Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation

In December, Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges related to his January 2019 hoax attack. In January 2019, Smollett claimed that he was jumped by white men in MAGA hats. He claimed the men assaulted him and hung a noose around his neck. While investigating Smollett’s police report, cops figured out (within hours/days) that the story was fishy as hell. I’m not even going to try to recap all of the legal shenanigans which happened then, suffice to say, about a year ago, Smollett was charged with filing a false police report and six counts of felony disorderly conduct. He was found guilty of most of those charges in December, and on Thursday, he was sentenced in what was a mind-numbingly long five-hour hearing. Smollett could have been sentenced up to three years in prison. The judge ruled yesterday that Smollett will serve 150 days in jail, pay thousands in fines and serve 30 months of probation. The sentencing was a complete sh-tshow.
Shortly after being ordered into custody to begin serving 150 days in jail on Thursday, actor Jussie Smollett finally started to speak. He was innocent, he said. He was not suicidal. Then the former “Empire” actor stood up at the defense table and began talking directly to Judge James Linn, something he’d declined to do during the hearing.
“I respect you, your honor,” Smollett said, his voice rising as he gestured with his hands as though he wanted to say more. “I respect your decision. Jail time? I am not suicidal. … If anything happens to me in there I did not do it to myself!”
As Smollett’s attorney tried in vain to get the judge to stay his decision, Smollett was slowly surrounded by sheriff’s deputies before being led from the courtroom, pausing to pump his fist in the air as he disappeared from view into a rear lockup. With that, Smollett’s case, undoubtedly the most high-profile Class 4 felony to ever be tried in Chicago, came to a dramatic end.
In addition to the five months behind bars, which will be served in Cook County Jail, Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of probation and ordered him to pay $130,160 in restitution — less the $10,000 in bond forfeiture Smollett had previously agreed to — to the city to cover the more than 1,000 hours in police overtime it took to investigate Smollett’s false hate crime report. He also ordered Smollett to pay the maximum fine of $25,000.
Linn’s decision to lock up Smollett came at the end of his lengthy oral ruling and seemed to shock Smollett’s relatives in the courtroom gallery. Afterward, in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Smollett’s sister and two brothers told reporters they still believed in his innocence.
Judge Linn told Smollett that he orchestrated the hoax crime, invented the plot, hired the actors and rehearsed the script. The judge told Smollett that the most disturbing part of Smollett’s crimes was the motive: “You wanted to make yourself more famous. And for a while it worked. The lights were on you. You were actually throwing a national pity party for yourself.” God, the judge is so right. Damn. Anyway, 150 days in jail is pretty rough, but it’s nowhere near as bad as it could have been. That’s basically five months in jail and the rest is probation. Even the fines are not that bad. I absolutely wonder what Smollett’s long-time friends and coworkers think of how all of this ended up. He conned them too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Good! What he did negates the experiences of anyone ( including me ) who has been racially profiled for the color of our skin. I have no idea what he was thinking; it just makes me so furious, especially considering he tried to pull this nonsense in the same city I live in and have experienced/continue to experience microaggressions in.
It’s too bad the judge did not sentence him to more and make an example out of him for anyone trying to fake a race-based attack.
I’ve noticed a few times lately “pulling a Jussie Smollett” being used as a phrase. This is extremely dangerous for people who experience hate crimes. He pushed the whole movement to prevent racist attacks back a few years. It’s really frustrating.
@Nanny This! You see these type of comments all over social media. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was spewed during the Ryan Coogler incident. What Jussie did was very damaging and a huge setback. Inexcusable behavior.
Strong agree. I think he deserved more jail time. What he did was unbelievably cynical and damaging.
I do feel it’s a waste of money to detain someone not dangerous who didn’t harm anyone and who already is paying back the costs to police. At the same time making an example of a person lying to the police might be a good idea. Not only “lying about hate crime” which I’m not sure is very common but lying to the police and false alley might be an issue? A lot of people are crazy and shameless these days
Why is he fist pumping the air? Is it attacking him too?
All ribbing aside, I agree with you on the jail part. What he did was reprehensible and negated a lot of people who actually have been through that horror all while giving the right the real ammunition to cause further hate.
But jail? It’s just punitive and serves no purpose except maybe making people come out even worse. This is a crime thar needs a fit punishment and prison ain’t it.
Is anyone else experiencing a crazy amount of pop-ups? It’s starting to make me wanna throw my phone.
I still scratch my head in trying to think what was his end game. How silly!! Rumours were he was unhappy that his contribution to the show did not reflect his pay, but this is some wild approach to elivate your star power.
For me it’s not his end game that I wonder about anymore as much as my fascination at how he STILL will not admit any guilt. I want to know what is going on with him psychologically that makes him completely incapable of owning his choices and actions.
Obviously we see it a lot in politics – Trump is a master of lying nonsensically to avoid accountability – but Jussie was exposed for the entire world to see AND convicted and he is still doubling down on his lies rather than showing a shred of humility.
It was all about getting attention. When he did not remove the “noose” from around his neck but left it on for the police to see? I don’t agree on all of Dave Chappell’s views, but his take on this BS is spot on.
“I am not suicidal. … If anything happens to me in there I did not do it to myself!”
“Suicide” (heavy on the quotations), only happens to people who know too much and can bring much larger people down with them. Getting suicided doesn’t happen to people who faked a hate crime, Jussie. Stop it.
And let’s be serious, he will be under protective custody the entire time, and wont even serve his full sentence.
@Bearcat My first thought when I read all that “suicide” talk was that he is going to try to stage a fake suicide attempt for more attention. Call me a cynic…
Just a reminder that Sandra Bland was ruled to have died of “suicide”.
Please don’t forget he is a famous gay black men going into prison, he is on more than a few people’s radars I’m sure, especially the black folk locked up who have experienced real hate crimes in and out of jail. His lying self will not be welcome or safe there
I do hope he gets solitary at at least for his own safety.
This is a special kind of narcissism. I do have to point out though that the men he hired were black, not white as mentioned in the beginning of the post. Which makes his claim even more unbelievable.
This is genuinely the weirdest story. I think you’re right…it is a bizarre form of narcissism.
Definitely a personality disorder. He will never believe he did anything wrong and has no empathy for others. He’s likely been doing these kind of things since childhood. The part I really don’t understand is that his family just enables him. I’m guessing the members that no longer fall for his BS just stay away? This case has nothing to do with race or being gay and I hope people will recognize that so real victims of hate crimes will be believed.
Jusssie needs to acknowledge that he did the crime and ask for forgiveness, he would be forgiven by some people, however doubling down on the lie is what put him in jail. His family should have sat him down a long time ago and told him they are not covering for him any longer. He should be ashamed of himself for dragging his 92 y.o. Grandmother to court to continue the lie. The entire family needs counseling. Btw, that outburst in court looked like he was acting to me. I also believe he’s mentally ill. jussie, you are not suicidal, you’re just looking for sympathy, take care of your mental health.
I read the whole thing he said to the judge. Wow. What he did and continues to not admit to is horrible. And, he’s clearly got serious mental health issues. Hopefully in addition to the jail time, he can get the help he clearly needs.
He clearly has some sort of personality disorder, that being said, what good does locking him up do? I am so sick of the United States locking up people for non-violent crimes, it’s such a fucking waste of money, and doesn’t help. Community service, and restitution seems like the way to go.
While I agree that we lock people up for nonviolent crimes and it is wrong, what would your alternate sentence be for Jussie? He shows no remorse. Acknowledges nothing. He’s a privileged man from a privileged family. The money alone isn’t a punishment.
He’s a narcissist, pure and simple. Maybe he’ll one day want to change but I doubt it.
I agree with this take. He’s remorseless and needs to be held accountable, but we oversaturate our prisons with non-violent criminal offenders and there are better ways to hold someone accountable. For example, slap him with a huge monetary fine but also a ton, and I mean a TON of community service. Like 10,000 hours worth of community service. Have him cleaning up garbage or graffiti, and serving in homeless shelters and soup kitchens. Not only is that more beneficial to the community that he hurt, but it also might open his eyes to the plights of other people less fortunate than himself.
@Kristin Agreed, I know the jail time is meant to make a statement to future-would-be-offenders, but it’s taking up resources and might be a dangerous place for a non-violent, gay black man. If he shows no remorse now, I’m not sure 5 months in jail would change his mind.
Better a heavy fine and a crap ton of community service hours, I wish he could work full time to give back to the gay & black community that he hurt. I wonder what the cap for community service hours is in Chicago, it’d be a shame if they were capped lower.
@Bo Peep hard agree, perhaps also mandated mental health counseling as well.
My problem with this sentence, acknowledging the incredible harm he did to people who are victims of have crimes, is that there are so many white people who have used Black men as the “bogey man” who allegedly committed an often violent crime against them only for it to be discovered no crime has been committed or the allegation was made to hide something they did themselves & white women who made up stories about abductions that cost a lot of money/used a lot of resources to “rescue” them who haven’t faced jail time for those things. I truly wonder if he had been a straight white actor lying about a violent crime committed against him, would he have been charged at all
As a Chicago resident I’m just glad this whole thing is over. Local coverage has been nuts.
Where he claimed it happened was suspicious enough for me and then it just got so much more ridiculous. I don’t think jail was necessary but either way I hope he learns his lesson.
Fine, he was found guilty, but jail time seems severe considering that when men rape women, these judges seem to turn the other way when it is a young white man and they don’t want to ruin their lives. But I’m not justifying his actions, but he’s a black man in Chicago so he should have known they wouldn’t be easy on him, regardless of fame.
I believe jussie was sentenced to 2 1/2 months jail time because he lied to the court. As the judge said jussie lied under oat for hours, and hours. He was very arrogant on the witness stand. He refused to acknowledge he committed a crime. I don’t agree but he’s a black man in Chicago and should know he would be treated more harshly. He should come clean and apologize. I think If he had done this from the “get go” he would not be in jail today. How hard is it to say “Im sorry, I made a mistake”. IMO his family is not helping him by pretending they believe this lie. They all need a check up from the neck up. Hope they all get counseling.
But he put the play in motion. He had a calculated plan that involved other people, not to mention the man hours wasted searching a non-crime. The Judge was excellent. He told it like it was. Just another case of greed. And the potential to deter others who have suffered hate crimes to come forward is a big factor to me.
I don’t know how he is still running with the idea that he is innocent. The brothers took the stand and told everybody that Jussie came up with the idea, set it up and paid them (by check, no less). Is he maintaining that the brothers are lying and attacked him for…reasons?
His lawyers really struggled to come up with any reason as to why he should not go to jail. He would have been better served confessing and throwing himself on the mercy of the court. Instead, he decided to do even more theatrics. What now, is he going to stage another attack n jail and accuse the guards/other inmates? I would not put t past him at this point.
If you read the full report, the judge went OFF on him for 30 minutes! Called him selfish, arrogant and a narcissist. Nice.
@Jules and he also praised him for the work he did in the community. Why did you leave that part out? Nice.
What he did was dumb and wrong. But I find it interesting how much smoke people have for him. Meanwhile you have yt Karens calling the cops on Black folks and walking away unscathed. Amy Cooper walked away scott-free. She even got her dog back. I am interested to see what happens to that Sherri Papini woman who lied and said she had been kidnapped by “Mexicans”. Will she get the same treatment?? We shall see…but I’m not holding my breath.
Facts!
Central Park Karen will not spend a DAY in prison.
This whole thing is BS. He lied. He cost tax payers money. Show me who else has gone to jail for that?
Good, the judge was not having it! He must be a narcissist to think he could get away with this stupid story and waste taxpayer money on his spoiled ass. Also his career seems to be over as it should be. The level of entitlement is unreal.
This is very weird and for sure a one-off. The much more common trope is people experiencing hate crimes (including getting killed by the police) and nothing is done or the guilty people get off. I honestly don’t care about this case because of the reasons above, but I do agree that as a non-violent offender he shouldn’t be getting jail time. A fine and/or probation is surely enough.
Sam the Pink, Jussie might very well get attacked in jail by other prisoners and I don’t feel prison is the place for him. Not at all.
You really think he won’t be in some kind of protective custody, given the publicity? He’s not going to be tossed in the general population, most likely. He’s doing theatrics to make people think there are going to be people gunning for him, when in reality, the high profile status of his case protects him. I think Jussie will be just fine in jail.
That’s pretty naive yo think he won’t be in danger. He’s a gay, black man. He pissed off the Chicago police department.
Sandra Bland was just driving around being black, and she’s dead.
It’s already been announced they agreed he would be in protective custody for his sentence. He will be monitored. And all guards will have body cams interacting with him.
He will be perfectly fine. And his outburst at the end just reinforces to me that this is a mental illness. And I hope he gets the help he needs and works through it. Him saying if he gets suicided in prison he didn’t do it. is just another example of pretending to be beat up for attention. He justkeeps doubling down to his own downfall.
I understand, but I wish the same energy is kept for white people making false reports against Black people, and they cause irreparable harm.
He got more than those Home Grown Terrorists on January 6 Capitol assault