People: The Sussexes’ docu-series is definitely scheduled to air in December

As much as the British papers want to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docu-series sound like the second coming of a Kardashian reality show, I doubt it will be. Don’t get me wrong, I would love nothing more than to see the interiors of the Sussexes’ Montecito home, and watch them gossip as they’re eating giant salads. Come on, that would be amazing!! But it probably won’t be that. Well, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what it’s all about, because People Magazine has confirmed that the series is definitely dropping in December:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Netflix queues everywhere. PEOPLE has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus will drop on the streaming platform in December. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the California-based couple’s production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular platform.

[From People]

As I’ve said, we know they were filming during their trips to New York last year, and we know they were filming during the Invictus Games at the Hague this year. As much as Salt Islanders are convinced that Meghan “wore a wire” or hid a camera in her lapel during the Jubbly, I honestly don’t believe we’ll see much of anything from the UK. Although… that would be amazing too, just think about how heads would explode. I’m giggling just thinking about it.

Meanwhile, that dumb Palace Confidential show had a segment on how King Charles is still “leaving the door open” for the Sussexes to come back. Harry’s literally got a docu-series and a memoir coming out within the next two months, but sure.

The move to include Prince Edward and Princess Anne as counsellors of state who can stand in for King Charles was seen by some as a snub to Princes Harry and Andrew, but it actually leaves room for a return by the King’s son. That’s the view of Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden who believes that despite changing the plan to make the constitutional change, the King is leaving ‘the door open’ for a possible return to royal duties. ‘Interestingly I was told the King is keen to keep the door open, he’s signalling that it’s not all over, particularly in the case of Harry, there is a way back,’ he tells our royal talk show Palace Confidential. ‘If he came back to Britain, for example, he could go back to being an active counsellor of state, so it’s still there for him, it’s a way of not shutting him out. So it does suggest that the king thinks that things could change in the future.’ The Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English believes that the constitutional change – which has yet to pass Parliament – would have been carefully handled. ‘It’s quite a diplomatic way of doing this and making the change without poking the bear that is his son or antagonising even further his brother,’ she tells the panel. ‘It’s just saying let’s expand the role and do it a little bit differently.’

[From The Mail Plus]

I was surprised by the elegance of KC3’s solution to the counsellors-of-state issue too – despite the tabloids weeping about the need to “strip” everything from Harry, Charles is choosing a path of inter-family diplomacy. Now, it will be a completely different story when Charles gets a good look at the docu-series and Spare.

When are we going to get a trailer for this series though??