“Sydney Sweeney wore LaQuan Smith to the GQ MOTY Awards” links

More like the dress wore her.
Unfortunately, yes–not sure if she just wasn’t feeling it or if she was under the weather or what–but she looks so uncomfortable here.. It’s probably poor form to compare, but Zendaya could have made this dress look fierce.
Dystopian sexbot. Hate it.
Yes, that hellish metal breast plate is the absolute WORST! I really don’t like this actress, anyway. What was she going for with this look? With or without smiling, she looks like a mean girl, an “I’m all that girl.” Not feeling any of it.
I’ve only ever seen her in White Lotus and she was a snotty pretentious brat in that, I was pretty alarmed that this is how teenagers are being portrayed these days. I imagine her to be like that though, so either she’s a good actress or she just played herself LOL
Sweeny’s dress is unfortunate.
And that’s the most charitable description for that garment.
Does anyone know what happened, I thought I saw something during QE2’s funeral that MM & PH were attending & receiving an award at the GQ thing. Such a shame we didn’t get to see them at the event.
Metallic Mickey Mouse Boobs?… I can’t.
You Go, Sydney Sweeney!!! 🖖 me cheering on the women w possibly problematic associates or ideals- extra extra 📰 🗞 just can’t stop being me and I appreciate her hustle and am pretty awed by her talent.
Also I’m struck by women, have a lot of admiration for the ones who work in dangerous professions, live in war zones and survive and go beyond to get or reach for their dream or a better like whatever that may be for themselves and like, and ya know like, ‘do more’ . It’s a jungle out there is what comes to mind about Sydney‘a workplaces.
What?
LOL @ girl_ninja! Nailed it.
Bought-Bot Blippety Blip.
The dress could have been salvaged, IMO, if it didn’t have the long pointy metal nipples.
Re: Mitch McConnell.
Today, November 18th, is the anniversary of the ruling in Goodridge vs Dept. of Public Health, in which the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decided that the state’s ban on same sex marriage was unconstitutional. This was in 2003. In 2004, Massachusetts was the first -state- in the US to legalize same sex marriages (although smaller entities had).
It is both incredibly important in terms of history and absolutely galling that this was less than 20 years ago.
She doesn’t have the presence and stature to pull that dress off.
It’s very Thierry Mugler. I like it. She’s emphasizing one of her notable assets and she knows it. She looks like a young Jane Fonda ( just physically, not politically lol).
I’m trying very hard to overcome my Sydney Sweeney dislike. It’s irrational, I don’t have a real reason for disliking her, other than I don’t find her that impressive on screen, although her MAGA festival this summer didn’t help her case with me. Ugh.
This is so Thierry Mugler
Same, I’ve just not cared for her in anything I’ve seen her in. I don’t get Sweeney’s hype or appeal. I understand (I think) why another commenter likened her physical appearance in this dress to a young Jane Fonda. But the young Jane Fonda, love her or hate her as so many did, had such a riveting presence that I don’t see in Sweeney at all.
I agree with these comments. She has zero gravitas and her presence makes me feel like she was basically playing herself in White Lotus. I don’t find her a particularly good actor, either.
This dress is absolutely awful but I don’t get the Sydney Sweeney hate? I think she’s perfectly-cast in Euphoria and I think she shows a lot of raw talent? Am I wrong?
I like her as an actress too. I really enjoy Euphoria and thought she was great in White Lotus. I believe the hate stems from her being MAGA-adjacent.
I think she was great in White Lotus and I think she has such an interesting look. I don’t love this dress on her though.
Susan, I agree. There is something unlikable about her. The MAGA story didn’t help, for sure. Her role in The White Lotus was that of a bitchy girl with a crap attitude. She played it well.
Of course she did. https://www.tmz.com/2022/11/18/nicki-minaj-maluma-myriam-tukoh-taka-world-cup-anthem/
Awful dress, but she seems awful. I don’t see the talent part either so she’s just there for me. I think she was decently cast in Euphoria. I wasn’t pleased she was added to Madame Web. Her and Dakota Johnson I couldn’t, but then I realized all of my picks are a bit older. And I still can’t. I have no interest in Madame Web now. That was disappointing. I’m almost excited to watch Spirited. I know. It’s sad, but I am.