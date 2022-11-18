RIPTwitter: Elon Musk’s Nazi hellsite probably won’t last the weekend

Welp, it looks like Twitter is circling the drain, and most tech engineers are now saying that Twitter won’t exist in any functional form by the end of next week. It might become completely dysfunctional by the end of the weekend by the way things are going right now. So how did we get here? Three weeks of Space Karen’s leadership, basically. On Tuesday, Elon Musk sent an office-wide memo telling all remaining Twitter employees that they would need to sign a loyalty oath – promising to work 16-hour days and be “hardcore” – or else they would be let go and would receive three months’ compensation. As you can imagine, many employees refused to sign the oath of Space Karen. It was so bad that by the end of business Thursday, there was a mass exodus and Musk maybe locked himself out of the building too?
Hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees have resigned ahead of Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” cultural reset of the company, according to internal Slack messages seen by The Verge and employee tweets.
The fresh purge of Twitter’s ranks comes after Musk recently fired dozens of employees who criticized or mocked him in tweets and internal messages. Musk then set a deadline of 5PM ET on Thursday for all employees to respond “yes” on a Google form if they want to stay for what he is calling “Twitter 2.0;” otherwise, today would be their final day of work and they would receive a severance package. After the deadline hit, hundreds of employees quickly started posting farewell messages and salute emojis in Twitter’s Slack, announcing that they had said no to Musk’s ultimatum.
Twitter had roughly 2,900 remaining employees before the deadline Thursday, thanks to Musk unceremoniously laying off about half of the 7,500-person workforce when he took over and the resignations that followed. Remaining and departing Twitter employees told The Verge that, given the scale of the resignations this week, they expect the platform to start breaking soon. One said that they’ve watched “legendary engineers” and others they look up to leave one by one.
“It feels like all the people who made this place incredible are leaving,” the Twitter staffer said. “It will be extremely hard for Twitter to recover from here, no matter how hardcore the people who remain try to be.”
Multiple “critical” teams inside Twitter have now either completely or near-completely resigned, said other employees who requested anonymity to speak without Musk’s permission. That includes Twitter’s traffic and front end teams that route engineering requests to the correct backend services. The team that maintains Twitter’s core system libraries that every engineer at the company uses is also gone. “You cannot run Twitter without this team,” a departing employee said.
Several members of Twitter’s “Command Center” team, a group of engineers that is on call 24/7 and acts as the clearing house for problems internally, also tweeted about their departures. “If they go down, there is no one to call when shit breaks,” said a person familiar with how the team operates. The team that manages Twitter API for developers has also been severely gutted.
Musk was seemingly surprised by just how many people resigned, and it’s rumored that he was trying to persuade many to stay on. He also suddenly softened on work-from-home options too, but then Musk ordered the Twitter HQ closed and disabled employees’ badges. There are rumors that Musk was/is worried about employee “sabotage,” which is pretty funny considering what he’s f–king done in the past three weeks.
Anyway, I haven’t figured out where I’m going next, social media-wise. I have an Insta but I never post anything there. I’ll still be on Twitter until the literal wheels come off and the platform becomes utterly unusable. After that, IDK! You can always find me here though.
A scrolling message outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has called @elonmusk a "lawless oligarch, space Karen, mediocre manchild, worthless billionaire" and more @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/PyXz0YaZmF
— Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) November 18, 2022
Are you on mastodon already?
I love mastodon! It’s a really nice community/ies and I like the moderation. Took a minute to set up, but once I found some of my twitter chums I was flying. I’m under this handle there if you want to say hi… kaiser please join!
That’s good to hear. I signed up last night but can’t figure out how to find folks. Twitter was toxic but there were also amazing moments and I learned so much thanks to twitter folks. Watching twitter last night was hysterical but I’m going to be sad when it’s gone.
I feel so dumb but the first step on mastodon is to choose a server, how do you know which one to choose?
It’s not dumb! I stressed about it but apparently you can change later. The big ones might be a bit slow rn with all the uptake but your country should have one, or there’s ones for different interests. The main thing is to sign up and start following people you like or know, follow their followers, and everyone is feeling so enthusiastic they’ll follow you right back!
how did you figure out which server to join to be able to create an account?
I found someone else I was following on twitter and copied them lol but I honestly think it doesn’t matter at the beginning stages. More important is to use loads of hashtags when you post (“toot” lol) and in your bio and then people can find you who are interested in the same things.
thank you for your help! I struggle bussed my way to an account. I feel like it was created by someone my age who had myspace as a kid.
Yay! Well done! I’m going to toot #celebitchy so we can find each other…
I’m liking Mastodon myself. Just put your Mastodon handle out there and people can find you. I’m liking it much more than Twitter right now.
Talk about over playing your hand! Bye Bye.
I think Musk is pushing for bankruptcy so he can restructure all of his vast debt to more favorable terms for him.
What a disaster.
I think Musk is trying to bankrupt Twitter so he can restructure his massive debt to terms more favorable to him.
This is why you have to stay active on multiple platforms. It is going to be SO HARD for some people to be without “The Twitter”. I wonder how many of his investors are going to sue him…
This is a good point, especially for those running a business. Instagram went down for a day or so a while back, and people were freaking out, as it was their sole platform for their work. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket!
He is going to get SOOOOO sued.
I’m very curious about what will happen with the investors. What happens, for instance, when you make billions of Saudi cash vanish with nothing to show for it? I’d worry about more than lawsuits.
@Lizzie There is a theory Elon is doing exactly what the Saudis wanted, which is ending one of the free speech platforms their country has access to, look up Arab Spring.
@AlishaB’s comment reflects the only theory that makes any logical sense to me. Pure speculation: The Saudis funded Musk’s purchase of Twitter (and paid him who knows how much else on top of that), and in return Musk agreed to burn Twitter to the ground. Mission (almost) accomplished. Musk sold his soul, and his reputation, to the highest and most evil bidder. I hope another, even better Twitter replacement rises up in its place so that protestors, resisters, and supporters have a place to communicate freely, openly, and easily the next time some serious s&*t goes down. Maybe it’s Mastadon. I’m going to sign up today.
He’s broken beyond repair the one social media site that was worth anything. It was community. He’s such a dumpster 🔥.
This is how I feel. Twitter always made me laugh and it gave me insight into what was happening in the world in real time. RIP, Twitter. You were loved.
Musk was so cartoonishly incompetent (!) it makes me wonder if he sort of did this on purpose? Genuine question, because I don’t know: à la Batgirl from WB which was never brought out after being completed, does EM get some kind of tax write off for destroying Twitter after buying it? Is he suppressing some kind of scandal (which considering his overall incompetence would have to be something major, and major is an understatement) by obliterating this social media platform?
He’s only doing it on purpose if he’s also trying to tank Tesla. He used a lot of Tesla stock to get control of Twitter, and in addition to it’s quality issues, Tesla stock is tanking. He must know how to get tax write offs since he never pays.
I also think Twitter was broken on purpose. Maybe it’s too powerful of a social movement tool and this stops grassroots organization, protesting and amplification of uprisings. This effectively silences a major voice of the people while we regroup on a new site. I don’t know, but it sure seems like he’s throwing gas on a fire while claiming to be trying to put it out.
I was wondering the same thing. Elon is a toddler but his incompetence throughout this has been on another level. I also wondered if there was more to it. Trump had 287million forgiven in debt one year that he was able to write off one year as losses and avoid paying taxes because of it for years. Maybe this gets Elon Musk that as the losses will be happening the year he made money selling Tesla stock? Then again, he’s still on the hook to investors?
I don’t think it’s on purpose because it makes him look ridiculous and moronic and since he fancies himself as a genius, its ego wouldn’t allow it. There must be more insidious and less public ways to tank a company.
I don’t think he did it on purpose, he’s dumb enough to believe himself the smartest of them all so I’m sure he thought he was going to “save” twitter. But I’m less sure than his investors, aka the people that gave him the money to buy twitter, didn’t have something like this in mind. They probably thought that either they would control twitter, or Musk would destroy it. They probably didn’t expect it to happen this soon, but Musk can only exceed expectations when he’s doing stupid shit.
It certainly seems deliberate to me. On another note, love the scroll they had on the Twitter building! Hoo boy, don’t make your engineers mad!
Who’d agree to work 16 hour days, and sometimes 7 of those per week for this egomaniac? Musk deserves to go down the drain.
As Bugs Bunny would say: What a maroon.
This insult does not get enough attention….THANK YOU!! He is, in fact, a MAROON! (I need to stop swearing at the computer & various idiots, this is a nice substitute.)
I don’t recommend embracing that term as an insult as that was a moment of WB using Bugs Bunny to dog whistle bigotry for the entertainment of white audiences.
Maroons were Black folks who escaped enslavement and set up communities away from slavery.
https://www.thoughtco.com/maroons-and-marronage-4155346
Musk is more overseer and cracker than the awesomeness that was the Maroons.
Thank you for that link! I always thought Bugs was mispronouncing “moron” which wasn’t a great term at the time either (although usage has changed, it was then a term meaning a person with an IQ btw 50-70).
Yes, don’t call Musk a maroon, please don’t disrespect the Maroons. The Maroons I know intimately (as I am an American of Jamaican heritage) are a brave and fierce people who escaped the slave boats as the boats approached the island and managed to live as free people in the rugged mountains. Their captors could never regain control.
Space Karen 😀
To be honest, I didn’t expect it to become this messy this quickly.
Whether it’s true or a Twitter rumor, I thoroughly enjoyed the news that Musk, employees, others were either locked out or locked in at the end of the day. What a tool. He has literally set billions of dollars on fire every single day, let alone demolishing the platform. I’m staying to the bitter end, too, but have no idea what I’ll do with all that freed up time. Christopher Bouzy, Bot Sentinel, is exploring the idea of launching a new SM platform, but without all the evil features that have allowed organized hate and disinformation to flourish. If he does, that’s where I’ll land.
Counter.social has movie nights! We could use the platform to create a real-time message board during the next Sussex interview 🙂
I’ll check it out!
He lasted less than one Truss. Lettuce triumphant again.
Touche..you just made me spit out my coffee! LMAO
Paraphrasing The Royal Report, “ Elon Musk will not romaine the head of Twitter, lettuce discuss next steps”.
Emily, how many Scaramuccis is that? I always get confused about the conversion. 😂
@ Roo – I think it’s two? I’m a little fuzzy on the conversion also, lol.
Haha Brilliant!
😂😂😂
Am loving that scrolling message to Musk on the front of Twitter HQ – the spirit of Twitter lives!!!!
Even thou I never really used Twitter per se – am a regular viewer of the content as it can be the best source of entertainment and truth out there. MSM can’t control SM and Twitter was one of the big platforms were people could be heard. RIP but I think that another platform will rise from its ashes without Musk and Dorsey. Let’s not forget Dorsey was all for Musk taking it over.
The news scroll on the Twitter HQ is the candy decor on the icing on this cake. 🍭🤣🍭🤣
And it’s all over tik tok lol
Ha-Ha
“Space Karen” is such an insult to women. Musk manages to be his own special breed of self-centered, unaware, in empathetic brand of white male, that most of us know runs rampant in society.
Super funny how middle-management white men don’t know how to respond to a global crisis and continue the stupid work rules that white men developed in the 50s, where everyone else stayed at the office, while management went out. got hammered, played golf and got paid.
Times are a’ changin’ fellas. Try to keep up
Of course twitter isn’t going to last. It took me years to figure out how to really use it LOL and now it’s almost over and I have to learn a new SM platform. Not TikTok, please, can we not go to Tiktok? I tried it, I did, but I just can’t get it. I don’t know how Babs is so good at it and I’m not lol.
Babs is a gift. We don’t deserve her. Am terrified something will happen to her before she straightens me out on the homefront. She is a genius.
What an entitled inept stooge he is. All bluster no bite.
But…..why did he do this? It seems like totally deliberate destruction.
Agreed..does he have anything to gain if it goes down? Like who is going to sign up for 16 hour days? Chief Twit is an apt title.
I think people are looking for deeper meaning beyond the truth, which is that Elon is not a genius & not good at running businesses. Firing people who criticized him? He already did that at SpaceX. Micromanaging? He does that at Tesla, to the detriment of the business (then there’s the rampant racism & sexism he allows). He’ll be sued for the rest of his life for his ego-driven shenanigans.
He’s just a white man who’s just been allowed to fail up & has been given billions because he’s fooled other men into thinking he’s more than he is. It’s an emperor has no clothes situation.
100% Lizzie! There is a total cult of personality around Elon and he managed to fool everyone into thinking he’s a genius, when in fact it was all the smart people around him who propped him up. And since his ego was too big for him to walk away from the Twitter deal, he flailed his way into it and it was much too big for him to handle. I just had to snort at all the breathless articles about his nefarious plans to take over the world by tanking Twitter. Now he owes $1 billion interest on his Twitter purchase every year and he won’t be able to pay that without destroying all his other companies and bankrupting himself. And how is he going to take over the world with no money?
Isn’t it odd the way some people simply refuse to believe their own eyes. Instead, they insist that “he meant to do that” ridiculous thing. Elon Musk may just be incompetent at this, and when you couple that with his arrogance and a strong sense of entitlement bad outcomes usually follow. How about that?
I have many conflicting feelings. While I personally canceled my account months ago, I still click on numerous twitter links (usually meme, oh I will definitely miss the memes). Or use Twitter search (it still worked for me) to see what BTS of the Sussex Squad was up to.
Twitter was a mix of good and evil, but it was tilting more towards evil in recent years with QANon, MAGA, bots and smear campaigns. It was becoming a national security threat as far as I’m concerned.
Still, Twitter disappearing is going to cause a HUGE vacuum and Lord knows what is going to take its place. I will probably read every postmortem analysis that comes out in the next year.
Twitter is vastly important.
Immediate updates on emergencies, missing persons, hurricanes, etc.
Activists organizing, especially in countries where it’s not allowed (like SA, how convenient).
But also, for people who need help with ent, groceries, housing.
Disabled communities coming together in ways that they couldn’t before.
An awareness of the needs of others.
It will be missed.
That being said, if you still have Twitter, do your research before joining a new SM platform. Check out grassroots people, who post what’s really going on. Counter social is NOT it.
Be careful out there.
Good point. How can a company company that can amass up to $900M annually be ????
I don’t know if anyone at Celebitchy has the time or interest in running one, but I’d love to see a Celebitchy Discord Server.
I love Discord!
Think how much good that money could have done. Instead he has wasted $40 billion to tank a business. It is disgusting. That money could’ve saved a lot of lives.
Considering how heavily Twitter is used, not just be “regular” people but also by governments and politicians themselves, I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the Big Tech companies brought it – even if they literally only buy it for a dollar or something.
Might not happen *now now* but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens at all.
Musk may have done this deliberately to tank Twitter, but the old Board of Twitter shares some blame in this Hot Mess Express. When Musk first backed out of the deal to purchase, his reasons were ridiculous and it was clear he had no idea what he was doing; instead they took legal action to force the sale to a moron of breathtaking proportions. They should have breathed a sigh of relief and moved on. Greed got the better of them and the demise of Twitter will forever be a part of their legacy now as well.
This. This this this.
Space Karen! That’s great!
Does anyone know if there’s a way to download all your old tweets? I am not sure I want to do that, who wants to look at their social media in 2009? lol. But it makes me sad to lose that part of my internet life. I don’t spend much time tweeting these days, but I do scroll through looking at accounts I follow almost every day.
It’s bananas watching this ship go down so spectacularly. I feel for the employees caught in the ego of one rich man.
You can request your archive, but I’m not sure if you’ll get it this late in the game. I requested mine before the Great Twitter Lockout. We’ll see if I actually get it. Be prepared for a huge file. My friend’s came in at 17gb. She a heavy gif/video poster.
You can go to your settings and request an archive. The thing is, someone has to be working to process that request. I got mine last week, just in time. I hope you can get yours!
Like other people said you can request an archive of your tweets. It was working yesterday but things are going down fast, so it may not work. If you want to try it, you should make sure that any 2FA you have set up goes to your email and not your phone, because 2FA on phone definitely doesn’t work now.
Thanks y’all! I don’t know why I didn’t think to do it sooner.
I thought it would be tanking but NOT LIKE THIS!
Elon muskrat is still that kid who wants all the cool kids to like them and tries to buy the their friendship. He’s spent most of his life having people kiss his a$$ while probably talking sh@t about him behind his back. He’s a mediocre white man who steals others ideas and calls them his own. I’m sure he thought by buying Twitter every one would kiss up to him and I do think he’s surprised he couldn’t bullsh@t his way through this. I’m sure it hurt his fragile ego that people on Twitter and celebrities were mocking him and calling him out publicly. He’s such a thin skinned wanna be dictator who expected to trade on his name and return receive loyalty. I’m glad those employees are giving him a big f@ck you and they lock all the doors.
My favorite insult was Petulant Pimple. I’ll stay until the wheels fall off too. Twitter is my go to for news as everything was current and aggregated. I do feel Musk destroyed it on purpose, but I think he only meant to cripple it for the Saudis and Chinese. The full on destruction was not in his plans and is actually hurting Tesla. He and his Techbros will probably prop it up until he can beg, plead, order folks back. Until then, I’ll continue enjoying the site. I joined IG, but I’m not sure how much I’ll use it.
Did anyone see the viral thread about how his education claims are a big old lie? No physics degree. It came out in lawsuits. It might be why he bought twitter to suppress it coming out because someone was publishing his private messages.
He went to same university as trump. Very sketchy.
Musk also never went to Stanford.
It is very informative. There is nonexistent field of study in matriculation. He claimed to quality as a B.S. instead of a B.A etc.
It is the bookend of an earlier thread showing how much of a conman he is.
Therein lies the problem. The constant lies.
The notion that he is a “genius” based on these lies and then stealing other peoples ideas. What a POS.
If he weren’t the sort of mediocre asshole whose ego obviously requires made-up credentials to feel superior, and if he actually had a sense of humor, I might have thought that claiming to qualify as a B.S. was a jokey acknowledgement of the lie, rather than a particularly apt coincidence.
Could someone link the thread? Would love to go through it
https://twitter.com/capitolhunters/status/1593307541932474368
You guys, I’m so bummed about this! Over time my Twitter feed has become a wonderful place, with lovely people on it. I didn’t block all the arseholes for the whole thing to be run into the ground… By an arsehole. Sigh. Digital detox for me, then.
I am super bummed as well. I’ve been on it forever and it’s the only social media I do. I also don’t think the average person realizes how important Twitter is for social cause coordinating, natural disaster information, crowd sourcing literally anything, etc, etc. Some (decent) billionaire needs to show up at Musk’s door with a handful of cash and buy the blue bird back.
I live in Northern California and Twitter fire reporting has saved lives. Live updates from these fire trackers was hours ahead of traditional media. It will be greatly missed.
F U Musk
All of this. Twitter is incredibly important for all those and more. In some countries with a compromised press it was vital for certain people. I will miss it for instant news and information.
Last night I couldn’t sleep and started to save my bookmarks and whatnot. Twitter was wild. People giving their whereabouts, people starting to post nudes (what if it’s saved at the last minute??!), Roxane Gay giving clues after all these years about her nemesis… a party while the house burns down.
I’ve never seen someone set fire to so much money so quickly.
“If you want to know what God thinks about money, look who he gives it to.”- an old saying.
Case in point .
I used to follow the POTUS debates on Twitter. It was less stressful than watching them, and once I found some good commentators and funny, like-minded folks to follow I got plenty of information that way. This is a bummer. But my schadenfreude at his failure does make up for it some.
I am also in “The Saudis, Russians and Chinese gave him the money to buy twitter so that he would destroy it” camp. Twitter has been at the heart of many revolutions, Iran is one example where the mass of demonstrators coordinated themselves over twitter.
Also, California actually has a few decent labor laws and he must have known that you can’t force someone to work 16 hours a day – and it is nonsense that he would have you sign saying you agree to it – that is evidence of illegality.
I can see him taking money from dictators to destroy twitter, I can’t see him wanting to get sued for violating California labor laws.
Oh, wait, it is an LLC, they can’t sue him, they would have to sue twitter
All the employees out of work if it goes under really pisses me off!
Between Musk tanking Twitter and Amazon announcing 10K layoffs a month before Christmas, WTH is going on with these tools?
If he loses Tesla also, even more people out of work. Plus, if you own a Tesla and need repairs you will be in trouble too.
I do agree that if it turns out he bought Twitter to run it out of business in record time, would anybody be surprised? Cult of personality = Musk. Trump. Because they certainly are not geniuses.
I hope this asshol@ was heavily invested in FTX. I am so sick of toxic rich men Nazis.
I’m now convinced that Elon and Jack worked together to put twitter to bed.
They’ll then go on to create blue-sky where they can set their own libertarian blue-sky dream. Elon was just willing to act as the bad cop to protect Jack’s so called ‘good guy’ image.
This is all part of the plan.
Will it work? Twitter was unique, due to the people, this will attract people who are libertarians.
Many of the people on Twitter avoid labels. It was ideas, politics, sports, hobbies, humour, animals, etc.
Nah, this wasn’t “the plan” — Saudi gave Musk billions so they could control a very popular social platform, so they and their ally, Russia, could flood it w disinfo. They didn’t intend to end up w cinders, ruins, in exchange for their billions. This isn’t a conspiracy, it’s tragic-hilarious incompetence.
Ding ding ding!
It’s usually the simplest answer and this is it. I’d be surprised if there was a conspiracy to tank Twitter. Musk’s ego couldn’t handle it. Why would anyone sign up to lose 44 billion dollars? It was bought to control it but the Head Twit doesn’t actually know what he’s doing.
I left twitter when Musk bought it but I missed it so I went back. 🤷♀️ I didn’t realize how much I liked it. I’m sad.
Twitter is my absolute favorite. I rarely ever get on or use my instagram and facebook and tiktok is okay but I’m not tech savvy enough to do those fun videos. I guess once the curtains fall on twitter I’m back to boring facebook groups where Karens call the cops on teens for walking past their house smh.
