Pete Davidson is being ‘calm & cool’ about Kanye but ‘this is not his scene’

Is Kanye West still threatening Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? I think it’s been about a week since Ye has done or said anything to Kete, but God knows what he’s saying and doing privately. Kim is still clearly concerned, and I’m also very concerned with how many people just shrugged or normalized a man’s clear and public harassment and threats against his ex-wife. Throughout this whole ordeal, Pete Davidson has barely said one word about Kanye. Pete stayed focused on Kim and making sure she had some joy and lightness in her life. He flies out to LA regularly and they spend time together doing normal couple stuff, like going to movies and out to eat. It must be so refreshing for her. Well, sources tell People Magazine that Pete has been really uncomfortable with all of the Kanye stuff, and Kim is still really upset:
Pete Davidson is keeping a level head amid Kanye West’s concerning messages about him.
“Pete is being as calm and cool as possible, but it’s not a comfortable thing,” a source close to Davidson’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, tells PEOPLE. “This is not his scene. He’s a very cool and chill guy.”
West, 44, recently released a video for his single “Eazy,” in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Davidson, 28. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West said in the lyrics, calling out the Saturday Night Live star.
“This is a big reason why Kim is so upset and why she texted Kanye in the first place,” the insider adds. “It’s not fair to Pete or her what he’s been doing.”
A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “furious” about West’s video. “She thinks it’s way too violent and is upset,” the source said. “She’s really upset with Kanye that he’d do this. She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”
The source added, “Kim’s No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that’s very difficult when there are children involved. She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it’s inappropriate and wrong.”
[From People]
Their divorce was bifurcated and Kim and Ye are now legally single, although they have to work out some additional issues before everything is done. I do believe that Kanye possibly understands that it’s really over now? I think that’s why the mood shifted after that part of their divorce came through, Kanye realized that he was unsuccessful in his attempt to harass Kim into coming back to him. Who knows though – Kanye changes his mind constantly and he is unwell. By this weekend, I’m sure he’ll be back to threatening Pete. I also wonder if Pete is maybe looking for an out? He can just say “this is too much drama” and he walks away clean?
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
-
-
Manhattan, NY – Pete Davidson holds a box with his bobblehead doll while exiting Lure Sushi after hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly.
Pictured: Pete Davidson
BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Pete Davidson rocks a colorful sweats ensemble in New York City.
Pictured: Pete Davidson
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, CA – A surprisingly ripped Kanye West is seen steps out to dinner with Kim Kardashian look-a-like Instagram model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu. Kanye didn’t shy away from flaunting his more slim muscular physique as he donned a low-cut muscle tank, jeans, and some boots.
Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Reality Star Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada in Milan during fashion week. Kim wows in a PVC leather suit that reveals a busty display.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: @Lucasgro / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Miami, FL – Kanye West arriving at the Four Seasons Hotel with his new fling Chaney Jones in Miami.
Pictured: Kanye West
BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian arrives at a Revolve event in Los Angeles wearing a black leather Balenciaga biker jacket and matching gloves and pants.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
I saw a meme yesterday wondering when Kanye will be put in conservatorship – or do we just do that to women?
This 💯
People love to thtow that word around since it came into popular culture consciousness. There are a million steps to take before such a ridiculous and extreme action. Havent we learned from Britney how this is not necessarily the solution.
Conservatorship should really be reserved for people having severe, debilitating mental health challenges such that they are an imminent danger to themselves or others, or people who are unable to make basic decisions essential to daily functioning such that they need a caretaker. For example, remember when Amanda Bynes wandered into a stranger’s property and set something on fire? Similarly, after Joni Mitchell had a brain aneurysm, she had a conservatorship for a while because she was basically mentally incapacitated and could not care for herself. Ye is just mean. He does not need a conservatorship, and to say so minimizes the fact that he is an abusive stalker who knows exactly what he is doing.
Before Kim got the divorce she could have found a Dr. to sign off on having Kanye at least held for 72 hours. I know people in my small town who have done this to their spouse or parent. Kanye is bipolar. Even he admits that. This would give doctors the ability to see Kanye up close and diagnose what he needs. Then it could be taken to a judge. But now that their divorced I don’t know who could do this. Supposedly a personal doctor can do it. But I doubt Kanye goes to a doctor regularly.
Clearly just women.
Everyone remember when Kim essentially said “we can’t force him to get help and there’s nothing we can do about it?”
But that said, Kanye seems to be making very poor decisions on a lot of levels and if he’s edging towards committing crimes, you wonder.
Can we just stop with this belief? Just google male celebs who had conservatorships, it’s not a secret and they are out there. Britney happens to be one of the most famous names in the world, so yes her case was highly publicized. And Amanda was on social media a lot and got a lot of attention for it. But no, it is not just women who get conservatorships.
What he needs is a 5150 hold for psychiatric evaluation
Actually, I’m more puzzled why his public harassment of Kim & Pete isn’t considered a criminal offense.
💯 💯💯👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May i add too young for the whole mess. He is just 28.
Holy crap. He hit the big stage young.
He was 20 when he got SNL. So yeah, the youngest cast member ever.
I’m wondering if Kim sh#$…ALL OVA women as being lazy has a negative blowback with them…considering Pete’s working class background…
I’ve been thinking the same! The abuse and threats by Kanye has to have strained things and IMO Pete is so gone after you add her BS from the Variety interview.
I think this new story (despite no new public actions by a**hole Kanye) is pushed by Kardashians to
a) try to get public focus back to the poor Kim narrative
b) lay the groundwork for what is already happening behind the scenes.. Pete is out.
+1
Hopefully it is to start his exit plan. I don’t know if it’s the same interview, but Kim is promising all the details of how they got together on her Hulu show. I can’t see him excited about that either, after the Ariana Grande event.
I think part of my soft spot for him is that he was asked in an interview about every ex he’d had to that point (i think it was right after he and Kate Bekinsdale dated), and he had specific, really nice things to say about every one of them. Either he’s a better actor than I think he is, or he legitimately is that nice.
I thought about that too. Pete’s a smart guy and Kim’s comments on no one wanting to work are also not his scene. Rich and entitled are definitely not Pete’s vibe.
Pete has really shown a lot of restraint and class during this whole situation with Kanye. I find him and Kim such an odd pairing, like what do they talk about? I don’t think the relationship will last long but I wonder if there’s an element of staying together because they don’t want Kanye to feel like he ‘won’.
Yea, I wonder if he’s trying to do “the right thing“, and not let Kanye “win”. He has no responsibility to her or any of this messiness. For his own personal health I wish he would get out.
It feels like the big attraction with Kim is that Pete is essentially the anti-Kanye. Pete seems like he’s low maintenance, happy to give Kim all the spotlight she wants, doesn’t require her to look like she’s fresh from the set of a Matrix movie 24/7, and if they don’t talk much that’s probably a plus after what I am sure are many nights sleep lost while Ye was having manic episodes. Pete probably enjoys being the “trophy” boyfriend. There is a lure to living the jet-set lifestyle with the big family he never had growing up. I doubt either one care much about the future of the relationship. They are having fun together now and that’s enough for the both of them.
I never saw the attraction to Pete before this (other than his height maybe) but he seems super nice, supportive, and low drama. I get it now.
I hope they break up so I can go back to liking Pete and he can stop missing episodes of SNL
X10000000!!
Apparently he’s missing to film a movie, not to avoid Kanye’s goons.
He’s also in talks with Lorne Michaels for the creation of a new tv show. Something along similar stylistic lines to Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Am I missing something with Curb Your Enthusiasm? It’s just Seinfeld set in Los Angeles?
I think if Kanye had not reacted so stupidly, the relationship would be over by now.
Eventually Pete is going to quit all the show biz ladies and marry a nice normal Staten Island woman.
I agree with this. It won’t happen anytime soon, though.
Agree!
I love this for him. It would be actually adorable if he married a working class Jersey girl entrepreneur or a woman who moved to NYC from the Midwest or after college; and who was independently successful or independent-not nepotism, industry, or Hollywood successful. It would be super cute to see him with someone normal long term and I totally can see this! He strikes me as so smart, mature beyond his years in certain ways, and very caring and funny. He has just continued to grow on me the more I see him through the years being honest about his mental health and showing such maturity. You can tell he prioritizes inner work. It’s impressive for his age.
Not only is Kanye threatening and harassing him, Kim has 4 kids with Kanye so even though they’re divorced, he’ll be in the picture forever (barring a restraining order which might not be a bad idea). And becoming stepfather (or whatever the unmarried equivalent is) to 4 kids is a lot for a previously unattached 28 year old.
Not that they couldn’t make it work if they wanted to but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was questioning whether he wanted this long term.
I’ve never thought this was going to last long term, between 4 small children and Kanye.
The kids are one thing – Pete seems like he’d be good with kids – but the giant manbaby is a real problem.
I love Pete and I really hope this all blows over soon. He seems like a genuinely good dude and doesn’t deserve the Kantye bullshitness.
When I clicked on the article I was wondering how long they had been together (kim and pete) and that Pete´s modus operandi with the older show-biz ladies is about 4 months + -? I remember it was about 4 month-ish with kate Beckinsale also?
So when I read the article, its for me confirmed: Pete is out, its his usual time to get out
I’m surprised it’s gone this long under the circumstances, though it seems like they may break up with him more than he breaks up with them. Bu who wants death threat videos about them online? Who’s worth dealing with a stalker like this?
Yeah. Kanye just released another cartoon video of a skinless monkey (?) beating Pete.
These are all giant red flags and warning signs. I can only hope Pete has security that is taking this seriously.
I would be so freaked out by this if I were Pete. I hope he stays safe.
It is also weird to me that Kim is just saying “oh, well I’m so mad” and Pete is just like “oh, well I’m so cool” and neither of them is not actually *doing* anything like getting a restraining order.
Obviously I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors, but this is making me afraid for the safety of everyone involved because Kanye is both ideating and enacting violence.
And legal eagles can correct me if I’m wrong, but my guess is bc a restraining order may not be effective here.
If Kanye isn’t physically near them or contacting them directly threatening him, I can see that it may be hard/illegal to make him stop his “art”. For better or worse, I think he’s covered by free speech thus far.
Add to that she may not want to escalate his behavior, I can see why she hasn’t done it yet.
I would bet money that they’ve looked into it and Kanye hasn’t been openly/directly violent enough for anyone to be willing to do anything.
Emma, I agree with you. If I were Pete, I’d dump Kim and write a very nice note about her, but get the hell out of Dodge.
Yes, it’s chilling and the whole thing is still developing. Hopefully no one is hurt.
Toxic men — too many of them in this world. (Referring to Kanye and Marilyn Manson and so on. Not Pete.)
I feel for the children. They will likely be investing in a lot of therapy.
I genuinely think Kim was inspired by Kourt and Travis and was trying to find something similar / look outside of her normal circles. I don’t think anybody thinks K+P are going to last forever, she got a bit of normalcy and he gets a bit of luxury but at the end of the day their lifestyles aren’t compatible. Kim has a gigantic staff, family, businesses, jets, private cars etc and Pete is more on the normal side of celeb. At some point he’s going to have to go all in on her world or she’ll have to go all in on his (lol)
I hope Pete gets away from this drama filled family. He deserves so much better.
Oh sh*t, I just went back and read the Variety article and Kim’s quotes. Yikes doesn’t even begin to describe how out of touch and vapid she sounds. Pete should be so done after that.
So it’s ok for Kanye to date Julia and this Kim look-a-like but Kim dates one guy and keeps it off the net until after she’s legally declared single and everyone jumps down her throat? Kim isn’t my favourite- her working women comments recently rubbed me the wrong way but she’s allowed to move on and live her life. Pete is being very mature about the entire thing. He should sue Kanye’s ass for harassment