” Oh honey, he’s not supporting you or the babies and sooner or later you’re probably going to have to sue him for child support, but sure.

As for Baby Y, we now know the baby girl’s full name. She’s Exa Dark Sideræl. Grimes says she was fighting to name the kid Odysseus, which I probably would have preferred rather than Y/Exa Dark. So now there are two children in the world named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and X Æ A-Xii Musk. They need to give these babies reasonable nicknames. Ash (the boy) and Lexa (the girl). There, I did it.