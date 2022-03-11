Grimes confirms that she & Elon Musk broke up again after her Vanity Fair interview

Vanity Fair’s cover profile of Grimes for the April issue is overwrought, overwritten and infuriating. Grimes “accidentally” revealed that she and Elon Musk have a second child, a girl, and that they welcomed the baby via surrogacy because Claire’s first pregnancy was so difficult. Grimes also went full Manic Pixie Dream Girl when describing herself and her love for Elon Musk, who wouldn’t even buy a new mattress for her:
“There’s no real word for it,” she begins. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” What matters, I offer, is that they’re happy. So are they? “Yeah,” she says. “This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.” They plan to have more children too. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”
Considering that Elon and Grimes already broke up once and yet still organized a surrogate pregnancy together, this should not come as a shock to anyone: Elon and Grimes are over yet again. Grimes waited until VF published the cover story to confirm that she and Elon are over. She also denied being a “capitalist Democrat” and more. From her tweet-thread:
2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not “reveal all” haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible
This is the last time I’ll do any traditional press cuz I’m a pretty private person. Haven’t done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it’s hard to foreground my work but also maybe it’s all intertwined at this point
A bit of fact checking: I am not a capitalist democrat. I don’t ascribe to any political party or economic model that currently exists. I think I was referring to how I am perceived but that is not my actual stance.
Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out
“…But he’s my best friend and the love of my life…” Oh honey, he’s not supporting you or the babies and sooner or later you’re probably going to have to sue him for child support, but sure.
As for Baby Y, we now know the baby girl’s full name. She’s Exa Dark Sideræl. Grimes says she was fighting to name the kid Odysseus, which I probably would have preferred rather than Y/Exa Dark. So now there are two children in the world named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and X Æ A-Xii Musk. They need to give these babies reasonable nicknames. Ash (the boy) and Lexa (the girl). There, I did it.
Just name the kid Oddessyus and tell Elon you gave her whatever dumb name he chose. He’s not going to follow up.
Actually I am not sure which name is worse for a girl – Odysseus or the Extra Dark Siderail.
I love unique names. I’m here for it. Why make fun of a name? There’s a big world out there and Jen & Jeff are .0000000001% of it
Makes me wonder what his older kids names are.
She sounds dense and sad.
I know she’s trying to be introspective and not like anyone else. But her comments just come across as needy and immature. It makes me a little sad for her.
yeah this is the writing of a woman who is desperate and unhappy that the man she cares about thinks so little of her. This is not a the story of an independent woman just living her life. She is seriously sad he doesn’t love her like she loves him.
Fully agree. I don’t think she has ever experienced a good relationship if she thinks this guy, and the way he is treating her and her kids ( and his other baby mommas & their children) is the love of her life, I feel quite sad for her.
@willow It’s difficult to read this and picture her as a woman in her 30s with a successful career. She sounds like a confused teenager. I hope at some point she invests in herself and gets help.
+1
I read her answers and assumed she is a late teen, not knowing she is in her 30s! Many of us say dumb things when we’re young, but this is beyond. I hope she realizes she deserves love and equity, because unless she wanted to be a single mom, Musk sounds like an absent father. And there’s no room for her in his life when he already has a love affair with himself, haha. I already loathe him as a CEO with shitty labor practices, and this adds fuel to the fire!
Oh.
I assumed that a second baby was part of the deal with the break up.
Like, Grimes wanted a sibling for X, so one condition was his donation.
As for surrogacy, I further assumed she didn’t want to go through another pregnancy alone.
Remember her mom scolding Elon for fighting in Twitter when he should have been with Grimes & the new baby?!
At least this time she knows she’s in it alone.
I hope she’s getting what she wants from her life. Billionaire or not, there’s not enough money in the world to tie me to Elon Musk for life. Horrible man.
I never noticed before but they look so alike. They could be siblings in that top picture.
Those couples usually work(the ones that look like siblings) like Cumberbatch and Hunter.
Couples work if they have shared goals, good communication, and mutual respect. Looking alike means nothing. And obviously this couple didn’t work so … lol.
I just keep thinking about the leaked text between her and Azealia, about the drug use
When your ‘rich’, you can get away with a lot..
How is this woman 33? She sounds like she’s an immature 18.
She’s 33?!?
Look, if you’re going to be a hot mess who’s too cool to have a relationship with wild things like “respect” and “communication”, don’t bring a kid into it! And CERTAINLY don’t bring two!!
He seems so emotionally abusive. We already know that from his first wife. But I don’t under at all what’s happening with Grimes. She twisting into a pretzel to justify their relationship.
“I don’t ascribe to any political party or economic model that currently exists” jumps out at me. I guess if you’re in the billionaire club you have that luxury.
It’s hard to believe the revelation of the new baby was accidental: Grimes has more than enough money to have the baby be elsewhere during the interview or to schedule the interview elsewhere. Also, how interested would anyone be in “her work” if she weren’t involved with Elon Musk? I agree that this Vanity Fair piece feels overwrought.
Grimes’ work is very interesting, no idea why she dated Elon in the first place.
Maybe because she wants to be free to do her work unencumbered by the need for said work to be profitable.
then she picked the wrong billionaire because they’ve both made it clear he pays for nothing and it’s embarassing
So they call the first kid X, but literally name the second kid Exa, yet call her Y.
Not included here, but in the article, she says that they want more kids and, “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.”
Jesus, these people sound bored.
Musk is a bell end. Ugh.
I mean. Odds are these kids are going to be your basic clueless sheltered rich kids raised in “boho” (cough cough) artist circles. The names alone are trying soooo hard to be different.
How about just raise your kids to have a great education and be able to think for themselves, and they’ll be different by default? They can do that without the bizarre names.
I know the terms are used interchangeably now but I would be interested to know if a true surrogate was used or if they used a gestational carrier.
I know they’re both omg so quirky but I get the sense something about this is very wrong.
I know I’m late for this but I read the VF article with the voice that Celebitchy makes when citing asinine editorial in the podcast.
As for Grimes and her situation with “E”, it’s just sad.
So he broke up with her again for the article, right?
I know he’s a complete arsehole, but she sure sounds like a dim bulb to “oops, there’s a baby in the house” and still be “with” this fucker who has a gazillion and still won’t buy a mattress and oh yeah, the stupid baby names. At least you can pronounce the girl’s one this time, I guess that’s…better.
But why does she keep having children with him when they’re no longer together? I just don’t understand.
Won’t pretend to understand but I do think Musk is a master of manipulation. He probably wants a baby mama but not the bother of a relationship. Grimes probably has no idea what’s going on between them. I hope her mother is keeping a close eye on things. As others have observed, she’s not displaying adult like functioning skills.
I think both of them are on drugs.
I’d be really surprised if Musk was on drugs. I think he’s way too much of a control freak. Besides, a lot of his personality differences can be attributed to being on the spectrum and not feeling beholden to societal norms. Grimes possibly but again that doesn’t seem to me like something Musk would tolerate.
Musk has been very open in interviews and on twitter about using drugs- Ambien, weed, and psychedelics. He doesn’t try to hide it.
You would be surprised, because “psychedelics” have been trendy for a while among the Goop/Musk set and Elon the Egotistical has talked about their potential.
His actions could also be explained by toxic masculinity, in fact that is what really jumps out to me.
He has said he has “Asperger’s” but autism doesn’t make you an asshole. He is an asshole all on his own. Autism can present in many many different ways.
Ambien is a prescription sleep aid. Weed is not really a drug, not in a “he’s on drugs” kinda way, any more than someone who drinks wine every night is “on drugs.” And there’s no way he smokes weed in large quantities and maintains his hugely high functioning lifestyle. I still maintain he’s not “on drugs.” He just doesn’t GAF.
I didn’t say being on the spectrum made him an asshole. It makes him present differently in conversations, which might to the untrained eye seems like someone who is “on drugs.”
His controlling toxic behavior is a personality trait, unrelated to Autism or substance abuse. I think we’re all agreed on that point.
Tesla stock actually dropped because of his drug use, someone outed him for being on acid (Azelia Banks?) and tweeting about something related to Tesla and people in finance took notice. This was well known and in the news. Like I said, he’s not hiding it.
A prescription sleep aid is a drug. Drugs can be legal or illegal, if you want to play with definitions. Same for weed. He is obviously into altering his consciousness, which is fine except he is also a gazillionaire making huge decisions around AI and robots, that will affect us all.
Oh lord
But here in the U.S. we’re pretty much all on prescription drugs. We are heavily medicated on sleep aids, anti anxiety medications, SSRIs, and worse case scenario highly addictive pain killers. That’s not even counting the legal non-prescription drugs of alcohol and weed. We’re saying that Musk is “on drugs” in much the same way we’re all on drugs. I don’t know everyone here personally, and maybe there are some people here who do not not use sleep aids, SSRIs, or drink alcohol, but that is the minority in the U.S. (and probably Canadian) populations. So to me when someone says “he’s on drugs,” that sounds like a reference to class-A narcotics. We’ll chock this up to semantics. I misunderstood the reference to drugs.
Drugs are drugs, psychedelics are drugs and are as mind-altering as you can get. He is for sure into psychedelics, based on several interviews he’s given. There has been speculation that he has gotten some of his ideas for work from psychedelics. And as someone noted above, the Silicon Valley crew are totally into psychedelics and microdosing to help, not hinder, with work.
There is a BONKERS video Grimes made a while back about what she eats, she only ate spaghetti for 2 years, hot dogs are the best meat, truly barking mad stuff. If you can, watch professional skater/coach Adam Ripon’s IG reactions to her food video. It’s still there, it’s maybe 2 years ago. Soo good, all the laughing and eye rolls to her choices.
“she only ate spaghetti for 2 years”
I was going to comment that I’m an autistic girl and that as much as I’m sure nobody in the autistic community wants to claim her, none of us wanted to claim Elon either so here goes. Everything about Grimes reads as female autist to me. I’ve had this theory for a long time now.
I didn’t know this about Grimes but it’s really, really common for us autistics to eat in an orthorexic manner although how that expresses in each person is different. Only spaghetti for 2 years is another “Grimes has autism” bingo to fill out.
Btw I know I am just speculating but I got interested in Grimes not because I like her music but because of similarities to me. I’m not being flattering to myself when I say Grimes and I have a lot in common. All the things we have in common are things caused by my autism…
@Observer I can’t reply directly to you but I agree with everything you said. I’m also on the spectrum and everything I’ve read about Grimes makes me suspect she is too. A lot of commenters have said she’s too old to be so naive but unfortunately that’s not necessarily uncommon for women with autism, especially in romantic relationships.
I think they both use drugs a lot and see it as a way to expand themselves, hence the surrogate (and pregnancy is hard so rich people outsource it to poorer women now cuz they can, not because they need to) . She sounds exhausting and god I hope they don’t bring more kids into this toxic situation like Kim K.
In Norwegian ..ræl means something of low quality. Fits perfectly when I think of these two.
Part of me wonders if she just pretends to live so apart from Elon and his lifestyle because of “indie cred” or whatever. Her fans hate that she’s with him to begin with so I have to wonder if it’s all pretend that they live separately and he won’t buy her a mattress and all this other silliness.
I am fine with noun names — Apple, Wolf, River — all fine if that’s your jam. My quibble is when you add an adjective in there. Lavender Pixy. Quixotic Jupiter. Ethereal Teacup. Dark Siderail is an example of this. Just sounds like a car part.
At least it’s actually really easy to change your name. In the U.S. I guess it’s harder in other countries, but in the U.S. you’re legally just a social security number. Your name is decorative, so you can call yourself whatever you want (yup, crap bag if that suits you) and name changes are very easy. Easier probably for a rich kid who doesn’t need to worry about reference checks for jobs in a new name.
You’d really hate Vietnamese names, then, because adjective-noun is a really common template in my language.
I read about half of that interview—it’s really long—and just gave up. It bore no resemblance to life as I know it.
Margot, you have an absolute gift for making up the names you dislike: Lavender Pixy and Quixotic Jupiter are truly beautiful, maybe not as the names of people, but perhaps the names of flowers or horses. So pretty.
I thought she was Canadian?
Also, it seems he is treating and doing to this woman what he wanted to do to Amber Heard. She walked away and never looked back.
And now Grimes is allegedly dating Chelsea Manning.
Oh deary me, she’s exhausting.
I was horrified to see that she’s 33, she sounds like one of those “artsy, creative, theatre” high school types that preens how wonderfully quirky they are and are in constant competition to see who is the most pretentious.
The kids names? Selfish selfish selfish. Those children will have to live with that until they’re 18. Not even their names are made with them in mind, they’re just a vehicle to showcase Grime’s/Elon’s pretentiousness and selfishness.
Grimes also also said Musk could “train” their son and she would “train” their daughter, like they are puppies, and also as if they wouldn’t need a parent of the opposite gender.
Claire just seems like someone who as no motherly instincts. I am kinda shocked they had another baby.
I also cannot believe baby Y is Elon’s 8th kid and only daughter.
I actually really like her earlier music. Some of it is just brilliant production, but she’s actually a great songwriter and has some songs that are catchy and has crafted a sound that feels unique. She’s talented and the aesthetic and art direction is music videos is fun and cool. I agree with the comments up thread that it seems she might be on the spectrum and mental health barriers, so that’s why I have a soft spot for her. However, something about this is concerning and it seems like she’s being emotionally manipulated at the very least based on these comments. I see lots of people dismissing her as being delusional, but I think she might be actually incapable of seeing things for what they are, which adds a whole other layer of wtf is actually going on here.
I like the VF cover. That’s all I got.