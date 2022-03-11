Pete Davidson is being ‘calm & cool’ about Kanye but ‘this is not his scene’

Is Kanye West still threatening Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? I think it’s been about a week since Ye has done or said anything to Kete, but God knows what he’s saying and doing privately. Kim is still clearly concerned, and I’m also very concerned with how many people just shrugged or normalized a man’s clear and public harassment and threats against his ex-wife. Throughout this whole ordeal, Pete Davidson has barely said one word about Kanye. Pete stayed focused on Kim and making sure she had some joy and lightness in her life. He flies out to LA regularly and they spend time together doing normal couple stuff, like going to movies and out to eat. It must be so refreshing for her. Well, sources tell People Magazine that Pete has been really uncomfortable with all of the Kanye stuff, and Kim is still really upset:

Pete Davidson is keeping a level head amid Kanye West’s concerning messages about him. “Pete is being as calm and cool as possible, but it’s not a comfortable thing,” a source close to Davidson’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, tells PEOPLE. “This is not his scene. He’s a very cool and chill guy.” West, 44, recently released a video for his single “Eazy,” in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Davidson, 28. “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West said in the lyrics, calling out the Saturday Night Live star. “This is a big reason why Kim is so upset and why she texted Kanye in the first place,” the insider adds. “It’s not fair to Pete or her what he’s been doing.” A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “furious” about West’s video. “She thinks it’s way too violent and is upset,” the source said. “She’s really upset with Kanye that he’d do this. She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.” The source added, “Kim’s No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that’s very difficult when there are children involved. She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it’s inappropriate and wrong.”

[From People]

Their divorce was bifurcated and Kim and Ye are now legally single, although they have to work out some additional issues before everything is done. I do believe that Kanye possibly understands that it’s really over now? I think that’s why the mood shifted after that part of their divorce came through, Kanye realized that he was unsuccessful in his attempt to harass Kim into coming back to him. Who knows though – Kanye changes his mind constantly and he is unwell. By this weekend, I’m sure he’ll be back to threatening Pete. I also wonder if Pete is maybe looking for an out? He can just say “this is too much drama” and he walks away clean?