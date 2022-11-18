Michael Sheen: It’s simply ‘inappropriate’ for anyone not Welsh to be ‘Prince of Wales’

Michael Sheen is Welsh, and he’s grown more political over the past decade or so, especially when he moved back to Wales after years spent living in America (for the most part). When I say “political,” I mean… involved in Welsh politics, and the politics of the United Kingdom. This week was not the first time he’s spoken about the “Prince of Wales” title and the need to do away with giving the PoW title to the English crown prince. That position wasn’t as popular when then-Prince Charles was PoW. Charles, for all of his faults, showed a great deal of respect to Wales, learning Welsh, honoring Welsh customs and traditions, visiting Wales frequently, and even buying a Welsh country home. Prince William ain’t doing all of that. William expected to just laze about and promise to be keen about Wales and that was it. William wouldn’t even explicitly support the Welsh football team! Which is what kicked things off this week, with Sheen criticizing the new “Prince of Wales” making an effort to support the Three Lions but not the Welsh team, with both teams playing in the FIFA World Cup. Now Sheen has more to say:
Michael Sheen today claimed that the Welsh people want the Royal Family to give up the Prince of Wales title because it has been used by the English as a ‘sign of dominance over a defeated Welsh people’. The actor has taken a series of swipes at Prince William since he met the England team earlier this week and since the Queen died has also attacked his father King Charles III, who was the longest serving Prince of Wales in history.
It came as rugby luminary Sir Gareth Edwards backed the new Prince of Wales over Michael Sheen and insisted the heir to the throne can support both England and Wales at the World Cup in Qatar – telling MailOnline that he will be doing the same.
Mr Sheen accused William of not showing ‘a shred of embarrassment’ when he visited England’s St George’s Park training centre on Monday where he presented them with shirts for the World Cup in Qatar and wished them well. The star said it was ‘inappropriate’ for William to give them England shirts as the Prince of Wales – a title he believes should only be held by a Welshman.
He said: ‘I didn’t say it’s insensitive to leave out the Welsh team. For those who care the issue is that the title Prince of Wales seems inappropriate to be held by anyone not Welsh and this is just an instance of the absurdity… The title PoW was first given to the heir to the English throne by his father the King as a sign of dominance over a defeated Welsh people. The “tradition” can be continued or not on the whim of whoever inherits the throne. Many Welsh people feel it should be ended. It’s entwined with so much of our history and how many of our present day challenges have evolved since then that it can be for many an issue that holds much more than just it’s surface meaning’.
Sir Gareth Edwards, Wales’ greatest ever sportsman, will still be cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team – except when they play Wales in 12 days’ time. He told MailOnline today: ‘I know Michael Sheen is lighting up the fire and if that fires up Wales to greater heights then that’s fantastic. But we are neighbours and I have lots of friends who have played for both England and Wales. If England play Brazil or anyone else in the tournament then I’d want England to win.’
Yeah, again, it’s about a lot more than “what team is William supporting.” Sheen is pointing out something very real for the Welsh people: that William couldn’t be bothered to even make a lukewarm diplomatic effort to support the Welsh team WHILE William is just a few months into the “Prince of Wales” role. If William doesn’t give a sh-t about something relatively minor but hugely symbolic, what hope is there that William will be any kind of solid representative to and for the people of Wales? Plus, I think the simple issue of the “Tywysog Cymru” is an easy one for everyone to understand: PoW is a Welsh title meant for a Welshman, stolen and appropriated by the English monarch, and it should end now.
Yep! The title was stolen by an English king through murder. It’s an incredibly huge, and intentional, insult to the people of Wales.
Btw, King Arthur (or his legend anyway) was WELSH.
And given to said son as “punishment” for humiliating his father. Edward Longshanks was a real asshat.
Also, as my mom is a proud Llywelyn by birth…an extra F-U to WhinyWilly and Chucky3.
Mae e’n iawn
Which according to Google translate is “He is right” in Welsh.
Which means I just put more effort into acknowledging Welsh language and culture than the “Prince” of Wales likely did today. 😏
Say it loud Michael!
Glad you said it for him as he dose not in fact speak Welsh
TEAM MICHAEL ALL THE WAY 😣 This Englishman Prince of Wales nonsense needs to stop 😑
Did Charles HAVE to give the Keens those titles? Serious question! As in did the title have on option of just being retired? It feels like Charles gave it so quick so they can sabotage it and it gets yanked from the Keens ,instead Charles will be remembered as a great PoW but not his son.
No, he did not. He could have just abolished it, as Sheen suggests. But many Welsh would object to William having the title whenever it was given. More likely, Charles gave it quickly to preempt protests during the mourning period.
I think he also gave the title to William to keep him and Kate happy and to keep William in his corner.
He did not have to give them the title. He could have just said nothing about it, he could have said he wanted it retired, whatever.
Is there even an actual process for getting the Wales title removed or just public pressure until they voluntarily give it up? I don’t see the Windsors ever letting it go – they would never let go of any “power” especially when an increasing number of commonwealth countries are dropping them. They need Scotland and Wales badly.
Ya he announced everything immediately so that any protest would be disrespectful to the queen. He got as much out of her popularity as he could.
I think the title automatically goes to the heir, the future King.
That’s my understanding of how the whole thing works, according to Wikipedia.
I know people say they could give up the titles, but I’m not sure I’d want to if they were given to me. There are clearly advantages so I always find that suggestion a little funny.
No, its not automatic. The Duke of Cornwall title is automatic, Prince of Wales is not. It’s traditionally given to the heir to the throne, but its not automatic.
Charles did this with a quickness, to erase Diana as PoW.
Why isn’t the heir to England’s throne go by ‘Crown Prince William” like in every other monarchy?
That makes more sense
@Nadine: In fact some other monarchies have their own special titles for the heir to the throne. Spain has the Princess of Asturias, Belgium the Duchess of Brabant, Netherlands the Princess of Orange, Luxembourg the Hereditary Grand Duke and those are the only four I can think of right now. It’s just convenience/laziness on the part of the Anglophone media to use the term Crown Prince(ss) as a generic catch-all.
Scotlands heir is the Duke of Rothesay.
Englands is also the Duke of Cornwall….. also problematic as Cornwall should also be recognised as a separate country.
The delicious irony of the trash tabloids calling for the Sussexes to be stripped of their titles and now people of Wales are calling for Will and Kate to stop using the Pow titles.
Retaining The Prince of Wales title In 21st century UK, and passing it to William reminds people how out of touch the British royal family and their advisors are. You cant ignore the ugly history behind assigning the title Prince of Wales to an English prince.
It’s astonishing that CIII, and his heir and siblings, have no shame whatsoever about their ongoing colonialism, while the colonized continue to feel the historical effects of the atrocities, murders and oppression that produced the BRF’s immense wealth and privilege. Shame! #abolishthemonarchy
So long as Northern Ireland continues to be a thing, no one should be surprised about any colonial proclivities of the British crown.
Wales is so absolutely beautiful.
The Welsh borders are glorious.
But the most beautiful is Snowdonia.
I would move there is a second if I could.
These monarchs, they have it all. The UK has some lovely areas of outstanding natural beauty, Scotland is heavenly.
NI is magnificent coastlines. And Wales. The culture, the magnificence.
It’s so wasted by these “royals”. I loathe them.
Although the Keens lived in Anglesey, apparently they only mixed with local gentry types. They could have travelled around Wales, learned the language and history, made an effort!
Typical… a good opportunity wasted.
Elizabeth Taylor famously learned some Welsh just to impress Richard Burton’s family.
She made an effort just for the sake of showing respect to just one family. The POW can’t make a similar effort to impress and show admiration for the entire country of Wales?
Ok Michael Sheen 🔥
I get it – Liz’s effort.
Curious- is Welsh on duolingo? Hmm I’ve always wanted to visit. 🏴
Pretty sneaky how Charlie boy installed Willnot with a quickness during the shock of the mourning period, yep. It’s the timing and speed of the gotcha money power grasp action for me, coupled w the theft. So much insult to the Welsh atop this forceful and unnecessary injury.
He obviously has a good point – its not that it was per se wrong for William to wish England good luck and all that; it just highlights how absurd it is that this person, who admits to growing up cheering for England, who has lived in England pretty much his whole life (short stint in Anglesea aside) who is NOT Welsh, has the title of Prince of Wales. It’s absurd in 2022 and considering the roots of the title, its insulting as well.
“Wales” apparently is anglo Saxon for “slave” or “foreigner” and is not the language of the indigenous people; “Cymru” is the right word. Apparently it’s a gorgeous language. POW can’t even get that right.
Apparently there has been discussion about renaming the Welsh football team Cymru. It was also reported yesterday that Mt. Snowdon is going to revert to its Welsh name.
Yes, Snowdon is now to be known as Yr Wyddfa and Snowdonia (the whole national park) as Eryri. The football team want to rename themselves but that’s not set yet. I suspect many other names will follow (or at least be debated).
To be fair, Wales is her international name right now, so it’s not wrong to use it. And the title Princeps Wallie was already used by at least one Welsh Prince of Wales in Latin scripts back in the 13th century before the English took over.
Very few are really fussing over the name Prince of Wales, and Charles did use the Welsh Tywysog Cymru too, when he named William. It’s the title itself that needs to be gone or go back to the Welsh, not the name.
Get him Michael! 🙌
The royalists don’t see Michael Sheen’s point at all. But most sane people do. Charles should not have handed over the title to William. It showed a blatant disregard to the feelings of the Welsh people. The fact that Charles chose the day that the last true Welsh prince is celebrated to visit Cardiff showed he true feelings towards the Welsh.
Michael Sheen said it all so I won’t comment further on the POW embarrassment.
I will say though, after another commenter pointed it out, it is SO OBVIOUS that the rags and RR have a little black book of saddos that they can lean on to get a comment fluffing the royals. This (knighted) welsh rugby player, the antivax Kennedy son, Mandela’s rapist grandson. What a gallery.
Considering Charles reputation for pettiness, jealousy, and a thin skin, he may have named a new Prince and Princess of Wales to erase Diana. He wouldn’t want to start his reign in that shadow. Charles, it seems likes to keep honours and titles for himself. So far he has not created a new Duke of Edinburgh and made himself Captain General of the Marines and Windsor Park Ranger.
Good for Michael Sheen for speaking out.
I say KC3 made W&K PPoW so fast because he wanted William to get the title and && ASAP to keep William on his side.
Honk for Michael Sheen. I trying to find a lie in his statement and reasoning and cannot.
Wesley Snipes is right. Never thought I would type those words about him. 🤣
Michael Sheen is absolutely correct!
William is heir to the throne for fifteen (15!!!) different nations, but his words and actions repeatedly make it clear that he thinks of himself as a prince of England first and foremost, and he sees everywhere else (including the other parts of the UK! even including Wales, the land of his current most important title!) as fun little bonuses that come along with that, and not real jobs with equally important duties. I am not a fan of monarchies in general, but it is ridiculous to intend to be the king of a place you’ve never spent more than a handful of days in. That may have worked in the past, but I doubt there will actually be 15 commonwealth realms left by the time William is actually crowned.
I always wonder if the members of the BRF can even name all the countries they are ruling over? Can somebody ask William to list all those Caribbean nations?
lol I doubt it! I would be shocked if he could list all the provinces of Canada, let alone remember the difference between Antigua and Barbados, or find Tuvalu on a map.
I have some Welsh ancestry on both sides, though I’m not sure exactly how much. I haven’t done 23 And Me yet, but my mother and daughter did and came up with large percentages of “English and Welsh.” I’d love more specifics!
Sheen is right. The Prince of Wales should be Welsh. Charles at least was respectful of the country, its language and identity. William can’t be bothered with that, or much of anything else, apparently.
Just when I thought I couldn’t love Michael Sheen more……
I think it’s telling that William was not taught Welsh as a child and is making no effort to have his children taught Welsh. If they had a teacher in childhood, they’d be fluent in adulthood. They’re learning French instead.
Consider the incredible PR coup it would have been. William and Harry fluent Welsh speakers; William helping his kids learn the language too.
They are so lazy and have so little respect, they didn’t even bother.
Whose fault is it Sheen can not speak Welsh (like the 66% of Wales who does not speak it )
There are 5 languages (Scots has 3 variants) in the UK + Manx and Cornish . So what ones should they pick not to seem lazy ?
For starters, how about the language of the country, Wales, PW knew he was going to be named “Prince of …” and prominently use, as his father did before him?
He can’t speak it because speaking Welsh was forbidden for a long time, and they beat kids at school who did it. Which is how colonizing works. Gaelic has had the same fate, a huge tapestry of First Nation languages lost or almost lost, this was also done to kids who spoke Spanish in school up until the 80s in Texas. It’s colonization.
If they wanted to be forward thinking, they could’ve picked Welsh for William to learn, they knew he would get this title someday. He also could’ve just learned basic phrases that anyone knows – hi, bye, please, thank you. He doesn’t care, and Charles was too busy abusing Will’s mom to put any thought into what he was preparing for.
How about one of the 3 languages of Scotland seen as he is going King of Scots one day . Gaelic was banned for a time 300 years ago after the ’45 for 20 years but was never than common ,Lannans/Ullans/Dorric was never banned (ever)
William is also the Great Steward of Scots,Prince of Scotland,Duke of Rothesay ,Triath nan Eilean than goes back further than Price of Wales
Sheen went to school at the same time as Ioan Gruffudd who speaks Welsh because IG grew up in an area of high Welsh useage and attended a Welsh speaking school while Sheen was brought up in Newport that does not and in the Wirral in England
Charles speaks Gaelic and Welsh fluently
ABOLISH THE MONARCHY.
I agree with Michael Sheen. Having a non-Welsh PoW is insulting to the people of Wales. Charles, to his credit, made a big effort in the role but it’s hard to imagine William trying to emulate him to any degree. I think awarding the title to William so quickly was the pay-off for William’s support in recent years.