Carole Middleton’s advice to women in business: do things your own way & be yourself

Party Pieces posted this new Glamour Shot of Carole Middleton this week, in honor of International Women’s Day. Party Pieces being the Middleton family’s business, which they operate out of Bucklebury next to a grow operation. The finances of Party Pieces have never made any sense, and last year, we heard that PP had taken a seven-figure hit during the pandemic. I always wonder why Carole and Mike didn’t sell PP years ago, but maybe they couldn’t find a reliable buyer who would keep their secrets. In any case, here’s the message posted to IG:

Happy International Women’s Day!

​

​A message from our founder: “I like being able to be myself at work and make decisions that instinctively feel right. I feel passionately about giving other women this opportunity too, which is why we have plenty of women making key decisions at Party Pieces. I always tell women starting out in business to do things their own way and be themselves. It can be easier said than done, but don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself or to make tough decisions, seek advice from trusted collaborators and follow your instincts.”

[From PP’s Instagram]

It’s not bad advice at all and Carole does strike me as someone who prefers to have everything done “her way” professionally and personally. She’s a natural manager, and I tend to believe she’s stage-managed Kate and William for the better part of two decades (only to see it blow up in her face). I genuinely wonder if Carole really overstepped with William in some way and that was the beginning of the end.

Meanwhile, I’m old enough to remember when Salt Island was obsessed with the idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would monetize their royal titles and sell royal-branded tchotchkes. That never came to pass, but Party Pieces keeps selling royal-related sh-t. Party Pieces has put out a big line of celebratory junk for the Queen’s Jubbly. You can buy mini-Union Jacks and mini-crown cake toppers and on and on.