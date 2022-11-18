People: The Sussexes’ docu-series is definitely scheduled to air in December

As much as the British papers want to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docu-series sound like the second coming of a Kardashian reality show, I doubt it will be. Don’t get me wrong, I would love nothing more than to see the interiors of the Sussexes’ Montecito home, and watch them gossip as they’re eating giant salads. Come on, that would be amazing!! But it probably won’t be that. Well, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what it’s all about, because People Magazine has confirmed that the series is definitely dropping in December:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Netflix queues everywhere.
PEOPLE has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus will drop on the streaming platform in December.
Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the California-based couple’s production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular platform.
[From People]
As I’ve said, we know they were filming during their trips to New York last year, and we know they were filming during the Invictus Games at the Hague this year. As much as Salt Islanders are convinced that Meghan “wore a wire” or hid a camera in her lapel during the Jubbly, I honestly don’t believe we’ll see much of anything from the UK. Although… that would be amazing too, just think about how heads would explode. I’m giggling just thinking about it.
Meanwhile, that dumb Palace Confidential show had a segment on how King Charles is still “leaving the door open” for the Sussexes to come back. Harry’s literally got a docu-series and a memoir coming out within the next two months, but sure.
The move to include Prince Edward and Princess Anne as counsellors of state who can stand in for King Charles was seen by some as a snub to Princes Harry and Andrew, but it actually leaves room for a return by the King’s son. That’s the view of Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden who believes that despite changing the plan to make the constitutional change, the King is leaving ‘the door open’ for a possible return to royal duties.
‘Interestingly I was told the King is keen to keep the door open, he’s signalling that it’s not all over, particularly in the case of Harry, there is a way back,’ he tells our royal talk show Palace Confidential. ‘If he came back to Britain, for example, he could go back to being an active counsellor of state, so it’s still there for him, it’s a way of not shutting him out. So it does suggest that the king thinks that things could change in the future.’
The Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English believes that the constitutional change – which has yet to pass Parliament – would have been carefully handled.
‘It’s quite a diplomatic way of doing this and making the change without poking the bear that is his son or antagonising even further his brother,’ she tells the panel. ‘It’s just saying let’s expand the role and do it a little bit differently.’
[From The Mail Plus]
I was surprised by the elegance of KC3’s solution to the counsellors-of-state issue too – despite the tabloids weeping about the need to “strip” everything from Harry, Charles is choosing a path of inter-family diplomacy. Now, it will be a completely different story when Charles gets a good look at the docu-series and Spare.
When are we going to get a trailer for this series though??
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Yay! This will be a fabulous Sunday with tea and Christmas cookies!
I feel like these Harry there’s a way back for you entreaties, are just them saying without saying please divorce Meghan and come back and sprinkle your shine over us. I do have to wonder how oblivious you have to be to think even if that did happen Harry would come back, and not just set up shop in a nice mansion in SoCal or NorCal to be close to his kids. I can’t ever see him coming back for royal duties.
doesn’t it seem likely that they’ll “go high” and focus on their own lives and plans for the future? After all this concern, it’d be funny if there wasn’t much about the rest of the royal family because they’re in H&M’s rear view mirror.
Exactly this. Those britshidtmedia biiitches are gonna bawl literal tears when they see how much of an after-thought/minimal factor the brit monarchy is in H&M’s life story.
Yes, my guess is each episode will connect Archewell to them personally, why they are personally touched by a certain charity or cause. Not to dissimilar from Meghan’s podcast format.
Has anyone from Team Sussex confirmed the topic of the docuseries yet? It is the Invictus one or something else? There’s been so much speculation that I can’t remember if we’ve gotten any official word on the subject at all?
Meghan spoke briefly about working with Garbus and putting their story in someone else’s hands being daunting, I took that to be something separate from the Invictus doc otherwise she would have more directly referenced veterans and Invictus athletes surely.
But no, nothing official! I was a docuseries sceptic but now I cannot wait for whatever it is!!
On his take about Harry’s memoirs ‘Spare6 (November 4)’, Omid Scobie mentioned that publisher confirmed the book was to be out one month after the airing of the docuserie. It should be on air around December 10. Since Scobie is quite careful with his sources, I take it for it been official.
I have a feeling a documentary was necessary part of the deal, I really don’t see any other reason for this good luck to them but it seem pointless
I think those who want to hate Meghan will continue to do so. But Harry especially comes across so likeable and warm that people who haven’t paid attention and might tune in because „Prince“ will be won over easily. And those who are on the fence they both can show look, we‘re good people.
And everyone will sympathize with the white prince when his memoir is released. There are only two months left until the release of his memoir, And yet his colonial family has not launched a smear campaign against him like they did with Meghan before the Oprah interview. Imagine their attack if Meghan was the one writing the memoir.
@EA: You might be right. Both Michelle Obama and JLo have done documentaries as part of their deals with Netflix.
@ E.A.
Heres the thing:………the criminals in the britshidtmedia, doing the work of their puppetmeisters-cum-puppets in the royal institution, nearly succeeded in completely rewriting M’s history and character.
If you have been noticing, Meghan has been deliberately, steadfastly and surely reclaiming her story,. beginning with the Oprah interview and every utterance and activity the Sussexes have been involved in since then.
Her podcast series has been doing and obvious and successful job of it. So, it is my belief that this docu-series will tell the story of M’s life BEFORE she met H; H’s life BEFORE he met M; then WHEN they met; and what they have achieved together SINCE theyve met.
And when those criminals in palaces and media in britain, along with the bended-knee brigade, see how much of an aside the monarchy is in H&M’s story, theyre gonna be even sicker with their usual low self-esteem, self-flagellation and self-abegnation verging on self-immolation.
Idk, it doesn’t seem pointless to me at all. Soooooo much is written about them by others. Why in the world can they not speak about themselves when others having been spinning lies and making money off of them? This is a horrible thought but what if there was an accident and something happened to Harry and Meghan and their kids were left behind and the majority of the info about them comes from the tabloids. Nope. They will not let that happen. Imagine if we didn’t have the Morton tapes or even the panorama interview with Diana? She’s already being rewritten as manipulative and paranoid. Nah, the Sussexes having a docuseries isn’t pointless.
Sure, Jan.
“I would love nothing more than to see the interiors of the Sussexes’ Montecito home,”
While I’m interested in all of, I must admit, this is what I want to see the most of. I don’t need to see every room, but show me the kitchen, Archie’s Chik Inn, the garden. Show them sipping tea on the veranda as they look out at the ocean.
I want to see Harry being domestic as he changes Lili’s diaper and struggles to get Archie ready for pre-school. PLEASE!!
I’m so with you!
Can’t wait for the series to drop.. Not dropping Harry as CoS shows the Firm is still afraid of the Sussexes.
I think someone got to Tampon and told him how bad it would look, after his actions at the funeral went WorldWide.
I’m not sure that’s it – it may just be easier/neater/faster from a legal/procedural point of view to add to the pool of counsellors rather than remove two already there via line of succession, as originally defined. Judging by just the past year, petty Charles would have no problem dumping Harry, or Andrew (or worry/think too much about how it looked). They’re not working royals, yada yada. Skipping over Eugenie, who’s in the same situation as Harry of not being full time living in the UK (IIRC there is a stipulation about being domiciled in the UK but the legal meaning of domiciled is confusing) – Edward then Anne are the next in the line of succession over age 21, And adding, especially two working royals, definitely avoids thorny PR issues.
Thought we read somewhere else the docuseries would be early December? Meghan has 2 more podcasts, doesn’t she? So sometime after the next 2-3 weeks? And I wonder if this is why Harry’s book was bumped to early January…
Finally – Richard, it’s been three years. Remember, the Sussexes left for Thanksgiving – and took the dogs with them. Not coming back, certainly not for the off chance and dubious honor of Harry being designated to hold down the fort in Charles’ absence (and with who, Will? there need to be at least two). And speaking of Charles, I hear after 70 years the previous monarch has passed on, and there’s a new reign and new heir. Nothing else you can find to write about other than someone living 5000 miles away?
I doubt that is will be Kardashian level of intrusiveness. However when they left the Firm I also never imagined they would ever sit with Oprah, write a memoir or do podcasts. So who knows!?
Actually, the solution to the whole counsellors-of-state problem is not as elegant as we Americans assume. The anti-monarchists in GB point out that these posts should be held by non-royals as they have been in the past. They want political leaders in the civilian government in these positions since supposedly they could be called on to make actual political decisions. British republicans believe elected or appointed officials should hold such roles. So, it’s another opportunity for anti-monarchists to push back on Charles. The decision probably had nothing to do with keeping Harry in the loop.
What are the political decisions that the monarch makes? From what I’ve seen and read, the monarch conducts state visits, receives ambassadors and meets with the prime minister once a week. Aside from that, he would make speeches at this or that event for this or that group.
Well, we do know that they push back on some environmental and employment laws so that they don’t have to follow them.
That’s the point, Eurydice. Counsellors of state make decisions related to state matters which are by nature political. From what I have read, Elizabeth (or her courtiers) managed to get all these positions for the Windsors when they had been held previously mostly by people who could be accountable. Windsors are not accountable in the political system. It seems Charles was advised to keep this somewhat under the radar by not dropping Andrew and Harry but adding Anne and Edward. Tory operatives no doubt came up with this to preserve this Windsor stronghold for the family. Another reason to abolish the monarchy.
Excited to watch
I would love if it was just a straight up Kardashian style reality show, with Meghan sitting there bitching about another parent at preschool or something lol, but we all know its not going to be like that.
I really do wonder what its going to be about…..like just focused on their lives? Just on Archewell?
Yea my guess is it’s going to focus on the inception of Archewell, how it came together, their mission, and how it’s something that they built together. So, I think we’ll get a little of their love story like Meghan referenced (but tbh, don’t we get that every time we see them? in a good way), and maybe a few slice of life scenes, but there’s so much that Archewell has done behind the scenes that we haven’t really heard anything about in great detail, like the community centers they built for World Central Kitchen, stuff like that.
We might get a little Invictus stuff, as in look at this incredible thing Harry built, now we want to build something like that together, but I think the bulk of that (including whatever they filmed at the Hague or in Dusseldorf this year) will go in the Heart of Invictus documentary which will probably drop slightly before the next games.
Yeah, I’m curious. It would actually be kind of cool it became work porn, as in seeing bad ass people get shit done. What if some of the archewell staff become characters in their own right?
There will nothing about the BRF in the document-series, and they will be butt hurt.
Harry never had so much freedom before, without some turd planning his every move and leaking stories about him.
Now the Do-littles will really have to show up more often stop hiding behind their children, tampon knew they are useless, he is use to people caving in to his demands, no wonder he called Meghan Tungsten.
Back to Harry, he turns up in the States where you don’t expect him.
The rewriting of Bulliam’s history to make him out to be just-like-Harry-who-builds-things is already underway.
I saw a reference to him yesterday that he’s THE FOUNDER OF THE WILDLIFE thingy thats based in his exgirfriend’s home in Kenya. I kid you not.
Thr British press are desperate for Harry to come back. So course some will see Charles’ decision as a way back for Harry. As for docu-seies, I’m patient, whenever it comes out is fine with me.
It cracks me up that they think they can entice Harry back with promises of being an ‘active Counsellor of State’ again. These people are so stupid. Harry isn’t coming back! And if he did, it wouldn’t be for any reason as hollow as that. Every time he even comes back for a visit, that family reminds him of what trash human beings they are (the no-uniform fiasco, barring Meghan from being with Harry, announcing the queen’s death publicly before telling Harry, destroying his poppy wreath). And then the press write these think pieces about Chuck ‘leaving the door open.’ It’s really hilarious to me that they believe Harry would return. He’s said since he was a teenager that he hated England and wanted to live elsewhere.
As far as the documentary, have they ever confirmed it will be about them personally and not their work (the Heart of Invictus doc)? I don’t remember the Sussexes or their official team confirming they are releasing the love story type doc. But I could be totally wrong. I’ll be watching regardless of the topic though.
Meghan said in The Cut interview
“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. Resounding knowing that, above all, love wins. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on. When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”
Yea, that was the quote but that article had such a weird framing and slight snark to it that I wonder if that quote is really in context. Like, she might have simply meant that she hopes their love permeates through whatever project they’re creating, so that the project is seen as having good intentions built with love, instead of the hate that’s been injected into every story from the tabloids, which meant that every single thing they tried to do while under the royal thumb was instantly ridiculed and questioned.
If Meghan was completely misquoted I’m sure they would have clarified. She pretty much said the same thing in the Variety interview. Like everyone else has said, it’s probably the start up of their foundation and the work they have done with some cute moments thrown in.
I thought this was confirmed a couple of days ago. It baffles me that the RR act like the COS is meaningful. Harry didn’t do anything for the Queen. So not sure why it would bother him to not do anything for Charles.
To me People has become the Daily Fail US division as far as the Sussexes are concerned. How many times has Kate been on the cover versus Meghan, even though Meg is right here in the US? They don’t quote a Sussex spokesperson or even one from Netflix. So I’ll wait for the official announcement.
I think they are trying to play both sides against the middle. It will be interesting to see how the Wails will be received in the US. If it’s a snooze-fest, then we’ll likely see people magazine back off their royal coverage and turn toward royals west coast. They are going to follow the money. Print media is dying. They have to give attention where the interest is. Even if the Minivan Majority claims to love Kate, if they don’t bring their clicks to Wails content, then who cares what they say.
Pardon my French but these people are so f**king delusional.
AS IF Harry would leave his amazing wife, his adorable children, his friends, his lovely seaside home in sunny California, his privacy and his career to go back to the stultifying, dull grey, constricted life of being William’s punching bag. Not to mention being subjected to all the nastiness of the British gutter press.
Really? in what universe would THAT actually happen.
Its the island-mentality (and I should know, hvng been born and raised on an island.)
Its the big-fish-in-a-small-pond treatment that VIPs who live on islands get and are given by the plebs. Islanders tend to believe they are the centre of the universe; that they have the best of all worlds; that people from other countries are all dying to visit their island; and that any citizen who chooses to move away to make a life for themselves elsewhere, is sad everyday, missing their island-home and wanting desperately to return.
LMFAO
I’m excited to see the documentary the more people see of Harry and Meghan outside of the British narratives the better . I don’t know why people are always saying when Meghan and Harry are invisible oh it not a good idea they should be silenced why is that the British media and the royal family have been able for the past three years created a fictional villains version of Meghan with lies and racism. Meghan and Harry have a global platform to show people the real them that what is scary the royals family and royal reporters.
This docuseries is different than the one for Invictus? I assumed that would be out first – but perhaps they are one in the same?