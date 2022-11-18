“Sydney Sweeney wore LaQuan Smith to the GQ MOTY Awards” links
  November 18, 2022

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Sydney Sweeney wore LaQuan Smith at the British GQ MOTY Awards. [Just Jared]
The trailer for Santa Camp is beautiful. [Seriously OMG]
The trailer for 80 for Brady… I couldn’t even watch it. [Dlisted]
Rihanna went back to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. [LaineyGossip]
A rave review of Spirited, a rare crowd-pleasing Christmas movie. [Pajiba]
Mitch McConnell voted against protecting interracial marriage. [Jezebel]
Oh, I love Kerry Washington’s coat!! [Go Fug Yourself]
Swifties declare war on Ticketmaster. [Gawker]
What is Jake Gyllenhaal wearing? [RCFA]
Candice Swanepoel is always bikini ready! [Egotastic]
People are tweeting through the end of Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
Marriage equality is supported by a majority of Americans. [Towleroad]

27 Responses to ““Sydney Sweeney wore LaQuan Smith to the GQ MOTY Awards” links”

  1. Phaedra14 says:
    November 18, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    More like the dress wore her.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 18, 2022 at 2:33 pm

      Unfortunately, yes–not sure if she just wasn’t feeling it or if she was under the weather or what–but she looks so uncomfortable here.. It’s probably poor form to compare, but Zendaya could have made this dress look fierce.

      Reply
  2. zazzoo says:
    November 18, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    Dystopian sexbot. Hate it.

    Reply
  3. jferber says:
    November 18, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Yes, that hellish metal breast plate is the absolute WORST! I really don’t like this actress, anyway. What was she going for with this look? With or without smiling, she looks like a mean girl, an “I’m all that girl.” Not feeling any of it.

    Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      November 18, 2022 at 4:12 pm

      I’ve only ever seen her in White Lotus and she was a snotty pretentious brat in that, I was pretty alarmed that this is how teenagers are being portrayed these days. I imagine her to be like that though, so either she’s a good actress or she just played herself LOL

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    November 18, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Sweeny’s dress is unfortunate.

    Reply
  5. Katherine says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    Does anyone know what happened, I thought I saw something during QE2’s funeral that MM & PH were attending & receiving an award at the GQ thing. Such a shame we didn’t get to see them at the event.

    Reply
  6. Dierski says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    Metallic Mickey Mouse Boobs?… I can’t.

    Reply
  7. Nicegirl says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    You Go, Sydney Sweeney!!! 🖖 me cheering on the women w possibly problematic associates or ideals- extra extra 📰 🗞 just can’t stop being me and I appreciate her hustle and am pretty awed by her talent.

    Also I’m struck by women, have a lot of admiration for the ones who work in dangerous professions, live in war zones and survive and go beyond to get or reach for their dream or a better like whatever that may be for themselves and like, and ya know like, ‘do more’ . It’s a jungle out there is what comes to mind about Sydney‘a workplaces.

    Reply
  8. HeatherC says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    The dress could have been salvaged, IMO, if it didn’t have the long pointy metal nipples.

    Reply
  9. Tacocat says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Re: Mitch McConnell.

    Today, November 18th, is the anniversary of the ruling in Goodridge vs Dept. of Public Health, in which the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decided that the state’s ban on same sex marriage was unconstitutional. This was in 2003. In 2004, Massachusetts was the first -state- in the US to legalize same sex marriages (although smaller entities had).

    It is both incredibly important in terms of history and absolutely galling that this was less than 20 years ago.

    Reply
  10. Ameerah M says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    She doesn’t have the presence and stature to pull that dress off.

    Reply
  11. L4Frimaire says:
    November 18, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    It’s very Thierry Mugler. I like it. She’s emphasizing one of her notable assets and she knows it. She looks like a young Jane Fonda ( just physically, not politically lol).

    Reply
  12. Susan says:
    November 18, 2022 at 2:16 pm

    I’m trying very hard to overcome my Sydney Sweeney dislike. It’s irrational, I don’t have a real reason for disliking her, other than I don’t find her that impressive on screen, although her MAGA festival this summer didn’t help her case with me. Ugh.

    Reply
    • Mar says:
      November 18, 2022 at 3:54 pm

      This is so Thierry Mugler

      Reply
    • Peanut Butter says:
      November 18, 2022 at 4:04 pm

      Same, I’ve just not cared for her in anything I’ve seen her in. I don’t get Sweeney’s hype or appeal. I understand (I think) why another commenter likened her physical appearance in this dress to a young Jane Fonda. But the young Jane Fonda, love her or hate her as so many did, had such a riveting presence that I don’t see in Sweeney at all.

      Reply
    • Alix says:
      November 18, 2022 at 5:15 pm

      I agree with these comments. She has zero gravitas and her presence makes me feel like she was basically playing herself in White Lotus. I don’t find her a particularly good actor, either.

      Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    November 18, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    This dress is absolutely awful but I don’t get the Sydney Sweeney hate? I think she’s perfectly-cast in Euphoria and I think she shows a lot of raw talent? Am I wrong?

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      November 18, 2022 at 2:48 pm

      I like her as an actress too. I really enjoy Euphoria and thought she was great in White Lotus. I believe the hate stems from her being MAGA-adjacent.

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      November 18, 2022 at 3:50 pm

      I think she was great in White Lotus and I think she has such an interesting look. I don’t love this dress on her though.

      Reply
  14. jferber says:
    November 18, 2022 at 3:55 pm

    Susan, I agree. There is something unlikable about her. The MAGA story didn’t help, for sure. Her role in The White Lotus was that of a bitchy girl with a crap attitude. She played it well.

    Reply
  15. Schmootc says:
    November 18, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    Of course she did. https://www.tmz.com/2022/11/18/nicki-minaj-maluma-myriam-tukoh-taka-world-cup-anthem/

    Reply
  16. Tina Loman says:
    November 18, 2022 at 6:15 pm

    Awful dress, but she seems awful. I don’t see the talent part either so she’s just there for me. I think she was decently cast in Euphoria. I wasn’t pleased she was added to Madame Web. Her and Dakota Johnson I couldn’t, but then I realized all of my picks are a bit older. And I still can’t. I have no interest in Madame Web now. That was disappointing. I’m almost excited to watch Spirited. I know. It’s sad, but I am.

    Reply

